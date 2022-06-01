Finance
Importance of Family in Our Life
Family is very important part of our everyday life. It helps us in improving our personality. It also helps us in shaping our life. It teaches us the value of love, affection, care, truthfulness and self-confidence and provides us tools and suggestions which are necessary to get success in life.
Family is a place where you can be yourself. It is a place where you are accepted for what you are. This is where you are completely tension free and everyone is there to help you. Family encourages you when you are surrounded by problems. It helps you survive through tough times and bring joy and happiness into life.
Decency is very important in the communication of daily life. It helps us make strong relationship with others and make us come across as a very gentle, intelligent and likable person. Everyone loves to be in a company of such person. Family helps bring decency into our life which is necessary to lead a happy life.
One of the most important aims of our life is to build a successful and highly rewarding career. Our families help us in creating a strong future. It gives us valuable suggestion about different career prospective. It not only guides us in choosing the best but also financially helps us to cover the expenses of education. Thus it helps us in making a good future.
The importance of family is probably realized when one went to holiday or celebrate an occasion without family members. It was very hard to celebrate an occasion or went to holiday without being surrounded by family members. At that time probably we realize that how important they are to us. At that time, we came to know about the importance of our families.
Today, most people don’t realize the importance of family. They prefer to spend most of their time with their friends. But when they are surrounded by problems, it was their family that helped them get rid of problems. At the time, when even our best friends refuse to help us, it was our family that came to help us. So it is very important for each and every individual to give importance to their families above anything else and enjoy spending time with family members.
3 Things You Want to Know Before Taking the Telecommunications Administrator State Exam
In today’s article I am going to discuss preparing for your state Telecommunications examination. There are some important reasons why you should have your contractor license if you going to be working in the telecom Field.
1. When you become licensed you become more reputable as a technician.
2. You gain access to location only large Telecom companies have access to.
3. Having license, bond and insurance give you added protection from lawsuits.
I live in WA State they require each contractor to have a licensed Telecommunications administrator assigned to each them when performing networking installations. In order for you not to have to find your own administrator you can become the administrator for yourself. For me it took about two weeks of studying before I felt prepared to take the examination.
The exam is open book. You can bring any publish materials to take the test. Below I will show you the manuals I used to study for the test. The testing will consist of three areas.
1. Telecommunications Wiring and Standards
2. State licensing and Rules and Regulations
3. Basic Electronic Theory
I am going to do a brief breakdown on each area above.
Telecommunications Wiring and Standards
The NEC manual covers electrical wiring installation for all levels of electrical wiring. I guess you can consider it the bible of electrical installation. This is a must have manual because the testing will cover certain portions of this manual.
State licensing and Rules and Regulations
Your state website will have all the information you need about the states rules and regulations. Go to your state website and look under L&I (Labor and Industries) for information on taking the exam and the exam outline for telecommunications administrator. The outline is important for saving time. If you know what you have to study you won’t waste time studying material that you won’t use the test.
Basic Electronic Theory
There are a few questions in the area of basic electronic theory. I purchase a basic electronics book as a refresher. I had already completed an Electronics Associate at the local technical college.
Lastly, I want to say that once you become a licensed contractor door will open in the business of Telecom contracting you would have never thought about. You began to get access to place like Mall, Hotel, Restaurants, Government building. It also provides you the ability to pull building permits on commercial sites. I have on a many of occasion had the ability to help someone with a last minute job. They were in need of someone to pull a building permit to do a small wiring job. Being licensed and bonded will be an overall asset to you becoming a successful Telecommunications contractor. Good Luck on growing your business.
The Scott CR1 Pro 2011 Road Bike Review
The Scott CR1 Pro 2011 road bike comes in just under 2500GBP, but looks very similar to the 2010 model, which had a complete makeover. In 2010 the bike was essentially made with comfort in mind and was aimed at the leisure and sportive market.
The 2011 paint job looks very similar to the 2010 bike and underneath it is the same frame as the 2010 model. In 2010, Scott like Specialized has added vibration damping into the frame. The Scott CR1 incorporates their new Shock Damping System, which is built into the front forks, seat and chain stays. The rear stays also have been shaped to bend in response to vibrations and shocks, but importantly doesn’t lose the any stiffness.
