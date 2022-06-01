News
Videos Of KK Being Rushed Off-Stage, ‘Sweating Badly’ At Concert Complaining About Poor Conditions Shared Online
Videos of singer KK shared online reveal that KK was visibly uncomfortable at the Kolkata concert which turned out to be his last. On Tuesday night, after complaining of discomfort at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha the singer died at the age of 53. Kolkata police registered a case of unnatural death but the post-mortem conducted in the city ruled out the possibility of unnatural death today.
In the video of the concert, and as revealed by some audiences it is evident that the singer was uneasy and sweating profusely on stage. The concert was arranged in an indoor venue and KK even complained to the organisers about the stuffy conditions. The organisers were even asked to dim the spotlights on him.
The singer was seen wiping his face with a hand towel in one of the videos, and a man is seen off-camera complaining about the heat. “Zyaada garam hai,” the man says, while KK gestures to another person, which seems like he is asking about the ventilation at the venue.
AC wasn’t working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,
Legend had to go due to authority’s negligence.
Two other videos show the singer being rushed off stage, surrounded by crew, immediately after thanking the crowd. He can be heard saying “God bless you all,” moments before being escorted out of the venue. A fourth video shows a few people spraying a fire extinguisher inside the venue, seemingly to rush others towards the exit.
On Instagram, KK had shared several videos and pictures from the Nazrul Mancha concert. He’d posted two pictures with the caption, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College!! Love you all.”
He had performed some super hits songs such as “Aankhon Mein Teri,” “Aashayein”, “Khuda Jaane,” and “Yaaron.”
According to news agency PTI, the singer was taken to the CMRI hospital at around 10 pm. After reaching his hotel, he was ‘feeling heavy’ and soon collapsed, officials told PTI. A doctor at the same report, “KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him.”
Political personalities like PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered their condolences. Personalities from the entertainment industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Vishal Dadlani, Akshay Kumar, and Salim Merchant also paid their condolences to the singer. His post-mortem was conducted after his family arrived in Kolkata.
“One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer KK After getting the family’s consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the post-mortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata.”
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.
Extremely saddened to learn about the untimely demise of KK ji . He sang memorable songs for me . He was loved by people across generations and languages. Condolences to the near & dear . Gone to soon . Rest In Peace . #KK
A voice and talent like no other.. They don’t make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk pic.twitter.com/7UcYnx1WDy
Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs.
Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/7Es5qklcHc
KK… not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you. pic.twitter.com/lCdwIRf3W6
20-29 record aside, the Chicago Cubs enter June with a feeling of optimism. Here are 5 reasons why.
The arrival of June means two things for the Chicago Cubs.
It’s two months until the trade deadline — and four months until the end of the season.
But despite a 20-29 record and the fact they trail the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers by 11 games entering the month, the Cubs haven’t reverted to lovable loser status in Chicago just yet.
The clubhouse is upbeat. Rookie Christopher Morel has added life to the lineup. And Cubs fans seem OK knowing the team is rebuilding in ‘22 but capable of winning a fun game like Tuesday’s wild, 8-7 comeback victory over the Brewers.
“Anytime you can get a win, it’s much better than a loss,” starter Justin Steele said postgame in an apparent bid to get an Obvious Shirts slogan.
Here’s what we know — and don’t — so far about the 2022 Cubs.
1. Willson Contreras quietly is having his best season.
The veteran catcher and two-time All-Star is entering his walk year in free agency. He has a career high .907 OPS and .155 OPS+ (on-base plus slugging adjusted to the player’s ballpark).
Is Contreras having a better season than his All-Star years in 2018 and ‘19?
“It feels like it’s very similar,” he said Tuesday night. “But we’ve got a whole different team and I’m trying to battle with these guys on this ship.”
Willson passed his brother, William, in home runs by hitting No. 8 in the first inning vs. the Brewers Tuesday. William Contreras also is off to a great start with the Atlanta Braves, with a 1.053 OPS in 18 games.
