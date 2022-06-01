Connect with us

Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?

Published

1 min ago

on

Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Caleb Mclaughlin is one of the stars of Stranger Things, who captures the audience with his panicky character while portraying the role of Lucas Sinclair. He is working on the onscreen and offscreen since 2012. He used to play the role of the child Simba in the show The Lion King performed on Broadway. In 2020, he did his debut movie Concrete Cowboy. So, someone as talented must have a girlfriend, right? Well, this is one hot question on the internet that is being constantly asked. Let’s see what evidence can be garnered to reveal the truth about our Lucas.

So, who’s he dating?

Caleb in his interview with Wired on Youtube revealed that he is through and through single. One curious thing though still lingered on the viewer’s mind after the interview ended, Caleb’s exclamation that he would never even tell if he were actually dating or ever will. Ouch! That’s one hard mystery to digest. Well, so far, the pieces of evidence suggest that our Lucas may be in a relationship onstage, he is not so mingled offstage. Most likely he is still single and surely is very quiet about if the reality is anything otherwise.

Caleb and Sadie beyond the show

1654024724 313 Stranger Things Caleb McLaughlin Is He Dating Someone Who Has

It is a little bit funny how Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink are simply friends but rumors keep on suggesting that the two are dating. They may become a couple on-screen but the chemistry between them refuses to leave the film reel.

Yes, it is also true that the two know each other ever since they met on Broadway when Caleb performed in The Lion King and Sadie in Annie. The two have nothing else to declare except for their long-standing friendship. Caleb hopes that their relationship will go to last a very long time, possibly forever. Our best wishes to you Caleb! There has been some controversy though, with the forced kiss scene that was put on Sadie after she expressed that she is uncomfortable kissing Caleb. The Duffer brothers pushed her to do it even if the whole scene was out of the script. The two have revealed that they had never kissed anyone else before.

Caleb McLaughlin Past Relationships

Some information suggests that Caleb was definitely in a relationship or two before. However, the internet is scarce upon the deets regarding this glowing single hotshot with regards to his previous relationships and breakups. Such secretive stars are a nuisance. Phew! Yes, it was due to be said. Give us some relief for god sake. Such privacy only instills interest in the hearts of fans. But as of now, it seems impossible to dig out further information about Caleb’s personal life. Possibly, if he will come out of his den to date again, we will get some juicy shots to fawn over our homely Lucas Sinclair settling in love life somewhere over the rainbow. Sigh!

What’s the show about?

1654024724 975 Stranger Things Caleb McLaughlin Is He Dating Someone Who Has

Everybody knows about Stranger Things and even if you don’t then it’s not hard to understand what it is about after watching just one trailer. Only one word exists there to truly describe it ‘Mysterious’!

Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 1, 2022

By

Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
By DENISE LAVOIE

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberations after a sensational six-week trial to resolve defamation claims by Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard over their volatile and unhappy marriage.

The seven-person civil jury heard closing arguments Friday and deliberated for about two hours before leaving for the long Memorial Day weekend. Jurors resumed deliberations in Fairfax County Circuit Court just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.

Testimony featured a litany of lurid details of their short marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. During his testimony, Depp testified that he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.

During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favor would give their clients their lives back.

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 1, 2022

By

Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor and also a musician. He plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, for which role he’s known. His other film roles include Richie Tozier in It and It: Chapter 2, Boris Pavlikovsky in The Goldfinch, he also did the voice of Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family, and Trevor in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Wolfhard also made his debut directorially with the comedy short Night Shifts. He was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the band Calpurnia and now is a member of The Aubreys. His genres mainly include Alternative rock and indie rock. He does vocals and plays the guitar, piano, and bass.

Is Wolfhard Dating as of 2022?

1654024003 228 Stranger Things Finn Wolfhard Is He Dating Someone Who Has

Wolfhard has been dating actor Elsie Richter right now. They’ve been together officially since 2021 when the couple announced their relationship on Instagram.

Rumors of Wolfhard Dating Milly Bobby Brown

Millie plays Finn’s girlfriend on-screen as Eleven in Stranger Things. Millie has however denied anything between them multiple times before. Fans were quick to ship them after they were seen together on-screen, and although they’ve never stated that they were ever together, the cast seems to continue to have a running joke with it.

Who has Finn Dated in the Past?

There is no evidence of Finn having dated before and his relationship with Elsie seems to be his first one that has met the public eye.

More about his role in Stranger Things

1654024003 937 Stranger Things Finn Wolfhard Is He Dating Someone Who Has

Finn plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things and has been since 2016. He is one of the main protagonists of the show. The leader of the Party and Eleven’s boyfriend. Wolfhard fits the role perfectly, pulling off the look as well as the great character Mike is expected to have. He has a strong bond with friends and close ones. He’s always concerned about his fellows and never leaves them behind.

His Music Journey

Finn was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the Vancouver-based rock band, Calpurnia. They officially dissolved in November 2019. They had signed with Royal Mountain Records in both the United States and Canada, and also with Transgressive Records for the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. A few weeks after the band dissolved, Wolfhard announced that his new band with the drummer from Calpurnia, Malcolm Craig, would debut with the soundtrack to his movie, The turning. The Aubreys released their first single on the 10th of March 2022, called “Loved One”. They also released their debut EP, Soda & Pie, with AWAL on the 13th of March 2020.

Finn’s Advocacies

Along with music and the spotlight with films, Finn has also been involved in many advocacy contributions through time. He’s namely helped autism and indigenous children advocacy and funding. In May of 2017, he hosted a benefit concert to raise funds for Sweet Release, an organization that offered help to struggling musicians in the need of medical and health care, called “Strange 80s”. Here he performed three tracks with his former band, Calpurnia. For this, he was awarded the 2017 Television Industry Advocacy Awards as an Honoree.

St. Paul Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trafficking meth, gun violations

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 1, 2022

By

St. Paul Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trafficking meth, gun violations
A St. Paul man was sentenced last week to 13 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking and firearms violations.

As part of a drug trafficking conspiracy, Chue Xiong, 39, and co-defendant Matthew Hines, 37, of Brooklyn Center, coordinated and facilitated the distribution of methamphetamine and collected the proceeds to send back to their supplier, according to the U.S. District attorney’s office.

In May 2020, law enforcement officials saw Xiong leave Hines’s residence carrying a brown bag. Xiong’s car was stopped and authorities  found approximately 1.4 kilograms of meth in the bag and another 614 grams of the drug in the pocket of the driver’s side door, according to court documents. A 9mm handgun under the driver’s side floor mat.

Agents later recovered at Xiong’s apartment an AR-223 caliber rifle, nine loaded 223 magazines, two loaded Glock semi-automatic handguns, $7,691 in cash and 643.9 grams of meth.

Hines is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

