News
Mets demote struggling Dom Smith down to Triple-A, recall righty reliever Adonis Medina
Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Mets sent first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith to Triple-A.
In the corresponding move, right-handed reliever Adonis Medina was recalled.
Smith was the 11th overall pick by the Mets in 2013 draft out of his high school in Gardena, Calif. His big-league debut came in 2017. Mostly a part-time player, Smith has appeared in 428 games for the Mets, playing the most in 2021 when he got into 145 games. His career slash line sits at .247/.310/.428 with 46 home runs.
The best baseball of Smith’s career came during the topsy turvy 2020 season. In that 60-game sprint, Smith hit .316/.377/.616 with a 166 wRC+, which was sixth in the league. Unfortunately for him, that success never carried over into a full season. At the time of his demotion, the left-handed hitter was hitting a hard-to-play .186 and had six hits in his last 46 at-bats.
The instant emergence of Pete Alonso in 2019 made it clear that Smith would never receive regular playing time at first base. When the Mets brought in corner outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha this offseason, things got even more dire for Smith.
As the injuries to Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Trevor May and James McCann have proven, though, a trip back to the big leagues is always one bruise, strain or sprain away.
But for now, Smith will have to re-find his swing in Syracuse as the Mets truck forward.
()
News
When Do Obi Wan Episodes Come Out?
Nothing matches the fandom of Star Wars and its spin-offs. The world of Star Wars is full of suspense, drama, wins, and losses. But most importantly and in its essence, the entire Star Wars world is based on one true message- The Good triumphs over Evil.
Every story is a message of choices shaping our destiny. To the delight of the fans of the franchise- Disney+ has released another spin-off of the Star Wars world, this time a television miniseries – Obi-wan Kenobi.
To all those who are familiar with the franchise, and the numbers are countless, it’s a known name. However, Obi-wan Kenobi was the Master Jedi under whom Anakin Skywalker trained. This happened before he went to the dark side and became Darth Wader.
What does this series bring to us? Where does it find its place in the franchise’s timeline and how many episodes will the series have?
Plot Summary
The series is set 10 years after the events in Star Wars: Episode III, The Revenge Of the Sith. In Star Wars:Episode III, The Jedi were destroyed by Order 66 and Obi-wan Kenobi’s apprentice Anakin Skywalker turns to the dark side and becomes Darth Vader.
Now as Obi is hiding on the planet, Tatooine guarding and watching out for Luke, Darth Vader’s son. However, he has to move out of hiding to save Leia, Darth Vader’s daughter. Leia has been kidnapped by Inquisitors deliberately drawing Kenobi out of hiding.
Will he succeed in his mission and how? Will the Vader and Kenobi have another face-off? All these questions will be answered in the television series.
Cast
The cast includes Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, the titular character and a Jedi in hiding and former master of Darth Vader, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader:Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor: Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, and Rya Kihlstedt as Inquisitors, Indira Varma as Imperial Officer. Additionally, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Simone Kessell, and Jimmy Smits are in supporting roles.
The Episodes
There are reportedly 6 episodes in the series. The first episode and second premiered on May 27, 2022. Whereas, the third one is scheduled to be released on June 1, 2022. The fourth is scheduled for June 8, 2022, the fifth on June 15, 2022, and the final on June 22, 2022. However, the episodes will be aired on the respective dates on the Disney + platform. It will be available to its subscribers on the scheduled dates.
It would be an absolute treat for the fans of the franchise to be able to delve back into the world of Star Wars again. However, revisiting the universe that has captured the hearts has another level of fascination.
The series has the burden of high expectations of the Star Wars Fandom and it is hoped that the series shall meet them.
The post When Do Obi Wan Episodes Come Out? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Devin Smeltzer leads Twins past Tigers 8-2 in first game of doubleheader
DETROIT — It was almost a year ago — last June, to be exact — that the pain Devin Smeltzer was feeling during a bullpen session brought him to his knees. An ambulance had to be called. Smeltzer was eventually diagnosed with a herniated disc and he had to shut everything down for a month.
A year later, the lefty is back in the major leagues and thriving. On Tuesday, he threw 6 2/3 innings and led the Twins to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Smeltzer threw 101 pitches — 71 strikes — pounding the strike zone and relying heavily on his fastball and changeup during the noon game. In the process, Smeltzer lowered his earned-run average to 1.50 over 24 innings spanning four starts. He also helped preserve the Twins’ bullpen in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. The Twins used just two pitchers — Smeltzer and Griffin Jax — to get through Game 1.
Smeltzer and the Twins never trailed, as the Twins’ offense grabbed hold of a lead in the first inning when Trevor Larnach brought home a pair of runs with a double. Larnach’s hit would have been a home run in all but two big-league parks.
The Twins tacked on four more runs in the third inning, three on Gary Sánchez’s home run, his second in as many days. Both Sánchez and Max Kepler, who finished the game with three hits in his return to the lineup, drove in three runs.
