LUNA2 Records Losses as Market Rebounds, Investors Lost Faith?

- Optimism is an Ethereum Layer-2 rollup that enables quicker transaction speeds.
- Terra Classic is down 8.66% in the last 24 hours.
Let us look at the top 3 trending searches on CoinGecko as per CryptoDep.
Optimism (OP)
Optimism had announced the airdrop in April, along with intentions to build a DAO to control the OP currency. The project is an Ethereum Layer-2 rollup that enables quicker transaction speeds and lower gas prices for most of ETH’s functionalities. More than $800 million in on-chain value is claimed. Optimism, a popular Ethereum-based layer-2 blockchain, had its governance token OP fall by more than 72% on its debut on the market.
According to CMC, the Optimism price today is $1.28 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $580,605,457 USD. Optimism is down 72.09% in the last 24 hours.
Terra Classic (LUNC)
This new Terra 2.0 (LUNA) stablecoin was created by the developers of the Terra Classic (LUNC) cryptocurrency and TerraClassic USD (USTC) stablecoin, both of which suffered a catastrophic collapse and lost investors millions of dollars in the process. In order to reimburse the original token holders, Terraform Labs planned on airdropping the new LUNA tokens to the original token holders. The token distribution did not go as planned, despite their attempts.
According to CMC, the Terra Classic price today is $0.000102 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $310,254,381 USD. Terra Classic is down 8.66% in the last 24 hours.
Zigcoin (ZIG)
Using Zignaly’s social investing platform, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) may work with professional asset managers to make investments. Profits are automatically dispersed to consumers and traders since neither Zignaly nor the professional trader/wealth manager demands up-front fees. As a result, it is among the most cost-effective wealth management products in the business.
According to CMC, the Zigcoin price today is $0.036676 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,916,015 USD. Zigcoin has been up 14.54% in the last 24 hours.