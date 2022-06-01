Finance
The Buying and Selling Costs of Real Estate Transactions in Kenya
As would be expected, there are several transactions involved in buying and selling property, which attract fees and taxes. In Kenya, you incur charges from the moment you begin searching for feasible investment ventures.
While some costs are set, such as registration and requisite search fees, many costs associated with buying and selling real estate in Kenya are highly variable and based on:
- The type of real estate
- Location of the property
- Commissions and fees charged and earned by the various professionals (which are also often based on type and location of the property)
- The type of transactions
- Documents you want or need
The estimated sum for round trip transactions can range from 4.5% to 6.8% of the selling/buying price of the real estate.
Real-estate Agent Fees
- Searching fees: rates vary depending on the type, size and cost of property with an urban apartment in upmarket neighborhood costing as much as Ksh5,000
- Viewing fees: varies among real estate agents but usually ranges between Ksh500- 1000 for residential houses and over Kshs5,000 for commercial properties
- Listing Fees: varies depending on size and location of property with landlords paying from 2% the value of the property
- Agent’s commission (buyer & seller): 1.25% of the sale price
Property Requisite Search Fees
- Preliminary requisite search fee: Ksh500
- Costs of obtaining requisite completion documents (seller): Kshs500
Registration Costs
- Registration fees: Ksh500
- Banker’s cheque fee: Kshs600
- Land rent clearance certificate: Kshs 7,500
Stamp Duties
Stamp duties are taxes tied to documents and real-estate sale/purchase transactions. It’s usually based on the sale price of the property.
- Duly signed sales agreement: Ksh200 for original copy and Kshs20 for each copy
- Property transfer (properties within municipalities): 4% flat rate
- Property transfer (outside municipalities): 2% flat rate
- Mortgage: 0.1% of the amount of mortgage
- Property leased for less than 3 years: 1% flat rate
- Property leased over a duration of 3yrs: 2% flat rate stamp duty
Taxes
- Income tax (non-residents): 30% of gross rental income
- Income tax (foreign companies): 37.50% flat rate
- Annual property tax: varies across locations and property value but is usually 1% of the property value
- Land tax: varies by location of the land and is most costly in major towns such as Nairobi with rates as high as 8%
Legal and Mortgage Fees
- Legal charges related with taking mortgage
- Depends on amount of mortgage you take (higher mortgages mean higher fees) but mostly the rates are between 0.5-1.5% of the value of property
- Property insurance: varies with duration of loan repayment and lender
- Mortgage life policy: charged at 0.3% and 0.6% of the mortgage loan per year
- Mortgage negotiation fees: although it varies, most lenders ask for 1% of the mortgage amount
- Mortgage indemnity insurance: often ranges between 5 – 10% of the value of property
- Legal fees related with lawyer overseeing sale process: 1.5%
Other Important Costs
- Survey fees: Ksh 5, 000 consultation fee.
- Survey fees are determined by the survey work done
- Valuation charges: usually Kshs5,000 consultation fee
- However, the actual valuation fee depends on property value. For instance valuation charges for urban properties valued Ksh10 million means Ksh40,000
- Residency permit fees: accompanied by non-refundable processing fees and the fees vary depending with the type of permit you need. For instance:
- Class D- Kshs200,000 annually with 10,000 non-refundable fees
- Class I- Kshs5,000 with Kshs1,000 non-refundable fee
- Class A- Kshs250, 000 and 10,000 non- refundable, etc.
Company setup costs: depends on type and size of company and its location
Utility reconnection fees include
- Electricity deposit fees: standard Ksh2,500
- Water deposit fees: standard Ksh1,000
Naming Your Business – Five Rules To Long-Term Success
What’s in a name? Quite a bit if you are starting a business. From cute to clumsy, serious to inane, business names can range from the ridiculous to the sublime. Perhaps starved for opportunities to be creative, some entrepreneurs seem to have the market cornered on how to blunder into what may be the single most important aspect of marketing genius: the name of the business.
