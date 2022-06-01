Finance
The Entrepreneurial Skills Set
The main reason why the majority of business owners fail (over 90%) is because most people who start a business have no idea of how to build and run a successful business. They lack the critical skills sets.
Then, why do they start businesses? What makes them think they can succeed? Well, what kills most people from the start is an assumption they all make. And it is a ‘fatal’ assumption.
They all assume that as they know how to ‘do’ the technical aspect of the business, they would therefore know how to run a business that does that technical work (a famous quote by business guru, Michael Gerber).
In other words, they assume that just because they know how to cook well, it means they can run a successful restaurant. They assume that just because they can teach well, it means they can run a successful learning centre. They assume that just because they are great at cutting hair, they can run a successful hair salon.
Nothing could be further from the truth. In reality, the chef who out that he knows very little about marketing, branding, managing and training staff.
And he probably knows even less about operations, cash flow management, accounting etc… From being great at his job as a cook, he becomes totally incompetent and lost as an entrepreneur.
What’s worse is that this Chef will probably spend most of his time in the kitchen doing the operational work of preparing food, cooking, tasting etc… (because that is what he knows how to do).
As a result, he will not spend essential time on all the other important facets of the business — like marketing, finance, brand development, customer service and management.
What I just described is the typical scenario that happens to most people who were once employees specializing in a particular technical skill (i.e. cooking, hairdressing, accounting etc..). They go on to start a business, only to discover that they lack the skills necessary to run the business.
To summarize, there are six entrepreneurial skills sets you must have in addition to the technical skills to build a successful and enduring business.
These are the skills of:
1) creativity and innovation,
2) organizational development,
3) management & people development,
4) sales and marketing,
5) money management and
6) operations and systems development.
Top 3 FAQs About Funeral Plan Prices
Planning a funeral can be a quite stressful and overwhelming process for anyone, whether arranging in advance, or have to make arrangements suddenly. The pain and the burden make all the essential plans in a convenient way can leave a person confused. Luckily, funeral directors can assist families through these tough situations.
Funeral companies work with customers to assist them through each part of memorial service arrangement, which includes burials and cremation, budgeting and payment, plots, transportation of the deceased’s body, flowers, music, caskets, urns, obituaries, memorials, ceremonies, notices, and a lot of other things. Funeral companies are glad to answer every enquiry related to burial and cremation service planning and arrangement.
Here are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Funeral plans. Find out what are the features offered in the top funeral plans.
- FAQ #1 – What Are The Funeral Plan Prices?
With such a variety of adjustable choices, it is difficult to say how much a burial service will cost altogether. While encompassing everything, including memorial service homes, burials service, plots, graveyards, coffins, cremation service, urns, clothing, ceremonies, and so on, expenses can extend extraordinarily. It is essential to get a cheap funeral plan, and stick to it. A burial service director can assist you to make a wonderful memorial service that fits your budget. Yet, by and large, burials can cost from a couple of thousand pounds to over £10,000, relying on the services you choose. However, many companies offer a cheap funeral plan that can fit your budget easily.
- FAQ #2 – Can I Plan For A Funeral In Advance?
Yes, that’s what we are talking about! Funeral plans are some of the most amazing opportunities you get when the price of a funeral, burials and cremation are rising at an alarming rate. In reality, memorial service pre-arrangement is an extremely valuable and stress free option offered by most burial service homes. You can orchestrate and pay for everything ahead of time, whether for yourself or a friend or a family member, with no trouble or stress to meet time requirements. Some burial service homes will even freeze the costs, so that no new balance remains when the time comes to have the memorial service.
- FAQ #3 – What Are Things That Alter Cost?
Funeral plan prices differ depending upon, the services you choose. There are various reasons that alter the burial cost such as style, coffin choice, number of limousines needed, and so on. You need to compare funeral plans offered by different service providers as it will help you to get a better idea of the whole procedure.
Final Thoughts: You need to keep in your mind that the cost of a burial is extremely high. Therefore, it’s a lot better thing to choose a decent funeral plan in advance, so that your family don’t have to face the financial burden after your demise. It’s is surely a sensitive issue, but you should prepare in advance.
How to Achieve Affiliate Marketing Power
As in everything in life, there are weak ways to do things, and there are powerful ways.
Super affiliates — those who sell a lot of product and make a lot of money — know that there are certain time-tested strategies to achieve affiliate marketing power.
If you want to join the elite ranks of these affiliates, you don’t need super intelligence. You just need to follow what they do. Don’t reinvent the wheel.
A lot of would-be entrepreneurs think they have to figure out new ways to do things. No. You don’t!
You want to follow what someone who has already succeeded done. Because there’s a good chance he or she followed someone, too.
Yes, up the chain there were the original pioneers who had to figure it all out, and if we super affiliates today understand affiliate marketing power techniques, it’s only because we stand on the shoulders of the giants who came before us.
Now having paid my proper homage, just know that you can do this too. Assuming you are persistent and willing to learn.
Those are the two most important attributes you’ll need. Too many people give up way too soon when they were doing things right. They just never knew it because it takes time for success to develop just like it takes time for anything in life to bear fruit.
If you want to make a lot of money in affiliate marketing, the primary keys to grasp are the following:
1. Proper affiliate program selection. Don’t just think you can do what you love and the money will follow. That philosophy has led many people down a path of frustration. What you love to do may or may not be potentially profitable. If profits aren’t your primary concern, then go ahead and do what you love first.
