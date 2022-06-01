News
On cusp of stardom, Cuban boxer David Morrell Jr. proudly reps Twin Cities
The 6-foot-1 Cuban prodigy made quick work of his first opponent. The fight with Yendris Rodriguez Valdez at The Armory in downtown Minneapolis lasted all of 65 seconds before a vicious uppercut emphatically ended it. A few months later, the young boxer went back to work, dropping Quinton Rankin to claim his next victim.
Both fights were designed to build confidence, and they did exactly that. Then the world shut down for COVID-19.
The pandemic has proven to be the only thing that can slow David Morrell Jr.
And even that hasn’t stopped him.
After winning a couple of fights in the heart of the pandemic, Morrell made his return to the The Armory last summer, this time with a belt around his waist. The fight with then-undefeated Mario Abel Cazares lasted 2 minutes, 32 seconds before Morrell punctuated another dominant display with a devastating knockout
“He’s right up there with some the best fighters in the world today,” said Morrell’s manager Ned Abdul, who also owns The Armory. “We just haven’t seen much of him in his professional career because his fights don’t last very long. He doesn’t let them last very long.”
Together, Morrell, Abdul and the rest of their team are helping put boxing back on the map in the Twin Cities.
Since defecting from his native Cuba a few years ago, the undefeated Morrell (6-0-0, 5 knockouts) has made magic happen every time he’s stepped inside the boxing ring. On Saturday night at The Armory, he will try to do that once again when he puts the WBA’s secondary super middleweight title on the line against challenger Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs) in the co-feature of a Premier Boxing Champions card.
It’s the next step for Morrell, a powerful puncher with fleet feet and an infectious smile who appears to be on the cusp of boxing stardom. It’s also the next step for the Twin Cities, a nontraditional market that continues to prove it can support boxing at a high level with their adopted 24-year-old Cuban at the forefront.
“The people of Minnesota have embraced me in a way that I didn’t expect,” Morrell said through a translator. “I’m so proud to represent everybody here. I want to make them proud because this is my home.”
LEAVING HOME
No matter how many punches Morrell absorbs during his professional career, they pale in comparison to the pain he felt the day he left Cuba in June 2018.
“It was the hardest decision of my life,” said Morrell, who hasn’t seen his family since leaving home. “I knew I had to do it if I wanted t grow. That’s why I left regardless of how hard it was for me at the time.”
The reason Morrell left in the first place stemmed from Cuba’s complicated relationship with the sport. Though the country has long been the class of amateur boxing, professional boxing was banned for nearly 60 years until the Cuban government recently lifted restrictions.
That meant if Morrell ever wanted to compete at the highest level, he had to leave home to do it. The young talent was never going to get that opportunity in Cuba. He already had done all he could as an amateur, compiling a record of 135-2.
So, like so many Cuban athletes before him, Morrell ventured to a specific rendezvous point, then boarded a speedboat destined for Mexico. He spent more than a year there waiting for a work visa needed to enter the United States.
Meanwhile, revered Cuban manager Luis DeCubas Sr. had already caught wind of Morrell. He remembers seeing a clip of Morrell thoroughly dominating Olympic gold medalist Julio Cesar De La Cruz only to lose via decision.
“He beat him every round,” said DeCubas, a boxing luminary who lived in the Minneapolis area from 1966 to 1984. “It was highway robbery. That’s when I said, ‘This is the best fighter I’ve ever seen.’ He’s the type of guy that comes around once every 20 years.”
After securing Morrell a work visa, DeCubas knew the Twin Cities would be a good landing spot for him. Not only would it provide an environment with fewer distractions, DeCubas knew he could trust his nephew Abdul to provide Morrell with a strong support system.
“He’s fighting for a reason,” Abdul said. “He’s got his family back in Cuba and I know he’d like to reconnect with them. He feels like him furthering his professional career will help with that mission.”
