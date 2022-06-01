News
Muslim call to prayer arrives to Minneapolis soundscape
The chant in Arabic blasted from rooftop loudspeakers, drowning out both the growl of traffic from nearby interstates and the chatter and clinking glasses on the patio of the dive bar that shares a wall with Minneapolis’ oldest Somali mosque.
Dozens of men in fashionably ripped jeans or impeccably ironed kameez tunics rushed toward the Dar Al-Hijrah mosque. Teens clutched smartphones, and some of the older devout shuffled in with the aid of walkers from the high-rise complex across the street where thousands of Somalis live.
This spring Minneapolis became the first large city in the United States to allow the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, to be broadcast publicly by its two dozen mosques.
As more of them get ready to join Dar Al-Hijrah in doing so, the transforming soundscape is testament to the large and increasingly visible Muslim community, which is greeting the change with both celebration and caution, lest it cause backlash.
“It’s a sign that we are here,” said Yusuf Abdulle, who directs the Islamic Association of North America, a network of three dozen mostly East African mosques. Half of them are in Minnesota, home to rapidly growing numbers of refugees from war-torn Somalia since the late 1990s.
Abdulle said that when he arrived in the United States two decades ago, “the first thing I missed was the adhan. We drop everything and answer the call of God.”
The adhan declares that God is great and proclaims the Prophet Muhammad as his messenger. It exhorts men — women are not required — to go to the closest mosque five times a day for prayer, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
Its cadences are woven into the rhythm of daily life in Muslim-majority countries, but it’s a newcomer to the streets of Minneapolis, which resonate with city traffic, the rumble of snowplows in winter and tornado siren drills in summer.
Americans have long debated the place of religious sound in public, especially when communities are transformed by migration, said Isaac Weiner, a scholar of religious studies at Ohio State University.
“What we take for granted and what stands out is informed by who we think of ourselves as a community,” he said. “We respond to sounds based on who’s making them.”
That’s especially true when the sound is not a bell or a horn, but spoken words, as in the adhan.
“Hearing that voice, it’s a connection to God even if at work or in the fields or a classroom,” said Abdisalam Adam, who often prays at Dar Al-Hijrah. “It’s a balance of this world and the hereafter.”
Dar Al-Hijrah got a special permit to broadcast for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in spring 2020, when Minnesota was under a pandemic lockdown, so the faithful could hear the adhan from home, mosque director Wali Dirie said.
Soon it was resounding from speakers set up with the help of First Avenue, a nightclub made famous by Prince.
People thought they were dreaming and wept at their windows.
That community need led to the recent resolution authorizing the broadcasts more broadly. It establishes decibel levels and hourly limits in line with the city’s noise ordinance, meaning that the early-morning and late-night calls to prayer are only aired indoors.
At Dar Al-Hijrah now, elders call the prayer three times a day, drawing youth like Mohamad Mooh, 17, who arrived just five months ago. He said he wishes the broadcasts were even louder like back in Somalia, where the early morning calls woke him up.
“I know it’s a little bit complicated because of the society,” Mooh added after a recent packed prayer service.
Just like some Americans opposed church bells in the 19th century, the call to prayer has led to disputes over the years, from Duke University to Culver City, California. In Hamtramck, a small city surrounded by Detroit, councilors exempted religious sounds from the noise ordinance at a mosque’s request. Coming in the aftermath of 9/11, the amendment got embroiled in national controversy, but a referendum to revoke it failed.
In the predominantly Somali neighborhood of Cedar-Riverside, tucked between downtown and two college campuses, Dar Al-Hijrah mosque’s adhan has met no backlash.
Hoping to also prevent it, the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center in south Minneapolis, which hosts some 1,000 men for Friday midday prayers, plans to hold meetings with neighbors before broadcasting publicly this summer.
“We care about the neighbors,” said Abdullahi Farah, the center’s director. “We have to talk to them, explain to them and at least share our views on this.”
Abdullahi Mohammed stopped at Abubakar on a recent afternoon when he was driving by and was alerted by a call-to-prayer app, which he and many others use in the absence of a public broadcast. He said he would love to hear the adhan ringing out everywhere because it would teach Muslim children to pray “automatically”– but also acknowledged non-Muslim neighbors “might feel different.”
Between hesitancy to provoke tensions, technical complexities and the challenges of arranging for someone with Arabic and vocal skills to chant the call live, several mosques may decide not to broadcast, said Jaylani Hussein, director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
But other mosques are already eager to push for permission to broadcast all five prayers and hope to see Minneapolis set an example for cities across the country.
