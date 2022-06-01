News
Jonathan Bernstein: Biden’s approval slump hits a dreary new milestone
The bad news for President Joe Biden is that his popularity has fallen, this past week, into dead last place. Of the 13 presidents during the polling era, none has been in worse shape at this point in his first term, almost 500 days into a presidency, than Biden’s 40.5% approval rating. That’s according to FiveThirtyEight’s estimate of his average standing in all the public opinion polls. It’s not quite Biden’s own low point — he briefly dipped a bit lower in late February — but it’s close.
Is there any good news for the president? Sort of. His 40.5% is not a historic low for first-term presidents. Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Lyndon Johnson and Harry Truman all had lower lows. Clinton, Reagan and Truman hit bottom before being re-elected, with the latter two dipping well below 40% closer to their elections than Biden is to his. Indeed, there’s no relationship between approval ratings at the 500-day mark and re-election.
The news is worse for Democrats with respect to this November’s midterm elections, however. It’s not clear when voters make up their minds before heading to the polls for general elections, but political scientists do know that presidential approval ratings are usually strong factors affecting midterm results.
Democrats hope, at this point, that the issue context of the election will be focused on policy areas that tend to help them. And that is possible. But it seems unlikely that even if that happens, it will enough to overcome the president’s unpopularity.
It’s impossible to be certain about the reasons for Biden’s miserable ratings, but I believe that the big factors have been the pandemic and the economy, with the latter pretty much about inflation. If that’s true, then moderating prices and waning COVID-19 surges would be the factors most likely to turn things around.
That is, of course, easier said than done. Especially since what seems to matter are results, not policies, even concerning circumstances over which presidents have little short-term control. The other potential bit of good news for Biden is that what usually matters is the direction of change, not the level. So if gasoline prices trend down over the next several months from the current national average of $4.60 a gallon to $4 or so, Biden may well be better off than if prices had been at $4 the whole time, and may even be better off than if prices at the pump were slowly rising to, say, $3.75 a gallon. The same should be true of inflation overall.
But the flip side is that the same goes for economic growth and jobs. If the labor market cools but remains at a historically healthy level, voters may be more likely to punish Biden for a recent falloff than they would be to reward him for the still-low rates of unemployment.
Remember that approval ratings tend to drive pundits’ (and often politicians’) views of the president and everything he does. When a president is unpopular, then pundits ascribe that trouble to practically everything the president is doing. That’s a fallacy. If it’s true that inflation and the pandemic account for the bulk of Biden’s unpopularity, then other things he’s doing may actually be helping him, not hurting him. But much of what presidents do, even what they do publicly, just doesn’t change the way people think about his success or failure.
Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.
News
Ten years after his no-hitter, Johan Santana visits Mets, along with catcher Josh Thole and former manager Terry Collins
The Mets had some special guests in the house on Tuesday night.
With Wednesday being the 10-year anniversary of Johan Santana’s no-hitter — the only individual no-hitter in the team’s history — the former Amazin’ left-hander was at Citi Field on Tuesday along with Josh Thole, his catcher that night, and his ex-manager Terry Collins. The three fielded questions — and barbs from Buck Showalter, as Santana was asked if he could give him an inning — before Santana’s son threw the ceremonial first pitch to Thole’s son.
The man who threw the legendary game said that at the time, he had no idea he was going to be the first Met to do it.
“I didn’t know that there had never been a no-hitter,” Santana revealed. “As we were going through the whole thing, I started getting all excited. The atmosphere changed throughout the whole field. I was thinking, ‘Maybe this is it. We have a chance to do something very special, very important.’ It just happened to be the night. I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to do the first one.”
An unfortunate side effect of that night was that Santana had to throw 134 pitches to get it done, a number he can still instantly recall. Collins was asked if he has any regrets over that, especially since Santana only made 10 MLB starts (with an 8.27 ERA to boot) after that and dealt with gruesome shoulder problems.