In reality this means that the Scott CR1 has comfort, not race dimensions, with frames having shorter top tubes and a higher head tube. This means that any rider is in a less aggressive riding position, so is better suited to long rides or excessive hours on the bike.
Like many of the new frames being produced on the market today the Scott CR1 is built using Integrated Moulding, which is a process that allows the three main tubes to be moulded together in one step and seamlessly joined at the three stress points. This means less material and therefore a lighter end results as well as a stronger bond throughout the whole frame.
This bike is about lightweight construction and parts. The Naked external tubeset finish means the normal cosmetic layer you see on the outside of many frames does not need to be there. The stay and fork dropouts as well as the cables stops are made of integrated carbon. The front mech hanger is machined from a one-piece aluminum extrusion.
Scott has brought to market five models in the CR1 range. The Pro has a 6700 Ultegra groupset, Scott branded saddle and Mavic Ksyrium rims. The other models include the SL, Elite, Team and Comp.
The SL model comes with the top of the range Dura Ace groupset, Mavic Ksyrium SL rims and Continental grand prix 4000 tyres.
The Elite model comes with the SRAM Rival groupset.
The Team model comes with a full 105 groupset, Ritchey carbon seat post and a scott saddle.
The Comp come with Tiagra groupset and 105 rear mech, Ritchey carbon seat post and Velo saddle.
Overall this road bike is great for any rider looking to save time on hill climbs and be able to withstand the forces of a quick and powerful sprint. It is one of the lightest bikes out there for the price and 2011 brings it in range of many riders.
Bike Review – Kuota Kharma Race Carbon Road Bike
Not everyone has the cash to buy the Tour de France wonder machines on the market. More people are looking for a good value in a high performance carbon road bike. This is where bikes like the Kuota Kharma Race come in. Many of the features of the higher end models with a much more modest price tag. Four years ago a frame like this would have been on a $6000 bike. Now the complete bike is less than half of that.
The Kharma Race is available as a complete bike or frameset to build how you like. The complete bikes are available with Shimano 105 or Ultegra, or SRAM Rival. I tested the Rival equipped bike. While a review of the group will be for another article, it works flawlessly. Shifts are fast and precise with a good lever feel.
The heart of any bike is the frame and what a heart the Kharma Race has. The swooping curve of the top tube draws the eye to the aero seat cluster. All the tubes flow into one another. Unusual for a bike of this price, the frame tubes are aerodynamically optimized to help you cut through the wind. This includes a cut out for the rear wheel in the seat tube and an airfoil shaped seat post. As wind drag accounts for over 90 percent of the resistance when riding on level terrain, every little bit helps. The fit is a little more relaxed than it’s higher end siblings, with a slightly shorter top tube for a given size All of the tubes are shaped to give a good balance between aerodynamics, stiffness and weight. And being an Italian design, a certain flare is apparent that you don’t see from a lot of the big brands. You will stand out on the local group ride on a Kuota Kharma, as they aren’t the standard cookie cutter bike.
But that is just the construction. The ride quality is the real star of the show. When I stated earlier that this would have been a top of the line frame a few years ago, I wasn’t exaggerating. I used to ride the Orbea Orca and that is what this bike reminds me of. Stiff but not harsh. Light and responsive. Handling is quick but not twitchy. Just very well balance with a good road feel. When you jump out of the saddle to sprint or climb a hill, the power is driven to the rear wheel. This doesn’t ride like a company’s starter carbon fiber bike. If you put on a set of race wheels on, you will be able to contest any ride or race you have the legs for.
The build kit that comes with the bike is solid with Deda bar and stem, Selle San Marco Ponza saddle and Shimano R-500 wheels. You may find the need to swap cockpit parts as the fit of these won’t be for everyone, but is usual with any bike. The only area I would suggest upgrading if you want to race or just get maximum speed, is the wheels. The Shimano wheels are fine as a training wheel but the aren’t either light or aero enough for a race wheel. If you haven’t ridden deep carbon fiber rimmed wheels then you won’t find it an issue.
The Kharma Race fits my criteria of being a working class bike. It’s light but tough. Good value with performance well above it’s price tag.