“We want Muslims to fully exist here in America,” Hussein said, adding that the adhan is the “last piece to make this home. It’s incredibly important for Muslims to know their religious rights are never infringed upon.”
Several neighborhood groups consulted by The Associated Press said that while no formal discussions have been held yet, they expect most residents will be accepting.
“People will ask, What’s that? and then say, That’s cool,” predicted Tabitha Montgomery, director of the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association.
At two churches, founded more than a century ago by Scandinavian immigrants and now within earshot of the adhan, leaders also had no objections.
Trinity Lutheran Congregation collaborates with Dar Al-Hijrah on charity and outreach events. Pastor Jane Buckley-Farlee said she likes hearing the adhan from her office.
“It reminds me that God is bigger than we know,” she said.
Hierald Osorto, pastor of the predominantly Spanish-speaking St. Paul Lutheran Church near Abubakar and another mosque, also anticipates no pushback from his flock.
In fact, he’s been thinking of bringing back the long-broken church bell as a way to gather the congregation and make it more visible in the neighborhood.
“It allows us to be known,” Osorto said.
Mowlid Ali, the imam at Abubakar, said part of the aim in broadcasting the adhan is precisely that mix of claiming belonging and outreach.
“We hope that through calling the adhan in public, it would actually bring more interest from the neighbors in knowing about the religion of Islam,” Ali said.
Omer Yurtseven has one (secondary) Heat seal of approach as the next big thing
The Erik Spoelstra seal of approval never came during the playoffs, Omer Yurtsven limited to 38 minutes during the Miami Heat’s six-week playoff run, all in mop-up duty.
But in the wake of the Heat being eliminated in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals by the Boston Celtics – one of nine playoff games that Yurtseven did not play – the 7-foot rookie received the next-best thing.
Udonis Haslem believes Yurtseven can play, sees a future for the skilled big man whose play helped keep the Heat afloat at midseason as Bam Adebayo sat out due to thumb surgery.
Beyond offering his seal of approval, Haslem also believes Yurtseven is capable of feats of great strength.
“I love O, man,” Haslem said as the Heat closed the books on 2021-22. “O took some steps. O is strong as hell. O might be the strongest player we got.”
By season’s end, the Heat were down to utilizing one center, with even veteran Dewayne Dedmon held out for the series’ final three games.
Now the question is whether Spoelstra plans to stay small, solely with Adebayo going forward, or whether there could be consideration for something considerably bigger.
“For me,” Haslem said of Yurtseven, “it’s just getting an opportunity to play. O just has to get the opportunity to play and go out there and contribute.
“We had a lot of guys that didn’t get a chance to go out there and play. But the one thing we did have was the guys when they got their opportunity, their number was called, they stepped up and they contributed and I think that’s what O did time and time again. He proved that he’s reliable, he’s capable and if he gets consistent minutes that he can be a consistent basketball player for us.”
With Dedmon, 32, an impending free agent, and with Yurtseven, 23, under team option for a minimal salary next season, an opening could emerge.
Haslem said the potential is there.
“I think he’s only going to get better,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve even seen the scratching of the surface of his skill level. We used him as a roll-to-the-basket big, but he can also step away, stretch the floor and shoot the three a little bit and do things like that.”
Short again
Spoelstra said after decompression will come reflection about where it went south against the Celtics after taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
“I think some of the most fruitful and most important improvements that I’ve experienced as a head coach, fortunately and unfortunately, have come off of really disappointing ends to a season,” he said. “And we’ll get together as a staff and really try to learn from this and see where we can improve again.”
Last year, the Heat were smothered defensively by the Bucks’ size, in being swept 4-0 in the first round. Spoelstra said the challenge from the Celtics was different.
“I wouldn’t view Boston and Milwaukee as similar,” he said. “Where you view them as similar is they both have championship-quality defenses.
“They do it in different ways. The size factor I felt less of that against Boston. It was more their versatility, switchability, guys that could guard multiple different positions, even though they weren’t always in that switch scheme. Milwaukee is much more protective of the rim. So it’s just different things.”
Quick studies
While the Heat thrived with their 3-point shooting during the regular season, Spoelstra said a lesson from the league’s playoff-worst 3-point percentage was a timing element.
“Our shooters will continue to work on their ability to make shots under duress, with shorter windows,” he said.
But he also said the Heat knew it had to be about more than 3-point shooting.
“Defenses are just too good,” he said. “You can’t just rely on one thing.”