“I would make the same decision,” Collins emphasized. “I felt he deserved the opportunity to try and get it because of who he is and what he stands for. The people who were in the stands, they deserved to have that opportunity. I know it probably hurt him, from throwing that many pitches, but I’ve come to realize that I probably would have done exactly the same thing.”
The sentiment between both Santana and Collins is that, had the manager tried to remove him, Santana would have put up a huge fight.
“I knew I was going to have some arguments with him,” Santana said, pointing to Collins. “On the mound, in the dugout, in the parking lot, whatever. I just wanted to finish it.”
Santana said the only other time he ever threw a no-hitter, at any level, was in a video game. But with an old-school manager in the dugout who felt everyone in the building deserved to watch a chance at history, plus the Mets not having a no-hitter to their name at the time, Collins’ decision was heavily swayed.
“That became part of it,” Collins admitted. “Here’s a guy that’s got a chance to do it. I thought he deserved the opportunity. Obviously today, I probably wouldn’t even consider it.”
When the Mets accomplished a combined no-hitter earlier this year — completed by Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz — Thole said he was getting texts calling him “chopped liver” now that he’s not the lone Met to catch a no-no. To no one’s surprise, Collins still likes the one that he managed a little better.
“To have five guys do it, I think is great,” Collins began. “But to have one guy do it, that’s something special. And he did it.”
LINDOR WINS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Francisco Lindor’s big week against the Giants and Phillies was rewarded with some recognition from the league.
Lindor was given the National League Player of the Week honor, his first as a Met, after posting a .348/.407/.870 slash line with 10 runs, eight hits, two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 RBI in the team’s six games with San Francisco and Philadelphia.
He is the first Met to win the award since Noah Syndergaard in August 2019.
J.D.H.
With Dom Smith being sent to the minor leagues, the Mets are without one of the primary players they’ve used at designated hitter. JD Davis has the most starts there, with Pete Alonso coming in second and Smith third. Now that Smith — who was also Alonso’s backup at first base — is in the minors, Showalter was asked if he’ll use Jeff McNeil at DH more often. McNeil has some general “wear and tear” on his legs that the Mets have been cautious with, and he also crashed into a wall in San Francisco last week while playing left field.
“I think you’ll see more DH chances for JD [Davis],” Showalter said, insinuating that McNeil will still play a lot of defense. “We’ll see what each day brings. We’ve got a challenging, long road trip coming up.”
MEGILL ON THE WAY BACK
Tylor Megill faced live hitters on the field before Tuesday’s game. The pitcher has been out since May 11 with tendonitis in his right biceps. In three simulated innings against players the Mets brought in from their High-A affiliate in Brooklyn, Megill ticked many of the boxes that Showalter was looking for.
“[Megill] looked good,” Showalter said. “I was really impressed with the inning I saw. We’ll see how he recovers before we go forward with a plan. It’d be nice to get him back.”
()
News
Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school killings
By NATHAN ELLGREN, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JIM SALTER
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The pallbearers wore white shirts and gloves. The desert-brown church with the tall bell tower was filled to overflowing. The casket held a 10-year-old girl who loved purple.
On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral Mass for Amerie Jo Garza, a smiling fourth-grader who was killed a week ago when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into her Uvalde, Texas classroom and began shooting. Amerie’s funeral was the first since the massacre, with Maite Rodriguez’s scheduled for later Tuesday at an Uvalde funeral home.
Nineteen more funerals are planned for the next two-and-a-half weeks for the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in that classroom on May 24.
Mourner Erika Santiago, her husband and their two children wore purple shirts adorned with images of the victims to Amerie’s funeral. She described Amerie as “a nice little girl who smiled a lot,” and who was “so humble and charismatic but full of life.”
Santiago said her 10-year-old son, Adriel, watched in horror when news reports first showed images of people killed and he recognized his friends Amerie and Maite.
“He told me he did not want to go to school fearing that could happen,” Santiago said. “He told me, ‘Mom, I just don’t feel safe.’”
