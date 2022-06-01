News
Redistricting, retirements heat up Dakota, Ramsey and Washington county races
With longstanding Ramsey County Commissioners Jim McDonough and Toni Carter retiring from office this year, a sizable slate of candidates have filed to run for the open seats in their St. Paul-based districts, including six candidates for McDonough’s seat alone.
Meanwhile, a state senator and a state representative are among those challenging Washington County Commissioner Wayne Johnson this fall, and three Woodbury women are vying for an open seat on the county board.
And as a result of redistricting, Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins will run for re-election in a new district, where he’ll face the mayor of South St. Paul and a third candidate in a primary for what’s effectively an open seat.
Tuesday was the last day to file affidavits of candidacy with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office for races that host a primary, including county commissioner, county attorney, county sheriff, state House and Senate offices and certain cities, such as Roseville and Maplewood. In some counties, Soil and Water Board seats will also be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Thursday to withdraw from nomination. The state primary will be held Aug. 9.
RAMSEY COUNTY
In Ramsey County, voters will fill four seats on the seven-member board. As of late afternoon Tuesday, County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo was running unopposed in District 3.
Candidates for the District 4 seat currently held by Carter, who has chosen not to run for re-election, include state Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, George H. Jackson, Darryl Spence and Barbara Bolar.
In District 5, another St. Paul-based district, Commissioner Rafael Ortega faces two perennial candidates for elected office: Bill Hosko and Charles Barklind.
With McDonough retiring, candidates for the District 6 seat include former County Commissioner Dino Guerin, Mai Chong Xiong, Ying Vang-Pao, Greg Copeland, Clara O. Ware and Foua-Choua Khang.
As of late afternoon Tuesday, both Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and County Sheriff Bob Fletcher were unopposed for re-election.
DAKOTA COUNTY
In Dakota County, longstanding County Commissioner Mike Slavik — who has served on the county board since 2013 — is running unopposed in District 1.
District 2 Commissioner Kathleen Gaylord is not running for re-election.
Atkins, a former state lawmaker from Inver Grove Heights who has served on the county board since 2017, has been redistricted from District 4 into District 2. He’ll face two other candidates in the August primary: South St. Paul Mayor Jimmy Francis and John Wheeler.
In District 3, Commissioner Laurie Halverson faces challenger Janine Hudson.
Five candidates have filed to run in District 4, the area Atkins had represented since 2017. They are longstanding Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste, Robert Heidenreich, Dr. Seema Maddali, Inver Grove Heights City Council Member John K. Murphy and Logan O’Grady.
In District 6, Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg, who has served on the county board since 2015, faces two challengers: Mike Robole and Brian “Baldy” Wheeler.
Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie has chosen not to run for re-election. As of late Tuesday afternoon, Chief Deputy Sheriff Joe Leko was unopposed for the sheriff’s seat.
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom retired from office last year, and Kathy Keena was appointed to complete the remainder of his elected term. Candidates for the seat include Keena, Elizabeth Lamin, former Lakeville mayor and state Sen. Matt Little and Jeff Sheridan.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
State Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, and Rep. Keith Franke, R-St. Paul Park, filed to run for the District 4 seat, along with Johnson, the incumbent, and Brandon Lara.
Johnson, a former member of the Cottage Grove City Council, was elected to the county board in 2018.
Bigham, who was elected to the Minnesota Senate in a special election in 2018 and re-elected in 2020, served on the Washington County Board prior to her time in the Senate. Before that, she served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and was a member of the Cottage Grove City Council.
Franke, a former mayor of St. Paul Park, has served in the House since 2016.
In District 2, Woodbury City Council member Julie Ohs is challenging commissioner Stan Karwoski, a former mayor of Oakdale. Karwoski was elected to the county board in a special election in 2016 and re-elected in 2018.
Three Woodbury women have filed for the District 5 seat on the Washington County Board currently held by Commissioner Lisa Weik.
The candidates are: Snezhana Bessonov, Michelle Clasen and Andrea Date; Date is a member of the Woodbury City Council.
