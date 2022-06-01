News
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
In October 1871, after the Great Chicago Fire killed about 300 people, destroyed more than 17,500 buildings and left more than 100,000 residents homeless, Stillwater officials realized their town could face a similar fate.
Seven months later, on May 28, 1872, city officials decided to form the city’s first fire department.
“Being a lumber town, Stillwater was built of wood,” said Fire Chief Stu Glaser. “They realized after the Chicago fire, ‘Hey, our town could burn down too.’”
The first meeting of the fire department was held on June 3, 1872; 92 men signed up to be on the roster. At the meeting, officers were elected, and the name of the organization – Stillwater Steam Engine Company, No. 1 – was selected, said Brent Peterson, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
“They also decided that the uniform would consist of New York-style fire hats with ‘Stillwater, 1’ printed on the front; a patent-leather belt, with the figure 1 and the name of the company on the back; double breasted red shirts with covered buttons, and black pants,” Peterson said.
The department’s most traumatic call came on the night of Jan. 22, 1982, Glaser said.
A fire at Brine’s Meat Market on Main Street in downtown Stillwater caused the death of two firefighters from the Mahtomedi Fire Department. Stillwater firefighter Kevin Charlsen nearly perished.
Glaser’s father, uncle and two brothers were among those who responded to the call.
“I was a senior in high school,” Glaser said. “I can still remember sitting at home, listening to the pager. It was a long night, just terrible.”
A celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of the Stillwater Fire Department will be noon Friday at the Stillwater Fire Station, 250 Maryknoll Drive N., Stillwater.
For more information, go to
News
Mets demote struggling Dom Smith down to Triple-A, recall righty reliever Adonis Medina
Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Mets sent first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith to Triple-A.
In the corresponding move, right-handed reliever Adonis Medina was recalled.
Smith was the 11th overall pick by the Mets in 2013 draft out of his high school in Gardena, Calif. His big-league debut came in 2017. Mostly a part-time player, Smith has appeared in 428 games for the Mets, playing the most in 2021 when he got into 145 games. His career slash line sits at .247/.310/.428 with 46 home runs.
The best baseball of Smith’s career came during the topsy turvy 2020 season. In that 60-game sprint, Smith hit .316/.377/.616 with a 166 wRC+, which was sixth in the league. Unfortunately for him, that success never carried over into a full season. At the time of his demotion, the left-handed hitter was hitting a hard-to-play .186 and had six hits in his last 46 at-bats.
The instant emergence of Pete Alonso in 2019 made it clear that Smith would never receive regular playing time at first base. When the Mets brought in corner outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha this offseason, things got even more dire for Smith.
As the injuries to Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Trevor May and James McCann have proven, though, a trip back to the big leagues is always one bruise, strain or sprain away.
But for now, Smith will have to re-find his swing in Syracuse as the Mets truck forward.
()
News
When Do Obi Wan Episodes Come Out?
Nothing matches the fandom of Star Wars and its spin-offs. The world of Star Wars is full of suspense, drama, wins, and losses. But most importantly and in its essence, the entire Star Wars world is based on one true message- The Good triumphs over Evil.
Every story is a message of choices shaping our destiny. To the delight of the fans of the franchise- Disney+ has released another spin-off of the Star Wars world, this time a television miniseries – Obi-wan Kenobi.
To all those who are familiar with the franchise, and the numbers are countless, it’s a known name. However, Obi-wan Kenobi was the Master Jedi under whom Anakin Skywalker trained. This happened before he went to the dark side and became Darth Wader.
What does this series bring to us? Where does it find its place in the franchise’s timeline and how many episodes will the series have?
Plot Summary
The series is set 10 years after the events in Star Wars: Episode III, The Revenge Of the Sith. In Star Wars:Episode III, The Jedi were destroyed by Order 66 and Obi-wan Kenobi’s apprentice Anakin Skywalker turns to the dark side and becomes Darth Vader.
Now as Obi is hiding on the planet, Tatooine guarding and watching out for Luke, Darth Vader’s son. However, he has to move out of hiding to save Leia, Darth Vader’s daughter. Leia has been kidnapped by Inquisitors deliberately drawing Kenobi out of hiding.
Will he succeed in his mission and how? Will the Vader and Kenobi have another face-off? All these questions will be answered in the television series.
Cast
The cast includes Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, the titular character and a Jedi in hiding and former master of Darth Vader, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader:Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor: Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, and Rya Kihlstedt as Inquisitors, Indira Varma as Imperial Officer. Additionally, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Simone Kessell, and Jimmy Smits are in supporting roles.
The Episodes
There are reportedly 6 episodes in the series. The first episode and second premiered on May 27, 2022. Whereas, the third one is scheduled to be released on June 1, 2022. The fourth is scheduled for June 8, 2022, the fifth on June 15, 2022, and the final on June 22, 2022. However, the episodes will be aired on the respective dates on the Disney + platform. It will be available to its subscribers on the scheduled dates.
It would be an absolute treat for the fans of the franchise to be able to delve back into the world of Star Wars again. However, revisiting the universe that has captured the hearts has another level of fascination.
The series has the burden of high expectations of the Star Wars Fandom and it is hoped that the series shall meet them.
The post When Do Obi Wan Episodes Come Out? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Devin Smeltzer leads Twins past Tigers 8-2 in first game of doubleheader
DETROIT — It was almost a year ago — last June, to be exact — that the pain Devin Smeltzer was feeling during a bullpen session brought him to his knees. An ambulance had to be called. Smeltzer was eventually diagnosed with a herniated disc and he had to shut everything down for a month.
A year later, the lefty is back in the major leagues and thriving. On Tuesday, he threw 6 2/3 innings and led the Twins to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Smeltzer threw 101 pitches — 71 strikes — pounding the strike zone and relying heavily on his fastball and changeup during the noon game. In the process, Smeltzer lowered his earned-run average to 1.50 over 24 innings spanning four starts. He also helped preserve the Twins’ bullpen in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. The Twins used just two pitchers — Smeltzer and Griffin Jax — to get through Game 1.
Smeltzer and the Twins never trailed, as the Twins’ offense grabbed hold of a lead in the first inning when Trevor Larnach brought home a pair of runs with a double. Larnach’s hit would have been a home run in all but two big-league parks.
The Twins tacked on four more runs in the third inning, three on Gary Sánchez’s home run, his second in as many days. Both Sánchez and Max Kepler, who finished the game with three hits in his return to the lineup, drove in three runs.
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Mets demote struggling Dom Smith down to Triple-A, recall righty reliever Adonis Medina
When Do Obi Wan Episodes Come Out?
Devin Smeltzer leads Twins past Tigers 8-2 in first game of doubleheader
Daily Pump & Dump | May 31, 2022 Crypto Market Report
Funerals begin: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd
The Eric Andre Show Season 6: What You Should Know If You’re Interested?
Heat’s Strus on rescinded 3-pointer, ‘human error makes an error’; Herro addresses slump, injury
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 On Disney+: June 1 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
Nets once again eliminated by East champions; face decision on 76ers’ draft pick
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month