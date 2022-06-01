Connect with us

Omer Yurtseven has one (secondary) Heat seal of approach as the next big thing

Published

1 min ago

on


The Erik Spoelstra seal of approval never came during the playoffs, Omer Yurtsven limited to 38 minutes during the Miami Heat’s six-week playoff run, all in mop-up duty.

But in the wake of the Heat being eliminated in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals by the Boston Celtics – one of nine playoff games that Yurtseven did not play – the 7-foot rookie received the next-best thing.

Udonis Haslem believes Yurtseven can play, sees a future for the skilled big man whose play helped keep the Heat afloat at midseason as Bam Adebayo sat out due to thumb surgery.

Beyond offering his seal of approval, Haslem also believes Yurtseven is capable of feats of great strength.

“I love O, man,” Haslem said as the Heat closed the books on 2021-22. “O took some steps. O is strong as hell. O might be the strongest player we got.”

By season’s end, the Heat were down to utilizing one center, with even veteran Dewayne Dedmon held out for the series’ final three games.

Now the question is whether Spoelstra plans to stay small, solely with Adebayo going forward, or whether there could be consideration for something considerably bigger.

“For me,” Haslem said of Yurtseven, “it’s just getting an opportunity to play. O just has to get the opportunity to play and go out there and contribute.

“We had a lot of guys that didn’t get a chance to go out there and play. But the one thing we did have was the guys when they got their opportunity, their number was called, they stepped up and they contributed and I think that’s what O did time and time again. He proved that he’s reliable, he’s capable and if he gets consistent minutes that he can be a consistent basketball player for us.”

With Dedmon, 32, an impending free agent, and with Yurtseven, 23, under team option for a minimal salary next season, an opening could emerge.

Haslem said the potential is there.

“I think he’s only going to get better,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve even seen the scratching of the surface of his skill level. We used him as a roll-to-the-basket big, but he can also step away, stretch the floor and shoot the three a little bit and do things like that.”

Short again

Spoelstra said after decompression will come reflection about where it went south against the Celtics after taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“I think some of the most fruitful and most important improvements that I’ve experienced as a head coach, fortunately and unfortunately, have come off of really disappointing ends to a season,” he said. “And we’ll get together as a staff and really try to learn from this and see where we can improve again.”

Last year, the Heat were smothered defensively by the Bucks’ size, in being swept 4-0 in the first round. Spoelstra said the challenge from the Celtics was different.

“I wouldn’t view Boston and Milwaukee as similar,” he said. “Where you view them as similar is they both have championship-quality defenses.

“They do it in different ways. The size factor I felt less of that against Boston. It was more their versatility, switchability, guys that could guard multiple different positions, even though they weren’t always in that switch scheme. Milwaukee is much more protective of the rim. So it’s just different things.”

Quick studies

While the Heat thrived with their 3-point shooting during the regular season, Spoelstra said a lesson from the league’s playoff-worst 3-point percentage was a timing element.

“Our shooters will continue to work on their ability to make shots under duress, with shorter windows,” he said.

But he also said the Heat knew it had to be about more than 3-point shooting.

“Defenses are just too good,” he said. “You can’t just rely on one thing.”

News

Under The Banner Of Heaven Finale: June 2 Release, Time And Plot Speculations 

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 1, 2022

By

 
Under the Banner of Heaven shows us the ugly side of people, and the worst side of humanity, where faith is used as a weapon. Detective Jeb Pyre is seen crying most of the episode, challenged by his faith. What can you do when you find your faith shattering? What will you do if your faith does not align with your moral compass?

No wonder Pyre is going through a really hard time. But the guy has to keep investigating the murder of Brenda Lafferty before any more damage is done. So who is going to be the next target?

When And Where Will The Under The Banner Of Heaven Finale Be Released?

The series finale “Blood Atonement,” directed by Thomas Schlamme and written by Brandon Boyce and Dustin Lance Black, will be released on FX on Hulu on June 2, 2022.

What Is Under The Banner Of Heaven About?

Under the Banner of Heaven is a crime drama series inspired by the nonfiction book of the same name by John Krakauer. The series is about a Mormon Detective, Jeb Pyre, who investigates the death of Brenda Lafferty and her baby daughter, and finds his own beliefs challenged as he digs deeper. He finds out more about the enigmatic FLDS Church and is shaken to find out more about the inhuman Lafferty brothers.

Who Are There In The Series?

