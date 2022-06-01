Finance
The 4Ps of Marketing
The 4Ps of marketing are product, price, place, and promotion. The most important of this bunch is product, of course. Get that one wrong and none of the others matter. We’ll discuss more about your “product” in a moment.
Marketing is often misunderstood; most small business owners see it purely as way to get the word out. But, it’s much more complex. In this article we’ll discuss one of the many aspects of marketing… the 4Ps.
Understand the 4Ps and…
You will have a product that people want, love, and tell their friends about…
You will maximize the profit of every sale…
You will make your product easily accessible to the people that want it most…
You will have a way to get more people to try it (that wouldn’t otherwise).
Product – You need to spend sufficient time developing your product. You must understand your market’s wants, needs, and don’t wants and then build them into your product. And then go one step further, do something extra to “Wow” them. Because if your product does not satisfy your market’s needs better than the competition, why you? What’s different about you?
Price – Find out how your top 3 competitors price their products. Then determine the true value of your product. Then determine the cost to develop your product. Then decide whether you’re going to be the low-price provider or the premium provider. There are pros and cons to both. Make sure you understand them, and then pick your position. Now you can price your product appropriately – above your cost and then above (or below) the competition based on your “position” decision.
Place – Make sure you know where your prospects hang out, where they gather. When they need your product, where are they? Then find a way to get your product to those places. You want your product at the location it’s needed. Sell hotdogs at a ballpark and you’ll make a profit. Sell hotdogs in the lobby of a dentist’s office and you won’t.
Promotion – Give something away, because providing a free gift is one the best ways to get people to try your offer. Once they try it, they may decide to buy it. If they never try it, they’ll never know if they like it and so they may never buy. You can give away a free consult, a free trial, a free sample, a free inspection, a free report, a free video, a free e-book… be creative. Find something your prospects want and then find a way to give it away for free. You want to get your product in the hands of as many people as possible. You want to get them talking about it. Do your math on this one though. Make sure you fully understand the cost to you and then your breakeven point. How many sales do you expect to make as a result of the promotion? How many sales will it take to break even on your promotional costs? Do the math. Make sure it’s viable. If so, then go for it.
How Physicians Are Reimbursed?
Resource-based relative value scale (RBRVS) is a method used to determine how much money medical providers should be paid by Medicare and health plans. Medicare, under the Reagan administration, initiated in 1985 the development of a new, fair and a more transparent fee schedule. This led to a large study, jointly conducted by researchers at Harvard University and at the American Medical Association, to estimate the relative amounts of “work” physicians contribute to the services they render. The definition of “physician’s work” took into account the physician’s time, mental effort, judgment, technical skill, physical effort and psychological stress.
The results of the Harvard-AMA study, published in 1988, laid the groundwork for what is now known as the resource-based relative value scale (RBRVS).
Medicare implemented the RBRVS payment system on January 1, 1992.
How Physician Fees Are Determined
The RBRVS breaks down the total cost of providing a particular physician service into 3 components expressed in relative value units, commonly known as RVU’s:
- Physician’s work RVU (wRVU) ~ [accounts for 52% of the cost] – Costs include the relative time, effort, and skill for each service.
- The physician’s practice expense RVU (peRVU) ~ [accounts for 44% of the cost] – Costs associated with maintaining a practice, such as rent, equipment, supplies, and non-physician labor.
- Malpractice expense RVU (mRVU) ~ [accounts for 4% of the cost] – Accounts for the professional liability insurance of the physician.
Each of the three cost components is adjusted by geographic region that accounts for variations across market areas in the cost of living. So a procedure performed in Los Angeles is worth more than a procedure performed in Dallas.
The sum of these geographically adjusted RVU’s for a particular service then constitutes the total RVU of that service.
Finally, to convert this schedule into a fee schedule expressed in dollars, the total RVU of a given service is multiplied by a “conversion factor” – a dollar amount per RVU applied to all services in the relative value schedule.
The formula for calculating physician fee schedule payment amount is as follows:
Non-Facility Pricing Amount =
[(Work RVU x Work GPCI) + (PE RVU x PE GPCI) + (MP RVU x MP GPCI)] x Conversion Factor (CF)
The conversion factor for CY 2011 was $33.9764 (CF in 2012 is $34.0376).