“I saw that on the scoreboard,” Willson said of the brotherly battle for supremacy. “Inside it makes me laugh because he makes me proud. We’ve come a long way.”
The Contreras brothers are 1-2 in home runs by catchers. They could potentially join each other at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, with Willson as a probable National League starter and William as a reserve.
2. Christopher Morel is a combo of Javier Báez and Dexter Fowler.
Have the Cubs finally found a leadoff man to replace Fowler, five years after his departure?
Morel has relished the role of sparkplug at the top of the Cubs lineup since being called up from Double-A Tennessee.
“Nothing but amazing,” Contreras said of Morel. “He got called up and he’s really comfortable. He’s being himself, which is huge for us. He’s not afraid of failing. Batting behind him, I have to be ready because once I get to the on-deck circle, he’s already swinging.
“He’s getting on base, has great at-bats and doesn’t give anything away.”
Manager David Ross compared Morel’s energy to the kind provided by Báez, who was dealt to the New York Mets in last summer’s sell-off. After hitting a triple in the sixth inning Tuesday, Morel distracted Brewers pitcher Trevor Kelley by repeatedly faking a steal of home. Kelley then served up a long, run-scoring double to Contreras.
“He’s playing the game with a lot of passion, almost that same ‘playing with your hair on fire (attitude),’” Ross said of the comparison to Báez. “But he’s calm in the box, taking his walks.”
Contreras agreed with Ross, though he noted the two players are “different people.” Báez was more reserved and serious, while Morel is a free spirit whose smile is the first thing you notice when he enters a room.
Morel broke Contreras’ club record for reaching base at the start of his MLB career — it’s at 14 games and counting entering Wednesday’s game.
3. Keegan Thompson may be in a category by himself.
While Thompson figures to join the rotation full-time at some point, the Cubs are fine using him in a hybrid role early in the season. Thompson posted a 1.58 ERA through May, one of six National League pitchers with an ERA under 2.00 while throwing 40 or more innings.
So what is his preferred role?
“I don’t know if I’ve really been a reliever or starter,” he said. “I’ve been more of an innings eater guy.”
There is no separate category for “innings eater guy,” though if a new category of “IEG” was invented by stats nerds, Thompson would be among the leaders.
Does he expect to be a starter this season?
“We’ll see,” he said knowingly. “I don’t know.”
He probably knows, but doesn’t care right now as long as he gets the ball. Thompson said he only needs a day or two’s notice if Ross wants to start him, like Saturday against the White Sox.
“I know I’m going to throw anyway, whether it’s 3-4 innings out of the bullpen or four or five as a starter if I can get stretched out,” Thompson said. “I prepare for a start like I’m getting a call out of the bullpen.”
4. Nick Madrigal hopes to have a fresh start in June after an IL stint.
The second baseman didn’t play for the Cubs last summer after undergoing hamstring surgery with the White Sox. And he had a poor offensive start this season before another IL stint with lower back issues. He said the Cubs staff couldn’t figure out why his back wasn’t originally responding to exercises and soft tissue treatment, but now his range of motion has returned.
“I feel like physically, mentally I’m ready to get back on the field,” Madrigal said. “It was tough sitting in the dugout.”
Madrigal is hitting .210 after averaging .317 in two seasons with the White Sox. He’s also struck out 14 times after fanning just 17 times in 200 at-bats last season. The back issues could be been a factor, but he’s not using that as an excuse.
Madrigal needs to be the player he was on the South Side to remain the Cubs’ full-time starter at second base. Morel also can play the position, though he’s more valuable as the starting center fielder.
5. The Cubs have been competitive for the most part, but need to win more close games.
Tuesday’s win over the Brewers on Patrick Wisdom’s eighth-inning home run was only the Cubs’ fifth in 18 one-run games. That’s not good. The Cubs also are 0-24 when trailing entering the seventh inning, meaning they haven’t learned the art of the comeback.
