Letters: Make males responsible for prevention of pregnancy
Male responsibility
As I listen to and read the latest discussions about abortion I realize that the female of the spicies has the “great” privilege to advocate for the unborn in all creation.
I cannot wonder what part of this privilege should be put on the males of the world … they were involved at the beginning of life, so why do we not involve them in the prevention of pregnancies?
I hear and see advertisements on radio, TV, and print materials for ED medications and treatments to make sure that the “male experience” is enhanced and/or prolonged. Think Viagra, Roman, ED wave therapy, penis straightening, etc. Should we MAKE the males of our lives responsible for the pregnancy prevention rather than blame the women for abortions?
Donna Reule, Stillwater
Repeal the 2nd
It’s time to think about the unthinkable. The repeal of the 2nd Amendment.
Just because the 2nd Amendment is in the Bill of Rights, does not make it a special kind of amendment. It is as repealable as any other.
And what would that mean? It would not mean that guns would disappear, or that the police would automatically come and confiscate your guns. It would mean that you no longer have the automatic right to buy an assault rifle and shoot up a grade school.
It might mean a return of the District of Columbia’s Firearms Control Regulations Act of 1975; and that might mean that individual states would once again be able to regulate guns. The way it was before the Supreme Court upended the states by gutting the Act with the Heller decision of 2008.
If a state like Minnesota or California or New York wants to ban assault rifles, it could do so. If a state like Texas wants to continue having permitless open carry, and have another Uvalde every other week, it could do so. (But even most Texans, Democrats and Republicans combined, never wanted permitless open carry: 59% never wanted that, according to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll of April 2021.)
Repeal of the 2nd Amendment would mean that, as a nation, we would no longer be held hostage by Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s Heller decision.
Regina Purins, St. Paul
Greg Bensinger: How Illinois is winning in the fight against Big Tech
The facial recognition company Clearview AI agreed in a settlement last month to stop selling its massive database of photographs culled from the internet to private firms across the United States. That decision is a direct result of a lawsuit in Illinois, a demonstration that strong privacy laws in a single state can have nationwide ramifications.
The Biometric Information Privacy Act of Illinois sets strict limits on the collection and distribution of personal biometric data, like fingerprints and iris and face scans. The Illinois law is considered among the nation’s strongest, because it limits how much data is collected, requires consumers’ consent and empowers them to sue the companies directly, a right typically limited to the states themselves. While it applies only to Illinois residents, the Clearview case, brought in 2020 by the American Civil Liberties Union, shows that effective statutes can help bring some of Big Tech’s more invasive practices to heel.
Technology companies are in a feverish race to develop reliable means to automate the identification of people through facial scans, thumbprints, palm prints and other personal biometric data. The data is considered particularly valuable because unlike, say, credit card info or home addresses, it cannot be changed. But as these data companies profit by deploying the technology to police departments, federal agencies and a host of private entities, consumers are left with no real guarantees that their personal information is protected.
Facial recognition software, in particular, has been shown to fail too often at identifying people of color, leading in some cases to wrongful arrests and concerns that the software could put up additional barriers to people seeking jobs, unemployment benefits or home loans.
Because the United States lacks meaningful federal privacy protections, states have passed a patchwork of laws that are largely favorable to corporations. By contrast, Europe passed the General Data Protection Regulation six years ago, restricting the online collection and sharing of personal data, despite a tremendous lobbying push against it by the tech companies.
The Illinois law’s provision allowing individuals to sue the companies, known as a private right of action, has led to hundreds of lawsuits, to surprising success. Google recently agreed to pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit that it had improperly used Illinois residents’ photos, and the company said it will add new prompts to seek consumers’ consent to group photos together. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, will pay $650 million to settle a similar lawsuit filed in the state, and the video streaming platform TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, agreed to settlement terms over claims that it scanned and used biometric data without consent in Illinois. Snapchat is also facing a class-action lawsuit in the state over its facial recognition practices.
“People don’t realize how much they’re just giving away to these companies,” said Faye Jones, a professor at the University of Illinois College of Law. “It’s not that difficult for companies to comply with Illinois’ rules.”
Tech companies, she said, have successfully lobbied for watered down or nonexistent biometric data provisions in other states. In addition to Illinois, Washington and Texas — which is suing Meta for misuse of consumers’ personal data — have broad statutes governing the use of biometric identifiers, but those states do not grant a private right of action. Washington state has failed for three years running to pass a comprehensive privacy bill, in part because of opposition to private right of action provisions.
