Two Harbors mayor says he won’t resign, setting stage for recall election
TWO HARBORS — Mayor Chris Swanson said Wednesday he would not be resigning, setting the stage for an August recall election.
During an eight-minute speech in the City Council chambers Wednesday morning, Swanson, with his wife, Rebecca, by his side, denied any wrongdoing, despite a March memorandum of opinion written by city attorney Tim Costley that found Swanson repeatedly used his official city position “for personal benefit or business interests” on a number of issues, violating both the city’s communication’s policy and city code.
“Everyone is crystal clear of who I am: Yup, I’m a visionary leader who loves this community of Two Harbors. I’m a big cheerleader for it and a big cheerleader for getting things done,” Swanson said after listing accomplishments the city has made since he became mayor in 2017. “That being said, I can’t abandon the vision, nor can I abandon the many people who believe what we’re doing in our community is finally working. We are taking on bigger projects and we’re starting to move forward. The best is yet to come. I will not resign.”
Although he called it a press conference, he left immediately after his speech and ignored questions from the press.
Swanson had until the end of the day Tuesday to resign, five days after the Two Harbors City Council voted 6-1 to call for the recall of Swanson after enough residents signed a recall petition. Only Swanson voted against it.
The city’s charter allows for an elected official five days to resign before the city schedules a recall election. According to the resolution passed by the council last week, the recall vote would then be scheduled for the Aug. 9 primary election — the earliest an election can be held in a redistricting year.
The recall effort came in the wake of Swanson’s underwater hotel and cryptocurrency pursuits and other potential conflicts of interest and ethical concerns coming to light.
A hearing on a lawsuit filed by Lake County Republicans Chair Tim Jezierski, who is represented by Swanson’s attorney, Brendan Tupa, is scheduled for Monday, according to court records.
The lawsuit seeks to nullify the recall effort, claiming the city’s recall process “fails to confirm with Minnesota law” and that organizers failed to define “malfeasance” and misled signers by saying their signatures would not be public.
Recall organizers first submitted a petition that had garnered almost 1,000 signatures, 735 of which were verified by city staff. But organizers withdrew their petition after learning the signatures would be public.
Then, in the matter of five days, organizers collected more than 600 signatures with the full understanding that signatures would be public. City staff verified 535 of those signatures, which is more more than the 498 signatures — 20% of the city’s registered voters — required by the city’s charter for a petition to move forward and sent the matter to the council to call for the recall.
Call My Agent! (2015) On Netflix: What Is The Hype About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Call my Agent is a French comedy-drama that premiered in 2015. When it was initially announced the show would end by 2020, but in 2021 it was announced that a 90 minutes film will be released followed by the fifth season. The show is available all around the world, except in Austria, Spain, Germany, and Portugal.
Each of the episodes runs for a duration of about 47 to 67 minutes. The show was created by Fanny Herrero. The show’s casts are Camille Cottin, Thibault De Montalembert, Liliane Rovere, Fanny Sidney, Laure Calamy, and Nicholas Maury, StefiCelma, AssaadBouab.
The show was shot in Turkish version, a British version, a South Korean Adaptation, An Indian adaptation, and an Italian version. CedricKlapisch, Lola Doillon, and Antoine Garceau directed the first two episodes of the first season. Laurent Tirard directed two episodes, and Antoine Garceauand Jeanne Herry directed one episode of the second season.
What Is the Hype?
The hype about the Episodes is that it has a hilarious plot throughout the series. It provides an amalgamation of both senses of humor as well as a burst of emotions. It is available on Netflix, and the series features a handful of French celebrities, who play heightened versions of themselves. The agents are trying their maximum best to keep these celebrities happy, working, and keeping their production ongoing in time.
In Call my Agent the story looks like it focuses on a young woman called Camille who is fresh off the bus in Paris and she immediately schemes her way into working for ASK though the top agents had protested against the idea. The hype is also that the French industry is not the same as Hollywood and their production and direction are more intimate and focus on creativity.
Stream It Or Skip It?
The show is definitely to be streamed. As it has humor elements and people always love to have elements of fun and entertainment in their lives; even when they are watching for leisure. Though the show is in French; the people who have no idea of the language might find it a bit difficult as they will have to read the subtitles while watching the movie.
But if it is going to be worth your time, why would one not want to be a part of it. There are excellent reviews about the series, and the series as a result has been adapted in different languages by different countries too.
What To Expect?
In Paris, France a group of movie stars go around living their lives and working. There is an agency that is filled with fear as its leader dies an unexpected death. The drama runs like a soap opera dealing with realistic problems and concerns of society.
The show is available on Netflix and it can be said that is one of the best shows on Netflix. When you hear the word drama, do not expect a lot of Olympics size efforts to bring out the drama, The show happens in a flow and does not feel that it has to use a lot of effort to get the expected outcome.