For example, the 2011 approved amount for CPT 99213 for Los Angeles, CA is calculated as:
Non-Facility Pricing Amount =
[(0.97 x 1.039) + (0.99 x 1.220) + (0.07 x 0.722)] x 33.9764
1.00783 + 1.2078 + 0.05054 = 2.26617 x 33.9764 = $77.00
The Pros and Cons of RVUs
Benefits of using RVUs:
- Useful tool to compare the relative difficulty associated with the different procedures
- Ability to benchmark data
- Associate physician’s work to his/her relative time, effort, and skill needed
- Accounts for cost of living variations – higher standard of living equates to higher RVUs
Criticisms against RVUs:
- Payment is based on effort and does not include adjustments for outcomes, quality of service, severity, or demand. This system leads to overuse.
- One effect attributed to the current RBRVS system is incentivizing specialists at the expense of primary care physicians (PCPs) — because specialist services require more effort and specialized training, they are paid at a higher rate. This leads to fewer people selecting to stay in the field of primary care.
- The Specialty Society Relative Value Scale Update Committee (RUC) is largely privately run. RUC is secretive, with the meetings being closed to the public and uninvited observers.
- The data are effectively copyrighted by the AMA, but its use is required by statute.
- Although the RBRVS system is mandated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the data for it appears in the Federal Register, the American Medical Association (AMA) maintains that their copyright of the CPT allows them to charge a license fee to anyone who wishes to associate RVU values with CPT codes. The AMA receives approximately $70 million annually from these fees, making them reluctant to allow the free distribution of tools and data that might help physicians calculate their fees accurately and fairly.
Committees With Influence
The following is a brief explanation of how codes for physician services are developed and priced. Our current payment system is based on procedure codes which are developed by a 17-member committee known as the CPT Editorial Panel. The AMA nominates 11 of 17-member group while the remaining seats are nominated by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, the Health Insurance Association of America, CMS, and the American Hospital Association. The CPT Committee issues new codes twice each year.
Another committee, the Specialty Society Relative Value Scale Update Committee (RUC), meets 3 times a year to set new values, determines the Relative Value Units (RVUs) for each new code, and revalues all existing codes at least once every 5 years. The RUC has 29 members, 23 of whom are appointed by major national medical societies. The six remaining seats are held by the Chair (an AMA appointee) and a representative from the following areas:
- AMA;
- CPT Editorial Panel;
- American Osteopathic Association;
- Health Care Professions Advisory Committee; and
- Practice Expense Review Committee.
Anyone who attends its meetings must sign a confidentiality agreement.
The influence of this secretive panel is enormous. The CMS, which oversees Medicare, typically follows at least 90% of its recommendations in figuring out how much to pay doctors for their work. Medicare spends over $60 billion a year on doctors and other practitioners. Furthermore, many private insurers and Medicaid programs also use the federal system in creating their own fee schedules.
Cargo Marine Surveyors
Cargo Marine surveyors are responsible for the inspection of cargoes of sea traveling vessels and provide certification based on the rules and regulations issued by the national and international health and safety about the handling and stowage of the cargoes. They must know all the information about the documents of vessels and arrange a set of rules and regulations for loading and protecting cargo, capacity of the cargo and the stability features.
They are responsible for maintaining the capability of the cargo’s based on the design and rules of the cargo. They have to deal with the works of head office, branches and principles daily. They are responsible for providing tips and ideas about the methods of stowing heavy weight cargo including additional support beams, extra powerful lashings based on the knowledge of danger while explosive items, shipping grains, logs and heavy weight machines are loaded in the cargo. He makes sure that the rules and regulations of cargo maintenance’s are followed properly. They are responsible for providing a certificate of compliance when any important regulations are not followed.
Cargo Marine surveyor provides remedy solutions to resolve any damages, mistakes and deficiencies. They have to provide an accurate measurement of the capacity of the ship, size of water and fuel in tanks with the help of tape and sounding line and interpret the markings of drafts to determine the depth of vessel in water. With the help of a stopwatch, cargo marine surveyors measure the ship’s time roll. Several calculations regarding the holding level, amount of secured fuel and water, the cargo weight and its stability features using the standardized formulas and calculator of mathematics are performed by them.
They interpret the information received from a survey, provide formulas concerning the priorities based on the capacity of vessel and report the details of their research. Several cargo handling equipments including boom, derricks and hoists have to be inspected to detect whether they need any maintenance by cargo marine surveyors. Marine Cargo surveyors usually work in a cargo, yacht or a boat.