If they hope to be respectable the remainder of the season, the Cubs need to change direction in both categories.
“The fact we’re in it means we are good enough to compete there,” Ross said of Tuesday’s win. “We’ve just got to figure out a way to win.”
No one gets a ring for being “good enough to compete,” so the Cubs have a ways to go still.
Ghost Adventures House Calls Episode 4: June 2 Release, Time, and Plot Speculations
Ghost Adventures is a Paranormal Reality TV Show that aired on the Travel Channel. The show follows Zak Bagans, Nick Groff, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley. They are Paranormal Investigators who go from one supposed haunted place to another looking for proof of the afterlife. Ghost Adventures began as s documentary film form 2006.
The movie grew into a TV show which was then ultimately picked up by Discovery+. After that, the movie premiered on the Sci-Fi channel. It was about the infamous Haunted building, the Goldfield Hotel, and several other haunted places in the state. The Ghost Adventures crew returned to the hostel several times, with the most recent being in 2021.
Where To Watch The Show?
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular TV Show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language, several voice-over & subtitle options must be available based on your geographical location. You can stream the show on Discovery+ and Amazon Prime. Unfortunately, there are no other platforms that offer the show to stream.
Furthermore, The show has an IMDB rating of 7.1 /10 and no rotten tomatoes rating. The show is in its first season and has aired 3 episodes. The episode duration is 43 minutes each and has a rating of TV-14. The show premiered on the 19th of May, 2022, and has been going on ever since.
New episodes are released weekly on Thursday. The 4th episode of Ghost Adventures House Calls will premiere on the 2nd of June 2022.
Other Spinoffs
During its long run, it has had several spinoffs. Ghost Adventures House Calls the latest and probably won’t stay that way for long. The first-ever spinoff was Ghost Adventure Aftershocks which premiered in 2014. Ghost Adventures’ next one, Where are they Now, premiered in 2019 and consisted of the adventurers revisiting old Ghost Adventures. Then there was Ghost Adventures Serial Spirits which aired in 2019 also.
The next one was Ghost Adventures Screaming Room! Which premieres in 2020. Then there was Ghost Adventures Quarantine, where the crew was locked inside a haunted museum for 10 days during the Pandemic. Then there was Ghost Adventures Top 10 that premiered in 2021, a collection of Fan Favorite moments from the show. And Finally, Ghost Adventures House Calls, which is airing now.
Plot Speculations
This time around, the crew is visiting everyday homes. Homes of supposed hauntings. Homes where people live in constant fear of what’s going to come next. Each house is different, but the basis is almost similar. So along with their state-of-the-art tech, the crew looks for these supernatural presences trying to make contact even.
It might prove to be a bigger challenge than before. However, the 4th episode should be similar to the last. The crew goes to yet another haunted house, documents their findings, and somewhat puts the family at ease.
Miami Heat player-by-player report card: See grades for Adebayo, Herro, Lowry, Robinson and 13 others
It was back to a marathon for the Miami Heat, 106 games when counting preseason, regular season and postseason.
There were the high-water marks of pushing past the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, and the low ebbs of four losses of 20 or more during the regular season and then the final buzzer that ended it all on Sunday night at FTX Arena, with the Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.
The uniforms first went on Oct. 4, didn’t come off until May 29.
Along the way there was COVID, injuries, and Erik Spoelstra vs. Jimmy Butler vs. Udonis Haslem on that ugly night in March.
But, in the end, one of the final four teams standing in the NBA, back in the Eastern Conference finals, no longer able to be overlooked nationally.
It graded out as a unique and special season.
So a look back, a look ahead and summing up the contributions by the letter of the 2020-21 ledger.
* * *
Bam Adebayo
Grade: A-.
Age: Turns 25 on July 18.
2022-23 salary: $30.4 million, with three additional seasons on contract.
What we learned: One of the NBA most versatile defenders became even more versatile, up to any challenge created by Spoelstra or opposing coaches. Few, if any, in the NBA are as deft in switches or one-on-one challenges.