And while much attention has focused on facial recognition, with local government agency bans on its use in multiple jurisdictions, including San Francisco and Minneapolis, in recent years, technology firms are honing their skills at using other data to identify people, particularly by combining information like our mobile phones’ locations, purchasing data, fitness trackers and license plate scanners, to name a few. A singular focus on facial recognition, while well intentioned, elides the urgent need for broad reforms over consumer privacy.
To those who question the harm of private firms like Google and Amazon aggregating their biometric data: Consider whether the companies would sell, or already have sold, that technology and information to foreign and domestic governments and other third parties.
Of course, not all data collection is inherently bad — it can help refine and improve the products we use for free every day — but biometric data can be far too easily used to discriminate. Companies could simply purchase data to infer race, gender, sexual orientation and other intimate details that can improperly influence credit firms or potential employers. Once that data has found its way into the hands of data brokers and other analytics firms, it is next to impossible to recover it all.
The Illinois statute demonstrates that strong laws can induce companies to change their policies in favor of consumers. Clearview, which had indicated an ambition to collect 100 billion photos from social media and other sources to aid in facial scans, said it will stop working with Illinois police departments and other government agencies for five years and halt providing its database to most private businesses nationwide — a major blow to its business. It is also giving Illinois consumers a clearer option to opt out of having their photos appear in Clearview search results.
Between the growing influence of technology lobbyists in Washington and our increasing reliance on mobile phones and tablet computers, consumers are facing an uphill battle against Big Tech. And outside of Illinois they enjoy precious few protections from the worst excesses of data collection.
With Congress’ repeated failure to advance any meaningful legislation, it may be up to states to help consumers wrest back some control over their own data.
Greg Bensinger writes for the New York Times.
Jonathan Bernstein: Biden’s approval slump hits a dreary new milestone
The bad news for President Joe Biden is that his popularity has fallen, this past week, into dead last place. Of the 13 presidents during the polling era, none has been in worse shape at this point in his first term, almost 500 days into a presidency, than Biden’s 40.5% approval rating. That’s according to FiveThirtyEight’s estimate of his average standing in all the public opinion polls. It’s not quite Biden’s own low point — he briefly dipped a bit lower in late February — but it’s close.
Is there any good news for the president? Sort of. His 40.5% is not a historic low for first-term presidents. Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Lyndon Johnson and Harry Truman all had lower lows. Clinton, Reagan and Truman hit bottom before being re-elected, with the latter two dipping well below 40% closer to their elections than Biden is to his. Indeed, there’s no relationship between approval ratings at the 500-day mark and re-election.
The news is worse for Democrats with respect to this November’s midterm elections, however. It’s not clear when voters make up their minds before heading to the polls for general elections, but political scientists do know that presidential approval ratings are usually strong factors affecting midterm results.
Democrats hope, at this point, that the issue context of the election will be focused on policy areas that tend to help them. And that is possible. But it seems unlikely that even if that happens, it will enough to overcome the president’s unpopularity.
It’s impossible to be certain about the reasons for Biden’s miserable ratings, but I believe that the big factors have been the pandemic and the economy, with the latter pretty much about inflation. If that’s true, then moderating prices and waning COVID-19 surges would be the factors most likely to turn things around.
That is, of course, easier said than done. Especially since what seems to matter are results, not policies, even concerning circumstances over which presidents have little short-term control. The other potential bit of good news for Biden is that what usually matters is the direction of change, not the level. So if gasoline prices trend down over the next several months from the current national average of $4.60 a gallon to $4 or so, Biden may well be better off than if prices had been at $4 the whole time, and may even be better off than if prices at the pump were slowly rising to, say, $3.75 a gallon. The same should be true of inflation overall.
But the flip side is that the same goes for economic growth and jobs. If the labor market cools but remains at a historically healthy level, voters may be more likely to punish Biden for a recent falloff than they would be to reward him for the still-low rates of unemployment.
Remember that approval ratings tend to drive pundits’ (and often politicians’) views of the president and everything he does. When a president is unpopular, then pundits ascribe that trouble to practically everything the president is doing. That’s a fallacy. If it’s true that inflation and the pandemic account for the bulk of Biden’s unpopularity, then other things he’s doing may actually be helping him, not hurting him. But much of what presidents do, even what they do publicly, just doesn’t change the way people think about his success or failure.
Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.
Ten years after his no-hitter, Johan Santana visits Mets, along with catcher Josh Thole and former manager Terry Collins
The Mets had some special guests in the house on Tuesday night.
With Wednesday being the 10-year anniversary of Johan Santana’s no-hitter — the only individual no-hitter in the team’s history — the former Amazin’ left-hander was at Citi Field on Tuesday along with Josh Thole, his catcher that night, and his ex-manager Terry Collins. The three fielded questions — and barbs from Buck Showalter, as Santana was asked if he could give him an inning — before Santana’s son threw the ceremonial first pitch to Thole’s son.
The man who threw the legendary game said that at the time, he had no idea he was going to be the first Met to do it.
“I didn’t know that there had never been a no-hitter,” Santana revealed. “As we were going through the whole thing, I started getting all excited. The atmosphere changed throughout the whole field. I was thinking, ‘Maybe this is it. We have a chance to do something very special, very important.’ It just happened to be the night. I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to do the first one.”
An unfortunate side effect of that night was that Santana had to throw 134 pitches to get it done, a number he can still instantly recall. Collins was asked if he has any regrets over that, especially since Santana only made 10 MLB starts (with an 8.27 ERA to boot) after that and dealt with gruesome shoulder problems.
“I would make the same decision,” Collins emphasized. “I felt he deserved the opportunity to try and get it because of who he is and what he stands for. The people who were in the stands, they deserved to have that opportunity. I know it probably hurt him, from throwing that many pitches, but I’ve come to realize that I probably would have done exactly the same thing.”
The sentiment between both Santana and Collins is that, had the manager tried to remove him, Santana would have put up a huge fight.
“I knew I was going to have some arguments with him,” Santana said, pointing to Collins. “On the mound, in the dugout, in the parking lot, whatever. I just wanted to finish it.”
Santana said the only other time he ever threw a no-hitter, at any level, was in a video game. But with an old-school manager in the dugout who felt everyone in the building deserved to watch a chance at history, plus the Mets not having a no-hitter to their name at the time, Collins’ decision was heavily swayed.
“That became part of it,” Collins admitted. “Here’s a guy that’s got a chance to do it. I thought he deserved the opportunity. Obviously today, I probably wouldn’t even consider it.”
When the Mets accomplished a combined no-hitter earlier this year — completed by Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz — Thole said he was getting texts calling him “chopped liver” now that he’s not the lone Met to catch a no-no. To no one’s surprise, Collins still likes the one that he managed a little better.
“To have five guys do it, I think is great,” Collins began. “But to have one guy do it, that’s something special. And he did it.”
LINDOR WINS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Francisco Lindor’s big week against the Giants and Phillies was rewarded with some recognition from the league.
Lindor was given the National League Player of the Week honor, his first as a Met, after posting a .348/.407/.870 slash line with 10 runs, eight hits, two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 RBI in the team’s six games with San Francisco and Philadelphia.
He is the first Met to win the award since Noah Syndergaard in August 2019.
J.D.H.
With Dom Smith being sent to the minor leagues, the Mets are without one of the primary players they’ve used at designated hitter. JD Davis has the most starts there, with Pete Alonso coming in second and Smith third. Now that Smith — who was also Alonso’s backup at first base — is in the minors, Showalter was asked if he’ll use Jeff McNeil at DH more often. McNeil has some general “wear and tear” on his legs that the Mets have been cautious with, and he also crashed into a wall in San Francisco last week while playing left field.
“I think you’ll see more DH chances for JD [Davis],” Showalter said, insinuating that McNeil will still play a lot of defense. “We’ll see what each day brings. We’ve got a challenging, long road trip coming up.”
MEGILL ON THE WAY BACK
Tylor Megill faced live hitters on the field before Tuesday’s game. The pitcher has been out since May 11 with tendonitis in his right biceps. In three simulated innings against players the Mets brought in from their High-A affiliate in Brooklyn, Megill ticked many of the boxes that Showalter was looking for.
“[Megill] looked good,” Showalter said. “I was really impressed with the inning I saw. We’ll see how he recovers before we go forward with a plan. It’d be nice to get him back.”
