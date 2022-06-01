News
Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday.
Investigators initially said the teacher had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Investigators have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus but that it did not lock, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Considine said the teacher initially propped the door open but ran back inside to get her phone and call 911 when Ramos crashed his truck.
“She came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside,” removing the rock when she did, Considine said.
He continued: “We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock.”
San Antonio attorney Don Flanery told the San Antonio Express-News that the Robb Elementary School employee, whom he’s not naming, closed the door shut after realizing that a gunman was on the loose.
“She saw the wreck,” Flanary told the newspaper. “She ran back inside to get her phone to report the accident. She came back out while on the phone with 911. The men at the funeral home yelled, ‘He has a gun!’ She saw him jump the fence, and he had a gun so she ran back inside.
“She kicked the rock away when she went back in. She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting. She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked.”
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
News
No verdict yet in Depp-Heard trial; jury to return Wednesday
By DENISE LAVOIE
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury finished a second day of deliberations Tuesday without reaching a verdict in the defamation claims of Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard over their volatile and unhappy marriage.
The seven-person civil jury heard closing arguments Friday and deliberated for about two hours before leaving for the long Memorial Day weekend. Jurors then deliberated another seven hours on Tuesday. They are scheduled to resume deliberations Wednesday in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.
Testimony during the six-week trial featured a litany of lurid details of their short marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. During his testimony, Depp testified that he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.
During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favor would give their clients their lives back.
On Tuesday, Depp’s attorneys asked Judge Penney Azcarate to instruct the jury to disregard a portion of the closing argument made by Heard’s attorney.
In their written motion, Depp’s attorneys said Heard’s lawyer told the jury that its decision in the case would send a message to “every victim of domestic abuse everywhere.” Heard attorney Benjamin Rottenborn told the jury that a ruling against Heard “sends a message that no matter what you do as an abuse victim, you always have to do more.”
“No matter how honest you are about your own imperfections and your own shortcomings in a relationship, you have to be perfect in order for people to believe you. Don’t send that message,” Rottenborn said.
Depp’s attorneys argued that Rottenborn’s argument improperly asked the jury to focus on a larger social objective than the case they are being asked to decide.
“Such argument by Ms. Heard’s counsel improperly invites the jury to decide the case ‘based on passion and prejudice’ and a specific jury instruction is necessary to cure this impropriety,” Depp’s lawyers argued.
The judge told Depp’s attorneys in court that she would not entertain the motion because the case is in the hands of the jury now.
A public relations firm for Heard did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on the motion.
News
Dave Hyde: Age, condition, Miami Heat culture — and the Kyle Lowry question
There’s a predictable movement going on in the days after the Heat season. It’s the “Kyle Lowry can’t help them” movement, and it’s grown louder.
That’s because Lowry didn’t just have a tortured spring between a hamstring injury and hamstrung game. It’s because of his older age and oversized condition, his smaller size and body size, the Heat’s demanding culture and his apparently wayward condition.
In a sport of streamlined bodies, Lowry looks what people once euphemistically called “husky.” He always has, too, even in his best years. It gets traffic in a new market when he doesn’t seem to hold up his end of the bargain.
None of that should be the first issue, either. It’s who Lowry wants to be now. That’s the prime issue. It’s whether after getting hurt at 36, after shooting 29 percent and averaging 7.8 points a game in the playoffs, he has a wake-up call of sorts or drifts down the black hole many aging athletes do near the end.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was on another topic Tuesday when he said, “It doesn’t matter what your age is, don’t believe the cliché you can only make big improvement your first few years. Jimmy Butler is an example of that.”
Butler, at 32, performed again like he hadn’t three previous franchises. That says something about him and the Heat. But this isn’t about Butler. It’s about Lowry, who turns 37 before the next playoffs.
This he-can’t-play movement is overdone in the sense it focused only on the playoffs. In February, Lowry shot 49.3 percent (and 52.3 on 3-pointers) while averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 turnovers. That’s a good February for a player who typically picks up his game in April.
“Kyle was in an incredible groove about six weeks before the playoffs,’ Spoelstra said. “He’s an example if we started the playoffs then, it would’ve been a perfect time for them.”
