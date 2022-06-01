New White Collar Overtime Exemption Rules Are Coming, Now What?

In 2019 it could very well be that you need to be solely responsible for your own financial destiny. With things like government shutdowns, inflation and questionable healthcare, it is a must that you have the ability to take care of yourself when other might not be able to do it for you.

Perhaps you were or are one of those government employees who were forced to take a leave of absence and this can put a major ding in your wallet and bank accounts. Who needs groceries and a warm house to live in anyway!

Taking 100% ownership of your destiny and legacy is the only thing you can do and Network Marketing can help to make that happen for you. It might not always be an easy process, but it can totally be worth it.

With Network Marketing being a multi billion dollar industry, there is a lot of opportunity out there for you to get in and create your back up plan to help improve your financial status in 2019 and beyond.

What is Network Marketing you might be wondering? This is something that has been well established over the last 50+ years though it often has been given a bad rap. All too often this is due to someone who did not take action and continue to work on their business, only to invest money and not break even or not “get rich quick”, which they thought they were going to do just by showing up and joining a company.

As I often tell my players, students and clients alike, “you get out of it what you put into it” so in other words, if you put very little effort in, you should expect very little in return.

That is exactly what happens in the marketing world were many are not willing to put in the time. They feel they should get full time income on a lazy, sit on the couch and do nothing attitude. It is highly unlikely that is would ever happen that way. You need to go in with the right mindset and continue to take action day after day, month after month and year after year to see results that anyone is capable of.

That is the great thing about Network Marketing in that there really is no cap in what you can earn in your lifetime with a company.

Companies like Avon, Tupperware, Ambit Energy, Primerica, Arbonne, Now Lifestyle and many others are allowing people to create their own independent businesses (usually as independent resellers of the company) and work as much or as little as they want.

Some might come in and just want to work in their spare time to create some additional residual or recurring monthly income from selling a product they are using themselves.

The way a Network marketing company has typically worked for the first 50 years was usually by word of mouth marketing, or what they call belly to belly marketing. People would actually speak face to face, call each other on the phone, go to hotel meetings and the like to learn about an opportunity that could set them free from their jobs.

Network marketing works because the company does not have to pay extensive advertising costs in getting their products into the market. The independent reseller and business owners do that instead in sharing the product with their connections, or network.

In 2019, Network Marketing has continued to evolve. Over the last 10 years or so there has been a major shift in how people reach out and engage with each other.

Instead of calling on the phone, it might be a text message being sent. Instead of a hotel meeting, it might be an online webinar. Instead of a package or DVD sent, it might be a YouTube link. Instead of a pamphlet it might be a blog post shared.

One of the biggest things I have noticed recently as well to hit the marketing campaigns of many people due to increased technology advances is that of the Ringless voicemail drop.

This is where it looks like you are getting a phone call and see the incoming number for a fraction of a second, or possibly not at all, and instantly the software sends the created message into your voicemail.

Now from my personal perspective, I can totally understand why this is an essential evolutionary growth for the Network Marketing industry. Personally I rarely answer my phone as most of the calls are trying to push one thing or another on the receiver. If someone truly wants to get in touch with me, leaving a text message of voicemail is the best bet as I do always check those and if I deem it important, I will surely respond.

On the same note, no one really wants to sit there for hours each day and call hundreds of potential leads, only to get rejected most of the time.

If the voicedrop seems to be computer animated, then I am surely going to delete it about 5 seconds into the message, though if someone is to sound sincere, I might listed to the whole message and see what they are talking about.

One thing that does continue to be consistent and has been now for over twenty years is that of email in the Network marketing industry. There is no easier and cost effective method of getting your message out to others and software such as the email autoresponder and capture page builders have continued to make this process easier and automated for business owners.

As the world as a whole has become more linked together online and companies are expanding their global reach with affiliates in many countries and time zones it is always good to have a system set up so anyone, anywhere and anytime can get the details and learn what they want on their terms.

While we can not truly rule out belly to belly and personal one on one marketing, technology continues to exponentially expand the abilities of those involved in the Network Marketing field to be able to build their teams and their dreams. It is those marketers who embrace this or at least a hybrid version of being both personal with one on one contact along with being able to be found online with a simple search, who will see some of the biggest successes.

Those who continue to evolve, refuse to quit and take consistent daily actions will build the legacy they envision in the Network Marketing industry in 2019 and beyond.