Weik, who represents most of Woodbury, announced last week that she was not seeking re-election; her term concludes at the end of 2022.
“I have enjoyed my nearly 14 years on the county board and am proud of what has been accomplished,” Weik said. “This is a good time for me to step back as a number of the major projects I have been working on for years are in really good shape.”
Those projects include the Gold Line Bus Rapid Transit project and enhancements at the Recycling and Energy Facility to allow for curbside collection of food waste, she said.
Weik was first elected to serve the residents of District 5 in a special election in November 2008.
Only one candidate, Kevin Magnuson, filed to run for Washington County Attorney. In January, Magnuson, an assistant Washington County Attorney, received the endorsement from Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who had announced he would not run for re-election. Orput, of Stillwater, died April 3, less than two weeks after learning he had stomach cancer. He was 66.
Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry also is running unopposed.
News
Rosters are set for the Aug. 9 Minnesota primary election
The election rosters for Minnesota’s Aug. 9 primary elections are now set and offer few big-name surprises.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan head the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party ticket with only token opposition from a frequent but unsuccessful challenger, Ole Savior and his running mate Julie Parker.
Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican endorsee for governor, and his running mate, former professional football play Matt Birk, also escaped high-profile primary challengers. They will face two political newcomers in Joyce Lacey and Kent Edwards, who have yet to launch visible campaigns.
Jensen escaped what was potentially his most competitive challenge when former Hennepin County Sheriff did not file to run from governor. Stanek had announced his candidacy earlier this year but after suffering injuries in a car crash, he did not seek his party’s endorsement last month but did not rule out jumping into the primary before filings for the office closed on Tuesday.
While the tops of the two major-party tickets for governor are set, the obscure Legal Marijuana Now Party will host a nomination contest between the teams of Chris Wright and L.C. Converse v. James McCaskel and David Sandbeck.
The DFL, which holds all Minnesota statewide offices, managed to avoid attracting more than token primary election opposition to its other statewide candidates: Attorney General Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon. Their respective DFL challengers are Bill Dahm and Steve Carlson. State Auditor Julie Blaha is unopposed in the DFL primary.
The hottest primary news on the Republican side is that former state Rep. Doug Wardlow filed to challenge GOP-endorsed attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Wardlow ran for the office in 2018 and narrowly lost to Ellison by 4 percentage points.
After losing the Republican endorsement to Schultz, a business attorney, last month Wardlow said Schultz can’t beat Ellison and announced that he would run again even though he had promised to back the party’s endorsee.
“Since day one, the establishment in our state has fiercely opposed our campaign. The coordinated effort to keep actual conservatives off the ballot is the swamp at it worst,” Wardlow said in a statement Tuesday. “I am confident that, on Aug. 9, Minnesota Republicans will send the establishment a clear message: They want true conservatives who they can trust to secure our elections, restore law and order and stand up for our constitutional rights.”
Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann responded: “Today Doug Wardlow broke his promise to abide by the endorsement and has instead proven himself to be a shameless politician motivated only by his personal ambitions. With this futile primary challenge, he will add one more loss to his record. Jim Schultz is the only candidate able to defeat Ellison in November, and our party is fully united behind him.”
In perhaps the biggest surprise of the day, state Rep. Jeremy Munson announced he would challenge Republican-endorsed Brad Finstad in southern Minnesota’s First Congressional District GOP primary — less than a week after Finstad, a former state legislator and U.S. Department of Agriculture official, had won the party’s endorsement to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February.
Munson had conceded last week but apparently had a last-minute change of heart. Matt Benda, another candidate who had been outpolled by Finstad, also filed Tuesday to challenge the GOP endorsee.
Filings also closed Tuesday for Minnesota’s eight U.S. House seats and all 201 seats in the state Legislature.
After a court panel drew new district boundaries, all the lawmakers find themselves in new political territory. That resulted in a large number of seats with two or more candidates running. As of late Tuesday afternoon, 36 state legislative candidates — 19 in the Senate and 17 in the House — were running in contested primaries.