He had a family issue and missed the start of March. He injured the hamstring early in the playoffs. And, well, it often wasn’t pretty in the playoffs.
Was it conditioning? That’s hard to say. Everyone points at Lowry’s husky body, but teammate Tyler Herro was hurt these playoffs, too. He’s 23. He’s thin. Sometimes there’s no convenient narrative to pack into a story.
But Heat president Pat Riley has a phrase that goes something like, “The older you are, the more you have to work to stay in shape.” He uses the phrase “world class” for the shape he demands players to have — and it comes with a personal story.
Los Angeles Lakers coach Bill Sharman told a 29-year-old Riley the only way to make the team was to report in world-class shape in the next training camp. Sharman gave Riley a workout regimen. Riley dedicated himself. Even on a little getaway before the season started, he told his wife, Chris, to drop him off and drive ahead five miles. He jogged it.
The Heat past is full of players who were injected with that conditioning passion for short-term success. Ike Austin lost 60 pounds, was named the league’s Most Improved Player and got a $15 million contract form Utah.
Shaquille O’Neal reported at 370 pounds in the summer of 2004. He was 323 pounds by the next playoffs. James Johnson. Wayne Ellington. Dion Waiters. They had the same short-term story of losing weight, improving condition and making a lot of money.
Lowry knows what it takes to win at the highest levels, considering he won a title in Toronto. He called this season a “waste of a year,’ because the Heat didn’t get the ring.
How many good years does a 37-year-old point guard with a pit-bull mentality still have? Lowry’s contract says two expensive years are left, for sure.
Few players are like New England quarterback Tom Brady and seemingly in charge of the time left of the clock. Most get old quickly, most commonly in the playoffs. Look at Chris Paul. He looked good at 37 right until he couldn’t make a play in Phoenix’s playoffs.
Did Lowry get old quickly these playoffs, too? Or was he just hurt? Will conditioning help that? It can’t hurt.
Dwyane Wade had nagging issues from his final season with the Big Three Era in 2014-15 until his final season in 2018-19. He played 72 games.
“I lived in the trainer’s room, making sure my body could go,’ Wade said.
Heat employees at Game 7 on Sunday wore a T-shirt that said, “Culture.” They believe it. Spoelstra repeatedly says it’s also not for everyone. Of course, in a hallmark of his optimistic coaching, Spoelstra said Lowry will report, “in the best shape of his life next season.”
That’s the question, isn’t it? It’s not if Lowry can help — at least not yet. The question is how much work he’s willing to do to be in shape to help.
News
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
In October 1871, after the Great Chicago Fire killed about 300 people, destroyed more than 17,500 buildings and left more than 100,000 residents homeless, Stillwater officials realized their town could face a similar fate.
Seven months later, on May 28, 1872, city officials decided to form the city’s first fire department.
“Being a lumber town, Stillwater was built of wood,” said Fire Chief Stu Glaser. “They realized after the Chicago fire, ‘Hey, our town could burn down too.’”
The first meeting of the fire department was held on June 3, 1872; 92 men signed up to be on the roster. At the meeting, officers were elected, and the name of the organization – Stillwater Steam Engine Company, No. 1 – was selected, said Brent Peterson, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
“They also decided that the uniform would consist of New York-style fire hats with ‘Stillwater, 1’ printed on the front; a patent-leather belt, with the figure 1 and the name of the company on the back; double breasted red shirts with covered buttons, and black pants,” Peterson said.
The department’s most traumatic call came on the night of Jan. 22, 1982, Glaser said.
A fire at Brine’s Meat Market on Main Street in downtown Stillwater caused the death of two firefighters from the Mahtomedi Fire Department. Stillwater firefighter Kevin Charlsen nearly perished.
Glaser’s father, uncle and two brothers were among those who responded to the call.
“I was a senior in high school,” Glaser said. “I can still remember sitting at home, listening to the pager. It was a long night, just terrible.”
A celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of the Stillwater Fire Department will be noon Friday at the Stillwater Fire Station, 250 Maryknoll Drive N., Stillwater.
For more information, go to