FINDING HOME
Perhaps it was a blessing in disguise that Morrell spent more than a year in Mexico waiting for his work visa. If he arrived in the Twin Cities at the wrong time, the winter climate might have scared him away.
“It wasn’t that bad in the beginning because I came in with the warmer weather,” Morrell said. “Then when the colder weather hit, I was like, ‘I’ve got to get out of here.’ ”
Luckily for Morrell, he stuck around, and found a home in the process. He even started to embrace the frigid temperatures, routinely running around Bde Maka Ska in minus-30 degree temperatures to fortify his conditioning.
“That’s when I knew I had a winner,” said DeCubas, who previously managed Panamanian legend Roberto Duran, among the greatest fighters of all time.
In that sense, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that DeCubas has put Morrell on the fast track. He decided to book Morrell a fight with the much more experienced Lennox Allen a little more than a year after his professional debut.
While many people criticized the move at the time, Morrell went the distance with Allen and won via unanimous decision to capture the WBA’s crown at 168 pounds. In doing so, Morrell boasted a 3-0-0 record and tied Vasiliy Lomachenko’s benchmark for fewest fights to win a title.
“The most impressive thing to me was that he was able to go 12 rounds so early in his professional career and do it effectively,” Showtime analyst Al Bernstein said. “That kind of set him a part a little bit. Not a lot of guys can do that.”
Asked about that particular fight, Morrell skillfully toed the line between confident and cocky, noting how he’ll never back down from a challenge.
“I was absolutely ready for that fight,” he said. “They showed me the tape of the guy, and I was like, ‘I can beat him. I’ve fought against better opponents as an amateur in Cuba.’ ”
Watch some highlights of Morrell and it’s easy to see why he’s already among the best in his division. He has the power to drop an opponent with a single blow, yet the precision to string together wicked combinations. He has the ability to make people miss, yet is more than capable of taking a haymaker on the chin.
“He’s just such a gifted athlete,” Abdul said. “If he grew up in the United States, he’d probably be playing cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys right now.”
Maybe. It’s pretty clear that Morrell was born to be a boxer. More specifically, he was born to be a boxer in the Twin Cities.
“It’s amazing for the Twin Cities to have a talent like this,” Abdul said. “We’ve had some really great athletes come out of Minneapolis and St. Paul in other sports. Never anything like this for boxing. This kid is on a different level.”
What’s his ceiling?
“You tell me,” Morrell said with a smile. “I have no limits.”
If everything goes according to plan this weekend, and Morrell takes care of business against Henderson, he’ll eye a bout with undefeated, dominant David Benavidez (26-0-0, 23 KOs). The Phoenix-area native is a top-tier talent in a 168-pound division currently ruled by undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez.
A fight with Benavidez would bolster Morrell’s national billing.
“It’s certainly the guy that we want,” Morrell said. “That’s not really up to me, though, is it?”
It would be a massive fight with the winner likely in line to face Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) at some point down the road.
Truthfully, if Morrell stays on this trajectory, he’ll have to leave The Armory, a reality that Abdul gleefully acknowledged. In the meantime, though, the Twin Cities might as well enjoy the ride the way Morrell is.
“The thing that impressed me the most about him is he’s always been like, ‘I just want to be a champion. I’ll go anywhere. I’ll go to the North Pole if I have to,’ ” DeCubas said. “He came to the Twin Cities and he fell in love with this place right away. This has become home for him.”
News
Candice Patton: Everything The Internet Wants To Know About Her Life
Candice Kristina Patton is an actress from the United States. She is most recognized for her performance as Iris West-Allen in the tv show The Flash (2014–present), about which she received four accolades and a Saturn Award.
Candice, who grew up in Plano, Texas, pursued her childhood passion of being an actor by enrolling at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where she earned a B.F.A. in Theatre. She was discovered for a CBS Soap Star Competition locally and traveled out to LA to join the set of The Young and the Restless. Candice completed her collegiate studies at SMU before relocating to Los Angeles.
