The Eric Andre Show Season 6: What You Should Know If You’re Interested?
The Eric Andre show is a surreal late-night comedy series on television. It has low-budget sketch comedy and parodies, with Eric Andre as host. However, it was formerly hosted by both Eric Andre and Hannibal Buress. It is a talk show as it interviews celebrities and sometimes impersonators for fun.
The show first aired on Andre Swim, an adult-oriented nighttime cable network, in May 2012. It has 5 seasons, with 53 episodes each. Kitao Sakurai and Andrew Barchilon are the directors of the show. Season 5 was premiered in October 2020, and in May 2022. However, Andre Swim announced the season 6 renewal in 2023.
Who Is Eric Andre?
Eric Andre is an American actor, producer, writer, musician, comedian, and host. The 39-year-old actor has been in the industry since 2003 and is still doing projects. The Florida, US, born artist has an Ashkenazi Jewish mother and an Afro-Haitian father. He makes music under the name, BLARP. He is known for the Eric Andre show that he co-writes and co-hosts. Also known for movies like Sing 2, Bad trip, Jackass forever, Michelle vs the machines, and a small role in The lion king (2019), etc. He is also seen in shows like Two broke Girls, Disenchantment and Man seeking Women, etc.
What To Expect From Season 6?
Well, mostly the same things The Eric Andre show is known for, surreal comedy, and sketch comedy. Somewhat of the talk show elements. Expect the same “Bebop Bounce” by Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei from seasons 4 and 5 as the opening track which replaced “Happy Happening” by Mathieu Blossier from seasons 1 to 3. What not to expect is Hannibal Buress, who left the show after season 4 for some personal reasons. He stated that he was tired of this format and wanted to do something new. Eric conveyed that he was sad that his old friend was leaving but wished him luck and had to replace him.
Hannibal is replaced by Blannibal, who will be played by James Hazley. James is fairly new to the industry it seems and has done work like An Hour to Kill (2018), Get All You Can (2020), etc. So it would be safe to assume he would not be joining the show for season 6, although there is no official information or announcement about this. A few of the guest names have been revealed which are Natasha Lyonne, Jon Hamm, Jaleel White, and Blac Chyna. Additionally, Lil Nas X, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, and Lil Yachty are also included. So expect some chaotic stunts, bizarre set-ups, hidden camera pranks, weird celebrity interviews, and as Andre himself says a jam-packed season.
Where To Watch The Show?
The series can be watched on a lot of places including The adult swim channel, the Adult swims official website, HBO Max and Hulu. Season 6 would be premiering in 2023 and could be streamed on these platforms.
Heat’s Strus on rescinded 3-pointer, ‘human error makes an error’; Herro addresses slump, injury
Two days after the NBA Replay Center overturned his third-quarter 3-pointer during critical sequence of Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat guard Max Strus said Tuesday he still is not convinced about the ruling.
“I don’t know how that was called that after I had seen the video,” Strus said of the angles of the replay made publicly available regarding the league ruling his foot was out of bounds. “They say they have that rule to take the human error out of the game, and then the human error makes an error on the video.
“So I don’t know. But hope I don’t get fined. I’m obviously not happy about it. It is what it is at this point. I guess you can’t really do anything. But it definitely changed the game and the momentum.”
The 3-pointer was formally deducted during a timeout that also featured a pair of Celtics free throws.
“I think it went to a six-point game to an 11-point with no time off coming off the clock,” Strus said. “So, yeah, it is what it is, I guess is the best I could put it. I’m not happy about it, but I guess you just got to move on.”
Strus closed the series against the Celtics 14 of 48 on 3-pointers (the rescinded 3-point was not ruled a shot attempt, but rather a turnover), as part of the Heat’s 30-percent shooting on 3-pointers in the East finals.
“Teams made adjustments to what we were good at and what works,” Strus said. “Teams did a good job of taking us out of those actions and triggers that got us open threes.
“And you can put the full blame on me for our 3-point shooting percentage. I should be the leader of that as a shooter on the team.”
