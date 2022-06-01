Finance
The Psychology of Altruism
On why altruism is not completely altruistic and yet ultimately good for humanity…
In my discussion on ambition, I left out altruism and in a way that exclusion was intentional. Personal ambition would be directly arising from a personal need whereas altruism by definition is going beyond self and going beyond personal needs. Altruism as coined by French philosopher Auguste Comte in the 19th century literally means ‘to others’. Altruism is thus placing the needs of others before one’s own needs and so characterized by selfless behavior, altruism would in principle not be a cause of ambition. If altruism is placed with personal ambition, that would be a kind of oxymoron. Yet how much of this is true? This requires a psychological scrutiny as well.
The needs of others can definitely drive us to do something and that would be more of a cause or mission rather than ambition. A mission is stronger than personal ambition and a person with mission is usually driven by a conviction that he or she is chosen to do something and no one else can undertake the task. Usually a mission is about a higher purpose like helping a particular group of individuals or spreading a message or simply imparting knowledge or eradicating suffering. A mission in life is very similar to a psychological delusion and a person fired with a mission just like a deluded individual feels that he has been chosen or simply unique and has to complete his real purpose in life. However missions are real and cannot be explained completely with existing psychological theories. Mission is definitely the strongest of psychological traits and a person with a mission cannot be changed in any way and that is why all leaders are very strong in their approach towards what they simply have to do. Although evolutionary psychology like evolutionary biology has delved into the deeper secrets of altruistic behavior in humans, the development of mission has not been explained by psychology adequately.
So, altruism can be of two types – the general altruistic behavior as manifested through simple philanthropy or helping others in daily life and the specific altruistic behavior as manifested through having a specific cause or purpose or definite mission in life.
The first type of altruism is seen in nearly all of us, we all believe in the philosophy of giving, in helping people who are in need and this is reflected in all spheres of life from donating a small amount online or giving a substantial part of your salary to charity or simply helping an old frail woman cross the street when you are in a hurry.
The second type of altruism would be the mission or purpose that I’ve been talking about. It is specific and the individual is driven to fulfill the ultimate purpose of his or her life. The first type of altruism is found in all of us, the second type is found in only a few of us. It is possible to draw out a psychology for both these type of altruistic manifestations.
Biologically altruism is the sacrifice of the reproductive capacity or genetic transmission of a species to help the growth of another. This would be completely against Darwinian evolution as instead of helping one’s own species biological altruism is about helping the growth and survival of other species. So this sort of behavior places animals at reproductive disadvantage and reduces chances of producing a higher number of offspring. There are numerous examples of altruistic behavior among animals like vervet monkeys give out alarm calls whenever they sense the appearance of predators although this way they risk their own lives, among birds there are numerous helper birds that protect young ones of a different species and in the insect colonies like bees, worker bees remain sterile to help the reproductive process of the queen bee. One way the altruistic motives can be dismissed by suggesting that the vervet monkeys are simply reflexive and show spontaneous behavior of fear by giving out alarm calls or that the birds and bees simply maintain their self interest by showing an external altruistic behavior. This sort of explanation would be controversial at least when we try to extrapolate and suggest that humans are also philanthropic and altruistic in general because internally they want something in return and that they are finally or ultimately attending to their own self interest. Is there anything as absolutely selfless behavior? Do parents attend and take care of their young ones hoping that one day when they are too old their children will also take care of them? Do people give away their money to charity hoping that they will be honored? Of course many individuals these days donate anonymously and many would follow a cause without ever revealing their identities, do they have a reason that would be akin to self interest or is there something like absolutely selfless behavior? An anonymous donor would some day want people to know that he was the real donor. But then selfless behavior for the good of others can be explained and we all have in us a part that is selfless and wants to move beyond the confines of our own existence. Why?
Selflessness thus is just that, we want to be greater than what we are, we want to be philanthropic because we want to move beyond the traps of material possessions. The same feeling of selflessness which is found in all of us to a certain degree is also found in missionaries, spiritual leaders or even political leaders to a greater extent because selflessness is a defense against our own insignificance and our own mortality defined by material existence. Of course, I will not move into philosophy here, and sticking to psychology altruism is about a desire to be loved by others and a stage in which there is empathy. In strictly psychoanalytic terms ‘transference’ and ‘counter-transference’ are terms that define the relationship between the patient and the psychotherapist when one understands the feelings of the other. Although psychoanalyst Jung focused on a possible altruistic behavior in spirituality, he still suggested that self seeking may be present, yet according to Jung we seek a balance in energy systems. Considering this a little further, altruism, philanthropy or benevolence may be our unconscious desire to seek balance in ourselves and in the world.