Patton has been in several television shows, including The Bold and the Beautiful. Candice starred in the tv show Sorority Forever as Mercedes. Patton was placed No. 61 on the Maxim Hot 100 List in May 2015.
Why Was Candice Patton Hated By Her Fans?
Trolls have been there after Candice Patton made the reveal that she will be portraying Iris West-Allen on The CW’s The Flash. Although many fans like the role, a few have called for Patton’s dismissal and made up lame excuses for why they can’t seem to get on board with Iris West.
However, after six seasons on the program, the assaults, which are frequently racially motivated, continue. Patton was recently accused of ruining The Flash, to which she answered with the finest clap back ever.
Roles Played By Candice Patton Other Than Iris West
Patton participated in CBS’ Soap Star Audition, a countrywide auditioning contest for college students to earn a role on the tv drama The Young and the Restless, in May 2004, finishing her a year of university. Candice and Ethan Rains were the winners of the competition.
Patton has been in several television shows, including The Bold and the Beautiful. She has been portraying Iris West on The CW’s The Flash since 2014. As a result of the role, he has appeared in the Crisis on Earth-X crossover event on other Arrowverse programs such as Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl,
Candice Patton’s Net Worth
Candice Patton is best known for starring in The Flash, but she’s been in the Hollywood industry for a long time, as seen by her net worth. Patton’s tenacity paid off in much more ways than just one. Her involvement on The Flash as a series regular has helped her significantly improve her combined wealth over the years.
Patton is estimated to be worth $3 million, according to the Maryland Daily Record. Her current net worth is substantially greater than other estimates. Patton’s net worth, on the other hand, will keep rising while she films the next 7th season of The Flash.
What is Candice Patton’s Relationship Status?
Perhaps you’re wondering if Candice is married. Candice is presently single, as far as we know.
Candice is a lovely woman, and it’s difficult to believe she’s still unmarried. It’s tough for her to meet new people, she claims. She’s seeking a mate, but it doesn’t appear like she’s having much luck. Candice revealed to Glamour.
Rumors surfaced in late 2020 that J.R. and Candice Patton were having a fling. Candice and Smith were said to be living together, according to the reports.
In the 1st season of The Flash, Rick and Candice portrayed one other’s love interests. When Candice published a photo of the pair appearing extremely intimate enough, it sparked speculation that they could have been in such a real-life relationship.
News
Oakdale teen involved in Woodbury grad party shoot-out can be charged as adult, appeals court affirms
Two months before his 18th birthday, prosecutors say, Xaivier L. Hudson participated in a shoot-out at a graduation party in Woodbury that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy.
Hudson, of Oakdale, was charged by juvenile petition with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.
The juvenile court granted the state’s motion to certify Hudson for prosecution as an adult in October 2021. Hudson appealed, contending that the juvenile court erred by not finding that two mitigating factors were present: Hudson’s “mental impairment” due to a history of trauma and the fact that he was not the initial aggressor.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals on May 23 affirmed the juvenile court’s decision, concluding that the juvenile court “did not clearly err in its findings of fact and did not abuse its discretion by granting the certification motion.”
GRAD PARTY SHOOTOUT
On the evening of June 5, 2021, according to the juvenile petition, Hudson attended a graduation party in the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue. At approximately 10:30 p.m., he and two others, Jaden L. Townsend and Enrique L. Davila, of St. Paul, confronted another group of young people, which included Demaris N. Ekdahl, 14, of Maplewood; Ekdahl and his friends then left the party.
Ekdahl reportedly told his stepfather, Keith Dawson, about the confrontation and Dawson encouraged Ekdahl and his friends to return to the party so Hudson and Townsend “would stop messing with them,” according to the juvenile petition.
