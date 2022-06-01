Finance
The Long-Term Care Landslide
The ground is rapidly crumbling beneath the long-term care insurance industry. Genworth Financial, a major LTC player, has been caught in the landslide.
Genworth recently posted a quarterly loss of $844 million, driven largely by costs associated with its LTC products, according to Bloomberg. (1) The loss was the largest since Genworth spun off from its parent company, General Electric, in 2004.
Genworth CEO Tom McInerney said in a statement, “The turnaround in this business will be more difficult and prolonged.” (1) But doubling down on long-term care coverage, of which Genworth is the largest vendor, is ultimately going to be a losing proposition, not simply a challenging one.
That is because the reasons that Genworth’s policies were grossly underpriced in the first place are unchanged today and unlikely to change in the future; in some respects, the problems are liable to become more acute. People are living longer than ever, on average, and need a higher standard of care as they age. This means the costs are going to continue to swell.
On a call with analysts, Genworth management fielded a question about whether it should put long-term care insurance into “run-off” – that is, wind down the business by halting sales of new policies.
The response was that Genworth considered running off its LTC insurance business, but decided to hold out because state regulators are likely to approve rate increases on previously sold coverage. The company has stopped selling policies in the states that declined to approve higher rates: Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The other 47 states had reached agreements with Genworth by the end of October.
This decision implicitly admits that even recently sold policies are probably still underpriced. Insurers have consistently underestimated how fast costs of care will rise and how many customers will both buy and use their LTC policies. And Genworth’s decision also overlooks the major problem of adverse selection: As premiums rise, the healthiest customers, who are least likely to need expensive benefits, have stronger incentives to drop their policies, leaving the insurer with only the sicker and more costly portion of the risk pool.
The other argument in favor of holding on in the long-term care market is that low interest rates have resulted in lower than expected returns on invested premiums. This observation is true. But it is also a problem that affects all sorts of insurance, not only long-term care products. Yet only about a dozen companies sell meaningful numbers of LTC policies these days, compared to over 100 companies that did a decade ago. Those remaining companies have raised prices and deny coverage to about one in five individual applicants.
Genworth’s stock tumbled 37 percent the day after it announced its financial results, and the company’s bonds are at risk of being downgraded to sub-investment grade status (generally known as “junk”) at Moody’s. “We believe the company remains exposed to further, significant deterioration in its legacy block of business,” Moody’s said. (2)
Genworth argues that LTC insurance is a product that the market needs. This is untrue. LTC insurance is fundamentally an unsustainable product that cannot work in the long term, precisely because so many people are apt to file claims against it.
What the market does need is a solution for the problem of how to affordably care for an aging population. LTC insurance does nothing toward this end, even though states like it because state regulators want to shift costs away from Medicare and Medicaid. Doing so only moves those costs, not reduces them.
What we really need are more cost-effective ways to care for people – ideally at home, whenever possible. An army of people, largely outside the country, is available for this work, but we’ve provided no effective mechanism to get those people here. And increasingly, various rules make it harder for a family to hire household employees. This trend forces older Americans and their loved ones to use home aide agencies, which are often more expensive than hiring help directly. Or, in many more cases, it forces them to institutionalize individuals who really could remain at home if help were available, driving costs of care higher still.
LTC insurance is proving that it is not a solution. It is not even a viable product. As it gradually fails, maybe we will turn our attention to the real problem.
A Career In Law
Essential Abilities For A Career In Law
Very often, students enroll themselves into a law school without having a clear idea of what the profession is all about. Many are attracted by the title of lawyer and decide to pursue a degree in law without having proper knowledge of the career.
There are certain characteristics that one needs to have to succeed in a career in law. You should assess yourself before actually enrolling into any institution. To have a clear idea, you can visit local courts, attend trials, talk to lawyers and observe the functioning of the legal system. Observing lawyers and judges at work will enable you to identify some of the skills, knowledge and values necessary for a career in law. You can even get advice from a career counselor.
Law is the field for those:
o Having outstanding and above average independent learning skills such as reading, listening, writing, talking and analysis
o Having excellent verbal, public speaking, arguing and debating skills
o Having a high level of patience and confidence.
Before beginning the application process, consider carefully if a law degree is right for you based on these attributes. You may also need pre-law courses for admission to particular programs in law.
Preparing For Law School
The field should be explored through research, investigation of resources on the Internet, discussion with law students, and counseling. Joining some pre-law courses offered by various institutes will enable you to develop skills which will be helpful for law school, such as study of the English language and principles of accounting and finance. There are many branches in law practice such as tax law, corporate law, labor/employment law, civil law, family law, international law and real estate law among others. You need to be clear about your interests, which will help in choosing the appropriate program of study.
Applying to Law School
Information on law schools offering programs in law can be obtained with the help of education counselors or on the Internet by visiting law school websites which provide details of the programs on offer by them and the application process. The best sources are law school catalogs or reference books that profile law schools and their admissions criteria. The Law School Admissions Council (“LSAC”) sponsors annual law forums throughout the country that give interested persons time to speak with representatives from accredited law schools.
Programs leading to the presentation of the Bachelor of Science in Law (B.S.L.), Juris Doctor (J.D.), Master of Laws (LL.M.) and Doctor of Juridical Science (S.J.D.) degrees are some of the common programs on offer by law schools.
American law schools are expensive, especially the private ones. The competition to get into top-rated law schools is tough. Applications are accepted based on an individual’s grades.