Herro’s roller-coaster
Unable to push through his groin strain at the close of the Celtics series, and having struggled earlier in the playoffs, third-year guard Tyler Herro addressed Tuesday his season that included being named 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
“I mean, first of all, the season was good or great, as far as the experiences, the memories, everything that happened,” he said. “Obviously not the ending that we wanted.
“The playoffs for me were kind of a weird ride, up and down. But I think it was a learning curve for me. I think people forget I just turned 22. And it’s still only my third playoffs.”
Herro said the goal was to be back to health for Thursday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a game that never arrived.
“It was lingering a little bit throughout the playoffs, but nothing crazy, it was just a sore groin,” he said of the groin strain before further injuring it in Boston. “Game 3 is when I tweaked it a little more and that’s when I really couldn’t play through it.”
Closing thoughts
A restricted free agent provided the Heat extend a qualifying offer, forward Caleb Martin said the goal is to return.
“I want to be here. I got better here. I believe I’ll get better here,” he said. “I want a great situation no matter what. I feel like my team and the staff believe in me and feel I’ll get better here.” …
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he expects that the best is yet to come in Victor Oladipo’s comeback from May 2021 quadriceps surgery.
“You are going to see a totally different Vic by the time he gets to training camp,” Spoelstra said, with Oladipo an impending free agent. …
Guard Gabe Vincent said the hope is for a more consistent role next season.
“I think I’ve shown I can be a rotational player in this league,” he said. “I would love to play every game.” …
Veteran forward Udonis Haslem, as expected, declined to discuss possible retirement, saying he needed a “mental break” before such a decision. …
Herro declined to directly address his extension window this offseason.
“I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” he said. “We’ll see what happens this summer. My agent will talk to who he needs to talk to and we’ll see what happens.”
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 On Disney+: June 1 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
Obi-Wan Kenobi is an American miniseries on Disney+. The series was released on 27 May 2022. It is part of the Star Wars franchise. The series starts about 10 years after what transpired in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). It was supposed to be a spin-off movie. But it got made into a series after the failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). The production of the series started way earlier in 2019, because of a few hold-ups and rewrites, etc.
Two episodes of the show are out already and the next four episodes will premiere until June 22. Even though there weren’t any critics’ reviews until it was officially released. But the response to the series by both audience and critics has been positive so far. The series is the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christiansen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and an understanding of their pasts, presents, and futures.
When And Where Will It Come Out?
Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on Friday, June 1, 2022, at 3 AM Eastern time, 12:30 PM, Indian Standard Time, 12:30 AM, Pacific Time, and 7:00 AM, Greenwich Mean Time. The show can be streamed on Disney+ much like every other Star War content.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Plot
The series starts 10 years after the Jedi order is killed, Grand Inquisitor, Fifth Brother, and Third Sister find the surviving Jedi, Nari. Nari seeks another surviving Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi but Kenobi refuses and later finds Nari’s corpse. Kenobi also lives in Tatooine, works in some meat factory under the alias “Ben” and looks over Luke Skywalker, son of Anakin Skywalker. He used to be his apprentice and is now turned, enemy. Kenobi is dealing with his own is while not being able to communicate with his former master Qui-Gon Jinn through the Force. The third sister, Reva, is hell-bent on finding Kenobi and makes several attempts in no vain.
Kenobi looks for Leia and finally finds her but with Reva and Grand Inquisitor on their heels. They face challenges one after the other. Reva finally finds them and tells them that Anakin a.k.a Darth Vader still lives which is a shock to Kenobi who thought Vader died ten years ago. As the Grand Inquisitor tries to arrest them, Reva attacks the Inquisitor with a lightsaber, letting Kenobi and Leia escape.
Episode 3 Plot Speculation
Episode 3 would most probably show the duo, Kenobi, and Leia trying Haja Elstree’s (Kumail Nanjiani) ship back to Alderaan. And that Reva might go after them. It is a possibility that she might involve Darth Vader. As we got a peak of Vader at the end of episode 2, he would define making appearances in the series. Grand Inquisitor would also make an appearance and we will see how he reacts to what happened at the end of episode 2. These would be some exciting episodes that are to follow.