It never ceases to amaze me how people arrive at the names for their businesses. Many business people approach me after they have worked with their lawyers and accountants to set up the business, perhaps going the extra mile to incorporate and sometimes having also taken it upon themselves to design their own logo before realizing that it takes a little more talent to create a brand than some amateurish attempt at graphic design. I then have the dubious honor of taking the pooled efforts of these three dedicated professionals some of whom must have slept through business marketing to work with a sometimes problematic name they have agreed upon and create a logo or trademark which addresses the desperate need for a striking, definitive and effective professional image for the duration of its existence.
Many people who start small businesses fail to consider that in the highly competitive arena of local marketing the name should quickly define what the business represents. This results in two problems: The name does not describe what the business offers; or, even if it does, it usually uses too many, or a misguided combination of words, to do so. And to make matters worse, this is usually after a false start with liberal spending to try to promote this new venture, based on an array of inept marketing decisions and the use of deficient marketing tools, a situation which makes it more difficult for me than starting from ground zero.
Case in point: I recently was contacted by a relatively new organization who said they needed a marketing plan. Upon closer analysis, I learned that they had been running an ad in the regional newspaper of their geographic service area on almost a daily basis without reaping any response. In searching their industry via Google, I could not find any mention of their group within the first ten pages of results. Only after searching the name of the gentleman who had contacted me was I able to locate his name on a web page about this organization’s board of directors. Literally entering through the back door, I was able to find a link to their home page which upon observation reminded me of the incompetent ad which had been running in the paper I read every day but like everyone else, had ignored as irrelevant. Understandably, with a nebulous business name, poorly designed logo, non-existent ad message and busy, unprofessional presentation, it’s sad and ironic that this non-profit group offering a valuable service to senior citizens had so miserably wasted their limited funds by trying to do everything themselves to save money. And not one of the members of this in-house marketing group were able to detect any problems with this effort, too close to the forest to see the trees.
Now, with resignation that a do-it-yourself strategy is not always the most cost-effective, the directors were surprisingly receptive to my suggestion that, while I expected resistance, perhaps they could consider a business name change at this early juncture in their organization’s history. Simultaneously, I also proposed that along with the marketing plan and name change, a new professional logo would logically follow in addition to a series of well-conceived ads they could use for promotion on a continual basis. As soon as their signed contract and project deposit arrives, I will undertake this challenge, since they now are anxious to proceed with sudden recognition and appreciation of their failed attempt at self-promotion.
From the perspective of my long career, I assure you that this is a common phenomenon particularly in situations where marketing is done by “committee,” which tragically describes the majority of my clients: law firms, healthcare and dental practices, non-profit organizations, industrial and pharmaceutical companies, etc. And it doesn’t matter whether the business is large or small, or whether it is basically run by a single professional or a group of directors. In most cases, business leaders frequently lack the vision or self-confidence to make marketing decisions on their own, so they engage the opinions of everyone and anyone who surrounds them, regardless of competence to judge the subject. This means that my directives come from such diverse sources as teenage sons of clients, wives of clients, secretaries, summer interns, random customers of clients, anonymous emailed comments from websites, and other miscellaneous “experts,” all of whom emphatically express their views so I am well-apprised of how to do my job effectively.
Of course, I am not so pig-headed that I cannot see the value of such input. On the contrary, I am grateful to know how this diverse universe processes information so I can evaluate every strategy as it is developed to satisfy every possible requirement. Whether anyone realizes that this method of marketing is fairly impossible to achieve is immaterial, since no one can ever measure every single response to marketing efforts anyway. The old axiom, “You can’t please all of the people all of the time” may apply, but you can’t blame a person for trying.
Of the clients I have who do believe that there is one, and only one, way to effectively market their business, that way being their own personal way, based not on advanced study of business marketing, mass psychology, the elements of style or effective strategies of communication, but on nothing more than pure, unadulterated, self-centered ego. I say, hey, more power to them! It is their money they are spending and they certainly have the right to believe what they want to believe. Furthermore, marketing as part art, part science and part luck has as many guarantees as we get at the race track or in the stock market. So who am I to disagree with my clients’ convictions?