Career Choices With A Law Degree: Job Or Business/Self-Practice:
A degree in law is extremely rewarding. It is very marketable and most lawyers manage to earn a comfortable living. A lawyer in the US can easily make more than $100,000 annually.
o Business/Self-Practice: You can have your own business setup such as a consultancy firm providing legal consultation and guidance to your clients, self-practice – legal representation in courts, drafting legal papers for clients or just having your own coaching classes.
o Job Market: You also have various options in the job market – teaching, working with law firms, and with companies and corporate bodies as legal advisors and attorneys. However, your legal qualifications alone will not help. You need to market yourself and your law degree to reap the benefits of all your hard work. You need to find the right job for yourself and then market yourself to secure the position.
A career in law is rewarding and worthwhile, provided you have the essential abilities and skills to pursue a career in law and the willingness to face the challenges ahead.
Hiring a Personal Trainer? How to Find the Best
Hiring a personal trainer to assist you with your fitness program is a great investment. It can also be a confusing endeavor for someone who is new to the exercise field, or even an individual who has little experience with training. When you are looking for your first personal trainer you want to go about it the right way so that you don’t lose valuable time and money.
There are three main benefits to hiring a trainer that will help you develop a solid training program and improve your overall health and exercise routine.
o Progression- Most people do not progress well enough on their own. Working with a trainer will speed up the process and push you past your normal limits
o Efficiency- Progression and efficiency together will help you to work harder and smarter at the gym. 2-3 sessions per week with a fitness trainer can help kick start your program much better than doing it on your own
o Elevated Work Rate: Working with an outsider such as a trainer will help to push you past your limits and get you to work harder overall. A trainer will push you through the last few repetitions and give you the motivation to lose more body fat, lift more weight, and get stronger
Here are some helpful hints to get you started in your search for the best personal trainers around.
o Find someone that is nationally certified. There are many simple personal training certifications but you want someone with a high level of knowledge. Look for certifications such as the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and the Academy of Sports Medicine (ACSM)
o Find proof that they are a good trainer. Get referrals from friends or co-workers; check out their website, and talk to people that workout with them. If those people are happy, you will most likely see results as well
o Find someone who is willing to help you. A lot of trainers have their own agendas before they even meet you. Meeting with your fitness specialist and establishing goals is important. Make sure they are clear and concise about how you will meet your goals and really show an interest in you.
o Find a friendly trainer. The training sessions are much more enjoyable with a dynamic personality that can elevate your day and motivate you to train harder. Stay away from people who are just in it to talk about themselves
o Ask them about their philosophies. All trainers have a certain style and reasons for why they design programs a certain way. Find out how they train and why. It is important to understand why you are doing certain exercises over others.
o Do not be afraid to ask questions. A good trainer should always be able to back up their reasoning but it is your money and your body so don’t be shy.
o Make sure the trainer is insured. Whether they work for a gym or they are a private contractor, be sure that insurance is covered. Things can happen and you want to be sure that your health is safe.
Follow these simple steps when you are searching for a fitness trainer to help you elevate your training program. Do your research and be a smart consumer and you should see a huge return on your investment.
ClickBank Wealth Formula: A Proven Marketing System?
You’re here today because you’re interested in learning about ClickBank Wealth Formula. Is this product still on the market today? Is this a legitimate opportunity?
When this digital product was released, a lot of internet marketers were excited to see if it could live up to its hype. Unfortunately, this supposed affiliate marketing system created more disappointed customers than success stories.
In a Nutshell
ClickBank Wealth Formula hit the market back in July 2010. The digital product’s designers promised to teach products users to make incredibly substantial incomes online by promoting affiliate products.
Initially, the product seemed appealing and promising. The concept was simple and many people were excited about the possibility of making money with the new program.
This is the ClickBank Wealth Formula in its most simplistic form:
1. Visit ClickBank and find an affiliate product you’re interested in promoting.
2. Direct interested buyers to a capture page to get a hold of their contact information
3. Use email to promote affiliate products.
The Downfall of the Product
The simplicity and fanfare surrounding the ClickBank Wealth Formula’s launch got tons of people excited. Unfortunately, this digital affiliate marketing product fell short of its expectations by a country mile.
The product has since been removed from the market. Luckily this program was snuffed out in its early stages. A lot of honest investors stand to get hurt when the put their money into a program that does not work effectively.
In a nutshell, the ClickBank Wealth Formula was intended to teach the masses how to succeed in affiliate marketing. While the concept was solid, the products creators, Anik Singal and Saj P, simply did not provide enough value to its customers.
This is precisely the reason so many people demanded refunds and the product was removed from the market. It is safe to say that lofty promises of profitability lead to tons of disappointed consumers.
Is there an Alternative?
Perhaps one of the biggest downfalls of the ClickBank Wealth Formula was how bizarrely vague it was. The program relayed the basics to customers without providing technical training.
How could they possibly expect people to succeed using their marketing system if their customers had no idea what the marketing system was?
Yes, it is definitely possible to make money in the affiliate marketing industry. That being said, you do have to have some technical skills and background knowledge.
That probably goes without saying. All of this to essentially say that ClickBank Wealth Formula was an incredibly incomplete product. Is there anything similar that actually works?
Affiliate marketing is all about targeting a market and maximizing your products exposure within that market. While this concept is pretty simple to comprehend, you do need some technical knowledge.
This is where the successful affiliate marketing companies shine. They have proven affiliate marketing systems that allows members to earn while they learn the ins and outs of internet marketing.
In addition, they will have resources and materials that affiliates can use to promote their products. It’s these types of support systems that differentiate the successful affiliate marketing companies from those that ultimately fail.
