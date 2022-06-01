News
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 On Disney+: June 1 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
Obi-Wan Kenobi is an American miniseries on Disney+. The series was released on 27 May 2022. It is part of the Star Wars franchise. The series starts about 10 years after what transpired in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). It was supposed to be a spin-off movie. But it got made into a series after the failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). The production of the series started way earlier in 2019, because of a few hold-ups and rewrites, etc.
Two episodes of the show are out already and the next four episodes will premiere until June 22. Even though there weren’t any critics’ reviews until it was officially released. But the response to the series by both audience and critics has been positive so far. The series is the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christiansen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and an understanding of their pasts, presents, and futures.
When And Where Will It Come Out?
Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on Friday, June 1, 2022, at 3 AM Eastern time, 12:30 PM, Indian Standard Time, 12:30 AM, Pacific Time, and 7:00 AM, Greenwich Mean Time. The show can be streamed on Disney+ much like every other Star War content.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Plot
The series starts 10 years after the Jedi order is killed, Grand Inquisitor, Fifth Brother, and Third Sister find the surviving Jedi, Nari. Nari seeks another surviving Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi but Kenobi refuses and later finds Nari’s corpse. Kenobi also lives in Tatooine, works in some meat factory under the alias “Ben” and looks over Luke Skywalker, son of Anakin Skywalker. He used to be his apprentice and is now turned, enemy. Kenobi is dealing with his own is while not being able to communicate with his former master Qui-Gon Jinn through the Force. The third sister, Reva, is hell-bent on finding Kenobi and makes several attempts in no vain.
Kenobi looks for Leia and finally finds her but with Reva and Grand Inquisitor on their heels. They face challenges one after the other. Reva finally finds them and tells them that Anakin a.k.a Darth Vader still lives which is a shock to Kenobi who thought Vader died ten years ago. As the Grand Inquisitor tries to arrest them, Reva attacks the Inquisitor with a lightsaber, letting Kenobi and Leia escape.
Episode 3 Plot Speculation
Episode 3 would most probably show the duo, Kenobi, and Leia trying Haja Elstree’s (Kumail Nanjiani) ship back to Alderaan. And that Reva might go after them. It is a possibility that she might involve Darth Vader. As we got a peak of Vader at the end of episode 2, he would define making appearances in the series. Grand Inquisitor would also make an appearance and we will see how he reacts to what happened at the end of episode 2. These would be some exciting episodes that are to follow.
Nets once again eliminated by East champions; face decision on 76ers’ draft pick
For the second year in a row, the Eastern Conference champion eliminated the Nets in the playoffs on their way to an NBA Finals appearance.
The Boston Celtics’ Game 7 victory over the Miami Heat not only punched their ticket to a date with the Golden State Warriors, they also delivered a gut punch to a Nets organization that has come up short two seasons in a row. The Nets were just a half-inch — or an injured ankle or hamstring — away from defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of last year’s NBA playoffs.
This time around, however, there was no such silver lining. The Celtics were the far better team and swept the Nets on their own home floor in the opening round of this year’s postseason.
There’s no coincidence Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s former teams are meeting each other in the NBA Finals. Both the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors positioned themselves as conference mainstays before both Durant and Irving forced a trade. Both franchises have the stability, chemistry, continuity and coaching chops the Nets hope to build in the near future.
Both franchises also boast unmistakable identities, and the same can be said for the Bucks and Heat. The Nets have their work cut out for them ahead of the most pivotal summer in their history. And they must make a decision on at least one item on their offseason to-do list in the coming weeks.
PHILLY’S DRAFT PICK
The Nets acquired a conditional first-round pick from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the James Harden deal. They have until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to decide whether or not they want to use that pick in this year’s NBA Draft or defer it to 2023.
That means the Nets have to decide whether or not the Sixers of next year will post a better record than the Sixers of this year. This year, they finished with the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed, which earned them pick No. 23.