()
Under The Banner Of Heaven Finale: June 2 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Under the Banner of Heaven shows us the ugly side of people, and the worst side of humanity, where faith is used as a weapon. Detective Jeb Pyre is seen crying most of the episode, challenged by his faith. What can you do when you find your faith shattering? What will you do if your faith does not align with your moral compass?
No wonder Pyre is going through a really hard time. But the guy has to keep investigating the murder of Brenda Lafferty before any more damage is done. So who is going to be the next target?
When And Where Will The Under The Banner Of Heaven Finale Be Released?
The series finale “Blood Atonement,” directed by Thomas Schlamme and written by Brandon Boyce and Dustin Lance Black, will be released on FX on Hulu on June 2, 2022.
What Is Under The Banner Of Heaven About?
Under the Banner of Heaven is a crime drama series inspired by the nonfiction book of the same name by John Krakauer. The series is about a Mormon Detective, Jeb Pyre, who investigates the death of Brenda Lafferty and her baby daughter, and finds his own beliefs challenged as he digs deeper. He finds out more about the enigmatic FLDS Church and is shaken to find out more about the inhuman Lafferty brothers.
Who Are There In The Series?
The series stars Andrew Garfield as the main protagonist Detective Jeb Pyre who investigates the murder of a Mormon mother. In addition, the series has Daisy Edgar-Jones as the victim Brenda Lafferty; Billy Howle as her husband, Allen Lafferty; Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Seth Numrich, and Rory Culkin as Allen’s brothers, Ron Lafferty, Dan Lafferty, Robin Lafferty, and Samuel Lafferty respectively; Denise Gough as Ron’s wife, Dianna Lafferty; Chloe Prime as Dan’s wife Matilda Lafferty; Adelaide Clemens as Jeb’s wife Rebecca Pyre; Sandra Seacat as Jeb’s mother Josie Pyre; and Gil Birmingham as Detective Bill Taba.
Episode 6 Recap:
Dianna finally makes a move in the previous episode, “Revelation,” directed by Isabel Sandoval and written by Gina Welch. She runs off to a secret location to save her children from Ron. On the other hand, Ron is shown to be on the weird journey of “spiritual enlightenment,” followed by the bizarre interaction with Brother Byrant. Later, Allen is shown to be in a crisis about how the sham called “LDS” has taken everything from him.
He believes that it is just an excuse for people to do absolutely whatever they want, no matter how brutal. Meanwhile, Jeb goes through the book Allen led him to. Reading the book, Pyre spends half the episode crying over it, unable to shake the feeling that maybe his faith has been so flawed till now. He is shown grieving his faith.
What Will Happen In The Season Finale?
In the finale, we will probably find out Brenda’s murderer(s), along with the shocking revelation of the church’s true goals.
The post Under The Banner Of Heaven Finale: June 2 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Government’s new order, it is necessary to link the ration card with the gas cylinder; otherwise there will be loss
Government’s new order, it is necessary to link the ration card with the gas cylinder; otherwise there will be loss
Ration Card: If you also have a ration card, then you must be aware of this news. Ration card holders will have to link their card with Aadhar card. In fact, the Uttarakhand government had recently announced to give three cylinders free of cost to the Antyodaya ration card holders in a year.
Ration Card: If you also have a ration card, then you must be aware of this news. Ration card holders will have to link their card with Aadhar card. In fact, the Uttarakhand government had recently announced to give three cylinders free of cost to the Antyodaya ration card holders in a year. This decision was taken in the meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
It is necessary to link ration card and gas connection
Now the Uttarakhand government is working on implementing this decision. For this, it was ordered by the Uttarakhand government that it is necessary to link the Antyodaya ration card holders to the gas connection card to take advantage of the scheme. The benefit of the free cylinder scheme can be availed only after linking the ration card and gas connection with each other.
Will be deprived of free gas cylinder scheme!
Under this scheme of Uttarakhand government, Antyodaya ration card holders will have to link the ration card before July. If you do not link the two things together, you may be deprived of the government’s scheme of free gas cylinders. Under this, the list of district wise Antyodaya consumers has been sent to the local gas agencies. Along with this, the ration card of Antyodaya card holders has been asked to link with the gas connection.
After this decision of Uttarakhand government, about 2 lakh Antyodaya card holders of the state will be benefitted. A total burden of Rs 55 crore will be imposed on this scheme.
The post Government's new order, it is necessary to link the ration card with the gas cylinder; otherwise there will be loss appeared first on JK Breaking News.