News
Funerals begin: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd
By NATHAN ELLGREN, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JIM SALTER
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A week after a gunman ran into a Texas grade school and started shooting, the first of 21 funerals began on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at least one family still hasn’t seen the body of their loved one.
Hundreds of mourners turned out for an afternoon Mass to remember Amerie Jo Garza. Six pallbearers wearing white shirts and gloves carried her small casket into Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which turned away several mourners after reaching capacity. Maite Rodriguez’s funeral was scheduled for later Tuesday at one of the funeral homes in Uvalde, Texas.
The two 10-year-old fourth graders were among 19 children and two teachers killed when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into a classroom on May 24 and began firing a military-style rifle. Visitation for one of the teachers, 48-year-old Irma Garcia, also was Tuesday, along with visitations for children Nevaeh Bravo and Jose Flores Jr.
Amerie loved purple, and Erika Santiago, her husband and their two children wore purple shirts adorned with images of the victims to Amerie’s funeral. Santiago described Amerie as “a nice little girl who smiled a lot,” and who was “so humble and charismatic but full of life.”
Santiago said her 10-year-old son, Adriel, watched in horror when the first images came out on the news after the shooting and he recognized his friends Amerie and Maite.
“It affected him so much,” Santiago said. “He told me he did not want to go to school fearing that could happen. He told me, ‘Mom, I just don’t feel safe.’”
Funerals will continue over the next two-and-a-half weeks. Vincent Salazar’s 11-year-old daughter, Layla, has the last of the scheduled services — her visitation is June 15 with the funeral the following day. Salazar said the family likely won’t see Layla’s body until soon before the visitation.
“It’s strange because usually when somebody dies, these things happen in three or four days,” Salazar said. “It’s not something that goes on this long. I understand there were other children as well, but we’re just waiting to get her back. That’s all we’re focused on.”
Uvalde County Justice of the Peace Eulalio “Lalo” Diaz Jr. said the bodies of all 21 victims were sent to the medical examiner’s office in San Antonio for autopsies, which he said is standard for a major crime.
“Our thing is to have all the facts,” Diaz said. “Even though there is a deceased shooter and we probably won’t have a trial, we still need to have the facts.”
Diaz said the autopsies are complete. He declined to discuss preliminary results and said final reports will take three to four months.
Meanwhile, Diaz said, there simply isn’t enough space at Uvalde’s two funeral homes to keep all of the bodies, so many were sent to out-of-town funeral homes until services near. He said the Uvalde funeral homes are working with the families on when they can see the bodies. A message left at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home wasn’t immediately returned. A woman who answered the phone at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary declined an interview request.
“It’s mainly because of the number of victims,” Diaz said, asking: “Where do you store that many people?”
Vincent Salazar said he and his family are going to as many visitations as they can to pay respects to the other victims and their families.
“Not necessarily going to the funerals because we’re still taking care of things hour by hour, day by day, here,” Salazar said. “We’ve got so much stuff going on with our own. You have to set everything up — obituaries, death certificates, funeral arrangements.
“That’s all we’re focused on right now — her, getting her back and being able to put her to rest,” Salazar said of Layla. “That’s it.”
Investigators continue to seek answer about how police responded to the shooting, and the U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing law enforcement actions.
The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — was placed on the school district’s homegrown police chief, Pete Arredondo, after the director of state police said Arredondo made the “wrong decision” not to breach the classroom, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren’t at risk.
Steven McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Friday that after following the gunman into the building, officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom. The revelation raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.
Jacob Albarado, an off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed to the school with a shotgun borrowed from his barber, said Tuesday it was chaotic when he arrived in search of his daughter and wife. Both were physically unharmed in the attack, he said.
“To me, I believe everyone there was doing the best that they could given the circumstances,” he told NBC’s “Today Show.” “I believe everyone there was doing everything in their power.”
Authorities have said Ramos legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.
President Joe Biden’s long-planned meeting Tuesday with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was to center on trade, climate and security in the Indo-Pacific. But after what happened in Uvalde and a week earlier in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were killed by a shooter espousing racist “ replacement theory,” the conversation turned to gun control.
Ardern successfully won passage of gun control measures after a white supremacist killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in 2019. Less than a month later all but one of the country’s 120 lawmakers voted in favor of banning military-style semiautomatic weapons.
Biden told reporters that he “will meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you,” but the White House has acknowledged that winning new gun legislation will be an uphill climb in an evenly divided Congress.
___
Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
Mets demote struggling Dom Smith down to Triple-A, recall righty reliever Adonis Medina
When Do Obi Wan Episodes Come Out?
Devin Smeltzer leads Twins past Tigers 8-2 in first game of doubleheader
Daily Pump & Dump | May 31, 2022 Crypto Market Report
Funerals begin: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd
The Eric Andre Show Season 6: What You Should Know If You’re Interested?
Heat’s Strus on rescinded 3-pointer, ‘human error makes an error’; Herro addresses slump, injury
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 On Disney+: June 1 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
Nets once again eliminated by East champions; face decision on 76ers’ draft pick
All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Why It Won’t Likely Be Released In 2022?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date