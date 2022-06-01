Top 3 FAQs About Funeral Plan Prices

As in everything in life, there are weak ways to do things, and there are powerful ways.

Super affiliates — those who sell a lot of product and make a lot of money — know that there are certain time-tested strategies to achieve affiliate marketing power.

If you want to join the elite ranks of these affiliates, you don’t need super intelligence. You just need to follow what they do. Don’t reinvent the wheel.

A lot of would-be entrepreneurs think they have to figure out new ways to do things. No. You don’t!

You want to follow what someone who has already succeeded done. Because there’s a good chance he or she followed someone, too.

Yes, up the chain there were the original pioneers who had to figure it all out, and if we super affiliates today understand affiliate marketing power techniques, it’s only because we stand on the shoulders of the giants who came before us.

Now having paid my proper homage, just know that you can do this too. Assuming you are persistent and willing to learn.

Those are the two most important attributes you’ll need. Too many people give up way too soon when they were doing things right. They just never knew it because it takes time for success to develop just like it takes time for anything in life to bear fruit.

If you want to make a lot of money in affiliate marketing, the primary keys to grasp are the following:

1. Proper affiliate program selection. Don’t just think you can do what you love and the money will follow. That philosophy has led many people down a path of frustration. What you love to do may or may not be potentially profitable. If profits aren’t your primary concern, then go ahead and do what you love first.

2. Knowing how to position the products. You ever wonder why you are so turned off when a friend or a relative pitched you on some MLM opportunity? Or why most people don’t like car salesmen? Or similar types of people? It’s because of the pressure! It’s because you feel like they are “hard selling” you. Nobody, absolutely nobody, likes to be “sold to.”

But here’s the crucial point: people do want to buy! I know that sounds contradictory but it isn’t. We are all the same way.

So remember this line: people want to buy but they hate being sold to. So, when you position the products on your website as a recommendation but give valuable content, people will not feel like you are trying to sell to them. Because that’s why people use the web: to find useful information that helps them make a purchasing decision.

3. Knowing how to drive targeted traffic Look, there are a myriad of ways to drive targeted traffic to your website. Without it, you have no affiliate marketing power at all. No traffic = no sales. But, it must be targeted traffic. Traffic itself is useless. I’d rather have 100 targeted visitors a day than 10,000 visitors a day who have expressed no interest in what I’m promoting.

So you have to settle on a traffic generation method.

Don’t try to master all of them. Because you won’t. Newbies always make this mistake. They think they are going to dabble in PPC (pay per click); SEO (search engine optimization); blogging; article marketing, and more — and they think they’re going to do it all at once.

It’s not going to happen. You’ll just be the proverbial jack of all trades, master of none.

What’s my personal favorite method of targeted traffic generation? Article marketing! Because it doesn’t cost dollars, only time. Yes, time is money, but more people have time to spend than dollars, especially if they are just starting out.

If you have more time to spend than dollars like most people, then article marketing, like the one you are reading now, may be the best method for you too to achieve lasting affiliate marketing power.