News
Giancarlo Stanton takes batting practice, Yankees feel he can return from ankle injury later this week
Giancarlo Stanton was on the field hitting before Tuesday night’s series opener against the Angels at the Stadium. He’s still dealing with an ankle injury, but the Yankees are encouraged that the slugger could be back off the injured list this week.
“I haven’t talked to him today yet about it. I was out there shagging for him and his early (batting practice) and stuff. But my understanding and just in my conversations with him in the days leading up to today, and getting the training report, is that he’s doing really well. And, I would imagine he’d be close. If not, I think he’s eligible Saturday,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So, we’ll see. I don’t want to speak too soon. But I know he’s doing really well.”
Stanton told reporters he was encouraged by his progress.
CHAPMAN’S FIRST STEPS
The news on Aroldis Chapman, who is on the IL with an Achilles injury, was not quite as encouraging. The closer went out to play catch for the first time on Tuesday, but said they are still working on building up the strength around the Achilles.
“You have to understand that this kind of injury requires a progression. It’s kind of rehabilitation so you take one day at a time and you keep moving forward,” Chapman said through Yankees translator Marlon Abreu. “The good thing is that the arm feels really good, you know, it was never affected. So that’s a plus. At the same time, you have to go one step at a time and see when you can get back.”
Chapman said he did not know what the timeline for his return would be.
DONALDSON UPDATE
The Yankees are also encouraged that Josh Donaldson will be able to come off the IL soon as well. The third baseman initially was on the COVID-19 list, even though he tested negative. He was then transferred to the 10-day IL with a shoulder issue, receiving a cortisone shot for an issue he has dealt with on and off in the past.
“I was out shagging for him and watching his ground balls and stuff. So I haven’t gotten with him yet today, but I think he’s really encouraged where his shoulder’s at right now, it’s the best it’s felt all year,” Boone said. “And so hopefully, he’s going to be in that kind of short timeline as well.”
Donaldson is also facing a one-game suspension when he comes back for his “disrespectful” comments to Tim Anderson. Donaldson called Anderson, who is Black, “Jackie,” as what he considered an “inside joke,” stemming from an interview the White Sox shortstop did in 2019. Anderson said he was the “Jackie Robinson of today.” Donaldson issued a statement apologizing for his comments to Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s wife and reiterating he meant no disrespect.
In the immediate aftermath last week, Boone and Aaron Judge made it clear after the incident that they felt it was over the line. Boone, however, said Donaldson doesn’t have to make a statement to the team.
“No, I mean, no, we’ll kind of handle it like we always do and just try and get through it and talk through whatever issues may come up,” Boone said.
HOMECOMING
Andrew Velazquez stayed in Manhattan this time. After his dream season playing with his childhood team in his home borough of the Bronx last season, sleeping in the room he once shared with his brother, Velazquez is back on a business trip.
“I might come home, but I am enjoying Manhattan,” Velazquez said, back in the Bronx with the Angels.
Velazquez was a huge story last season, the hometown kid playing for the Yankees.
“I just made it, like, tangible for local people,” Velazquez said. “Because I am one.”
Velazquez was a victim of the numbers last winter, cut from the Yankees’ 40-man roster. He was picked up off waivers by the Angels.
He wasn’t surprised and has no bad blood for the Bombers.
“I’ve been around long enough to know that the business side of it is kind of predictable. I’m also self-aware so I think I saw they had like 60 guys on the roster. And the guys that were coming back, so not surprised,” Velazquez said. “I enjoyed it. Yeah, no animosity, no nothing. I love it and I kind of soaked it up.”
()
News
New basketball czar Tim Connelly says he’s here ‘not to mess up’ what Wolves have going on
Word on the street is the Timberwolves have something going on in Minnesota, and Tim Connelly decided he wanted to be a part of it.
“I’m here not to mess it up,” Connelly said Tuesday after being introduced as the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations.
He’s being modest, of course. Connelly’s reputation, and the job he has done running the Denver Nuggets the past nine years, had Timberwolves majority owner Glen Taylor convinced he wasn’t available. Team had been looking for a permanent director of basketball ops since suddenly firing Gersson Rosas last September.
