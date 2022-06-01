News
Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school killings
By NATHAN ELLGREN, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JIM SALTER
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The pallbearers wore white shirts and gloves. The desert-brown church with the tall bell tower was filled to overflowing. The casket held a 10-year-old girl who loved purple.
On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral Mass for Amerie Jo Garza, a smiling fourth-grader who was killed a week ago when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into her Uvalde, Texas classroom and began shooting. Amerie’s funeral was the first since the massacre, with Maite Rodriguez’s scheduled for later Tuesday at an Uvalde funeral home.
Nineteen more funerals are planned for the next two-and-a-half weeks for the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in that classroom on May 24.
Mourner Erika Santiago, her husband and their two children wore purple shirts adorned with images of the victims to Amerie’s funeral. She described Amerie as “a nice little girl who smiled a lot,” and who was “so humble and charismatic but full of life.”
Santiago said her 10-year-old son, Adriel, watched in horror when news reports first showed images of people killed and he recognized his friends Amerie and Maite.
“He told me he did not want to go to school fearing that could happen,” Santiago said. “He told me, ‘Mom, I just don’t feel safe.’”
Visitation for one of the teachers, 48-year-old Irma Garcia, also was Tuesday, along with visitations for children Nevaeh Bravo and Jose Flores Jr.
Vincent Salazar’s 11-year-old daughter, Layla, has the last of the scheduled services — her visitation is June 15 with the funeral the following day. Salazar said the family likely won’t see Layla’s body until soon before the visitation.
“I understand there were other children as well, but we’re just waiting to get her back,” Salazar said. “That’s all we’re focused on.”
Uvalde County Justice of the Peace Eulalio “Lalo” Diaz Jr. said the bodies of all 21 victims were first sent to the medical examiner’s office in San Antonio for autopsies, which he said is standard for a major crime. Then, because there isn’t enough space at Uvalde’s two funeral homes, many bodies were sent to out-of-town funeral homes until services near. The Uvalde funeral homes are working with the families on when they can see their loved ones, he said.
“It’s mainly because of the number of victims,” Diaz said, asking: “Where do you store that many people?”
Diaz said the autopsies are complete. He declined to discuss preliminary results and said final reports will take three to four months.
Vincent Salazar said he and his family are going to as many visitations as they can to pay respects to the other victims and their families.
“Not necessarily going to the funerals because we’re still taking care of things hour by hour, day by day, here,” Salazar said. “We’ve got so much stuff going on with our own. You have to set everything up — obituaries, death certificates, funeral arrangements.
“That’s all we’re focused on right now — her, getting her back and being able to put her to rest,” Salazar said of Layla. “That’s it.”
Investigators continue to seek answer about how police responded to the shooting, and the U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing law enforcement actions.
The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — was placed on the school district’s homegrown police chief, Pete Arredondo, after the director of state police said Arredondo made the “wrong decision” not to breach the classroom, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren’t at risk.
Steven McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Friday that after following the gunman into the building, officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom. The revelation raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.
State police said Tuesday that the teacher who at one point propped open an exterior door to the school had closed it before the gunman used it to get inside.
However, the door did not lock, police said. Authorities had originally said Ramos came in through the door she’d propped open.
Instead, investigators said the teacher, who has not been identified, closed the propped-open door when she realized there was a shooter on campus and ran to get her phone and call 911, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Investigators are looking into why the door didn’t lock.
Jacob Albarado, an off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed to the school with a shotgun borrowed from his barber, said Tuesday it was chaotic when he arrived in search of his daughter and wife. Both were physically unharmed in the attack, he said.
“To me, I believe everyone there was doing the best that they could given the circumstances,” he told NBC’s “Today Show.” “I believe everyone there was doing everything in their power.”
Authorities have said Ramos legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.
President Joe Biden’s long-planned meeting Tuesday with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shifted to gun control after what happened in Uvalde and a week earlier in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were killed by a shooter espousing racist “ replacement theory. ”
Ardern won passage of gun control measures after a white supremacist killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in 2019. Less than a month later all but one of the country’s 120 lawmakers voted in favor of banning military-style semiautomatic weapons.
Biden told reporters that he “will meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you,” but the White House has acknowledged that winning new gun legislation will be an uphill climb in an evenly divided Congress.
___
Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
News
Correction: Texas School Shooting-Father’s Anguish story
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — In a story published May 30, 2022, about the killing of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press, citing the head of the state Department of Public Safety, reported that a teacher who propped open a door at the school left the door ajar. On May 31, the department said investigators had determined that the teacher had propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus. Investigators said the door did not lock.
