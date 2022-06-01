Finance
Training for Sport and Performance
“Training” implies the pursuit of a well-defined goal or set of goals. Faster, higher, stronger. People Specifically Adapt to the Imposed Demands (SAID Principle)… and those demands can be mental, emotional, structural, metabolic, etc. Therefore, coaches and athletes must analyze their sports/activities in order to design training regimes that are both effective and efficient.
A few definitions:
Weight Lifting (two words)… any time someone purposely lifts implements… usually consisting of metal… for example, lifting barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, of using selectorized machines… this is also known as Weight Training.
Weightlifting (one word)… this specifically refers to the sport of Olympic Weightlifting… the Clean and Jerk and the Snatch are the two lifts involved in this sport… this sport requires much POWER… that is an explosive expression of strength.
Resistance Training… a more global term that involves purposeful effort against a variety of forms of resistance… thus, weight lifting and weightlifting are both forms of resistance training… BUT calisthenics like push ups and pull ups are resistance training as well. Medicine balls, stretch cords, and hydraulic equipment represent resistance training too.
Powerlifting… a sport consisting of three lifts… The Squat, Bench Press, and Deadlift… although this sport is called “powerlifting,” it is really a sport that requires great strength and not power… the lifts are all “slow and grinding”… they are not explosive… powerlifting is, therefore, misnamed.
Basic Principles of Training:
Safety is First… Do No Harm!
Adherence is 2nd… if they don’t stick to the program, the other principles don’t matter.
Progressive Overload is required
Variety
Progressive Overload + Variety may be viewed as “Fluctuating Overload”… FRITTO Variables
Specificity (SAID)… think metabolism & biomechanics & psychology.
Law of Diminishing Returns… the closer you get to perfection, the harder it is to improve… the more sophisticated the training must become.
Nutrition is critical… “It is not the horse that draws the cart, it’s the oats.”
Individuality… “You can’t train all people the same way at the same time.”
Use it or Lose it or Reversibility
When it comes to training, more is not always better… we should strive to work smarter, not harder. Undertraining and overtraining are not desirable… optimal training is desirable. Rates of development vary among athletes and within the same athlete. Development is a combination of physical growth and functional maturation.
On Development
A small boy approached a karate master and asked him how long it would take to earn a black belt… the master replied “five years.” The boy, who was used to immediate gratification, was disappointed… he thought a moment and asked, “What if I train twice as hard and twice as often as all the other kids? Then how long will it take?” Now the master thought for a moment, he smiled, and calmly stated “ten years.” The boy went away perplexed.
Too much intensity and/or volume in the training leads to either overreaching or overtraining. Both overreaching and overtraining are reflective of situations in which the person’s mental and physiological capacity to adapt has been exceeded… it’s tantamount to burn out. When too much intensity or volume is present for a relatively short period of time, then overreaching occurs… overreaching results in short term decrements in performance, and usually recovery, with adequate respite, comes quickly. Periodic overreaching is probably necessary to optimize performance… following the recovery period, physiological functioning is usually improved. Overreaching is tricky, however, because if one overreaches for too long, overtraining may result.
Overtraining is much more serious and results from chronic, long term exposure to training protocols that are too intense or voluminous… decrements in performance and chronic fatigue are evident… and recovery, even with rest, can take months. Overtraining is not desirable and must be avoided… it represents the failure of the mind and body to positively adapt. Unfortunately, at this time, there is no easy way to assess when an athlete is approaching overtraining… often when overtraining is detected, it is too late.
Training paradigms that include active rest periods and variation are used to reduce the prevalence of overtraining… Periodized Programs are a good example of this.
Excessive training is a little different. When a person trains more than he or she needs to in order to optimize performance, but does not suffer from decrements in performance or chronic fatigue, then the person has trained excessively. This may seem like no big deal… just a little extra training for good measure. However, it is inefficient. Training takes energy, time, and mental focus… excessive training wastes the athlete’s energy, time, and mental focus… ultimately, it infringes upon quality of life.