“I didn’t have him on the list,” Taylor said Tuesday. “I thought he was under contract with Denver, so I didn’t have him as the first person to contact.”
Connelly had an contract option to remain in Denver, and would have been more than happy to do so. But Taylor called and asked for permission to speak with Connelly, the Kroenke ownership family said yes, and “that sort of started it,” Taylor said.
A five-year, $40 million contract no doubt helped, so did a series of potential bonuses. “If the team does well,” Taylor said, “he does better.”
If one includes interim managers Scott Layden and Sachin Gupta, Connelly is the Wolves’ sixth head of basketball operations since Flip Saunders passed away on Oct. 25, 2015.
“When you spend time in the room with these guys and you’re in this beautiful building and you’re around town and sense the excitement the T-Wolves have created, you know it’s a special place,” Connelly said. “We’re going to work as hard as possible to push the envelope a bit and hopefully we have new franchise records, keep building off where we are.”
Connelly, 46, started as an intern in Washington’s scouting department in 1996 and left 15 years later as director of player personnel. After three years as New Orleans’ assistant general manager, he was hired by Denver as its executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager in 2013.
The Nuggets were 36-46 in Connelly’s first season but in his past four, the Nuggets have made the Western Conference finals (2020) once and the conference semifinals twice (2019, 2021) while averaging 48.7 wins a season.
The team made the postseason again in 2021-22 despite playing without two-thirds of their Big Three, Jamal Murray (knee surgery) and Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery). The third member of that group is center Nikola Jokic, who won this season’s Most Valuable Player Award after averaging 27 points and 14 rebounds for the Nuggets.
All three players were drafted under Connelly’s watch.
“We have full confidence and trust in Tim and he’s going to be empowered to build a first-class, world-class organization. Full stop,” said Marc Lore, a Timberwolves co-owner who, with partner Alex Rodriguez, will become majority owner by the end of 2023.
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was the Nuggets’ associate head coach under Mike Malone in 2016 and has known Connelly since he was coaching overseas in the mid-2000s.
“He’s not a micromanager, he’s not an emotional reactor, or an emotional communicator,” Finch said. “He cares deeply but he gives people the space to work and respects the emotions that go into our game. We have an open dialog. He will challenge you, and I think that’s good, we all need that, but it’s done in a way that is about finding the best answers.”
Connelly said he will likely add some members to the Timberwolves’ front office but added that he likes the team already in place, including Finch, who on April 11 signed a contract extension for at least the next four seasons. Under Finch, the Wolves improved from 36 wins in 2020-21 to 46 wins and a playoff berth in 2021-22. They went 3-1 against the Nuggets.
“It was a blast watching you guys play,” Connelly said. “Not a blast watching us play against you guys.”
Finch and his new colleagues will hit the ground running.
While the Timberwolves had a strong turnaround this season, the organization eyes personnel changes before next season begins in October. Connelly has decisions to make about guards D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley. Connelly also must decide whether to sign Karl-Anthony Towns to the super-max contract for which his now eligible, a four-year extension worth $210.9 million that would build upon the two years remaining on his current deal.
Oh, and the NBA Draft is in three weeks.
“I don’t know if success is always linear. I don’t know if we’re going to go from here to a championship,” Connelly said. “I think we have to be realistic about where we are and how we can get better.”
Redistricting, retirements heat up Dakota, Ramsey and Washington county races
Rosters are set for the Aug. 9 Minnesota primary election
Giancarlo Stanton takes batting practice, Yankees feel he can return from ankle injury later this week
New basketball czar Tim Connelly says he’s here ‘not to mess up’ what Wolves have going on
MN communities clean up after Memorial Day thunderstorms, including tornadoes
Moose tramples trail runner in Colorado, likely to protect calf. Athlete survives.
Jace Frederick: Timberwolves have right basketball people for the job. They just have to be allowed to do it.
How Early LUNA Holders, Founders Made Off With $6B
Ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway fired by Mexican League team
Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date