There are several schools offering certificates in cargo marine survey. Some of them include Maritime College at the State University of New York providing certification in Cargo Marine survey. IIMS offers a diploma program in cargo marine surveying and also the Bachelors and masters degree in maritime studies in partnership with the University of Portsmouth. Suny maritime college also offers a certificate in marine cargo surveying. In these certificates and degree programs, training is given in various streams such as maritime insurance, loading the ships, method of operating rail, truck, ways to detect conditions etc.
The average salary of a marine surveyor ranges from $34,833 – $55,000 according to the national salary data. Also, they receive an additional bonus amount of $983 – $13,500 depending on their talents, qualifications and experience. The salary for a marine cargo surveyor differs with various cities. They are usually provided a salary of $66,065 in Chicago, $62,401 in Houston, $59,715 in Phoenix, $61,640 in Dallas, $60,873 in Atlanta, $60,935 in Charlotte, $58,324 in Orlando, $61,607 in Indianapolis, $62,875 in Denver and $59,528 in Cincinnati.
SAKTIWY is a renowned Marine cargo surveyor in Morocco providing good job opportunities to Marine Cargo Surveyors. Marine Cargo Surveyors are able to search for jobs in several companies including Aik Beng Manufacture and Trading, Asian Energy Services Pte Ltd, Braemer Falconer Pte Ltd, Bureau Veritas, Cargo Control Marine Services Pte Ltd, Corrosion and Coatings Enterprise Ltd, Elliot Associates Pte Ltd, Exaco Pte Ltd and various other reputed organizations. Marine Cargo Surveyor jobs are offered in a large number in countries like Australia, Dubai etc. Different online websites providing marine cargo surveyor job opportunities are found in large numbers.
A marine cargo survey has to provide a competent service with a superior quality continuously to meet the objectives, protection and the quality requirements of the clients. A marine and cargo surveyor is also referred by a term called MARSS.
Affiliate Marketing – A Commission Maniac Review
Anyone who is serious about affiliate marketing knows that it can be a difficult and long journey without the aid of good tools to aid you in the success of your online business. I found a good affiliate marketing opportunity and am now in the position of reaching out to help others. I thought I would write a series of reviews about new products which might prove beneficial to people looking to create an online income through affiliate marketing.
I decided to begin with doing a Commission Maniac review, which is a software package designed to make your website a front-runner, among a host of other valuable resources. Commission Maniac comes with a website generating feature which creates a great looking, professional website. It arrives already SEO optimized which will save you considerable time and energy.
Commission Maniac is not just a website, you can also use the product to find profitable industry niches as well as to find the best domain name possible.
Commission Maniac also includes Back Link Phantom which is designed to generate back links for you. Back links are one of the most important factors in determining page rank with the search engines. If you have painstakingly tried to build back links yourself and given up, I understand. Back Link Phantom is an invaluable tool which does this for you. Once you are able to achieve a high page ranking you can enjoy the results – great organic traffic to your website. Why pay good money for search engine results when you can get organic traffic for free?
But it gets better! The website will come equipped with great quality articles and videos. All you have to do is give your unique affiliate ID, along with your keywords and this amazing software will choose the relevant products for you to promote. You will see them posted on your website ready to go.
So, in a nutshell, here are the features you get with Commission Maniac:
- Professional looking, simple to use website module.
- Keyword Research – just provide the software with any keyword and you will be given ranking keywords to use on your website.
- Back Link Phantom – back link builder that is worth the price alone
- Automated Content – automatic posting of Google-friendly articles and videos to your site.
- Site Monetization – collects your niche products and posts ads for those products to your website.
At this point you might be thinking this all sounds wonderful but you could never learn ALL of this! Think again. The training included in the product is vast and, the best part is, it’s easy and totally user-friendly. You will receive 5 videos which will walk you through every aspect of the product.
If you are serious about succeeding with your affiliate marketing business, you might give Commission Maniac a try. It is quite inexpensive and comes with a 60 day money back guarantee.
One word of caution that I repeat often – this is NOT a get rich quick scheme. All businesses require effort and your affiliate marketing business is no exception. You won’t be making an online income of 100K in your first week or month or maybe ever. How profitable you are is entirely up to you. But with tools such as Commission Maniac, you can realistically be making your first sales in a very short amount of time.