It’s a difficult decision to make because the Sixers are a difficult team to get a read on. First, as talented as Joel Embiid is, he is injury-prone, and if he misses a significant amount of time, the Sixers’ record will suffer. Second, Harden has regressed beyond recognition. He is no longer the aggressive scorer he once was in Houston and is now primarily a facilitator. Third, the Sixers will more than likely attempt to trade Tobias Harris this summer for a player who better fits their needs. And fourth, Tyrese Maxey can ball and will likely take another step in his development next season.
There’s also this: The Nets need to improve their roster, and with no cap space to sign free agents outside of their mid-level exception, an additional first-rounder this summer will help sweeten the pot in any trades they potentially make. The Nets are able to trade the 76ers’ pick because they still own a pick next year — even if it’s not theirs. The Houston Rockets own swap rights to the Nets’ 2023 first-round pick. If they owned the pick outright, the collective bargaining agreement’s Ted Stepien Rule would have prohibited the Nets from being without first-round picks in consecutive drafts.
Pick No. 23 is probably the same ballpark the 76ers end up next season. It’s difficult to imagine Philadelphia ending the season with a better record than their Eastern Conference counterparts — mainly the Heat, Celtics and Bucks — but anything can happen.
This past season alone proved the Nets don’t need more rookies. They don’t need players who won’t touch the floor in the playoffs. They need assets to trade for those players, which makes deferring the pick to 2023 the smart move — even more so if the Sixers don’t finish high in the standings next season.
DURANT DISAGREES
Durant disagreed with the idea that Stephen Curry faced seven times more double-teams than him during their NBA Finals runs with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. He may have also disagreed that Curry doesn’t need an NBA Finals MVP to validate his Hall of Fame career with his somewhat cryptic tweet.
Durant responded on Twitter to a clip of Warriors star Draymond Green appearing on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. Green said on the podcast that “Kevin Durant was absolutely insane (in those NBA Finals), but Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount that KD did in a given series. So when you watch those games and you say his numbers could have been a little down, if you don’t understand basketball, you’re going to say he needs to validate that with a Finals MVP.”
Durant responded to the clip of Green saying, “From my view of it, this is 100% false.” Durant won Finals MVPs in both 2017 and 2018 and Andre Iguodala won Finals MVP in 2015. Curry remains without a Finals MVP, though his three NBA championships and record-setting three-point numbers have long punched his ticket to the Hall of Fame.
There’s a strong chance Curry wins his first Finals MVP if the Warriors defeat the Celtics in the NBA Finals.
All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Why It Won’t Likely Be Released In 2022?
All of us dead is a South Korean 2022 series. The show is a horror drama series about zombies. It aired on January 28, 2022. The show and most of its premise are based on the Naver Webtoon original Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun. The webtoon has been published between 2009 to 2011. The series is a coming-of-age teen story with a zombie crisis twist. The show has a total of 12 episodes with the length varying from 53 to 72 minutes. All the episodes came out on the same day, 28 January 2022. The show stars Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-Chul, Lee Kyu-Hyung, Jeon Bae-soo, etc.
What Happens In All Of Us Dead Season 1?
Season one of All of us is dead begins with bullies being responsible for a kid, Lee Jin-Su being hospitalized as he fell off of the rooftop. Jin-Su’s father, Lee Byeong-chan, the school’s science teacher. However, he tries to create a formula to make his son strong enough to fight off all the bullies and instead ends up creating a zombie virus. And Jin-Su is patient zero, as he starts showing zombie-like behavior.
Later though, a student named, Kim Hyeon-Ju is bitten by a virus-infected Hamster in the science lab. He spreads this virus in the school. Almost everyone is infected in the school except a few people who then start getting bitten and end up zombies soon, one by one. The military puts up martial law in all of Hyosan. Byeong-chan fesses up about a cure for this zombie problem inside of school. Byeong-chan explains how the virus evolves inside a zombie and creates a hybrid of sorts called Hambie. Later on it was found out that they function like zombies but in better control like humans.