Well, just for the record, I do chime in with my own opinions which are backed by 35 years of hands-on marketing experience which includes a successful career in marketing my own as well as my many successful clients’ businesses. If my opinion differs from that of one egotistical client, for example, it is enough that I have advised him of it regardless of his stubborn impulse to dismiss it and proceed with his own strategy despite what I think. He obviously has gotten to this stage of his illustrious career through his own navigational talents and distinctive intelligence so I do respect him and am not offended in any way by his belief in himself, above all.
However, this places an enormous task on my shoulders: To market his business using a name that includes six long words, some of which are esoteric and industry-specific. This means that the logo, in addition to including a striking trademark must also be composed of six words totalling 42 letters. Add to that the need for a tagline, the entire package of which must be large enough to read in such small applications as on checks, on business cards, and in the smaller units the yellow pages offers both online and in print.
Compare this with business names using one short word: eBay®, Google™, Yahoo!®, Microsoft®, Apple®, etc. Granted, some of these names do not describe what the business offers. But all of these are highly successful businesses nonetheless. How have they done this? By assigning ample funds to building their brands so that the name of the business needs no definition, it becomes its own word with its own meaning. Such is the power of successful marketing.
You may say those businesses had the advantage of marketing their brands over the Internet but today, we all have that same advantage. Especially with the help of such brands as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube, all four being excellent examples of short, punchy business names which aptly define their raison d’étre. Most of the businesses that approach my company for marketing help are small businesses, sometimes with geographic limitations. Such businesses usually don’t realize how much time, money and repetition of effort is needed to build a brand.
One of our competitors in the metro-New York market recently began airing a commercial to promote their business and invite response from the same market we serve. While I cannot mention the name of this business for legal reasons, suffice it to say that it is a short 3-word insult directed at the very market they are trying to attract. And, moments ago, I was scolded by a telemarketer who responded to my polite statement that his offer to sell my business did not interest me at this time with: “OK…go down with the rest of them!”
Have I missed something? Are insults the new marketing strategy du jour? In both of these instances, injecting negativity, or worse, personal abuse into normally courteous business protocol, in my opinion, does nothing more than deliver a message of disrespect, insolence and humiliation to the very subject you are trying to endear.
Having been raised by a mother who was 40 years older than I, I often heard old American colloquial expressions, a couple of which occur to me now: “You win more bees with honey than with vinegar” and “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all!” In marketing, both of these sayings are powerful guides to proper business etiquette and by extension, long-term business success. While you may feel this is a milquetoast approach, the muscle is in a sincere and heartfelt delivery.
How does that relate to naming your business? In a few ways which I will list as a random set of rules to follow:
1. The business name can be your biggest marketing tool if it defines what you are offering but is distinctive enough to stand out from the crowd.
2. Keep it short and sweet, but above all, memorable.
3. Accentuate the positive, with emphasis on value to the market you plan to target.
4. Don’t limit yourself too severely if you may need to branch out in the future.
5. Remember, you may want to protect your business name by registering a trademark, incorporating, or filing a dba (an alternate or assumed name registration for your business known as “doing business as”), so engaging a lawyer to conduct a valid search may be necessary, which could require a list of suitable possibilities rather than one lone choice of name.
With all of the above in mind, it is of utmost importance for you to realize that whatever you end up calling your business, it will be one item in a long list of vital components which together will work cumulatively to establish your business as the success you desire. That is the bottom line.
Top 5 Benefits of Bike Insurance Online Renewal
According to the law, third party insurance is mandatory for two-wheelers. However, the policy could be extended to protect the vehicle and the motorist in case of any accident, damage due to natural disasters like fire, storm, flood or man-made disasters like burglary, strike, theft etc. by opting for a comprehensive insurance policy.
Buying a Two-Wheeler Insurance Policy Online
Two wheeler insurances are annual contracts and it requires to be renewed every year. This will protect you from third party claims in case of any accident and help you to stay protected financially and health-wise in case of accidents, natural calamities and if the vehicle gets totalled. At the current digitised age, it is just few clicks away to go for Bike insurance online renewal and the process is quick and hassle free.
