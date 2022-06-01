Finance
Three Things Every First Time Home Buyer Needs to Know
Although buying a home is one of the most exciting events in a person’s life, it can also be one of the most stressful. This is particularly true for first time home buyers who have never been through the process before. Here are three things you should know if you’re in the process of looking for your first piece of real estate:
Just because you were pre approved for $400,000 doesn’t mean you have to spend it: People with good credit and decent incomes are often approved for shockingly large mortgages. But remember, that doesn’t mean you have to (or should) spend it all. Find out what the monthly payments will work out to (don’t forget property taxes, home insurance, and life insurance). If the number seems high, look for houses that are a little cheaper. You don’t want to buy a gorgeous house and end up being so financially stretched that you can’t afford furniture or groceries.
It’s important to consider all expenses associated with buying a home: No matter what type of home you decide to buy, the associated costs will likely be in the thousands once all is said and done. Try your best to estimate these expenses before you make an offer. Having this money set aside will definitely make the process less stressful. Consider things like lawyer’s fees, home inspections, moving costs, and any time you have to take off work. As you’ll find out, these expenses add up fast.
No pre-built home will be perfect: It’s something no home buyer wants to hear, but it’s unfortunately true. Unless you’ve got unlimited funds to build your own dream home, it’s very probable that no home will be absolutely perfect. You might love everything about a bungalow except its rural location, or you might think the only thing wrong with a condo is its closet-sized master bedroom. Make a small list of features that you refuse to settle on, and then try to keep an open mind about everything else. Otherwise, you might be shopping around for a very long time.
Owning a home is the Amercian dream. But unless you are prepared for the stress of searching for a home, it can be easy to get discouraged. So the more prepared you are, the easier the process will be. But just be ready when things don’t go according to your plan, and be ready with plan B.
Network Marketing in 2019
In 2019 it could very well be that you need to be solely responsible for your own financial destiny. With things like government shutdowns, inflation and questionable healthcare, it is a must that you have the ability to take care of yourself when other might not be able to do it for you.
Perhaps you were or are one of those government employees who were forced to take a leave of absence and this can put a major ding in your wallet and bank accounts. Who needs groceries and a warm house to live in anyway!
Taking 100% ownership of your destiny and legacy is the only thing you can do and Network Marketing can help to make that happen for you. It might not always be an easy process, but it can totally be worth it.
With Network Marketing being a multi billion dollar industry, there is a lot of opportunity out there for you to get in and create your back up plan to help improve your financial status in 2019 and beyond.
What is Network Marketing you might be wondering? This is something that has been well established over the last 50+ years though it often has been given a bad rap. All too often this is due to someone who did not take action and continue to work on their business, only to invest money and not break even or not “get rich quick”, which they thought they were going to do just by showing up and joining a company.
As I often tell my players, students and clients alike, “you get out of it what you put into it” so in other words, if you put very little effort in, you should expect very little in return.
That is exactly what happens in the marketing world were many are not willing to put in the time. They feel they should get full time income on a lazy, sit on the couch and do nothing attitude. It is highly unlikely that is would ever happen that way. You need to go in with the right mindset and continue to take action day after day, month after month and year after year to see results that anyone is capable of.
That is the great thing about Network Marketing in that there really is no cap in what you can earn in your lifetime with a company.
Companies like Avon, Tupperware, Ambit Energy, Primerica, Arbonne, Now Lifestyle and many others are allowing people to create their own independent businesses (usually as independent resellers of the company) and work as much or as little as they want.
Some might come in and just want to work in their spare time to create some additional residual or recurring monthly income from selling a product they are using themselves.
The way a Network marketing company has typically worked for the first 50 years was usually by word of mouth marketing, or what they call belly to belly marketing. People would actually speak face to face, call each other on the phone, go to hotel meetings and the like to learn about an opportunity that could set them free from their jobs.
Network marketing works because the company does not have to pay extensive advertising costs in getting their products into the market. The independent reseller and business owners do that instead in sharing the product with their connections, or network.
In 2019, Network Marketing has continued to evolve. Over the last 10 years or so there has been a major shift in how people reach out and engage with each other.
- Instead of calling on the phone, it might be a text message being sent.
- Instead of a hotel meeting, it might be an online webinar.
- Instead of a package or DVD sent, it might be a YouTube link.
- Instead of a pamphlet it might be a blog post shared.
One of the biggest things I have noticed recently as well to hit the marketing campaigns of many people due to increased technology advances is that of the Ringless voicemail drop.
This is where it looks like you are getting a phone call and see the incoming number for a fraction of a second, or possibly not at all, and instantly the software sends the created message into your voicemail.
Now from my personal perspective, I can totally understand why this is an essential evolutionary growth for the Network Marketing industry. Personally I rarely answer my phone as most of the calls are trying to push one thing or another on the receiver. If someone truly wants to get in touch with me, leaving a text message of voicemail is the best bet as I do always check those and if I deem it important, I will surely respond.
On the same note, no one really wants to sit there for hours each day and call hundreds of potential leads, only to get rejected most of the time.
If the voicedrop seems to be computer animated, then I am surely going to delete it about 5 seconds into the message, though if someone is to sound sincere, I might listed to the whole message and see what they are talking about.
One thing that does continue to be consistent and has been now for over twenty years is that of email in the Network marketing industry. There is no easier and cost effective method of getting your message out to others and software such as the email autoresponder and capture page builders have continued to make this process easier and automated for business owners.