Psychoanalysis in general would consider altruism as self fulfilling behavior although motivational psychology as discussed in the Psychology of Ambition, would suggest that altruism would be more compatible with the self-actualization stage of Maslow’s Theory of Hierarchy of Needs. To repeat briefly, Abraham Maslow developed his theory of hierarchy of needs in which he suggested that the highest needs of humans would be the self actualization needs that is present in all of us and suitably explains altruism.
Yet whether it is the need of a leader fired by a mission to help society or the need of a young man to participate in volunteering, altruism may still have roots in our unconscious needs to live in a better world, to find and develop a balanced society, to extend and expand ourselves to something greater than our own tiny existence. Altruism is still defined by our own needs for a greater or higher purpose in life. Then all this finally suggest that we help others for our own evolutionary advantage so even if altruism apparently looks altruistic, there may be deeper and unconscious egoistic truths that we cannot ignore. When we help and protect others, we ultimately feel protected. There may be nothing like absolute selflessness and even if such a thing exists, it wouldn’t be ultimately good for anyone.
Commercial Law – Cancellation of Contract – Re-Payment of Deposit – Advertising Marketing
The case of Ogilvy & Mather Ltd v Silverado Blue Ltd [2007], concerned issues relating to the claimant’s right of cancellation of a contract subject to any losses incurred by the defendant. The claimant was an international advertising, marketing and public relations agency. It contracted with the defendant, a visual effects production company, to produce a commercial for Unilever.
Under clause 14 of the contract of engagement, the agency was entitled to cancel the whole or any part of the production. In the event of such a cancellation, the defendant was entitled to recover sums in respect of work carried out, up to the receipt of the notice of cancellation.
It was agreed, as part of the contract terms, that the commercial was to be produced within a specified time frame. The contract price was payable in two instalments, one in advance of the start date and the balance once the commercial was completed. The first instalment was paid by the claimant shortly after the contract was signed. However, it emerged less than two weeks later that market research conducted on the production was unfavourable. Therefore, the claimant cancelled the agreement with the defendant.
The claimant commenced proceedings against the defendant in respect of the first instalment. The claimant argued that they had asserted their rights in accordance with clause 14 to cancel the contract. In response, the defendant contended that the contract had not been cancelled but had merely been delayed or postponed.
Issues arose as to the point at which the agreement had been cancelled. If the agreement had not been cancelled, it had to be established whether the defendant had been entitled to offset any sums against the first instalment otherwise payable to the claimant.
The court held that in this case, the agreement had been cancelled effectively in accordance with clause 14 of the contract. The claimant therefore had a right to return of the deposit, however, subject to any claims that the defendant had under the cancellation clause.
The defendant had not discharged the burden of proof in establishing losses that had extinguished or diminished the claimant’s right to recovery of the deposit. They had not been able to show that they had incurred any specific losses prior to the contract being cancelled. Accordingly, judgment would be in favour of the claimant, and therefore the defendant was ordered to pay back the deposit.
Please contact us for more information on assessing damages due under termination of a contract at
Visit
© RT COOPERS, 2007. This Briefing Note does not provide a comprehensive or complete statement of the law relating to the issues discussed nor does it constitute legal advice. It is intended only to highlight general issues. Specialist legal advice should always be sought in relation to particular circumstances.
Spinal Cord Injuries and Workers Compensation
Back injuries are on of the most common injuries in Illinois work injury cases. This is an overview of spinal injuries.
Spinal Injuries
Some common forms of spinal injuries are those that relate to the spinal discs. Spinal discs are pads of cartilage that separate and cushion the spinal vertebrae. When the body moves, the spinal discs protect the vertebrate from shock. Over time, spinal discs can be hurt by injury, degeneration and disease.
One common spinal injury is known as a herniated disc, which can also be referred to as prolapsed, bulging, or ruptured. Herniated discs can cause pain, weakness and numbness in various areas of the body, including the lower back, legs and feet. A disc becomes herniated when the hardened outside layer tears, and leaves the softer inside material of the disc pushing out.
Diagnosing a Back Injury
Neurosurgeons and Orthopedic surgeons are the most appropriate doctors for diagnosing back injuries. The Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission views diagnoses and treatment from neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons as more credible than diagnoses and treatment from chiropractors and internists.
Doctors are most likely to diagnose a back injury by first administering an objective examination before ordering expensive tests. The most critical factor for diagnosing an injury is oftentimes the patients’ own description of the pain. For instance, a herniated disc can be diagnosed when a patient mentions pain shooting down his or her leg. Many problems eventually require an MRI or CT scan because some back injuries don’t show up on a simple x-ray.