Dawson drove his vehicle to the party, while Ekdahl and his friends followed closely behind in a different vehicle. When they arrived at the party, Davila, Townsend and Hudson were standing near a car parked on the street. Dawson allegedly fired three or four rounds at them through the front passenger-side window of his vehicle, and Hudson responded by firing five shots at Dawson’s and Ekdahl’s vehicles, prosecutors say, “and 14 wild shots to demonstrate superior firepower.”
Other people also reportedly fired shots; investigators found about 40 bullet casings at the scene, as well as bullet holes in several homes and vehicles near the scene, according to the juvenile petition.
Ekdahl was struck by a bullet that passed through his right lung and his heart and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at 11:12 p.m.
JUVENILE RECORD
The record includes evidence that Hudson also is charged with serious offenses arising from two other incidents, according to the Minnesota Court of Appeals opinion.
In February 2021, the opinion states, five days after being released from a long-term residential program, Hudson “allegedly robbed a victim using a firearm and shot at the victim when the victim attempted to flee” and on the day before the grad-party shoot-out, Hudson “allegedly used a firearm to threaten other persons inside a restaurant.”
The opinion also noted that the juvenile court “was aware of Hudson’s significant traumatic history and diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, but nonetheless found that there were ‘no mitigating factors recognized by the sentencing guidelines’ to consider.”
In addition, the opinion notes that “the juvenile court found that Hudson’s alleged offenses are ‘extremely serious’ and ‘strongly favor’ adult certification. The court also found that Hudson has a criminal history that is ‘significant in both scope and severity’ and also ‘strongly favors certification.’”
Townsend, Davila and Dawson also have been charged in connection with the incident.
News
The Offer Episode 8: June 2 Release, Time, Where To Watch and What Else?
The Godfather has been a legend ever since its release. The film became so popular at the time, that the makers decided to make the trilogy. Little did they know at that time, that The Godfather trilogy will forever be an absolute masterpiece.
What we didn’t know, is that The Godfather film came together after much trouble. Thus, a story had to be told regarding the dilemma the makers of the film had to face. That is what, the miniseries The Offer holds for you.
The series has an instant hit ever since its release, depicting how The Godfather came to be. The series is ongoing and is going to conclude soon.
When and where The Offer Episode 8 will come out?
The Offer Episode 8 will release on Thursday, June 2, 2022, on Paramount+. The series will have a total of ten episodes, with the final episode released on June 16, 2022. The upcoming eighth episode is written by Russell Rothberg.
What is The Offer about?
The Offer is about the untold story of Albert S. Ruddy, about how he made The Godfather into a film. After Mario Puzo’s The Godfather becomes a bestseller, the struggling writer can find some light in the darkness. The Italian-American community was specifically offended by this novel and was even more agitated after the book is set to be adapted into a film. Ruddy convinced the production head of Paramount Pictures to take him as a producer and enlisted Puzo to adapt and Francis Ford Coppola as the director. Starting from the tension with the Warner Bros. to give away the rights to The Godfather to several people sabotaging the production at every step, the series about the making of the film is no less spine-chilling than the actual film.
Who are there in The Offer?
The main cast of The Offer includes Miles Teller as the producer Albert S. Ruddy; Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, the head of the production at Paramount Pictures; Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, the director of The Godfather; Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, the industrialist; Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, the studio executive; Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, one of the heads of the Five Families; and Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy’s secretary.
Episode 7 Recap
In the last episode “Mr. Producer”, written by Kevin J. Hynes and directed by Gweneth Horder-Payton, we see Lapidus conspiring with Ballard and Avakin to get Pacino and Coppola fired. Lenny Montana, one of Colombo’s men, is hired for a role due to the death of the previous actor. Ruddy brings Bluhdorn to the set to convince him of Pacino’s acting talent. Ruddy eventually realizes that Ballard and Avakian are producing dailies for Bluhdorn and has them fired. Meanwhile, Evans and MacGraw’s marriage comes to an end. The episode ends with Colombo getting shot just when Ruddy started bonding with him.
What will happen in the next episode?
There is no official information, but we can predict that Gallo will make an appearance on the set.