The series stars Andrew Garfield as the main protagonist Detective Jeb Pyre who investigates the murder of a Mormon mother. In addition, the series has Daisy Edgar-Jones as the victim Brenda Lafferty; Billy Howle as her husband, Allen Lafferty; Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Seth Numrich, and Rory Culkin as Allen’s brothers, Ron Lafferty, Dan Lafferty, Robin Lafferty, and Samuel Lafferty respectively; Denise Gough as Ron’s wife, Dianna Lafferty; Chloe Prime as Dan’s wife Matilda Lafferty; Adelaide Clemens as Jeb’s wife Rebecca Pyre; Sandra Seacat as Jeb’s mother Josie Pyre; and Gil Birmingham as Detective Bill Taba.

Episode 6 Recap:

Dianna finally makes a move in the previous episode, “Revelation,” directed by Isabel Sandoval and written by Gina Welch. She runs off to a secret location to save her children from Ron. On the other hand, Ron is shown to be on the weird journey of “spiritual enlightenment,” followed by the bizarre interaction with Brother Byrant. Later, Allen is shown to be in a crisis about how the sham called “LDS” has taken everything from him.

He believes that it is just an excuse for people to do absolutely whatever they want, no matter how brutal. Meanwhile, Jeb goes through the book Allen led him to. Reading the book, Pyre spends half the episode crying over it, unable to shake the feeling that maybe his faith has been so flawed till now. He is shown grieving his faith.

What Will Happen In The Season Finale?

In the finale, we will probably find out Brenda’s murderer(s), along with the shocking revelation of the church’s true goals.

The post Under The Banner Of Heaven Finale: June 2 Release, Time And Plot Speculations  appeared first on Gizmo Story.

News

Government's new order, it is necessary to link the ration card with the gas cylinder; otherwise there will be loss

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 1, 2022

By




Ration Card: If you also have a ration card, then you must be aware of this news. Ration card holders will have to link their card with Aadhar card. In fact, the Uttarakhand government had recently announced to give three cylinders free of cost to the Antyodaya ration card holders in a year.

Ration Card: If you also have a ration card, then you must be aware of this news. Ration card holders will have to link their card with Aadhar card. In fact, the Uttarakhand government had recently announced to give three cylinders free of cost to the Antyodaya ration card holders in a year. This decision was taken in the meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

It is necessary to link ration card and gas connection

Now the Uttarakhand government is working on implementing this decision. For this, it was ordered by the Uttarakhand government that it is necessary to link the Antyodaya ration card holders to the gas connection card to take advantage of the scheme. The benefit of the free cylinder scheme can be availed only after linking the ration card and gas connection with each other.

Will be deprived of free gas cylinder scheme!

Under this scheme of Uttarakhand government, Antyodaya ration card holders will have to link the ration card before July. If you do not link the two things together, you may be deprived of the government’s scheme of free gas cylinders. Under this, the list of district wise Antyodaya consumers has been sent to the local gas agencies. Along with this, the ration card of Antyodaya card holders has been asked to link with the gas connection.

After this decision of Uttarakhand government, about 2 lakh Antyodaya card holders of the state will be benefitted. A total burden of Rs 55 crore will be imposed on this scheme.

The post Government's new order, it is necessary to link the ration card with the gas cylinder; otherwise there will be loss appeared first on JK Breaking News.

News

Vikings waive RB A.J. Rose Jr. to make room on roster for WR Albert Wilson

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 1, 2022

By


The Vikings on Wednesday waived running back A.J. Rose Jr. to make room on the roster for wide receiver Albert Wilson.

The Vikings on Tuesday reached a deal to sign Wilson, a seven-year veteran. They officially announced the signing Wednesday, and the move on Rose was needed to maintain the offseason maximum roster limit of 90.

Rose spent most of last season on the practice squad as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky. He had 100 yards rushing in the Vikings’ first preseason game last summer against Denver but has never played in a regular-season game.

A source said Wilson got a one-year contract for the minimum of $1.12 million with nothing guaranteed and will count $895,000 on the salary cap due to the veteran salary benefit rule. Wilson worked out Tuesday afternoon at the TCO Performance Center along with wide receiver Dede Westbrook, who played last season with Minnesota. A source said that the Vikings offered Westbrook a contact, but he didn’t immediately accept it since he has other possible options. The Vikings then turned to Wilson.

Wilson, who turns 30 on July 12, has 218 catches for 2,499 yards in seven NFL seasons with Kansas City and Miami. He opted out of the 2020 season with the Dolphins due to the coronavirus pandemic and then had 25 receptions for 213 yards for them last year.