The post Call My Agent! (2015) On Netflix: What Is The Hype About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
On cusp of stardom, Cuban boxer David Morrell Jr. proudly reps Twin Cities
The 6-foot-1 Cuban prodigy made quick work of his first opponent. The fight with Yendris Rodriguez Valdez at The Armory in downtown Minneapolis lasted all of 65 seconds before a vicious uppercut emphatically ended it. A few months later, the young boxer went back to work, dropping Quinton Rankin to claim his next victim.
Both fights were designed to build confidence, and they did exactly that. Then the world shut down for COVID-19.
The pandemic has proven to be the only thing that can slow David Morrell Jr.
And even that hasn’t stopped him.
After winning a couple of fights in the heart of the pandemic, Morrell made his return to the The Armory last summer, this time with a belt around his waist. The fight with then-undefeated Mario Abel Cazares lasted 2 minutes, 32 seconds before Morrell punctuated another dominant display with a devastating knockout
“He’s right up there with some the best fighters in the world today,” said Morrell’s manager Ned Abdul, who also owns The Armory. “We just haven’t seen much of him in his professional career because his fights don’t last very long. He doesn’t let them last very long.”
Together, Morrell, Abdul and the rest of their team are helping put boxing back on the map in the Twin Cities.
Since defecting from his native Cuba a few years ago, the undefeated Morrell (6-0-0, 5 knockouts) has made magic happen every time he’s stepped inside the boxing ring. On Saturday night at The Armory, he will try to do that once again when he puts the WBA’s secondary super middleweight title on the line against challenger Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs) in the co-feature of a Premier Boxing Champions card.
It’s the next step for Morrell, a powerful puncher with fleet feet and an infectious smile who appears to be on the cusp of boxing stardom. It’s also the next step for the Twin Cities, a nontraditional market that continues to prove it can support boxing at a high level with their adopted 24-year-old Cuban at the forefront.
“The people of Minnesota have embraced me in a way that I didn’t expect,” Morrell said through a translator. “I’m so proud to represent everybody here. I want to make them proud because this is my home.”
LEAVING HOME
No matter how many punches Morrell absorbs during his professional career, they pale in comparison to the pain he felt the day he left Cuba in June 2018.
“It was the hardest decision of my life,” said Morrell, who hasn’t seen his family since leaving home. “I knew I had to do it if I wanted t grow. That’s why I left regardless of how hard it was for me at the time.”
The reason Morrell left in the first place stemmed from Cuba’s complicated relationship with the sport. Though the country has long been the class of amateur boxing, professional boxing was banned for nearly 60 years until the Cuban government recently lifted restrictions.
That meant if Morrell ever wanted to compete at the highest level, he had to leave home to do it. The young talent was never going to get that opportunity in Cuba. He already had done all he could as an amateur, compiling a record of 135-2.
So, like so many Cuban athletes before him, Morrell ventured to a specific rendezvous point, then boarded a speedboat destined for Mexico. He spent more than a year there waiting for a work visa needed to enter the United States.
Meanwhile, revered Cuban manager Luis DeCubas Sr. had already caught wind of Morrell. He remembers seeing a clip of Morrell thoroughly dominating Olympic gold medalist Julio Cesar De La Cruz only to lose via decision.
“He beat him every round,” said DeCubas, a boxing luminary who lived in the Minneapolis area from 1966 to 1984. “It was highway robbery. That’s when I said, ‘This is the best fighter I’ve ever seen.’ He’s the type of guy that comes around once every 20 years.”
After securing Morrell a work visa, DeCubas knew the Twin Cities would be a good landing spot for him. Not only would it provide an environment with fewer distractions, DeCubas knew he could trust his nephew Abdul to provide Morrell with a strong support system.
“He’s fighting for a reason,” Abdul said. “He’s got his family back in Cuba and I know he’d like to reconnect with them. He feels like him furthering his professional career will help with that mission.”
FINDING HOME
Perhaps it was a blessing in disguise that Morrell spent more than a year in Mexico waiting for his work visa. If he arrived in the Twin Cities at the wrong time, the winter climate might have scared him away.
“It wasn’t that bad in the beginning because I came in with the warmer weather,” Morrell said. “Then when the colder weather hit, I was like, ‘I’ve got to get out of here.’ ”
Luckily for Morrell, he stuck around, and found a home in the process. He even started to embrace the frigid temperatures, routinely running around Bde Maka Ska in minus-30 degree temperatures to fortify his conditioning.
“That’s when I knew I had a winner,” said DeCubas, who previously managed Panamanian legend Roberto Duran, among the greatest fighters of all time.
In that sense, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that DeCubas has put Morrell on the fast track. He decided to book Morrell a fight with the much more experienced Lennox Allen a little more than a year after his professional debut.
While many people criticized the move at the time, Morrell went the distance with Allen and won via unanimous decision to capture the WBA’s crown at 168 pounds. In doing so, Morrell boasted a 3-0-0 record and tied Vasiliy Lomachenko’s benchmark for fewest fights to win a title.
“The most impressive thing to me was that he was able to go 12 rounds so early in his professional career and do it effectively,” Showtime analyst Al Bernstein said. “That kind of set him a part a little bit. Not a lot of guys can do that.”
