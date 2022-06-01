News
Moose tramples trail runner in Colorado, likely to protect calf. Athlete survives.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that a female moose trampled a woman in Breckenridge on Thursday, May 26.
Jacob Kay, district wildlife manager for Parks and Wildlife, said in a news release that the woman was running on the Campion Trail around 9:15 a.m. and was focused on her feet when she crossed paths with the moose. The moose had its calf with her, so it is likely that the animal felt threatened by the runner.
“When she looked up, she saw the moose, which immediately charged her and eventually trampled her,” Kay said.
The woman was able to hike out and drive herself home, where she called Parks and Wildlife officers to report the incident. A trail closure for the Campion Trail (Forest Service Trail #9021) has been put in place through Wednesday, June 1. Wildlife officers will continue to assess the area over the weekend and are hopeful the trail will reopen this week.
Read the full story from our partner at summitdaily.com.
News
Jace Frederick: Timberwolves have right basketball people for the job. They just have to be allowed to do it.
By all accounts, Tim Connelly was a home-run hire for the Timberwolves.
Minnesota lured Connelly away from Denver, where he helped build a Western Conference power, to the Midwest with a big bag of money.
Connelly noted he was happy in Denver, where he drafted a now two-time MVP as well as a couple of co-stars capable of potentially lifting the Nuggets to an NBA championship. His children were born there. He says he was very happy personally.
But Connelly was intrigued by the directness and honesty with which Wolves ownership brass spoke during his hiring process. He noted how much Minnesota has on its roster and the franchise’s current trajectory.
“I think it’s a team and organization that its best days are in front of us and hopefully, again, I get out of the way, and hope I don’t mess it up too much,” Connelly said at his introductory press conference Tuesday in Minneapolis. “But there’s a real sense here that this place can do something special, and I hope I can play some small role along with the people up here on this stage.”
Joining him on stage were the bulk of Minnesota’s ownership group of Glen Taylor, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. The latter two have long had their sights on a big name to fill the position of basketball boss, and landed a sizable fish in Connelly.
“Obviously, when Tim’s name comes up in any conversation, he’s coveted by probably all 30 teams,” Rodriguez said. “Even though there’s a couple out there that have the best of the best, we put Tim right up there.”
He’s earned that type of recognition and notoriety with the roster he built in Denver, from big names like Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, to role players such as Bones Hyland and Monte Morris. Connelly himself noted Tuesday the draft is an “inexact” science, but he seems to have the formula measured better than most.
His resume and success are big reasons why the Timberwolves were so aggressive in their pursuit of Connelly, even with a more-than-suitable candidate in Sachin Gupta already in the building. They wanted to take a big swing, and they hit it out of the park.
And, frankly, that should be the end of their work in that department. They landed one of the best in the business to run the Timberwolves’ basketball operations. Connelly will oversee Gupta and head coach Chris Finch, who quickly is establishing himself as one of the game’s premier bench bosses. The pieces are certainly in place for Minnesota to flourish for years to come.
It’s the exact setup that ownership groups across pro sports leagues yearn for. So now it’s time to step back and let them work. Connelly saying he hopes to play a “small” role in the Timberwolves’ success was likely more a result of modesty. It should be a big role. Basketball decisions should end with him.
For so long, Lore has noted his business philosophy includes hiring the best people for key positions, then letting them steer the ship. He says the same will be true here in Minnesota.
“It starts with core values and we really believe, Alex and I both, and Glen as well and Becky (Taylor), in really trust and empowerment. That’s really the starting point,” Lore said. “It’s not trust but verify, it’s just trust. We have full confidence and trust in Tim and he’s going to be empowered to build a first-class, world-class organization. Full stop.”
If it actually plays out that way, the Timberwolves will likely be in great shape. But that is so rarely true in pro sports, the NBA included. It certainly hasn’t always been the case with the Wolves under Glen Taylor’s oversight. And the subsequent results speak for themselves. Few teams that do feature heavy ownership hands in personnel decisions fare well on the field, court, etc.
So often there is too much involvement at the very top level, which prevents the most knowledgeable, qualified people in the room from making what they believe is the best decision. Such circumstances taking place here is about the only way you could see this current situation going awry.
“We have a lot of really qualified and talented people in this building. There’s been 100 percent alignment,” Finch said. “That’s the key with this, alignment with ownership all the way down to the star player. When you have that, you have a chance. Now, surround that with the right like-minded talent, and whether that be players or basketball ops staff, then you have a chance to keep building.”
The Timberwolves’ ownership group should be lauded for going out and getting Connelly to establish what looks like a top-tier group of decision-makers within its basketball operations division.
Similar praise will again be delivered if, a couple years down the line, it’s apparent ownership let those qualified people do their jobs.
News
Ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway fired by Mexican League team
Mickey Callaway has lost yet another managing job in baseball.
The disgraced former MLB manager and pitching coach was fired from his job as skipper of the Mexican League team Acereros de Monclova.
“The results force us to make moves in order to have a season that lives up to the expectations of our fans,” the team said in a statement on Monday. “We want to reiterate our absolute respect and admiration for Mr. Mickey Callaway, who we wish much success in his future baseball projects.”
Under Callaway the team went 16-17 and is fifth in its division.
Callaway was fired as the Mets manager in 2019 after two seasons in which the team went 163-161. The Mets finished fourth in the NL East his first year and had a winning season his second year, but failed to make the playoffs. He was terminated before he could complete the three-year contract he signed.
He was fired again as the Angels pitching coach in 2021 and put on MLB’s ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season for allegations of sexual harassment and mistreatment of women.
A February 2021 report alleged that Callaway sent sexually explicit images and requests for nude photos to multiple women who worked with him, many of whom were reporters. The allegations surrounding Callaway also included his time with the Mets.
He will be eligible to apply to MLB for reinstatement following this season.
News
Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday.
Investigators initially said the teacher had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Investigators have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus but that it did not lock, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Considine said the teacher initially propped the door open but ran back inside to get her phone and call 911 when Ramos crashed his truck.
“She came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside,” removing the rock when she did, Considine said.
He continued: “We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock.”
San Antonio attorney Don Flanery told the San Antonio Express-News that the Robb Elementary School employee, whom he’s not naming, closed the door shut after realizing that a gunman was on the loose.
“She saw the wreck,” Flanary told the newspaper. “She ran back inside to get her phone to report the accident. She came back out while on the phone with 911. The men at the funeral home yelled, ‘He has a gun!’ She saw him jump the fence, and he had a gun so she ran back inside.
“She kicked the rock away when she went back in. She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting. She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked.”
___