As the world as a whole has become more linked together online and companies are expanding their global reach with affiliates in many countries and time zones it is always good to have a system set up so anyone, anywhere and anytime can get the details and learn what they want on their terms.
While we can not truly rule out belly to belly and personal one on one marketing, technology continues to exponentially expand the abilities of those involved in the Network Marketing field to be able to build their teams and their dreams. It is those marketers who embrace this or at least a hybrid version of being both personal with one on one contact along with being able to be found online with a simple search, who will see some of the biggest successes.
Those who continue to evolve, refuse to quit and take consistent daily actions will build the legacy they envision in the Network Marketing industry in 2019 and beyond.
Is Human Resource Outsourcing Right For Your Growing Company?
If you’re an owner or general manager of a growing company at some point you will find that more and more of your time is being spent on dealing with employee related issues and concerns and less and less is being spent on growing your business. The more successful you are… the more you grow… the more you grow… the more employee issues and concerns to deal with. That’s just a fact of life when you’re in business today. So when do you look outside your company for help with your Human Resources? If you are like most small business owners, you wait until the pain is so great that you have no alternative but to bring in some help. Unfortunately by that time the damage has already been done.
In actual fact the best time to bring on an HR specialist is when you notice that you are spending more than 20% of your time on HR issues. These issues consist of, hiring and firing, employee on-boarding, compensation and benefit administration, employee relations and development, conflict management, change management, performance management, regulatory compliance, among other things. If you are spending more than 20% of your time performing administrative or non-core activities that are taking time away from doing what you’re supposed to be doing…which is growing your business, then you have a problem – even if you don’t realize it yet.
So at what point will you begin to exceed the 20% mark. Usually it is when your employee base grows to about 20 or 30 employees. Once you get to that level…some HR expertise is definitely required. That doesn’t necessarily mean you need a full time HR person on staff…it just means you need the expertise.
In this economic climate organizations are extremely reluctant to take on any more overhead than they absolutely need, but sometimes doing without does more damage than taking on the extra cost. So at some point these organization will ask themselves the same question…”Do we continue to do without, or do we take on more overhead and hire an HR Manager or Coordinator?” The correct answer is – neither.
As with most situations in life, the quality of the questions we ask will determine the quality of the answers we get. In this case, the correct question to ask is, “How do we acquire HR expertise in the most cost effective and productive way possible?” In a lot of cases, the answer is to outsource all or part of the HR function.
As companies grow there is a growing need for HR expertise, but that doesn’t mean that they need an HR department or even a full time HR person. A knowledgeable and experienced HR professional can easily manage the Human Resources function of an organization with 20 to 80 employees on a less that full time basis…sometimes even in as little as one day (8 hours) a week. This is where a “Human Resources Outsourcing” firm comes into play.
More than ever before, businesses are looking for innovative ways to reduce their costs while increasing their productivity and bottom line results. An effective way of doing that is by outsourcing non-core functions so that more time, money and energy can be put toward growing the business, all the while ensuring that your employees are well looked after.
Utilizing the services of a Human Resources Outsourcing firm is an ideal solution for the organization that is growing but is not quite at the size that would require a full time Human Resources presence. Outsourcing companies provide experienced and committed Human Resources Professionals who could easily manage the HR function of an organization that is on the brink of moving to the next level of success. More importantly, they can do it on a less than full time basis, which means reduced costs in comparison to employing a full time HR person. HR outsourcing provides all the advantages of an in-house HR department without the added cost of employing additional staff.
Amazon Web Services And The Amazon User Group
Applications can be easily layered with the help of flexible, reliable and cost-effective services provided by Amazon. Do you know the best part about Amazon Web Services? The fact that it is used as a platform-as-a-service is conducive to varied applications. You can pay as you go without any upfront expenditure. Additionally, since the hardware is taken care of by Amazon itself, you do not even have to pay any maintenance charges for the same.
The virtual infrastructure can be quickly set up while a similar real world setup would have taken a lot of time, sometimes weeks to create. Also, the infrastructure is quite flexible, elastic and scalable. Many companies opt for a virtual infrastructure since it becomes quite cumbersome and pricey to include a real-world solution, especially in the testing phase.
Virtual infrastructure also helps in creating innovative solutions and also helps in focusing on core business aspects. One does not need to worry about the number of servers to set up an infrastructure. Building and maintaining infrastructures usually takes about more than 70% of the time as per Amazon. AWS comes in the picture here, to save on the time involved to set up the infrastructure. The hardware and infrastructure is taken care of by Amazon and just makes it practically available for your use all the time. You just have to take care of your own tasks at hand and focus on innovative ideas to boost your business.
The Amazon Users Group promotes the activities involved with AWS which is also the world’s largest provider of cloud computing services. The Amazon User Group is especially a forum for everybody to share their experiences about cloud computing. If anybody is interested in learning more about Amazon and its various services and also about how profitable it is to use AWS in your organization, then the group can help out the users.
One can even address queries related to the technical aspects of AWS cloud computing platform and also explore the different ideas and concepts which can be combined into business opportunities unrestricted by the use of hardware resources.
AWS has boosted the growth of cloud computing to a great extent and is an accessible way to access cloud computing. One can discuss in the Amazon User group about the evolving approaches related to software application development, system management, capacity scaling and other topics. There are more than existing plan-of-actions which can be tapped for using AWS and its services.