Causes of Back Injuries
Back injuries can arise from various activities. Usually herniated discs arise from heavy lifting, car accidents or other traumatic activity, but they have also been know to sometimes occur from simple activities such as sneezing.
Spinal disorders can arise from soft tissue injury, structural injury, and degenerative conditions. The development of spinal disorders can be influenced by injury, aging, general health, and lifestyle. In Illinois, workers are entitled to workers compensation benefits when a pre-existing condition is aggravated by work activities.
Treatment for Back Injuries
Once a back injury is diagnosed, there are usually treatment involves either physical medication with pain medications or surgery.
1. Physical therapy and pain medications
Physical therapy strengthens the back and prepares it for increased activity. Usually physical therapists design exercises to simulate work activity if a back injury is preventing a patient from working. In addition to physical therapy, pain medication can also assist patients regain the ability to participate in normal activities. Medications vary in strength depending on the severity of the injury. Usually, if pain medication doesn’t provide relief, doctors consider surgery.
2. Surgery
The three basic types of back surgery are:
o Fusion: Spinal fusion involves the permanent connection of two or more spinal vertebrae. In order to complete this surgery, the surgeon needs small pieces of extra bone to fill spaces between the vertebrae. Extra bone can either come from a bone bank or from a patient’s own body. When preformed after other surgeries, fusions are usually unsuccessful.
o Laminotomy or laminectomy: The lamina is the back part of the bone over the spinal canal, and both of these surgeries involve removing all or part of it. A laminectomy involves a complete removal of the lamina. The laminotomy only involves the removal of a portion of the lamina to relieve pressure or allow the surgeon to access a disc that is pressing on a nerve.
o Diskectomy: To relieve pressure on a nerve, this procedure consists of removal of a portion of the disc.
The following two surgeries are gaining popularity because they are more modern and less invasive:
o Vertebroplasty: This procedure involves the use of bone cement. The cement is injected into fractured or collapsed vertebrae. The fracture stabilizes and pain is relieved as soon as the cement hardens.
o Kyphoplasty: This is similar to a vertebroplasty in that it involves the use of bone cement to stabilize vertebrae. The difference is that it involves use of a balloon-like instrument to expand the compressed vertebra while injecting bone cement.
Paraplegia
When a spinal cord is severed, or if nervous tissue inside the spinal cord is damaged, paraplegia results. Paraplegia is the paralysis of the entire lower body. Paraplegia affects the legs and usually any internal organs below the waist. Such damage to the nervous tissue can result when the spinal cord is pressed up against by a broken vertebrae.
Quadriplegia
When an injury severs the spinal cord or damages nervous tissue inside the cord, quadriplegia may result. Like paraplegia, quadriplegia is a paralysis of the body, but it affects the arms as well as the legs. The distinguishing factor that causes quadriplegia as opposed to paraplegia is that the injury occurs to the upper part of the spinal cord, inside the neck. When an injury occurs in the upper end of the spinal cord, the spinal cord is unable to send messages to any part of the body below the injury.
Tips for Getting Affordable Life Insurance
If you are over people and thinking that getting life insurance is impossible for you, you need to think again. It is given that the process of getting an ideal policy is going to be difficult and while this is the case, you should not give up by any means. Getting a policy is an excellent idea especially if you want to protect loved ones in the event of your death. The only challenge comes in finding an affordable policy that does not stretch your budget too much.
Getting an Affordable Price
If you are over the age of fifty, getting a low priced policy is not going to be easy compared to those getting the same policy at a lower age. This does not however mean that you have to give up on the possibility of getting coverage because with a little research, you can find the best possible price for an ideal policy. What you need to do in order to accomplish this end includes the following.
• The first step is comparing different types of quotes that cover seniors within this age group. This is important simply because if you don’t take time to compare different quotes, you end up paying more than you ought to. Most people don’t do this because they assume that it is time consuming but it makes a major difference in determining whether you get to save or not.
• You should also work hard to get into a better shape health wise. Most providers of these policies are concerned about your health condition because it determines whether you are at a higher risk of dying or not. Individuals in perfect health are given the best quotes and this is because there is guarantee they will be paying the rates for a longer duration.
• Rather than settling for the big discounts, you should consider the possibility of getting smaller discounts. With time, these will add up to increase your savings by a large margin. Seniors in great health condition also stand the chance of getting decent discounts on the insurance rates.
Helping your Family
When getting life insurance, it is advisable to consider the amount of compensation your family is going to end up with. By considering this, it becomes easy to determine the preferred amount of coverage that will ensure they live a comfortable life upon your death. When all these factors are taken into consideration and you weigh your options carefully, it becomes considerably easy to make an informed decision and settle with a policy that meets your needs to perfection.