Nets once again eliminated by East champions; face decision on 76ers’ draft pick
For the second year in a row, the Eastern Conference champion eliminated the Nets in the playoffs on their way to an NBA Finals appearance.
The Boston Celtics’ Game 7 victory over the Miami Heat not only punched their ticket to a date with the Golden State Warriors, they also delivered a gut punch to a Nets organization that has come up short two seasons in a row. The Nets were just a half-inch — or an injured ankle or hamstring — away from defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of last year’s NBA playoffs.
This time around, however, there was no such silver lining. The Celtics were the far better team and swept the Nets on their own home floor in the opening round of this year’s postseason.
There’s no coincidence Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s former teams are meeting each other in the NBA Finals. Both the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors positioned themselves as conference mainstays before both Durant and Irving forced a trade. Both franchises have the stability, chemistry, continuity and coaching chops the Nets hope to build in the near future.
Both franchises also boast unmistakable identities, and the same can be said for the Bucks and Heat. The Nets have their work cut out for them ahead of the most pivotal summer in their history. And they must make a decision on at least one item on their offseason to-do list in the coming weeks.
PHILLY’S DRAFT PICK
The Nets acquired a conditional first-round pick from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the James Harden deal. They have until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to decide whether or not they want to use that pick in this year’s NBA Draft or defer it to 2023.
That means the Nets have to decide whether or not the Sixers of next year will post a better record than the Sixers of this year. This year, they finished with the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed, which earned them pick No. 23.
It’s a difficult decision to make because the Sixers are a difficult team to get a read on. First, as talented as Joel Embiid is, he is injury-prone, and if he misses a significant amount of time, the Sixers’ record will suffer. Second, Harden has regressed beyond recognition. He is no longer the aggressive scorer he once was in Houston and is now primarily a facilitator. Third, the Sixers will more than likely attempt to trade Tobias Harris this summer for a player who better fits their needs. And fourth, Tyrese Maxey can ball and will likely take another step in his development next season.
There’s also this: The Nets need to improve their roster, and with no cap space to sign free agents outside of their mid-level exception, an additional first-rounder this summer will help sweeten the pot in any trades they potentially make. The Nets are able to trade the 76ers’ pick because they still own a pick next year — even if it’s not theirs. The Houston Rockets own swap rights to the Nets’ 2023 first-round pick. If they owned the pick outright, the collective bargaining agreement’s Ted Stepien Rule would have prohibited the Nets from being without first-round picks in consecutive drafts.
Pick No. 23 is probably the same ballpark the 76ers end up next season. It’s difficult to imagine Philadelphia ending the season with a better record than their Eastern Conference counterparts — mainly the Heat, Celtics and Bucks — but anything can happen.
This past season alone proved the Nets don’t need more rookies. They don’t need players who won’t touch the floor in the playoffs. They need assets to trade for those players, which makes deferring the pick to 2023 the smart move — even more so if the Sixers don’t finish high in the standings next season.
DURANT DISAGREES
Durant disagreed with the idea that Stephen Curry faced seven times more double-teams than him during their NBA Finals runs with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. He may have also disagreed that Curry doesn’t need an NBA Finals MVP to validate his Hall of Fame career with his somewhat cryptic tweet.
Durant responded on Twitter to a clip of Warriors star Draymond Green appearing on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. Green said on the podcast that “Kevin Durant was absolutely insane (in those NBA Finals), but Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount that KD did in a given series. So when you watch those games and you say his numbers could have been a little down, if you don’t understand basketball, you’re going to say he needs to validate that with a Finals MVP.”
Durant responded to the clip of Green saying, “From my view of it, this is 100% false.” Durant won Finals MVPs in both 2017 and 2018 and Andre Iguodala won Finals MVP in 2015. Curry remains without a Finals MVP, though his three NBA championships and record-setting three-point numbers have long punched his ticket to the Hall of Fame.
There’s a strong chance Curry wins his first Finals MVP if the Warriors defeat the Celtics in the NBA Finals.