What is “tapering?”
Tapering involves the purposeful reduction of intensity and duration of training prior to a competitive event in order to allow the mind and body to fully recover, thus rendering the person better able to perform. Some coaches are afraid to allow athletes to taper because they fear they will lose some of their training effect. This is unwarranted. Maintenance of training capability can easily be achieved with reduced volume… especially if intensity is maintained. Even when intensity and duration are both reduced, significant decreases in performance do not occur for five or six days or longer. Much of the research has revealed increases in strength during the tapering period. Thus, tapering for two to five days prior to a competitive event should, in almost all cases, be viewed as ergonomic and not ergolytic.
What is “detraining?”
This is a direct consequence of the “use it or lose it” principle. Training induced adaptations are lost when training ceases. How long does it take to detrain? How long can I go without training before I lose it? The answers to these questions are particularly important when one is designing active rest periods.
What is “retraining?”
Recovery of conditioning status, in a previously trained individual, that has been lost due to a period of inactivity.
Periodization is a training paradigm in which progressive overload is applied so that progressive development is maximized and regressive development is minimized. In other words, periodization involves the deliberate manipulation of the acute program design variables (FRITTO) so that performance peaks just prior to the competitive season, but overtraining, burnout and staleness are minimized.
In classical periodization schemes, training is divided into macrocycles, mesocycles, and microcycles. Granted, definitions vary, but basically, the macrocycle is the period of time from one competitive season to the next. The macrocycle is broken further into mesocycles, which last weeks or months… I like to think of these as phases… Transition Phases (active rest), Hypertrophy Phase (sometimes called Strength-Endurance), Basic Strength Phase, Explosive Strength (power) Phase, and Maintenance Phase (In Season). Each mesocycle can be further broken down into microcycles, which last days. The microcycles are used to employ variation in programming, but still the essential goal of the mesocycle is preserved.
The underlying objective of this periodized model is to ultimately develop a powerful athlete just prior to the season, and then to maintain this power throughout the season… while minimizing injury and overtraining.
Basically, a base must be established with new athletes. Extensification training involves high volumes of work done with low intensities. Intensification training involves low volumes of work with high intensities. The macrocycle is designed so that extensive methods build a base for later intensive methods. Thus, new athletes do large volumes of work at low intensities and then as the macrocycle progresses the volume of work decreases as the intensity of work increases.
Example for Strength/Power Development of a Football Player
Hypertrophy Phase
Purpose: the promote tissue growth and to build metabolic muscular endurance, thus preparing the athlete for the upcoming Strength Phase
Length of time: 10-14 weeks
Frequency of Training: 3-5 times per week
Rest Intervals between sets: short > 1 -2 minutes
Intensity: low/moderate > 65% – 80% 1RM or 8 -15 reps
Time or Duration: repetitions: “to fatigue”
sets: 3- 5 sets per exercise
Type: Compound exercises – squats, deadlifts, BPs, Rows, 4-way neck, ab work, spinal hyperextensions – use dumbbells where possible
Hypertrophy Phase is followed by 1 week of Active Rest (allows for mental and physical recovery)
Basic Strength Phase
Purpose: to train the nervous system to better control this newly formed muscular tissue so that maximum force development is realized.
Length of time: 6-8 weeks
Frequency of Training: 3-5 times per week
Rest Intervals between sets: moderate > 3 – 4 minutes… more recovery for the nervous system
Intensity: moderate > 80%-90% 1RM or 4 – 6 reps
Time or Duration: repetitions: “to fatigue minus 2” – we don’t want to exhaust the nervous system
sets: 3- 5 sets per exercise
Type: Compound exercises – squats, deadlifts, BPs, Rows, 4-way neck, ab work, spinal hyperextensions – use dumbbells where possible; introduce power exercises such as hang clean, power clean, snatch, push jerk and low level plyometrics… the purpose of this introduction is NOT to develop power at this point, but to allow the athlete to become familiar with the techniques… so that these lifts might be employed in the explosive strength mesocycle.