After all the struggle, losses, and surviving, six students survive and make it back to the quarantine camp and the military. About four months later when the surviving students return to school. They see Nam-ra, who has separated from the group after being bitten. This is because she knew she was dangerous to them, as a Hambie who says that she’ll meet them again and jumps off a building.
What To Expect From Season 2?
There is much to expect from ‘All of us are dead’ season 2. As Nam-ra concludes season 1 saying that other Hambies like her can’t really go out in human society and hence need her help. This leads to the conclusion that there are many more like her, living their lives in a destroyed Hyosan.
As all the other characters react to something off-screen after Nam-ra jumps off the building, what is that? Also, the webtoon has a plot where the virus spreads to the whole of Japan so that is one possibility. All the main surviving character’s stories felt completed by the end but they might still find a way for a new storyline for them. Or they could just introduce new characters altogether, one thing’s for sure that it would be a lot of fun to witness.
Will There Be A Season 2?
It was March 21, 2022, when Netflix renewed season 2 of All of us are dead and the creators, Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo, Kim Nam-Su, Lee Jae-you, and Kim Nam-Su have promised more information by June 2022.
When will Dead Season 2 Will Come Up?
Unfortunately, season 2 for All of us are dead would not be released in 2022. ‘season 1’ was released on January 28, 2022. The reason behind that could be many but mostly because this is a highly produced and a huge show which means that production to release and everything in between is going to take some time. It would be wise to give the show at least a year to breathe so that it could supply the best content.
News
Is The Bad Seed (2018) On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Or HBO Max? Where To Watch It?
The 2018 remake of the film The Bad Seed is the second remake, the first being the one that came in 1985, while the original was released in 1956. The Bad Seed is certainly a money-maker. Its recurrent appearance in theatres with new productions is just a clear indication that this has established its unique position in the horror-thriller genre. The original movie and the remakes are based upon the novel by William March, which was published in 1954.
The 2018 version of the movie is strictly made for television, where Rob Lowe has directed it for the Lifetime cable channel. It is now going to get a sequel in 2022 with the name The Bad Seed Returns. But where can someone watch it?
Where to Watch?
With all the OTT services that have flooded our lives, with content as a by-product has also entered our minds, confusion! With so much content available everywhere, it has become really easy to take money out of our pockets. Well, what can binge junkies do! It is not so simple folks. It is available on Roku and Prime Video but one might have to rely on VPNs to access the content. Who loves VPN? Freedom or dependency? Sigh!
The plot of the movie
The plot of The Bad Seed (2018) film can be safely approached through the available blurbs online. They point out the tragedy of a father who is left with no choice but to question his sugar-sweet daughter after he starts doubting her hand in the tragic death of her classmate at her school. But what could have gone wrong? For a basket full of kisses, one is supposed to only get a basket full of hugs, right? Well, say goodbye to your morality, because this child is going to rock all your beliefs in the most loving picture you have of kids in your head, out in the sea of chaos, and straight down to hell.
Reviews and scores
Before we dive into the specs stuff, you know the stuff at the back of smartphones boxes, who bothers looking at all the literature inside the boxes too, phew! my lord! let’s take some steam off and keep our expectations intact and by that, I mean low. The 2018 iteration of the movie doesn’t do much to make itself stand apart from the original. With a 5.9 rating on IMDb and only a 36% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, some people have been pissed off to rate it low. If not like a horror-thriller movie, at least one can find some laughs here and there amidst the creepiness laden with a bit of cringe. Eh?
Horror-horror
There is one thing for sure, that one will have that “Basket of Kisses” ringing inside their head after he or she will be done with the movie. There is a certain creepiness that enriches the horror element of movies that are of similar type, rest assured, this is one hell of a creepy child, an amazing performance by Mckenna Grace.
