News
Revamped Dolphins head into mandatory minicamp with questions remaining
The Miami Dolphins’ offseason workout program shifts from organized team activities to mandatory minicamp this week, with sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.
New coach Mike McDaniel, in his first several practices run as an NFL head coach, continues to install an offseason model of the work ethic he wants his team to possess before it heads into training camp.
“You’re first trying to identify a standard with which you play and a standard with which you practice,” McDaniel said last week about organized team activities. “Within that, that’s where your camaraderie and that’s where your relationships are built. There are blood, sweat and tears that are earned over hard work, and you’re trying to get a team to decide what their standard of play is going to be — and then you want to uphold that standard because that’s the way that you operate and function as a football team.”
The Dolphins have already had nearly their entire squad present for voluntary OTAs the previous two weeks, but now all healthy players are expected to come together on the Dolphins’ practice field for what will be the best look at the 2022 team before training camp opens in late July.
Most notably, cornerback Xavien Howard and left tackle Terron Armstead, the team’s prized free-agent upgrade on the offensive line, may join the team for offseason workouts.
Howard missed last year’s mandatory minicamp while he was at odds with the team over his contract. He has since been placated — first, in training camp ahead of the 2021 season and then again with his restructured deal this offseason.
While the Dolphins have not had Howard or No. 2 cornerback Byron Jones to defend their revamped receiving corps during OTAs, it’s unknown if Jones is ready to return for minicamp after undergoing surgery on his lower left leg.
Armstead also had surgery on a troublesome knee that pestered him throughout his final season with the New Orleans Saints. He played just eight games last year and missed the Dec. 27 Monday night meeting with the Dolphins.
“I had a procedure in the offseason,” Armstead said during his introductory press conference in March. “Cleaned up some stuff from last year. I feel great. I’ve just been rehabbing, training and getting myself ready to roll for when we start.”
While not participating in Miami’s OTA practices, Armstead was seen doing post-practice work with a pair of Dolphins linemen heading into their second seasons, Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones, after one of the sessions that was open to the media.
The Dolphins have gotten an early glimpse of what the 2022 team will look like. Offensively, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been able to get a feel for throwing to speedy offseason acquisition Tyreek Hill, who brings six Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl to Miami’s receiving corps. Pieces of McDaniel’s run game have been installed, while Raheem Mostert, already familiar with McDaniel from time with the San Francisco 49ers, takes it slow in returning from last season’s knee injury.
The offensive line, the team’s most troublesome unit in 2021, can potentially begin to see what it looks like with Armstead slotted in at left tackle in minicamp. His position is the one that has been solidified on the line, according to McDaniel. Questions remain on how the rest of the group will line up.
While the Dolphins may continue to mix and match throughout the offseason, Connor Williams, a guard for four years with the Dallas Cowboys, is being given a shot at center , and others have positional flexibility between guard and tackle — or guard and center for Michael Deiter.
Defensively, the unit that was kept intact from last season can inch closer to a full return if Howard is present in the secondary and with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, a key re-signing this offseason, leading a pass rush that also recently added former Pro Bowl defensive end Melvin Ingram.
Following the two-practice minicamp, the Dolphins wrap up their offseason program with a final week of OTAs that includes one session open to media next Tuesday.
News
Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Caleb Mclaughlin is one of the stars of Stranger Things, who captures the audience with his panicky character while portraying the role of Lucas Sinclair. He is working on the onscreen and offscreen since 2012. He used to play the role of the child Simba in the show The Lion King performed on Broadway. In 2020, he did his debut movie Concrete Cowboy. So, someone as talented must have a girlfriend, right? Well, this is one hot question on the internet that is being constantly asked. Let’s see what evidence can be garnered to reveal the truth about our Lucas.
So, who’s he dating?
Caleb in his interview with Wired on Youtube revealed that he is through and through single. One curious thing though still lingered on the viewer’s mind after the interview ended, Caleb’s exclamation that he would never even tell if he were actually dating or ever will. Ouch! That’s one hard mystery to digest. Well, so far, the pieces of evidence suggest that our Lucas may be in a relationship onstage, he is not so mingled offstage. Most likely he is still single and surely is very quiet about if the reality is anything otherwise.
