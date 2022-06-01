Finance
How to Make Well Over $10,000 Per Month Online – Follow These Simple Steps
Internet marketing is by far the easiest business to start but it is also the one of most difficult to maintain. This statement is proven with the solid fact that 97% of all internet marketers fail because they lack the fundamentals to internet marketing.
What do you need to do?
Step 1 – in order to make a profit online you need a product to sell. You have two options, you can either create your own products or you can sell someone else’s product. Both ways are highly profitable and can make you lots of cash but it depends on you and what option suits your online business.
Step 2 – it is very important to have your own website. Lots of people assume that creating your own website is very expensive and you need to be a computer whiz to create one. Well you don’t have to be a computer whiz and it doesn’t have to be expensive because there are lots of online site builders that can help you create the website that you want.
Step 3 – A must have is an autoresponder. Without an autoresponder you will not make a lot of money, trust me. Your list is what will help you generate targeted leads. All you have to do is present your list some products and the rest is history. This system is very profitable and I strongly encourage you to check that out.
Step 4 – Work hard and never give up because hesitation kills dreams.
What Single Phrase Increases Salespeople’s Phone Appointments by 12% to 44%?
It’s so easy to do, if only more salespeople knew about it.
One day I was talking to Greg, a client of mine who is the general manager of a dealership in the Orlando, Florida area. He told me about the time he had been a volunteer at the Disney World annual marathon. His job had been offering candy bars to runners at the 22 mile mark “candy stop,” which was toward the end of the marathon. He did this with a small group of other volunteers.
Greg said initially about 2 out of 10 runners accepted his candy bar offer. Then Greg noticed each runner had their name on their shirt. So he decided to start calling them by their name when offering them a candy bar. “Tyler, would you like a candy bar… Martha care for a candy bar… “
To his surprise, once he started saying their names, his candy bar acceptance rate jumped up to the 90% range.
The other candy bar volunteers started noticing what was happening with Greg, so they started saying each runner’s name too. Suddenly they had about the same increase in acceptance rate.
The change was so dramatic that Greg wanted to try an experiment…
Greg asked the other volunteers to stop using the runners’ names to see what would happen, and they agreed and all stopped. They still made a pleasant offer, but they said, “Here’s a candy bar… would you care for a candy bar… ” without mentioning any names. As quick as they stopped doing this, their acceptance rates dropped back down to around the 20% range again.
The reason Greg told me this story was because we just completed doing a dealership wide phone sales audit at his store.
One of the tests we did that prompted his story was study of two groups of calls.
In Group A: We randomly pulled calls where the salesperson used the prospect’s name one or more times during the telephone conversation.
In Group B: We randomly pulled calls where the salesperson did not use the prospect’s name during the telephone conversation. In general with this group, the salespeople were just as friendly and some even said “Ma’am” or “Sir” as they talked. They just didn’t say the prospects name such as “Mr. Jones” or “Bill.”
At Greg’s dealership the vehicle sales department had a 36% greater appointment rate when they used the prospect’s name on the phone compared to the group that didn’t. In the service department, they had a 19% greater appointment rate when they used the prospect’s name on the phone.
The first time we did this test at a dealership, Group A had a 26% higher conversion rate of leads to appointments than Group B. We have been doing these audits now for a few years and the results have fluctuated from a low of 12% greater appointment rate to a high of 44% greater appointment rate.
We have done these dealership telephone audits with different size dealerships, in different markets, from different franchises. We have even gone back a year later and re-audited a dealership’s current calls. The one consistent result, we find, is when salespeople use a prospect’s name one or more times in a phone conversation, their average rate of converting leads to appointments increases noticeably.
Our most current statistical audit results show that 41% of the time on inbound sales calls salespeople do not use the caller’s name during the conversation even one time. But if I had to guess, I would say 90% plus of salespeople think they do use the caller’s name. Service advisors’ use of the caller’s name is significantly lower than salespeople.
Next time you are hesitant to get on the phones, try this tip to increase your phone appointments by 12% to 44%…
… and use the prospect’s name in conversation. Some of you probably know from experience sales appointments have a much higher closing ratio than regular ups, so this is a very lucrative thing to get good at.
Please note our audits have found that it’s important not to overkill with this tip and say their names too many times to where it seems artificial.
When talking to a friend, you would probably naturally use their name a couple times in conversation. That number is consistent with the best number of times to get appointments according to our statistical sampling.
7 Jobs That Provide A Company Car
Being provided with a company car is a great ‘perk’ of employment, and depending on which position an individual holds, can be utilized either on a part-time or full-time basis. Some of the jobs that offer a company car include the following:
1. Many upper-management, specifically, executive management positions, include the use of a company car, particularly those directly working for an automotive manufacturer or closely related to the industry. In these instances, it’s the perfect way to increase their advertising as more of their cars are seen on the road. Another reason that is that, just as in some communities ‘keeping up with the Jones’ is a means of determining resident status in the neighborhood, members of the upper-Echelon of corporations are provided with company vehicles because they also need to ‘keep up appearances’. A newer or luxury car represents success and in business, that’s very important, especially in regard to their competitors.