Visitation for one of the teachers, 48-year-old Irma Garcia, also was Tuesday, along with visitations for children Nevaeh Bravo and Jose Flores Jr.
Vincent Salazar’s 11-year-old daughter, Layla, has the last of the scheduled services — her visitation is June 15 with the funeral the following day. Salazar said the family likely won’t see Layla’s body until soon before the visitation.
“I understand there were other children as well, but we’re just waiting to get her back,” Salazar said. “That’s all we’re focused on.”
Uvalde County Justice of the Peace Eulalio “Lalo” Diaz Jr. said the bodies of all 21 victims were first sent to the medical examiner’s office in San Antonio for autopsies, which he said is standard for a major crime. Then, because there isn’t enough space at Uvalde’s two funeral homes, many bodies were sent to out-of-town funeral homes until services near. The Uvalde funeral homes are working with the families on when they can see their loved ones, he said.
“It’s mainly because of the number of victims,” Diaz said, asking: “Where do you store that many people?”
Diaz said the autopsies are complete. He declined to discuss preliminary results and said final reports will take three to four months.
Vincent Salazar said he and his family are going to as many visitations as they can to pay respects to the other victims and their families.
“Not necessarily going to the funerals because we’re still taking care of things hour by hour, day by day, here,” Salazar said. “We’ve got so much stuff going on with our own. You have to set everything up — obituaries, death certificates, funeral arrangements.
“That’s all we’re focused on right now — her, getting her back and being able to put her to rest,” Salazar said of Layla. “That’s it.”
Investigators continue to seek answer about how police responded to the shooting, and the U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing law enforcement actions.
The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — was placed on the school district’s homegrown police chief, Pete Arredondo, after the director of state police said Arredondo made the “wrong decision” not to breach the classroom, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren’t at risk.
Steven McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Friday that after following the gunman into the building, officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom. The revelation raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.
State police said Tuesday that the teacher who at one point propped open an exterior door to the school had closed it before the gunman used it to get inside.
However, the door did not lock, police said. Authorities had originally said Ramos came in through the door she’d propped open.
Instead, investigators said the teacher, who has not been identified, closed the propped-open door when she realized there was a shooter on campus and ran to get her phone and call 911, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Investigators are looking into why the door didn’t lock.
Jacob Albarado, an off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed to the school with a shotgun borrowed from his barber, said Tuesday it was chaotic when he arrived in search of his daughter and wife. Both were physically unharmed in the attack, he said.
“To me, I believe everyone there was doing the best that they could given the circumstances,” he told NBC’s “Today Show.” “I believe everyone there was doing everything in their power.”
Authorities have said Ramos legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.
President Joe Biden’s long-planned meeting Tuesday with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shifted to gun control after what happened in Uvalde and a week earlier in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were killed by a shooter espousing racist “ replacement theory. ”
Ardern won passage of gun control measures after a white supremacist killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in 2019. Less than a month later all but one of the country’s 120 lawmakers voted in favor of banning military-style semiautomatic weapons.
Biden told reporters that he “will meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you,” but the White House has acknowledged that winning new gun legislation will be an uphill climb in an evenly divided Congress.
___
Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
News
Correction: Texas School Shooting-Father’s Anguish story
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — In a story published May 30, 2022, about the killing of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press, citing the head of the state Department of Public Safety, reported that a teacher who propped open a door at the school left the door ajar. On May 31, the department said investigators had determined that the teacher had propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus. Investigators said the door did not lock.
Jonathan Bernstein: Biden’s approval slump hits a dreary new milestone
Ten years after his no-hitter, Johan Santana visits Mets, along with catcher Josh Thole and former manager Terry Collins
Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school killings
Correction: Texas School Shooting-Father’s Anguish story
Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries
Chris Finch: Timberwolves have to get bigger, stronger, tougher
‘Very angry’: Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s role
Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course
Cardano TVL Jumps 30% In 24 Hours As It Recovers To $155 Million
Redistricting, retirements heat up Dakota, Ramsey and Washington county races
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month