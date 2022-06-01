News
Is The Bad Seed (2018) On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Or HBO Max? Where To Watch It?
The 2018 remake of the film The Bad Seed is the second remake, the first being the one that came in 1985, while the original was released in 1956. The Bad Seed is certainly a money-maker. Its recurrent appearance in theatres with new productions is just a clear indication that this has established its unique position in the horror-thriller genre. The original movie and the remakes are based upon the novel by William March, which was published in 1954.
The 2018 version of the movie is strictly made for television, where Rob Lowe has directed it for the Lifetime cable channel. It is now going to get a sequel in 2022 with the name The Bad Seed Returns. But where can someone watch it?
Where to Watch?
With all the OTT services that have flooded our lives, with content as a by-product has also entered our minds, confusion! With so much content available everywhere, it has become really easy to take money out of our pockets. Well, what can binge junkies do! It is not so simple folks. It is available on Roku and Prime Video but one might have to rely on VPNs to access the content. Who loves VPN? Freedom or dependency? Sigh!
The plot of the movie
The plot of The Bad Seed (2018) film can be safely approached through the available blurbs online. They point out the tragedy of a father who is left with no choice but to question his sugar-sweet daughter after he starts doubting her hand in the tragic death of her classmate at her school. But what could have gone wrong? For a basket full of kisses, one is supposed to only get a basket full of hugs, right? Well, say goodbye to your morality, because this child is going to rock all your beliefs in the most loving picture you have of kids in your head, out in the sea of chaos, and straight down to hell.
Reviews and scores
Before we dive into the specs stuff, you know the stuff at the back of smartphones boxes, who bothers looking at all the literature inside the boxes too, phew! my lord! let’s take some steam off and keep our expectations intact and by that, I mean low. The 2018 iteration of the movie doesn’t do much to make itself stand apart from the original. With a 5.9 rating on IMDb and only a 36% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, some people have been pissed off to rate it low. If not like a horror-thriller movie, at least one can find some laughs here and there amidst the creepiness laden with a bit of cringe. Eh?
Horror-horror
There is one thing for sure, that one will have that “Basket of Kisses” ringing inside their head after he or she will be done with the movie. There is a certain creepiness that enriches the horror element of movies that are of similar type, rest assured, this is one hell of a creepy child, an amazing performance by Mckenna Grace.
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra hopeful of roster remaining together, but appreciates the business side
The last time the Miami Heat reached these heights, the business of basketball got in the way.
So Jae Crowder was sacrificed in the name of potential salary-cap space.
Eventually, Derrick Jones Jr., Kelly Olynyk and others from that roster that advanced to the 2020 NBA Finals were gone.
Tuesday, two days after his team was eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of continuity, while also appreciating potential overriding concerns of Heat president Pat Riley, the front office and owner Micky Arison.
“It is a Pat thing,” Spoelstra said. “But look at the history of how we’ve done things since Pat and Micky have created this culture. Anytime we’re close and have banged on the door, even if it ended in a disappointing loss, our history has shown that we usually bring the majority of the group back, the core back, and we take another shot at it.”
Had a Jimmy Butler 3-point attempt dropped in the final seconds Sunday, Spoelstra instead would have been in flight Tuesday to San Francisco for the start of the NBA Finals against the Warriors.
Instead, he was being asked about what might come next.
“Of course, you’re talking 48 [hours after elimination] and after we had an opportunity on a make or a miss to possibly, potentially get to the next round,” he said with a smile. “Yeah, you want to have a chance to do it again with the same group.”
But there also are ample issues for Riley and the front office to address:
– Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo, who all held rotation roles during various segments of the season, are impending free agents;
– Veterans Markieff Morris and Udonis Haslem also are free agents;
– Starting power forward P.J. Tucker has the opportunity to opt into free agency;
– Sixth man Tyler Herro said Tuesday he would like to move into a starting role, also eligible for an extension this offseason;
– Guard Duncan Robinson, having fallen out of the rotation, could wind up as a trade chip in a bid for salary-cap relief.
“I love this group. I love the locker room,” Spoelstra said. “And I’m just really grateful that we had an opportunity to collaborate and work together and experience everything this season.”
Spoelstra said the chemistry of the roster was on point.
“It’s been crazy all around the world and dealing with everything we’ve been dealing with,” he said of yet another season impacted by COVID, plus the NBA aspect of late-season injuries. “But for us to be able to do what we do and in this together, with a bunch of like minded people in terms of how we view competition, it doesn’t get much better than that.
“I’m really grateful for this year and this season. It made me better. And I really enjoyed it. I filled out a lot of my journal entries in a positive way from these experiences.”
All while appreciating the playoffs move forward in the absence of his team.
“I feel like I still need some time to decompress,” he said. “You want to be able to be objective about all of it. And the first, most important part about it is you come together to try to do something special, you are all here in that locker room to produce a result. And it’s a bottom-line business. We did not accomplish the goal that we set out for ourselves.
“However, with all that said, you also want to create memories. You want to have an enjoyable experience through an arduous, challenging, seven- or eight-month season. You don’t want to just go through a season and only focus on the bottom line.”
He summed it up as “a really gratifying and memorable season. I really enjoyed connecting with the guys in the locker room.”
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014): What Is It About? Where To Watch It Online?