Basic Strength Phase is followed by 1 week of Active Rest (allows for mental and physical recovery)
Explosive Strength (power) Phase
Purpose: to train the neuromuscular mechanisms in order to bring about high force development in short periods of time… explosion
Length of time: 6-8 weeks
Frequency of Training: 3-5 times per week
Rest Intervals between sets: long > 6 – 8 minutes… most recovery for the nervous system
Intensity: high > 90% – 105% 1RM for 1 – 3 reps to work on force development
Time or Duration: repetitions: sets: 3- 5 sets per exercise
Type: Compound exercises – squats, deadlifts, BPs, Rows, 4-way neck, ab work, spinal hyperextensions – use dumbbells & kettlebells where possible; power exercises such as hang clean, power clean, snatch, push jerk and moderate/high level plyometrics.
Explosive Strength Phase is followed by 1 week of Active Rest (allows for mental and physical recovery)
Maintenance Phase (In season)
Purpose: to maintain the power that has been developed… to attenuate regression… this is accomplished by maintaining intensity and cutting back on volume… remember the athlete will need energy to practice and play.
Length of time: 12-14 weeks
Frequency of Training: 2 times per week
Rest Intervals between sets: long > 5 – 8 minutes… most recovery for the nervous system
Intensity: high > 90% – 105% 1RM
Time or Duration: repetitions: 1 – 3 reps… we don’t want to exhaust the nervous system sets: 2-3 sets per exercise
Type: Compound exercises – squats, deadlifts, BPs, Rows, 4-way neck, ab work, spinal hyperextensions – use dumbbells & kettlebells where possible; power exercises such as hang clean, power clean, snatch, push jerk and moderate/high level plyometrics.
Maintenance Phase is followed by 3-4 weeks of Active Rest (allows for mental and physical recovery)
During each of the above mesocycles, short periods involving moderate alterations of the program can be included… these I think of as microcycles. For example, if dumbbell bench presses are a part of the hypertrophy mesoscycle, then for one week, incline bench presses might be substituted. If squats are performed, then front squats can be substituted for a week. If seated rows are performed, then lat pulls can be substituted. If standard deadlifts are performed, then sumo deadlifts can be substituted for a week. Also, the order of exercises might be switched for a week. These microcycles provide variation within the mesocycles.
Undulating Periodization
Undulating periodization is similar to traditional periodization in that its goal is to provide adequate stimulation leading to progression with sufficient variety and rest to avoid overtraining. Manipulation of the acute program variables occurs much more frequently, however. Changes typically occur weekly or even daily. Thus, there are “heavy” days and “light” days; there are long days and there are short days; sometimes ascending pyramid training is used and sometimes descending pyramid schemes are used; some days power exercises are performed and some days strength exercises are performed… you get the idea. Undulating periodized programs are highly specific to the individual athlete and are tailored according to need.
Java Tea or Ortosifon, a Diuretic Tea to Control the Weight
Do you need to take herbs for the retention of liquids? The ortosifon is one of the best weight loss plants you can meet. Discover in this article how to prepare java tea. Do not stop reading!
Ortosifón, one of the best herbs to burn fat
Orthosiphon is a well-known medicinal plant also known as java tea, which has traditionally been used as a coadjuvant in weight control regimens, thanks to its incredible properties. Are you interested in knowing why orthosiphon is considered one of the most effective weight loss plants?
Fluid retention
Several specialists point out that orthosiphon is one of the best herbs for the retention of liquids, which can be very useful to lose weight, because overweight is often associated with a slight fluid retention.
Decreased appetite
In addition to its diuretic properties, orthosiphon or java tea is very rich in potassium, which combined with a proper and balanced diet, plus a daily exercise routine and other types of medicinal plants, can help you satisfy your appetite and avoid cravings that fatten you.