Asked about that particular fight, Morrell skillfully toed the line between confident and cocky, noting how he’ll never back down from a challenge.
“I was absolutely ready for that fight,” he said. “They showed me the tape of the guy, and I was like, ‘I can beat him. I’ve fought against better opponents as an amateur in Cuba.’ ”
Watch some highlights of Morrell and it’s easy to see why he’s already among the best in his division. He has the power to drop an opponent with a single blow, yet the precision to string together wicked combinations. He has the ability to make people miss, yet is more than capable of taking a haymaker on the chin.
“He’s just such a gifted athlete,” Abdul said. “If he grew up in the United States, he’d probably be playing cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys right now.”
Maybe. It’s pretty clear that Morrell was born to be a boxer. More specifically, he was born to be a boxer in the Twin Cities.
“It’s amazing for the Twin Cities to have a talent like this,” Abdul said. “We’ve had some really great athletes come out of Minneapolis and St. Paul in other sports. Never anything like this for boxing. This kid is on a different level.”
What’s his ceiling?
“You tell me,” Morrell said with a smile. “I have no limits.”
If everything goes according to plan this weekend, and Morrell takes care of business against Henderson, he’ll eye a bout with undefeated, dominant David Benavidez (26-0-0, 23 KOs). The Phoenix-area native is a top-tier talent in a 168-pound division currently ruled by undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez.
A fight with Benavidez would bolster Morrell’s national billing.
“It’s certainly the guy that we want,” Morrell said. “That’s not really up to me, though, is it?”
It would be a massive fight with the winner likely in line to face Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) at some point down the road.
Truthfully, if Morrell stays on this trajectory, he’ll have to leave The Armory, a reality that Abdul gleefully acknowledged. In the meantime, though, the Twin Cities might as well enjoy the ride the way Morrell is.
“The thing that impressed me the most about him is he’s always been like, ‘I just want to be a champion. I’ll go anywhere. I’ll go to the North Pole if I have to,’ ” DeCubas said. “He came to the Twin Cities and he fell in love with this place right away. This has become home for him.”
Candice Patton: Everything The Internet Wants To Know About Her Life
Candice Kristina Patton is an actress from the United States. She is most recognized for her performance as Iris West-Allen in the tv show The Flash (2014–present), about which she received four accolades and a Saturn Award.
Candice, who grew up in Plano, Texas, pursued her childhood passion of being an actor by enrolling at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where she earned a B.F.A. in Theatre. She was discovered for a CBS Soap Star Competition locally and traveled out to LA to join the set of The Young and the Restless. Candice completed her collegiate studies at SMU before relocating to Los Angeles.
Patton has been in several television shows, including The Bold and the Beautiful. Candice starred in the tv show Sorority Forever as Mercedes. Patton was placed No. 61 on the Maxim Hot 100 List in May 2015.
Why Was Candice Patton Hated By Her Fans?
Trolls have been there after Candice Patton made the reveal that she will be portraying Iris West-Allen on The CW’s The Flash. Although many fans like the role, a few have called for Patton’s dismissal and made up lame excuses for why they can’t seem to get on board with Iris West.
However, after six seasons on the program, the assaults, which are frequently racially motivated, continue. Patton was recently accused of ruining The Flash, to which she answered with the finest clap back ever.
Roles Played By Candice Patton Other Than Iris West
Patton participated in CBS’ Soap Star Audition, a countrywide auditioning contest for college students to earn a role on the tv drama The Young and the Restless, in May 2004, finishing her a year of university. Candice and Ethan Rains were the winners of the competition.
Patton has been in several television shows, including The Bold and the Beautiful. She has been portraying Iris West on The CW’s The Flash since 2014. As a result of the role, he has appeared in the Crisis on Earth-X crossover event on other Arrowverse programs such as Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl,
Candice Patton’s Net Worth
Candice Patton is best known for starring in The Flash, but she’s been in the Hollywood industry for a long time, as seen by her net worth. Patton’s tenacity paid off in much more ways than just one. Her involvement on The Flash as a series regular has helped her significantly improve her combined wealth over the years.
Patton is estimated to be worth $3 million, according to the Maryland Daily Record. Her current net worth is substantially greater than other estimates. Patton’s net worth, on the other hand, will keep rising while she films the next 7th season of The Flash.
What is Candice Patton’s Relationship Status?
Perhaps you’re wondering if Candice is married. Candice is presently single, as far as we know.
Candice is a lovely woman, and it’s difficult to believe she’s still unmarried. It’s tough for her to meet new people, she claims. She’s seeking a mate, but it doesn’t appear like she’s having much luck. Candice revealed to Glamour.
Rumors surfaced in late 2020 that J.R. and Candice Patton were having a fling. Candice and Smith were said to be living together, according to the reports.
In the 1st season of The Flash, Rick and Candice portrayed one other’s love interests. When Candice published a photo of the pair appearing extremely intimate enough, it sparked speculation that they could have been in such a real-life relationship.
The post Candice Patton: Everything The Internet Wants To Know About Her Life appeared first on Gizmo Story.