2. Jobs that require an employee to travel frequently often times provide the use of a company car. Corporations realize that it’s not entirely fair to expect an employee who has to travel on regular basis, such as in the case of a sales or marketing position, to have to utilize their own vehicle. The company acknowledges the fact that these types of employees are required to travel frequently as part of their job and shouldn’t have to bear the expense of maintenance and or fuel costs, in addition to wear on their personal vehicle, so they provide the individual with the use of a ‘company’ car.
3. Car dealerships usually provide their salesmen with the use of a company car. Along the same lines of an auto-industry executive, this is an excellent way for the dealership to advertise their vehicles and hopefully attract new customers. Additionally, if a salesperson is driving and is happy with the performance of the particular car they’ve been given to utilize, they’ll have an advantage and the added benefit of first-hand knowledge about the vehicle when it comes time to make a sale.
4. Messengers and the sometimes affectionately referred to ‘gophers’ in a business environment are usually given use of a company vehicle, though mainly only during work-hours. These employees have to deliver and pick packages and drop off projects at printing, customer and other facilities in addition to any other off-site tasks the company requests of them such as running out for office supplies, food, etc.
5. A personal assistant who works directly for one individual whether in an office or private environment will be given the use of a company car because these types of positions require extensive traveling time on behalf of the employer’s personal, as well as business, needs.
6. Federal and other-high ranking officials in the securities field are often times provided with a company vehicle because many of their duties require traveling to other counties, towns and even states.
7. Some miscellaneous service and labor positions such as construction, landscaping, plumbing companies, etc. give their employees the use of a company vehicle because there is usually a need to get a very early start, respond to emergency calls and also in lieu of the need to travel extensively to different locals on a regular basis as part of the business’ services.
Keep in mind that if you are applying for a position that requires travel, whether frequent or infrequent, you can always try to negotiate for a company car during the interview process.
Affiliate Marketing – Calculating Commissions at Clickbank
You want to add affiliate marketing as a stream of income for your home based business. You need to focus on your business and not be distracted by unfamiliar details. It is important that you need to be comfortable with the details of Clickbank, the most popular source of digital products for affiliate marketing. I am going to assume that you have registered with Clickbank and now have a nickname and a password. You are starting a home based business. It is important that you understand how your commission income from Clickbank is calculated. Go to the FAQ at the Clickbank webpage. Go to the clickbank marketplace and click on the FAQ link in the navigation bar. Click on question 11.
The formula uses the following terms:
– retail price – go to the marketplace page. In the Search the Clickbank Marketplace box, type the name of the product you are interested in selling in the keyword area. Look at the search results until you find your product. Hit the View Pitch Page link to view the sales page for the product. Scroll down the sales page until you find the buy now button. Hit the buy now button. Now at the order page, locate the price of the product and then exit the page.
– commission rate – this is also found by search for your product at Clickbank. When you find your product listing you will see a %/sale item which is the commission paid per sale.
You must now calculate the net sales amount. That is the sales amount after Clickbank takes it’s share: 7.5% of the retail price plus $1.00. Subtract Clickbank’s share from the retail price, now you have Net Sales Amount.
To calculate your commission, multiple the commission as a decimal fraction times the Net Sales Amount, i.e. 65% becomes 0.65.
Here is an example.
Hypothetical product XYZ retails for $50. It pays a commission of 60%.
Net Sales Amount = (50 X 0.925) – 1.00 = 45.25
Commission Paid = 45.25 X .6 = 27.15.
Here is an example from Clickbank – Keyword Elite
Retail Sales Price is $174. Commission is 58%.
Net Sales Amount = (176 X 0.925) – 1.00 = 161.80
Commission Paid = 161.80 X 0.58 = 93.84.
Now you know how your commissions will be calculated. This value assumes that none of your customers ask for a refund. On the marketplace page for a specific product you will see an item reported as $/sale. This value is the average amount per sale that Clickbank estimates you will receive after adjustment for refunds.
Again using Keyword Elite as the example product, the $/sale reported on March 16 2008 is $92.34. This is very close to the commission before refund allowance calculated earlier at $93.84. The importance and significance of the difference between these two values is the subject for another discussion. The fact the difference is small, less than 5%, suggested that the marketplace is satisfied with the product and claims very few refunds from Clickbank. Remember, the Clickbank guarantee is unconditional. No questions are asked. Refunds take up to 5 business days. The commission income is deducted from the affiliate account when the customer claims a refund. Clickbank products carry a 60 day 100% satisfaction guarantee.
