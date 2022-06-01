Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Caleb Mclaughlin is one of the stars of Stranger Things, who captures the audience with his panicky character while portraying the role of Lucas Sinclair. He is working on the onscreen and offscreen since 2012. He used to play the role of the child Simba in the show The Lion King performed on Broadway. In 2020, he did his debut movie Concrete Cowboy. So, someone as talented must have a girlfriend, right? Well, this is one hot question on the internet that is being constantly asked. Let’s see what evidence can be garnered to reveal the truth about our Lucas.

So, who’s he dating?

Caleb in his interview with Wired on Youtube revealed that he is through and through single. One curious thing though still lingered on the viewer’s mind after the interview ended, Caleb’s exclamation that he would never even tell if he were actually dating or ever will. Ouch! That’s one hard mystery to digest. Well, so far, the pieces of evidence suggest that our Lucas may be in a relationship onstage, he is not so mingled offstage. Most likely he is still single and surely is very quiet about if the reality is anything otherwise.

Caleb and Sadie beyond the show

It is a little bit funny how Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink are simply friends but rumors keep on suggesting that the two are dating. They may become a couple on-screen but the chemistry between them refuses to leave the film reel.

Yes, it is also true that the two know each other ever since they met on Broadway when Caleb performed in The Lion King and Sadie in Annie. The two have nothing else to declare except for their long-standing friendship. Caleb hopes that their relationship will go to last a very long time, possibly forever. Our best wishes to you Caleb! There has been some controversy though, with the forced kiss scene that was put on Sadie after she expressed that she is uncomfortable kissing Caleb. The Duffer brothers pushed her to do it even if the whole scene was out of the script. The two have revealed that they had never kissed anyone else before.

Caleb McLaughlin Past Relationships

Some information suggests that Caleb was definitely in a relationship or two before. However, the internet is scarce upon the deets regarding this glowing single hotshot with regards to his previous relationships and breakups. Such secretive stars are a nuisance. Phew! Yes, it was due to be said. Give us some relief for god sake. Such privacy only instills interest in the hearts of fans. But as of now, it seems impossible to dig out further information about Caleb’s personal life. Possibly, if he will come out of his den to date again, we will get some juicy shots to fawn over our homely Lucas Sinclair settling in love life somewhere over the rainbow. Sigh!

What’s the show about?

Everybody knows about Stranger Things and even if you don’t then it’s not hard to understand what it is about after watching just one trailer. Only one word exists there to truly describe it ‘Mysterious’!