Elimination of toxins
On the other hand, java can also offer an antioxidant action by helping to expel waste products resulting from the oxidation of free radicals and therefore can keep your body clean and purified of impurities.
But, this is not all, if you also combine them with other weight loss plants like camilina or fucus, their effects are amplified. However, in this second case (combined with fucus), always go to the endocrine since if you have thyroid problem, your intake can alter your body’s hormone levels.
To java tea, which despite its name is not a stimulant or belongs to the tea family, you can find it in infusions and capsules, advising two daily doses, although the exact dose will depend on the body volume of each person. Best of all, you can also prepare java tea at home. How? Find out in the following paragraphs.
How to prepare java tea
If you are determined to use ortosifon to lose weight, nothing better than to learn to prepare this diuretic tea.
To do this, follow the following steps:
Heat water in a saucepan to make a cup of tea.
When it begins to boil, add a spoonful of dry orthosiphon.
Turn off, cover and let stand for 10 minutes.
Straighten and drink.
Experts advise taking 2 cups of java tea per day, one after lunch and another after dinner. Anyway, I recommend that you consult your doctor before starting to drink it daily as a treatment to lose weight.
You Are What You Eat
Have you noticed how many diet and nutrition books there are in the bookshops these days?
It seems that the areas of weight control and nutrition are amongst the most popular of all reading materials, with many well-known stores stocking no fewer than 80 different dietary plans espousing the various virtues of high fat vs low fat, high protein vs low protein and high carb vs low carb. There quite simply has never been a time in history when so much information has been made readily available to us in the fields of human nutrition and biochemistry. As fitness professionals we should be jumping for joy!
Yet, before we pat ourselves on the back and congratulate ourselves for a job well done we would do well consider the fruits of our collective labour.
Despite (or perhaps because of) our increasing knowledge of the chemical qualities of foods, it is a sad fact that there are currently more clinically and morbidly obese people on the planet than at any other point in history, with statisticians from many first world countries predicting worse yet to come. And it’s not just obesity that’s on the rise; Diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, hypertension, mental illness and even cancer have reached record levels too, signifying that the human metabolism has finally reached breaking point and can no longer cope with the excessive demands placed upon it.
Clearly, our understanding of nutrition is lacking. It is time to examine the wisdom of our current nutritional strategies and change our paradigms regarding the dietary advice we give our clients.
The Problem
As fitness professionals we are often called upon to make judgements about the quality and quantity of food that our clients eat in order to maintain and improve their health. Armed with our nutritional advisor certifications and a little extra reading we often find ourselves advising our clients about the foods that they should or should not eat, classifying some foods like fruit and vegetables as ‘good’ whilst we advise that red meats and saturated fats are ‘bad’ and should be avoided at all costs.
These generalisations allow fitness professionals to offer non-prescriptive advice to the masses, for what is generally regarded as ‘healthy eating’ or a ‘balanced diet’. The advice we give our clients has become so accepted as fact that rarely, if ever, do we stop to question the efficacy of this advice, the wisdom behind it and the effect it will have on those that follow it. Rarer yet do we ask the most important question of all;
Good or bad for whom?
The Case For Biochemical Individuality
When Lucretius first said ‘One man’s food is another man’s poison’ he hit the nail right on the head as far our individual nutritional requirements are concerned.
Indeed, the ancient Romans of Lucretius’ time, the ancient Greeks of Hippocrates era and the ancient practitioners of Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine were very well-studied in human health and were fully aware of food’s amazing power to heal and revitalise as well as it’s potentially destructive properties. Yet, far from the prescriptive ‘one size fits all’ approach offered by modern nutritional experts, these healers of yesteryear recognised that the healing powers lay not in the food itself but more specifically, how that food interacted with the individual.
In more recent times, researchers like Dr Weston A. Price and Dr Royal Lee have noted from their observations of the indigenous cultures from around the globe, that macro and micro nutrient intake varies greatly from region to region without impairment to the health and well-being of those that survive on their own native diets.