The benefits of renewing your policy online includes:
1) Get the renewal done online at your convenience.
Since the prior policy data is already entered in the database during the previous purchase, it is minimal effort to fill up for the renewal policy.
While renewing your policy:
• Check the accuracy of data like Insured Declared Value or IDV of the car, your No Claim Bonus, etc.
• Check if additional features are needed to be included in the renewal policy like riders, etc.
• Pay the premium by using debit or credit card
And you are through. This makes bike insurance online renewal really quick and convenient!
2) You receive policy instantly.
Unlike earlier time when the policy used to be mailed to the insurer and took several days to reach, now as soon as you make an online payment for policy renewal, digitally signed policy is issued to the customer instantaneously as a PDF document. You can save it on your system as well as take a print out and retain the hard copy also.
A printout of the policy is as good as the original one and the authenticity of the same does not vary. Also, there is no delay between the premium payment and receiving the policy document. So, even if you renew your policy at the last minute, you can continue to enjoy riding your two-wheeler without having to worry about your policy bond.
3) Selection of coverage.
For two wheelers, taking a third-party insurance is mandatory as per Motor Vehicle Act 1961. This makes the vehicle owner protected from third party claim in case of any accident.
However, the owner can opt for comprehensive coverage to protect self and the vehicle in case of some unwanted happenings. Additional coverage for pillion rider and zero depreciation or enhanced coverage for accessories and spare parts are also possible while renewing policy online. Additional coverage takes little extra cost but goes in the long way towards protection.
So, if you opt to renew your policy online, you have the advantage of weighing the pros and cons of the riders and its benefits vis-à-vis the cost and then opt for the plan which best suits your needs!
4) Getting the best quote.
Traditionally people used to renew their two-wheeler insurance policy with the same person that he had purchased it from. This was due to the sheer convenience.
However, with the advent of online renewal of your existing two-wheeler insurance policy, you can now compare the various plans offered and then opt for the one which gives you the best option as per your cost-benefit analysis. You do not need to depend solely on your advisor and trust that he is providing you the best quote. The same can be verified online as well!
5) Avail discount.
Insurance companies that are approved by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority provide discounts on premium if you have installed certain devises like anti-theft system. This discount could be availed at the time of online renewal and can be opted for if your vehicle is equipped. With online renewal, all possible options are there in front of you and you can make the most suitable choice accordingly.
Apart from these, some insurers provide with the facility of cashless repair if mentioned in the renewed policy. Bike insurance online renewal does not need any inspection of the vehicle, neither requires any documentation if renewed within 90 days of expiration. Online policy renewal gives you the opportunity to compare the different policies offered and select the one best fits for you. Assistance from insurer’s call centres is the added service you get when you go for online renewal.
The Arrogance of SEO
I’m tired of the arrogance within the SEO community, specifically with those that claim themselves to be the keepers of all true and correct SEO knowledge. It’s pitiful, undignified, disheartening, and annoying, and I’ve had enough!
Regular readers of my blog know that I am an avid watcher of the Apprentice. I like that show specifically because I like to see how the tasks are performed each week. From a business standpoint I like to see what the teams do to succeed; from generating the idea all the way to execution and the personality issues in between. Unlike other reality shows, like Survivor, where outwitting your opponents is first and foremost, even to the point of being dishonest in your relationships, is just part of the game, the Apprentices is more about business acumen. Those candidates that go on and act as if it is a game like Survivor never become Trump’s Apprentice. Those that learn how to work with personalities they may conflict or disagree with often last the longest.
The SEO community seems to have a Survivor mentality rather than an Apprentice mentality. Many claim moral superiority in their own tactics while working hard to discredit or badmouthing anybody that does things differently. This isn’t a black hat/white hat thing, it’s a “my ways are the right ways and your ways are everything that’s wrong with the industry” thing. That’s actually what is wrong with the industry. To be fair, there are a lot of things that constitute good (ethical) and bad (unethical) business practices. In SEO, however, that word “ethical” has taken on a whole new identity to mean anything that company X says it should be. Last year I read a very prominent SEOer’s book which stated that submitting anything but your actual business name in the “title” field to an online directory, such as Yahoo, is “unethical”.
