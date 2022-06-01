Finance
Importance of Keyword Research in Digital Marketing
Keyword research is the first and for most step towards Digital Marketing. Keyword research is the process of researching and choosing words and phrases that users will search for, that directly relate to your business, product or services. Keywords research helps your viewers to search and find you through the common words. One must keep in mind that your keywords must stand out. Whatever you search online the user as well as the search engine depends on keywords to find the result. The right keyword can fetch high rank for your website. If you’re using the wrong keywords on your website you tend to attract the wrong viewers to your website, this will hamper the reputation or ranking of the website as the viewers will not find what they are exactly looking for and in the end this will hamper the ranking of your website. Until you know what words and phrases are most important for your website you cannot go ahead with the keyword research, for this the most important thing to do is to understand the nature of your business and accordingly find the keywords. If the wrong set of keywords is chosen for your website and you optimize for keywords that don’t directly relate to your business and its offerings, you may very well get traffic to your site but this traffic will be unqualified one.
One must follow certain steps while doing a keyword research:
Step 1- Selecting the Keywords
One must come up with list of ideas of words or phrase by speaking with your business owner or with the one who you are working about the list of keywords keeping in mind their business nature.
Step 2- Competitors.
This may give a clear idea of what your competitors are doing and what trend exists in the market as on that day. Search for all your competitors who are selling the same product or service and begin to take up the words and phrases they are targeting. By checking the website of our competitors will help you to get more information and description where they may provide you with hints on keywords they are targeting.
Step 3- Use keyword planner tool.
Keyword planner helps one to understand the searches that take place and the competition of the selected word. One can easily understand the competition and accordingly fix their Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Keywords.
Step 4- Use Google Trends
This tool will help you to see the worldwide or country wise searches of the word you are looking for. This tool will show the result in the form of graph which makes easy to analyse the result. By this tool one can fix their Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Keywords.
Step 5- Define your list
After analyzing the Keywords, one has a huge list of keywords and from this research. Try to look not to take more than 10-15 keywords.
Step 6- Selection of words
From the data received try to pick out Primary Keyword (most popular search), Secondary Keyword (second most popular search) and Tertiary Keyword (third most popular search). Accordingly one can make his or her title, description and Meta description.
Keyword research really boosts up the title search of your business. A catchy title with well researches keywords can help your website to rank.
Finance
Discover the Different Living Benefits of Life Insurance
While the majority of the individuals will invest in a life insurance coverage typically to offer death benefit proceeds, but life insurance policies of late have introduced some alternate concepts pertaining to how insureds are capable of using the policies funds when they are alive. This is known as the living benefits of the policy. Life insurance policies are no longer used only after the demise of a person, but now the policy benefits has been more customized for various other needs which is helping people to use their policies for their different needs and goals.
The living benefits also called as the accelerated death benefits may be included in the life insurance policy as a rider during the purchase or afterwards. Such advantages will enable terminally ill people in accessing a part of the proceeds of their insurance death benefit before their demise.
Following the increasing health care expenditure, the majority of the people is faced with terrible financial hardship during their difficult times. As a person has to face the difficulty both emotionally and physically, the financial assistance which funds from the living benefits of the policy can offer will serve as a welcome relief. Such funds, along with relieving the stress on a person will also relieve the stress of the loved ones.
A policy holder will be capable of accessing their living benefits for the following,
• Suffering from a terminal disease and their demise may take place shortly
• Will be confined to a hospital or nursing home permanently
• Not capable of performing specific activities of day to day living via their own
• Have been diagnosed with a specific catastrophic disease or needs special medical care like an organ transplant
• Needs constant life support services
The benefits from a life insurance policy typically can be accessed through a policy loan or a policy surrender. Living benefits in essence serve as a form of lien against life insurance policies. It will cut down the death benefits which are actually payable to beneficiaries as well as cut down the sum which is accessible for loans along with the policy’s cash value. In fact the lien will be equivalent to the payment amount of the living benefits which the policyholder will get along with accrued interest. With life insurance policies continuing to evolve, the advantages which are provided through such plans is likely to persist to offer for the changing and unique requirements of the policy holders and on a broader scale.
Finance
Who Needs the Cloud Technology in 2018
The cloud technology has evolved from its initial stages of data storage into high-speed computing, in-depth analysis, design creation, real-time reporting, Info-graphics generation, and ERP solutions. The global SME is the key area on which the service providers would like to focus in 2018. The core of the business for the SME is obviously the design and development of cloud based mobile applications in their regional languages. One such example is the cloud based app for the local restaurants. The others are for the travel agencies, shopping malls, warehouses, boutiques, etc.
Key Cloud Services for the SME
· Storage Space: Rental data storage pace with enhanced security is the key benefit for the SME. They can customize the storage volume and pay rentals. This feature is stated to be economical compared to the installation of dedicated servers within their business premises.