Some of us grew to watch the animated series of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and revel still alongside the memories spent with the four turtle brothers with their pizzas. Based upon the comic book by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, it ran for a pretty long time. The comic book came out in 1984 and ran till 2014, and the series came in 1987 and different iterations ran till 2020. Nickelodeon produced the series, which is owned by Paramount Global. The almost live-action movie came out in 2014 and it certainly helped get the gen z onboard or rather on shells and made them wade through the sea of excitement and thrill.
The plot of the movie
The blurb on IMDb says that New York City is under threat because of a kingpin that enters and threatens to destroy it. Now out of the shadows must come our ninja warriors and ruin the evil guy’s plan. The action-filled movie is heart racing when it comes to beating up the bad guys and flaunting their turtle shells and all kinds of weapons in their hands. The movie’s plot is based upon the setting shown in the comic book. The four turtles after going through a mutation when some chemical leaks into the gutter, train themselves with the help of rat sensei ‘Splinter’. I know this sounds awkward in a way but don’t judge the story by its cover folks, the CGI turtles have given really good performances.
Cast and crew
The movie has been directed by Jonathan Liebesman (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning director) and written by Josh Appelbaum (co-producer and screenwriter of Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol). The movie has been produced by Michael Bay and other co-producers. Megan Fox has acted in the role of the reporter April O’Neil. While the four Turtles Michelangelo, Raphael, Leonardo, and Donatello, have been performed by Noel Fisher, Alan Ritchson, Pete Ploszek, and Jeremy Howard, respectively. Master Splinter has been acted by Danny Woodburn, while the voice has been given by Tony Shalhoub. With the promising cast, director, and producer at hand there’s no reason to not trust the promising adrenaline kick.
Success story
The movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a sure hit that earned way over its budget. It was made between 125 to 150 million dollars and earned a little over 493 million dollars. This made it the most famous and most profitable movie of the franchise and even set a personal record for Nickelodeon Movies. Though ratings on IMDb being 5.8 suggest that it is an average movie, having such a score for a popular movie signifies that if it suits your genre, it is worth the shot.
Wait! There’s more
There is also a sequel to this movie named Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, which was released in 2016. It is always lovely to watch some more pizza-fed fighting turtles that are so cool that you wish you were friends with them. You can watch them on Netflix as well as on Amazon Prime Video.
Revamped Dolphins head into mandatory minicamp with questions remaining
The Miami Dolphins’ offseason workout program shifts from organized team activities to mandatory minicamp this week, with sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.
New coach Mike McDaniel, in his first several practices run as an NFL head coach, continues to install an offseason model of the work ethic he wants his team to possess before it heads into training camp.
“You’re first trying to identify a standard with which you play and a standard with which you practice,” McDaniel said last week about organized team activities. “Within that, that’s where your camaraderie and that’s where your relationships are built. There are blood, sweat and tears that are earned over hard work, and you’re trying to get a team to decide what their standard of play is going to be — and then you want to uphold that standard because that’s the way that you operate and function as a football team.”
The Dolphins have already had nearly their entire squad present for voluntary OTAs the previous two weeks, but now all healthy players are expected to come together on the Dolphins’ practice field for what will be the best look at the 2022 team before training camp opens in late July.
Most notably, cornerback Xavien Howard and left tackle Terron Armstead, the team’s prized free-agent upgrade on the offensive line, may join the team for offseason workouts.
Howard missed last year’s mandatory minicamp while he was at odds with the team over his contract. He has since been placated — first, in training camp ahead of the 2021 season and then again with his restructured deal this offseason.
While the Dolphins have not had Howard or No. 2 cornerback Byron Jones to defend their revamped receiving corps during OTAs, it’s unknown if Jones is ready to return for minicamp after undergoing surgery on his lower left leg.
Armstead also had surgery on a troublesome knee that pestered him throughout his final season with the New Orleans Saints. He played just eight games last year and missed the Dec. 27 Monday night meeting with the Dolphins.
“I had a procedure in the offseason,” Armstead said during his introductory press conference in March. “Cleaned up some stuff from last year. I feel great. I’ve just been rehabbing, training and getting myself ready to roll for when we start.”
While not participating in Miami’s OTA practices, Armstead was seen doing post-practice work with a pair of Dolphins linemen heading into their second seasons, Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones, after one of the sessions that was open to the media.
The Dolphins have gotten an early glimpse of what the 2022 team will look like. Offensively, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been able to get a feel for throwing to speedy offseason acquisition Tyreek Hill, who brings six Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl to Miami’s receiving corps. Pieces of McDaniel’s run game have been installed, while Raheem Mostert, already familiar with McDaniel from time with the San Francisco 49ers, takes it slow in returning from last season’s knee injury.
The offensive line, the team’s most troublesome unit in 2021, can potentially begin to see what it looks like with Armstead slotted in at left tackle in minicamp. His position is the one that has been solidified on the line, according to McDaniel. Questions remain on how the rest of the group will line up.
While the Dolphins may continue to mix and match throughout the offseason, Connor Williams, a guard for four years with the Dallas Cowboys, is being given a shot at center , and others have positional flexibility between guard and tackle — or guard and center for Michael Deiter.
Defensively, the unit that was kept intact from last season can inch closer to a full return if Howard is present in the secondary and with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, a key re-signing this offseason, leading a pass rush that also recently added former Pro Bowl defensive end Melvin Ingram.
Following the two-practice minicamp, the Dolphins wrap up their offseason program with a final week of OTAs that includes one session open to media next Tuesday.