Come on. Really?
Business ethics are pretty much universal and there are very few instances where ethics apply only for a particular industry. Cheating your clients is unethical. Lying or misrepresenting what you can do is unethical. These are universal. Using keywords in the title of your directory submission is not.
(Note: I’m sure there are certain business ethics principles that only apply to certain industries due to the nature of those industries, such as ambulance chasing for lawyers, but you’ll pretty much find universal agreement that these practices are considered unethical. For instance, insurance brokers shouldn’t ambulance chase either!)
For some reason many in the SEO community frown upon many sound business practices as “unethical” even though these practices are routine business procedures for many successful and “ethical” companies. Maybe because SEO is online we are dealing with a slight variation of a practice, but at it’s core the principles are the same.
Let’s take an example of cold calling. In the SEO community, cold calling is often considered “unethical” or said to be done only by the sleaziest of SEO firms. My firm does not cold call, however I’m not opposed to cold calling as a sales strategy; for SEO or any other business. Many legitimate businesses rely heavily on cold calling in order to maintain and grow their businesses. Should they suddenly stop this practice their business would suffer, if not fail completely.
To be sure, nobody likes getting cold calls, or calls from telemarketers at their homes. But just because I don’t like it doesn’t make it unethical. Many businesses would simply call it a necessary evil, but to others it is certainly a legitimate sales technique.
The argument against cold calling in the SEO community is that good SEO sells itself. In a round about way, this is true, but I’m not one to wait around for that to happen on its own. Anybody who makes a good product ultimately produces a product that sells itself, but marketing that product is still important and essential. Good SEO often generates good word of mouth (the most effective form of marketing there is) but not always, or at least not always as frequently as one would like. In my experience, many very happy clients don’t like to give word of mouth because they want you to be their “secret weapon.” Either that or the pool which they have to spread the good word is limited.
Getting good word of mouth from colleges is easy if you’re a great networker and have many friends in the industry. I’ll admit that networking is the skill I most lack from my business toolbox, but that doesn’t make my SEO services any less excellent. The alternative to great word of mouth is simply to be in the top position for ultra-competitive keywords like “search engine optimization” but from a business perspective, there are many legitimate reasons why you wouldn’t want to be in those positions. SEO guru Dan Thies had made this case himself in the past.
Yes, good SEO does sell itself, but that does not take the place of other forms of marketing. Even the most well-known SEOs understand this which is the reason many of them advertise on sites like Search Engine Watch, actively engage in PPC advertising and are known to sponsor or exhibit at events such as the Search Engine Strategies conferences. Not many would argue that these well-known, well-networked SEOs are good at what they do. But so much for good SEO being enough to sell itself. Marketing is an essential component to any business’ success.
SEOs that cold call do it for exposure and to draw new potential clients. Again, I’m not making a case here for myself or my own business, because we don’t market this way, but why should legitimate companies be considered sleazy for using this form of marketing? I think the simplest answer here is that many SEO companies that do engage in cold calling often are the sleazy ones, selling promises that they can’t deliver and getting sites banned from the search engines. Scorched earth SEO! Let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water. These companies are unethical because they participate in unethical business practices, not because they cold call. It’s silly to lump all cold callers in the SEO industry with those that are ethically challenged in other unrelated ways. Like I said earlier, nobody really enjoys getting cold calls but businesses do it because its a form of marketing that works for them.
Let’s take up UCE (Unsolicited Commercial Email) commonly referred to as SPAM. Nobody likes getting SPAM in their mailbox largely because it comes in mass quantities, you get the same emails to everybody@yourdomain.com, and its nothing you would ever be interested in. The Can-SPAM act was developed because sending out millions of emails costs a fraction of sending out thousands of direct mail pieces, and the ease and inexpense of sending out mass quantities of UCE creates a burden on computer resources as well as time being spent sorting through these emails on the user end.