· Business Apps: Software as a Service can provide customized and generic apps for business communities. One such example is the cloud apps for the bakeries. They provide electronic spreadsheets for the management of orders, inventory, delivery, customer care, and all the related tasks. The key benefits are real-time data, optimized inventory, reduced waste, and enhanced productivity. It is possible for the business communities to share generic apps with enhanced security. The cost for the rentals is stated save on recurring costs.
· Connecting Platform: The cloud can act as a centralized connecting platform for the S.M.E team members. They can engage in online meetings, video conferencing, and exchange information in real-time. Connectivity between the management and the departments like the marketing, sales, service, customer care, and maintenance can enhance efficiency. Service personnel can directly connect with the customers to understand their needs and issues. The management can get feedback and comments from the customers. Evaluation and improvement of services becomes a simple and streamlined task. The connectivity speed and accuracy will remain the same regardless of the geographical distances between the team members. Decision making, policy formulation and implementation become simple for the entire organization.
· Virtual Infrastructure: Platform as a service can provide high-end infrastructural facilities like the processors, memory, email servers, application servers, etc. The S.M.E having multiple branches can connect with the centralized cloud servers and share data securely. The management can invest net cost savings on growth and expansion projects for the future. They don’t need to rely on expensive licensed software and OS, as the cloud provides economical alternates with open source systems.
Key Cloud Benefits for the SME
· Cost Effective Solutions
· Multiple Language apps
· Platform Independence
· Enhanced productivity
· Reduced workforce
· Increase in Market Access
· Better methods for brand and business campaigns
· Global and local reach to customers
· Transparency in Transactions
· Increase customer trust
· Growing visibility across the social media
· Access to advanced infrastructure
· Scalability of applications, OS, hardware, and software resources
· Customized and personalized solutions for all the S.M.E Sectors
The net effect of cloud technology applications on the growth and productivity of S.M.E can be known, once the enterprises start adapting it.
Finance
Condo Perils Explained
Condos have grown to become a major habitat of urban centers across North America. Touted as a housing alternative with a care-free lifestyle, they have become very popular, especially during the last 10 years or so. Single people, childless couples and retirees seem to be particularly attracted to them, mainly because of convenient amenities in and around them.
Yet, to many buyers and unit owners, condominium ownership may still be ambiguous and convoluted. Since condos are not based on the same ownership structure as street-level traditional (freehold) homes, comparing condos to traditional homes is like comparing apples with oranges. Condo ownership is based on a two-tiered ownership system. One tier pertains to the individual unit itself, and the second, to the pro-rated and undivided interest of all the common elements in the condo complex, including the land underneath the complex. Even though the unit owner receives an individual deed to their unit, it is at all times contingent and subordinate to the master deed of the second tier ownership, represented by the common elements of the condo complex. Conversely, a traditional home, structured by its fee simple title ownership, gives its owner an absolute and exclusive ownership of both the land and the dwelling erected on it.
The major distinction here is that the individual unit owner is not the absolute master of the condo property. Sharing a common roof and the rest of the condo complex with the other unit owners makes them an intrinsic part of the joint ownership commune. Therefore, the value and destiny of any individual unit depends on all the unit owners electing competent leaders (board members) to govern their condo complex diligently, and on their prompt payments of realty tax, monthly maintenance fee and special assessment, as they become due.
These are two pivotally important pre-requisites for any condo complex to be run professionally, and remain fiscally healthy to preserve the value of its units in the future.
An important thing to note is that the home owner’s loss of property does not adversely affect any of their neighbours. Conversely, the condo owner’s loss of their unit automatically affects all of their neighbours, the other fellow unit owners in the same condo complex, by increasing their financial obligations to maintain the whole complex. The more losses of the units, the heavier financial burden on remaining unit owners to maintain the complex.
Condo complexes are comprised of unit owners with varying financial strengths. Some buy their units all in cash, and some with a sizable down payment. Many others can only afford to buy their units with very small down payments, facilitated through insured high-ratio, a.k.a. Monster mortgages, mostly guaranteed by tax payers. Economic policy makers, through quasi-government formed insurance agencies such as Fannie May, Freddy Mac and CMHC in Canada, have been approving and encouraging such (subsidized) purchases to stimulate the economy for quite some time.
During times of a healthy economy and vibrant real estate markets, the condo scene – providing it is not overvalued – may be a viable alternative to traditional housing for which it was originally designed from its inception in 1965. Its volatility comes into play in times of over-inflated prices, oversupply, unemployment and interest spikes.
As a rule, the financially weakest unit owners are the first to succumb during economic adversity. Their units get liened and sold out by forced sales. If adverse conditions persist, over time, the strain on the remaining unit owners to shoulder the financial burden of maintaining the whole complex may start a domino effect. More unit owners may then succumb to financial pressures, especially when there are no readily available new unit buyers on the market.
To realize what may happen to condos in the extreme, one has to look at what happened to cooperatives or “Co-ops,” a very similar concept to condominium-like ownership. The Great Depression of the 1930s caused scores of co-op owners, unable to cope with their financial woes, to default on their maintenance fees and common co-op mortgages. That precipitated the catastrophic failure of co-ops on a massive scale. Should the economy tank again, condos, many of them financed to the hilt, may end up meeting their demise just as co-ops did some eighty years ago.