News
Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries
By JOSH BOAK, CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Focused on relentlessly rising prices, President Joe Biden plotted inflation-fighting strategy Tuesday with the chairman of the Federal Reserve, with the fate of the economy and his own political prospects increasingly dependent on the actions of the government’s central bank.
Biden hoped to demonstrate to voters that he was attuned to their worries about higher gasoline, grocery and other prices whiles still insisting an independent Fed will act free from political pressure.
Like Biden, the Fed wants to slow inflation without knocking the U.S. economy into recession, a highly sensitive mission that is to include increasing benchmark interest rates this summer. The president said he would not attempt to direct that course as some previous presidents have tried.
“My plan to address inflation starts with simple proposition: Respect the Fed, respect the Fed’s independence,” Biden said.
The sit-down on a heat-drenched late-spring day was Biden’s latest effort to show his dedication to containing the 8.3% leap in consumer prices over the past year. Rising gas and food costs have angered many Americans heading into the midterm elections, putting Democrats’ control of the House and Senate at risk.
Biden is running out of options on his own. His past attempts — oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging — have fallen short of satisfactory results. High prices have undermined his efforts to highlight the low 3.6% unemployment rate, leaving a growing sense of pessimism among Americans.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first since Powell was renominated in November by Biden to lead the central bank and came two weeks after his confirmation for a second term by the Senate.
It also represented something of a reversal by Biden as inflation weighs heavily on voters’ minds. The president asserted in April 2021 that he was “very fastidious about not talking” with the independent Fed and wanted to avoid being seen as “telling them what they should and shouldn’t do.”
The White House, along with the Fed, initially portrayed the inflation surge as a temporary side effect caused by supply chain issues as the U.S. emerged from the pandemic. Republican lawmakers were fast to criticize Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package from last year as pumping too much money into the economy and causing more inflation. That narrative also has held some sway with leading economists who say the financial support was excessive even though it helped the job market roar back.
The administration has walked back its previous statements. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN on Tuesday evening that she did not fully understand the impact that unanticipated large shocks and supply bottlenecks would have on the economy. “Look, I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take,” she said. “But we recognize that now the Federal Reserve is taking the steps that it needs to take. It’s up to them to decide what to do.”
Inflation has shown signs of moderating but is likely to remain far above the Fed’s 2% target through the end of this year. Gas prices are expected to keep rising, particularly now that the European Union has agreed to cut off 90% of its oil purchases from Russia. That will force the EU to buy more oil from elsewhere, and it drove oil prices to $115 a barrel Tuesday.
This was only the fourth meeting between the president and the Federal Reserve chair, though Powell breakfasts as often as once a week with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who also attended Tuesday’s meeting along with Brian Deese, the White House National Economic Council director.
Ahead of the meeting, Biden suggested that he and Powell were aligned on addressing inflation.
“My predecessor demeaned the Fed, and past presidents have sought to influence its decisions inappropriately during periods of elevated inflation,” Biden said in an op-ed posted Monday by The Wall Street Journal.. “I won’t do this. I have appointed highly qualified people from both parties to lead that institution. I agree with their assessment that fighting inflation is our top economic challenge right now.”
In contrast, President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked Powell after the Fed chair oversaw moderate interest rate hikes in 2018 and continued his public criticism even as Powell cut rates in 2019.
Biden’s endorsement of the Fed’s policies — a stance echoed by congressional GOP leaders — gives Powell important political cover for a series of sharp interest rate hikes intended to rein in higher prices. Yet the higher rates could cause layoffs, raise the unemployment rate and even tip the economy into recession.
Amid worries that the U.S. economy may repeat the high, persistent inflation of the 1970s, the cooperation between Biden and Powell represents a crucial difference from that time and could make it easier for the Fed to restrain higher prices. In the early 1970s, President Richard Nixon pressured Fed chair Arthur Burns to lower interest rates to spur the economy before Nixon’s 1972 reelection campaign. Nixon’s interference is now widely seen as a key contributor to runaway inflation, which remained high until the early 1980s.
“That’s why comparisons to the 1970s are wrong,” said Sebastian Mallaby, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and author of a biography on former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan, “The Man Who Knew.” “The president’s essay was striking because he explicitly backed the Fed.”
Biden faces an increasingly global challenge as energy and food costs have jumped after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February. Simultaneously, China imposed lockdowns tied to coronavirus outbreaks that further strained supply chains. This has left the European Union nursing record inflation and the risks of a recession, while U.S. consumers are increasingly disgruntled by gas prices averaging a nominal record of $4.62 a gallon.