2. Knowing how to position the products. You ever wonder why you are so turned off when a friend or a relative pitched you on some MLM opportunity? Or why most people don’t like car salesmen? Or similar types of people? It’s because of the pressure! It’s because you feel like they are “hard selling” you. Nobody, absolutely nobody, likes to be “sold to.”
But here’s the crucial point: people do want to buy! I know that sounds contradictory but it isn’t. We are all the same way.
So remember this line: people want to buy but they hate being sold to. So, when you position the products on your website as a recommendation but give valuable content, people will not feel like you are trying to sell to them. Because that’s why people use the web: to find useful information that helps them make a purchasing decision.
3. Knowing how to drive targeted traffic Look, there are a myriad of ways to drive targeted traffic to your website. Without it, you have no affiliate marketing power at all. No traffic = no sales. But, it must be targeted traffic. Traffic itself is useless. I’d rather have 100 targeted visitors a day than 10,000 visitors a day who have expressed no interest in what I’m promoting.
So you have to settle on a traffic generation method.
Don’t try to master all of them. Because you won’t. Newbies always make this mistake. They think they are going to dabble in PPC (pay per click); SEO (search engine optimization); blogging; article marketing, and more — and they think they’re going to do it all at once.
It’s not going to happen. You’ll just be the proverbial jack of all trades, master of none.
What’s my personal favorite method of targeted traffic generation? Article marketing! Because it doesn’t cost dollars, only time. Yes, time is money, but more people have time to spend than dollars, especially if they are just starting out.
If you have more time to spend than dollars like most people, then article marketing, like the one you are reading now, may be the best method for you too to achieve lasting affiliate marketing power.
New White Collar Overtime Exemption Rules Are Coming, Now What?
On December 1, 2016, employers will have to pay more to take advantage of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s (FLSA) so-called white collar overtime exemptions. To prepare for the upcoming change, employers need to know whether and to what extent they will be affected by the new overtime exemption regulations.
The new rules focus primarily on the minimum salary and compensation levels needed to qualify for the FLSA’s executive, administrative, professional and computer employee overtime exemptions. Employers can ask the following questions to determine the potential impact of the new overtime rules before it’s too late.
Are there any employees classified as exempt under one of the FLSA’s white collar overtime exemptions? If no, you should not be affected by the higher standard salary levels under the new rules. If yes, move on to the next question.
Do any of these employees ever work more than 40 hours in a workweek? If no, you should not be affected by the higher standard salary levels under the new rules. If yes, move on to the next question.
Do any of these employees earn a salary of less than $913 per week? (This works out to $1,826 biweekly, $1,978 semimonthly, $3,956 monthly or $47,476 annually.) If no, you should not be affected by the higher standard salary levels under the new rules. If yes, exemption classifications or compensation practices need to be adjusted before December 1, 2016.
The most appropriate adjustment(s) will typically depend on specific circumstances, such as the number of newly-nonexempt employees, their salaries, how often they work overtime and how much overtime they work. Depending on their situation, employers may decide to implement one or more of the following adjustments.
Increase Salaries. Perhaps the simplest and least disruptive adjustment would be to increase the salaries of exempt white collar employees to no less than $913 per week. Unfortunately, it may also be unrealistic for many employers. Though some salary increases may be small, others may be more than double.
Those choosing this option must remember that exempt status requires more than meeting the new minimum salary requirements. Primary job duties remain relevant under the new rules and employees still have to satisfy the applicable “standard duties test” to be exempt.
Pay Newly-Nonexempt Employees Overtime Compensation. The alternative to increasing salaries is to re-classify these exempt employees as overtime-eligible employees. Those working more than 40 hours in a workweek must be paid one and a half times their regular rate. Remember that employers must track the daily and weekly hours worked by all nonexempt employees, including the newly-nonexempt.
Paying overtime compensation may not be a problem for employees who rarely work or who work very little overtime. Despite paying more for occasional overtime work, it would still be less expensive than increasing salaries. The same cannot be said about employees who regularly work or who work a lot of overtime. Their overtime pay can add up quickly, possibly approaching or even exceeding $913 per week.
Prohibit Overtime. Newly-nonexempt employees can be prohibited from working overtime. If no overtime is worked, no overtime compensation is required. This option may be simple, but it may not be easy. Exempt employees typically work more than 40 hours in a workweek because they have more than 40 hours of work to do. Their work must still get done, but someone else will have to do it.
Adjust Personnel, Schedules or Assignments. Those who prohibit overtime may have to make various operational adjustments. For example, workload distribution and workforce scheduling may need to be adjusted to compensate for the loss of overtime work. In some cases, new employees may need to be hired to make up for any lost productivity.
Adjust Wages. Newly-nonexempt employees who are allowed to continue working overtime as always will end up getting more money for the same amount of work. Reallocating regular wages and overtime compensation is a way to keep the hours worked and amounts paid to newly-nonexempt employees largely the same. However, employers may not reduce an employee’s hourly wage below the highest applicable minimum wage (federal, state, or local) or continually adjust wages each workweek to manipulate the regular rate.
Employers shouldn’t wait too long to start planning. It takes time to change exemption classifications and compensation practices, particularly if they are substantial or complex. With all the publicity, it’s safe to assume that violations will be noticed not only by those who are affected by the new rules, but by the Department of Labor too.
To protect against the uncertainty and confusion surrounding the new rules, employers may benefit from having Employment Practices Liability Insurance to protect against various employment-related claims. Limited coverage for wage and hour claims may be available.
Employers should discuss the new overtime exemption rules with HR, payroll/accounting, managers and supervisors. Specific wage and hour training should also be considered. Please contact us if you would like more information about preparing for the new white collar overtime exemption rules.