Caleb and Sadie beyond the show
It is a little bit funny how Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink are simply friends but rumors keep on suggesting that the two are dating. They may become a couple on-screen but the chemistry between them refuses to leave the film reel.
Yes, it is also true that the two know each other ever since they met on Broadway when Caleb performed in The Lion King and Sadie in Annie. The two have nothing else to declare except for their long-standing friendship. Caleb hopes that their relationship will go to last a very long time, possibly forever. Our best wishes to you Caleb! There has been some controversy though, with the forced kiss scene that was put on Sadie after she expressed that she is uncomfortable kissing Caleb. The Duffer brothers pushed her to do it even if the whole scene was out of the script. The two have revealed that they had never kissed anyone else before.
Caleb McLaughlin Past Relationships
Some information suggests that Caleb was definitely in a relationship or two before. However, the internet is scarce upon the deets regarding this glowing single hotshot with regards to his previous relationships and breakups. Such secretive stars are a nuisance. Phew! Yes, it was due to be said. Give us some relief for god sake. Such privacy only instills interest in the hearts of fans. But as of now, it seems impossible to dig out further information about Caleb’s personal life. Possibly, if he will come out of his den to date again, we will get some juicy shots to fawn over our homely Lucas Sinclair settling in love life somewhere over the rainbow. Sigh!
What’s the show about?
Everybody knows about Stranger Things and even if you don’t then it’s not hard to understand what it is about after watching just one trailer. Only one word exists there to truly describe it ‘Mysterious’!
The post Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
By DENISE LAVOIE
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberations after a sensational six-week trial to resolve defamation claims by Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard over their volatile and unhappy marriage.
The seven-person civil jury heard closing arguments Friday and deliberated for about two hours before leaving for the long Memorial Day weekend. Jurors resumed deliberations in Fairfax County Circuit Court just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.
Testimony featured a litany of lurid details of their short marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. During his testimony, Depp testified that he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.
During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favor would give their clients their lives back.
News
Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor and also a musician. He plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, for which role he’s known. His other film roles include Richie Tozier in It and It: Chapter 2, Boris Pavlikovsky in The Goldfinch, he also did the voice of Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family, and Trevor in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Wolfhard also made his debut directorially with the comedy short Night Shifts. He was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the band Calpurnia and now is a member of The Aubreys. His genres mainly include Alternative rock and indie rock. He does vocals and plays the guitar, piano, and bass.
Is Wolfhard Dating as of 2022?
Wolfhard has been dating actor Elsie Richter right now. They’ve been together officially since 2021 when the couple announced their relationship on Instagram.
Rumors of Wolfhard Dating Milly Bobby Brown
Millie plays Finn’s girlfriend on-screen as Eleven in Stranger Things. Millie has however denied anything between them multiple times before. Fans were quick to ship them after they were seen together on-screen, and although they’ve never stated that they were ever together, the cast seems to continue to have a running joke with it.
Who has Finn Dated in the Past?
There is no evidence of Finn having dated before and his relationship with Elsie seems to be his first one that has met the public eye.
More about his role in Stranger Things
Finn plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things and has been since 2016. He is one of the main protagonists of the show. The leader of the Party and Eleven’s boyfriend. Wolfhard fits the role perfectly, pulling off the look as well as the great character Mike is expected to have. He has a strong bond with friends and close ones. He’s always concerned about his fellows and never leaves them behind.
His Music Journey
Finn was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the Vancouver-based rock band, Calpurnia. They officially dissolved in November 2019. They had signed with Royal Mountain Records in both the United States and Canada, and also with Transgressive Records for the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. A few weeks after the band dissolved, Wolfhard announced that his new band with the drummer from Calpurnia, Malcolm Craig, would debut with the soundtrack to his movie, The turning. The Aubreys released their first single on the 10th of March 2022, called “Loved One”. They also released their debut EP, Soda & Pie, with AWAL on the 13th of March 2020.
Finn’s Advocacies
Along with music and the spotlight with films, Finn has also been involved in many advocacy contributions through time. He’s namely helped autism and indigenous children advocacy and funding. In May of 2017, he hosted a benefit concert to raise funds for Sweet Release, an organization that offered help to struggling musicians in the need of medical and health care, called “Strange 80s”. Here he performed three tracks with his former band, Calpurnia. For this, he was awarded the 2017 Television Industry Advocacy Awards as an Honoree.
The post Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