To prevent such scary scenarios, the public should be aware that buying into a condo complex is not a worry free ownership arrangement, as many are led to believe. In fact, it is fraught with peril. The popular assumption that by buying a condo unit, one becomes free of its complex ownership worries is dead wrong. The public needs a cautionary tale about condo ownership.
Government regulators and policy makers should take note that condominiums are the most volatile of real estate products due to the financial diversity of its inhabitants. Financially weak unit owners with little or no equity in their units must realize that defaulting on a condo’s maintenance fees and mortgages will make them lose their units, resulting in financial liabilities that could haunt them for years. Politicians and regulators in charge should realize that at the next major market correction, the trade-off of stimulating the economy by inducing financially weak buyers to buy condos with little or no down payments may backfire badly, resulting in taxpayers footing the bill for defaulted insured mortgages. Worse yet, vacancies due to fall-outs by no-equity unit owners, could cause disastrous consequences to the remaining unit owners and their complexes.
To prevent such possibilities and assure that condos remain a viable and sustainable form of housing, certain safeguards, one of which was formerly used by financial institutions, should be reinstated for the benefit of the condo industry’s future.
A Mandatory Minimum Down Payment of at least 35%
Before government insurers stepped in to insure high-ratio mortgages on condo units, financial institutions were insisting on a minimum 35% down payment. Knowing that condos were exceptionally risky, they would not provide mortgages for more than 65% of their unit value. Their risk was later minimized – in fact, almost eliminated – once government insured agencies started to provide them with guarantees in case of eventual defaults.
By doing so, a vehicle was formed by which a traditional renter with very low cash on hand could buy a condo unit without putting down much of their own money (equity). This government-subsidized policy had induced scores of traditional renters, many of them turned-speculators, to buy as many condos as possible for the sake of keeping the housing sector a strong contributor to the country’s economy.
The imperfection of such a socialist-like system was tested during the real estate crash of the early 90s, where, due to oversupply, the pool of legitimately available buyers dried out, leading to a dramatic lowering of condominium unit values and massive defaults by no-equity unit owners. Worst hit were taxpayers, who paid banks billions of dollars for defaulted mortgages through government insurance agencies.
A second test of the system’s imperfection occurred in the US in 2008, where again, the prices of housing, and particularly condominiums, experienced devaluation of up to 50% in many major urban areas. Again, it was taxpayers that had to foot the bill for the defaulted mortgages.
It seems as if not much was learned from such failures. A recent MarketWatch piece titled “Opinion: It will soon get easier to buy a home-but don’t do it” of October 24, 2014, quotes the FHFA director saying that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are planning to guarantee some loans with down payments as little as 3%.
Given that most economists agree we presently live in an economic bubble with overinflated real estate prices, we must ask ourselves if we can afford to sit and wait for the next market crash that would lead to another major condo devaluation. The next such crash could not only affect taxpayers but also the score of owners that would lose their condo units. Condo complexes left with many empty units could very possibly end up wound down through insolvency proceedings, eventually transforming themselves into ordinary apartment buildings. Damage to the economy – in fact, to the whole society – could be very dire.
For the sake of preserving the condominium industry and to minimize the risk of taxpayers’ liability in case of potential massive defaults, condos should be excluded from high-ratio insured mortgages. Condo buyers should again be required to put at least a 35% down payment of their own money if they wish to buy a condo. With no longer qualifying for government guaranteed insurance on their mortgages, and condos remaining to be overpriced, banks might insist for even higher down payments. Although sounding scary, this would actually lead us back to the free-market policy, on which our society was founded. Condo complexes that are well governed, comprised of unit owners able to afford its distinct life-style, would be in much better financial shape as its individual owners would put down their own (substantial) equity into the units, leaving them in much better position to cope with future increased maintenance costs. Their individual and collective financial strength would assure the preservation, even enhancement, of their units and complexes in times to come.
Disqualifying condos for insured high ratio mortgages would not weaken the real estate industry. In fact, it would entice developers to build more affordable apartment buildings to house members of the public that cannot afford to buy real estate, and alleviate tax payers of paying for high-ratio insured mortgages on defaulted condo units.
Videos Of KK Being Rushed Off-Stage, ‘Sweating Badly’ At Concert Complaining About Poor Conditions Shared Online
Importance of Keyword Research in Digital Marketing
20-29 record aside, the Chicago Cubs enter June with a feeling of optimism. Here are 5 reasons why.
Discover the Different Living Benefits of Life Insurance
Ghost Adventures House Calls Episode 4: June 2 Release, Time, and Plot Speculations
Miami Heat player-by-player report card: See grades for Adebayo, Herro, Lowry, Robinson and 13 others
Who Needs the Cloud Technology in 2018
Did ‘Coop’ Die In All American?
Condo Perils Explained
What Happened To Carrie In All American
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release