For example, the Inuit Eskimo’s of Northern Alaska subsist almost exclusively on seal and whale meat and fat with kelp, nuts and berries forming the remainder. This diet, high in saturated fats and protein breaks every ‘rule’ of modern western diets yet the Inuit people living on it lead healthy, vital lives and are virtually disease-free. Similarly, yet at the other end of the nutritional spectrum, are the Quetchus Indians of South America who live on predominantly vegetarian diets and yet are still afforded the same benefits of disease-free good health.
It is interesting to note that in each of these cases, that the indigenous peoples surviving on very different and even what would be considered extreme dietary variations are able to maintain a level of health and wellness that is virtually unheard of in western society and yet, when introduced to foods not native to their own geographic regions they exhibit the same illnesses and diseases that are now so rife in the industrialised world.
Quick to pick up on this fact was Dr Roger Willams Ph.D an outstanding biochemist who noted that just as we all have unique fingerprints, iris patterns and external physical characteristics, so too do our internal environments exhibit a distinct individuality also. In fact, Williams discovered that on every level from organ size and shape, to acid/alkaline balance to endocrine system dominance we are each individually unique with unique responses to each and every stimulus that is presented to us…including food.
It would seem that Lucretius was right all along!
Metabolic Typing – Identifying the biochemical types
Our modern knowledge of biochemical identification owes a lot to the work of three men in particular, Dr William Kelly, Dr George Watson and William Wolcott. These men, through extensive research and more than a little trial and error, spent years identifying and recording the characteristics of foods and their interactions with human biochemistry. This accumulated knowledge has resulted in the science that we now call metabolic typing.
Far from the trial and error that it once was, metabolic typing has developed into a science founded on strict principles that allow practitioners to identify specific biochemical interactions that are of benefit or hindrance to each individual. In particular, metabolic typing advisors are trained to identify and understand nine separate systems that are responsible for maintaining biochemical homeostasis.
These are:
o The oxidative system – The rate at which fuels are oxidised after consumption. For example, fast oxidisers will use up glucose rapidly and run out of available energy for maintenance and repair. These individuals will require diets that are higher in fat and protein, providing a ‘slow-burn’ of fuel. Slow oxidisers on the other hand will not be able to get their energy from fat and protein fast enough and will require greater carbohydrates in their diets in order to remain balanced.
o The Autonomic Nervous System – The ANS controls all ‘automatic’ bodily functions such as heart rate, respiration and digestion. Divided into sympathetic and parasympathetic branches, the ANS can provide either an excitatory stimulus ‘fight or flight’ or an inhibitory one ‘rest and digest’. We are usually more dominant in one of these areas than the other and can have our balance thrown out further still by ingesting foods that stimulate either branch.
o Catabolic/Anabolic balance – The human body regularly fluctuates between anabolic and catabolic cycles as part of its natural diphasic rhythm. Often though, as a result of a stress that the body cannot cope with it becomes locked into one cycle with energy system disruption occurring as a result. In response to this disruption the cell membrane will either increase or decrease in permeability making nutrient provision and retention difficult.
o Acid/Alkaline Balance – George Watson’s excellent book ‘Nutrition and your mind’ highlighted the importance of acid/alkaline balance in treating psychological disorders without drugs. Specifically, he noted that rather than the acid/alkaline qualities of the foods consumed it was their interaction with the biochemistry of the individual that determined their effects. Imbalances here will often cause respiratory and renal stress to increase.
o Endocrine type – Research has found that we are each dominated by one of our four endocrine glands. For some it will be adrenal or thyroid whilst for others it may be pituitary or gonads. These glands determine how much excess weight may accumulate on the body. In addition, it is known that specific foods can stimulate specific glands into over or under-production and create unnecessary weight retention.
o Prostaglandin Balance – Prostaglandins are made from fatty acids and are involved in virtually every metabolic activity. Disruption to prostaglandin balance can affect hormone production, neurotransmission, immune efficiency, circulation and inflammatory processes as well as others. It is vital to regain balance of PG1 through the reduction of trans-fatty acids (PG2 -vegetable oils) and the correct ratio of PG1(omega6) to PG3 (Omega 3).
