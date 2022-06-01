Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

With longstanding Ramsey County Commissioners Jim McDonough and Toni Carter retiring from office this year, a sizable slate of candidates have filed to run for the open seats in their St. Paul-based districts, including six candidates for McDonough’s seat alone.

Meanwhile, a state senator and a state representative are among those challenging Washington County Commissioner Wayne Johnson this fall, and three Woodbury women are vying for an open seat on the county board.

And as a result of redistricting, Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins will run for re-election in a new district, where he’ll face the mayor of South St. Paul and a third candidate in a primary for what’s effectively an open seat.

Tuesday was the last day to file affidavits of candidacy with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office for races that host a primary, including county commissioner, county attorney, county sheriff, state House and Senate offices and certain cities, such as Roseville and Maplewood. In some counties, Soil and Water Board seats will also be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Thursday to withdraw from nomination. The state primary will be held Aug. 9.

RAMSEY COUNTY

In Ramsey County, voters will fill four seats on the seven-member board. As of late afternoon Tuesday, County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo was running unopposed in District 3.

Candidates for the District 4 seat currently held by Carter, who has chosen not to run for re-election, include state Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, George H. Jackson, Darryl Spence and Barbara Bolar.

In District 5, another St. Paul-based district, Commissioner Rafael Ortega faces two perennial candidates for elected office: Bill Hosko and Charles Barklind.

With McDonough retiring, candidates for the District 6 seat include former County Commissioner Dino Guerin, Mai Chong Xiong, Ying Vang-Pao, Greg Copeland, Clara O. Ware and Foua-Choua Khang.

As of late afternoon Tuesday, both Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and County Sheriff Bob Fletcher were unopposed for re-election.

DAKOTA COUNTY

In Dakota County, longstanding County Commissioner Mike Slavik — who has served on the county board since 2013 — is running unopposed in District 1.

District 2 Commissioner Kathleen Gaylord is not running for re-election.

Atkins, a former state lawmaker from Inver Grove Heights who has served on the county board since 2017, has been redistricted from District 4 into District 2. He’ll face two other candidates in the August primary: South St. Paul Mayor Jimmy Francis and John Wheeler.

In District 3, Commissioner Laurie Halverson faces challenger Janine Hudson.

Five candidates have filed to run in District 4, the area Atkins had represented since 2017. They are longstanding Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste, Robert Heidenreich, Dr. Seema Maddali, Inver Grove Heights City Council Member John K. Murphy and Logan O’Grady.

In District 6, Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg, who has served on the county board since 2015, faces two challengers: Mike Robole and Brian “Baldy” Wheeler.

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie has chosen not to run for re-election. As of late Tuesday afternoon, Chief Deputy Sheriff Joe Leko was unopposed for the sheriff’s seat.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom retired from office last year, and Kathy Keena was appointed to complete the remainder of his elected term. Candidates for the seat include Keena, Elizabeth Lamin, former Lakeville mayor and state Sen. Matt Little and Jeff Sheridan.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

State Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, and Rep. Keith Franke, R-St. Paul Park, filed to run for the District 4 seat, along with Johnson, the incumbent, and Brandon Lara.

Johnson, a former member of the Cottage Grove City Council, was elected to the county board in 2018.

Bigham, who was elected to the Minnesota Senate in a special election in 2018 and re-elected in 2020, served on the Washington County Board prior to her time in the Senate. Before that, she served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and was a member of the Cottage Grove City Council.

Franke, a former mayor of St. Paul Park, has served in the House since 2016.

In District 2, Woodbury City Council member Julie Ohs is challenging commissioner Stan Karwoski, a former mayor of Oakdale. Karwoski was elected to the county board in a special election in 2016 and re-elected in 2018.

Three Woodbury women have filed for the District 5 seat on the Washington County Board currently held by Commissioner Lisa Weik.

The candidates are: Snezhana Bessonov, Michelle Clasen and Andrea Date; Date is a member of the Woodbury City Council.

Weik, who represents most of Woodbury, announced last week that she was not seeking re-election; her term concludes at the end of 2022.

“I have enjoyed my nearly 14 years on the county board and am proud of what has been accomplished,” Weik said. “This is a good time for me to step back as a number of the major projects I have been working on for years are in really good shape.”

Those projects include the Gold Line Bus Rapid Transit project and enhancements at the Recycling and Energy Facility to allow for curbside collection of food waste, she said.

Weik was first elected to serve the residents of District 5 in a special election in November 2008.

Only one candidate, Kevin Magnuson, filed to run for Washington County Attorney. In January, Magnuson, an assistant Washington County Attorney, received the endorsement from Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who had announced he would not run for re-election. Orput, of Stillwater, died April 3, less than two weeks after learning he had stomach cancer. He was 66.

Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry also is running unopposed.