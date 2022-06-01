Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary

In October 1871, after the Great Chicago Fire killed about 300 people, destroyed more than 17,500 buildings and left more than 100,000 residents homeless, Stillwater officials realized their town could face a similar fate.

Seven months later, on May 28, 1872, city officials decided to form the city’s first fire department.

“Being a lumber town, Stillwater was built of wood,” said Fire Chief Stu Glaser. “They realized after the Chicago fire, ‘Hey, our town could burn down too.’”

The first meeting of the fire department was held on June 3, 1872; 92 men signed up to be on the roster. At the meeting, officers were elected, and the name of the organization – Stillwater Steam Engine Company, No. 1 – was selected, said Brent Peterson, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.

“They also decided that the uniform would consist of New York-style fire hats with ‘Stillwater, 1’ printed on the front; a patent-leather belt, with the figure 1 and the name of the company on the back; double breasted red shirts with covered buttons, and black pants,” Peterson said.

The department’s most traumatic call came on the night of Jan. 22, 1982, Glaser said.

A fire at Brine’s Meat Market on Main Street in downtown Stillwater caused the death of two firefighters from the Mahtomedi Fire Department. Stillwater firefighter Kevin Charlsen nearly perished.

Glaser’s father, uncle and two brothers were among those who responded to the call.

“I was a senior in high school,” Glaser said. “I can still remember sitting at home, listening to the pager. It was a long night, just terrible.”

A celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of the Stillwater Fire Department will be noon Friday at the Stillwater Fire Station, 250 Maryknoll Drive N., Stillwater.

For more information, go to