o Blood Type – In Dr Peter J. D’amo’s book ‘Eat Right for your type’ he introduces the concept of blood-group biased diets that identify our nutritional requirements based upon our ancestral genetic biochemistry. Metabolic typing recognises this as a contributory factor to biochemical balance yet due to global migration and inter-racial breeding across the last few generations this is seen as less important. However, blood typing gives us a good idea about foods that you should avoid.
o Constitutional Type – Probably the least ‘proven’ yet still highly effective area of metabolic typing relates to your constitutional type. Based upon ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine this relates to the elements wood, fire, earth, metal and water and how they present within the individual foods and the individuals themselves.
o Electrolyte/fluid balance – When the body fluids become imbalanced or depleted the ability to transport vital nutrients is also seriously affected. In the case of dehydration for example, fluids become more concentrate and ‘sluggish’ affecting the delivery of nutrients to where they are needed. This can alter endocrine response, acid/alkaline balance and create further negative consequences ‘downstream’.
The resulting information from a metabolic typing assessment will lead the advisor to steer their clients to one of three primary dietary protocols:
The carbohydrate type, for example is instructed to eat from carbohydrate rich food groups with plenty of starch and moderate glycemic index values. Although encouraged to eat proteins at every meal their quantity will be low-moderate and ALWAYS of the lower purine, leaner types.
Protein dominant type on the other hand is encouraged to eat diets high in fat, high in protein from heavier, darker meats and lower in carbohydrates.
Mixed types as you may well guess are allowed to eat from both ends of the spectrum.
Far from these three base types however, are myriad permutations allowing for individual factors to be addressed in relation to specific foods and macronutrients ratios. It is this flexibility and adaptability to individual needs that makes metabolic typing such a powerful tool in the arsenal of the health and fitness professional.
In short, metabolic typing is NOT about addressing the effects of ill health such as obesity, hypertension and heart disease, rather it focuses on the simple premise that “…the quality of every activity in the body, whether it be physiological, psychological or biochemical in nature, depends on the rate, quality and amount of energy available”. In other words it addresses the root cause of our clients’ health problems and focuses on building health rather than tackling disease.
The question that we should be asking ourselves then is this; ‘if the cause of ill health no longer exists, how can there possibly be an effect?’
I think you know the answer to that one!
Importance of Family in Our Life
Family is very important part of our everyday life. It helps us in improving our personality. It also helps us in shaping our life. It teaches us the value of love, affection, care, truthfulness and self-confidence and provides us tools and suggestions which are necessary to get success in life.
Family is a place where you can be yourself. It is a place where you are accepted for what you are. This is where you are completely tension free and everyone is there to help you. Family encourages you when you are surrounded by problems. It helps you survive through tough times and bring joy and happiness into life.
Decency is very important in the communication of daily life. It helps us make strong relationship with others and make us come across as a very gentle, intelligent and likable person. Everyone loves to be in a company of such person. Family helps bring decency into our life which is necessary to lead a happy life.
One of the most important aims of our life is to build a successful and highly rewarding career. Our families help us in creating a strong future. It gives us valuable suggestion about different career prospective. It not only guides us in choosing the best but also financially helps us to cover the expenses of education. Thus it helps us in making a good future.
The importance of family is probably realized when one went to holiday or celebrate an occasion without family members. It was very hard to celebrate an occasion or went to holiday without being surrounded by family members. At that time probably we realize that how important they are to us. At that time, we came to know about the importance of our families.
Today, most people don’t realize the importance of family. They prefer to spend most of their time with their friends. But when they are surrounded by problems, it was their family that helped them get rid of problems. At the time, when even our best friends refuse to help us, it was our family that came to help us. So it is very important for each and every individual to give importance to their families above anything else and enjoy spending time with family members.