Powell has pledged to keep ratcheting up the Fed’s key short-term interest rate to cool the economy until inflation is “coming down in a clear and convincing way.” But those rate hikes have spurred fears that the Fed, in its drive to slow borrowing and spending, may push the economy into recession. That concern has caused sharp drops in stock prices in the past two months, though markets rallied last week.
Biden, in his op-ed, indicated that the record-setting pace of job creation in the aftermath of the pandemic would slow dramatically, suggesting more moderate levels of 150,000 jobs per month from 500,000. That, he said, would be no warning of weakness but “a sign that we are successfully moving into the next phase of recovery—as this kind of job growth is consistent with a low unemployment rate and a healthy economy.”
News
Chris Finch: Timberwolves have to get bigger, stronger, tougher
A month since the Timberwolves were closed out by Memphis in Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series, and three weeks out from the NBA Draft, coach Chris Finch left one small clue about how Minnesota might improve its personnel for 2022-23.
The first, naturally, is for the current roster to improve. The Wolves blew double-digit, fourth-quarter leads in three of their four losses to the Grizzlies, indicating that the team might not be far from their first playoff series victory since 2002-03.
“I think maturing from the series we just had is the most important thing that we can do,” Finch said Tuesday “And then not skipping steps when we get back together — realize it’s a process we have to start all over again. With a young team, sometimes, I think there is maybe an inclination that we can pick up where we left off. That’s not going to be the case.”
That might be true enough, but it’s not exactly exciting offseason talk, especially with the NBA Draft — and the potential draft-night trades that come with — set for June 23. Those looking for clues might have gotten one from Finch, who spoke Tuesday moments after Tim Connelly was introduced as the Timberwolves’ new director of basketball operations.
“I think we learned we need to get a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger. a little bit, kind of, tougher,” Finch said. “Some of that is just getting older as a team. Some of it is working on our bodies, and some of it is just mindset. At times that is what I felt let us down a little bit in the playoffs, is just our physicality.”
Asked if that might mean adding a veteran power forward, the head coach said, “Well, there are lots of different ways,” adding that the versatility of center Karl-Anthony Towns gives the team a lot of options should they choose to add a veteran forward with an edge.
“When you have a guy like KAT, there are a lot of different kinds of guys who can fit in next to him,” he said. “We’ll just have to see. We have some good young options. We need Jaden McDaniels to have the best summer of his life, take a big step forward (and) have a breakout year. That’s just a good starting point.”
‘STABILITY’
Towns has two years left on his current deal at $33.8 million a year. But after making third-team all-NBA, he became eligible to sign a supermax contract this summer, which in his case would mean an additional four years worth $210.9 million.
That essentially means Connelly must decide if Towns, 26, is a player the Timberwolves need to win an NBA title.
“I think KAT is one of the most talented guys in the NBA,” Connelly said. “He’s got a relentless work ethic. He’s probably the best shooting big in the NBA. I’m getting to know him. I don’t know him well. I look forward to getting to know him better. We’ve talked briefly, but talking to everyone in this building, they speak so highly of his work ethic, how he treats people. His productivity speaks for itself.”
Towns averaged 24.6 points and 10 rebounds and made his third All-Star Game in his seventh season this year. In those seven seasons, he has played under four head coaches and six personnel directors.
“I think the best thing we can give KAT is stability,” Connelly said. “He’s a guy that’s seen a lot of different faces on the sidelines, a lot of different faces in the front office. I think with stability, you’ll see a better version of himself.”
WHAT ABOUT D-LO?
Another question facing Connelly is whether D’Angelo Russell, under contract for next season for $31.4 million, is the point guard to take Minnesota all the way. Still only 26, Russell has a penchant for making clutch shots, and almost single-handedly pushed Minnesota past the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in game this spring.
But as the Wolves’ three double-digit, fourth-quarter playoff meltdowns against Memphis indicate, the offense struggled late in games — and Russell was often in the middle of it. In the deciding Game 6 loss, Russell was stripped of the ball on consecutive possessions as the Wolves surrendered a 10-point lead.
Big picture, Russell’s 18.1-point average this season was his lowest since 2017-18, and his 34-percent shooting from 3-point range was his lowest since 2016-17, but he also averaged a career-high 7.1 assists.
“D-Lo had a wonderful year,” Connelly said. “His big-shot making ability allowed this team to win 46 games, and he’s a guy that can streak-score with the best of them. So, I don’t know how or what our roster is going to look like on draft night, or into free agency, but certainly this team doesn’t win 46 games without the contributions of (Towns and Russell). And it’ll be fun to get to know both guys.”