But I don’t believe all UCE is SPAM. I received an email the other day inviting me to speak to a local gathering of business people from my area. I didn’t ask for this email and it is commercial in nature, does that make is SPAM? Most would say “no” because this is an email that I welcome. So now the definition of SPAM is any unsolicited email I don’t like but not the ones I do like. Therefore the true definition of SPAM is really dependent on each individual person because some UCE is welcome while other UCE is not. One person’s trash is another person’s opportunity.
Before we go any further, let me say that my persona distinction between UCE and SPAM is the automation. If the email was sent to me through an automated process I would consider it SPAM. If it’s simply an “opportunity” that I find annoying, but was sent to me or my business by a real person then I would say it’s not. But that’s only my definition.
If, however, all UCE is SPAM, then there are a lot of other business practices that should be considered as such and, if not regulated, should be given the same moniker of “unethical”. Direct mail is one. Is Safeway unethical for sending me coupons every week? I have not been inside a Safeway for years, but I keep getting their coupons in the mail. What about those fliers about missing kids. I didn’t ask for those, are the organizations sending those out ethically challenged?
Watch any episode of The Apprentice and you’ll see teams not only cold-calling but often just dropping by businesses in order to try to sell them something. Nobody asked for them to call or come by so should Trump fire these teams for participating in “unethical” activities? Any team that took the view that cold calling or drop-ins were unethical would summarily lose the task and then someone would undoubtedly be fired for not doing enough to win.
I don’t have a problem with any person or persons in the SEO industry having an opinion about certain things. That’s all well and good and they are more than welcome to share what they believe for themselves and their own businesses. The problem I have is the self-righteous blather that spews out when these individuals believe that their way is the only right way. If they do it then so should you. If they don’t do it then you shouldn’t either.
This is nothing short arrogance on the part of those that make a sport out of looking down on those that participate in marketing practices that they believe to be “unethical”? If one or more or even most SEOs consider something unethical, does it really make it so? Not at all, and this kind of self-righteousness doesn’t belong in the SEO or any other industry. It’s okay to have your way of doing things as long as it falls under your own personal ethics and the broader spectrum of business ethics as well. But your way isn’t the only right way, nor does anybody hold the monopoly on ethics.
The two examples cited above are in no way intended as a defense of these practices but more of a realistic view of such practices in the overall business sense. Disapproval of certain SEO practices is not limited to these two examples but is seen in many forms on many different topics from both black hat and white hat SEO as well as with practitioners of “textbook SEO” and “SEO 2.0”.
I never really understood these extreme “camps” that SEOs often find themselves in. I once stated on a forum that I thought that “the SEO community is [like] a prison environment. You’ve got to find a ‘hat’ to hang out with in order to find protection.” Things don’t seem to be as black hat/white hat as they once were but we still see an extreme arrogance on both sides of the spectrum. There are many SEOs who do things that I wouldn’t and I know I do many things that others wouldn’t.
Rarely do I condemn the tactics of other SEOs unless I know without a doubt that such tactics are derived from lies and/or lead to a site getting banned by the engines. The liars would undoubtedly be the ethically challenged ones while those that get their clients banned are only “unethical” if they have misrepresented their services. If the client was fully aware of the potential consequences then ethics is not really a factor. I personally think using any SEO tactic that might get a client banned is a bad business decision, but that decision is up to each business owner and their clients.
So why can’t we all just get along? Well, mostly because everybody thinks they are right. You can call it the religion of SEO where each camp believes they hold the keys to the only true path. But the last I checked, Google (or anybody else for that matter) never claimed to be the Way, the Truth, or the Life in regards to SEO. It’s one thing to make your points known and stick to your own beliefs in regard to what is right and wrong. It’s another to condemn practices that are routinely employed by other successful businesses as a standard form of marketing.
But maybe there is something to this whole arrogance of SEO. Maybe some of us truly are more right than others and some legitimate business practices really are unethical for the SEO industry. Maybe this industry has risen to a higher plane of existence in the business world. If so, perhaps we should start referring to our industry as SEO Almighty!