What we need to know: That there is a more reliable offensive game. It is what separates Adebayo from the next level. It is almost a riddle at this point, how there can be so much passion, aggression, decisiveness on one end of the court and yet extended passivity on the other.
* * *
Jimmy Butler
Grade: A.
Age: Turns 33 on Sept. 14
2022-23 salary: $37.7 million, with three additional seasons on contract, the last a player option.
What we learned: That when Jimmy Butler wants to be the best player on the court he still has that ability, as his breakthrough playoff moments proved. When healthy and engaged, there are few better two-way players, even at his age.
What we need to know: Can such efforts be sustained as the odometer continues to add wear and tear? The concern is whether all-of-the-time Jimmy Butler is a thing of the past, with it to be more of a case of picking his moments, as he showed in the playoffs.
* * *
Dewayne Dedmon:
Grade: C.
Age: Turns 33 on Aug. 12.
2022-23 salary: Free agent, after earning NBA minimum this season. Heat hold Bird Rights, able to exceed salary-cap to re-sign.
What we learned: When a big body is needed, Dedmon still has the ability to bang, rebound and dunk. In many ways, he still stands as the quintessential old-school back-up big man.
What we need to know: Is such a role still essential in today’s NBA, with Dedmon shuffled out of the mix by the closing stages of the Celtics series? How the Heat choose to play going forward could go a long way toward determining Dedmon’s Miami future.
* * *
Udonis Haslem
Grade: 83 (Haslem’s total minutes this season, including none in the playoffs.)
Age: Turns 42 on June 9.
2022-23 salary: Free agent, after earning NBA minimum this season. Heat hold Bird Rights, able to exceed salary-cap to re-sign.
What we learned: Teammates and the coaching staff still swear by his presence.
What we need to know: If there remains room on the roster to carry Haslem, as opposed to a contributor or developmental project.
* * *
Tyler Herro
Grade: B+.
Age: Turned 22 on Jan. 20.
2022-23 salary: $5.7 million, with extension window ahead of start of next season, otherwise restricted free agent in 2023 offseason.
What we learned: Herro excelled in his sixth-man role, while showing potential for something more. Yes, there are defensive issues, but scoring has, does and will continue to trump such concerns. Always has, especially for sixth men.
What we need to know: Is the next step there, the ability to emerge as an All-Star-level starter? That is an answer that might have to be determined quickly, with Herro’s extension window opening this offseason.
* * *
Haywood Highsmith
Grade: Incomplete.
Age: Turns 26 on Dec. 9.
2022-23 salary: $1.7 million team option.
What we learned: Highsmith had his moments when the Heat roster was ravaged by COVID at midseason. The Heat saw enough to convert KZ Okpala’s roster spot to a developmental spot for Highsmith.
What we need to know: There has been talk of creating an undersized stretch-four role for Highsmith similar to how the Heat this season utilized P.J. Tucker. That could make summer league a laboratory.
* * *
Kyle Lowry
Grade: B.
Age: Turned 36 on March 25.
2022-23 salary: $28.3 million, with one additional season on contract.
What we learned: Lowry largely filled his mandate as a floor general, the Heat more cohesive when he was on the court. But the missed time limited the contribution, most of it time away for family reasons.
What we need to know: How will Lowry, at 36, hold up for the final two seasons of his contract? Will the Heat mandate stricter conditioning standards? The playoffs raised significant concerns in that regard.
* * *
Caleb Martin
Grade: B.
Age: Turns 27 on Sept. 28.
2022-23 salary: Free agent, with Heat able to match outside offers up to mid-level exception by extending a $2.1 million qualifying offer.
What we learned: There were times when Martin was a revelation with his energetic play on both ends, as well as his ability to space the floor with his 3-point shot. Then the injuries hit and the breakthrough turned into a slowdown. It largely was a tale of two Martins.
What we need to know: Can there be a comfortable compromise when it comes to free agency? And for that decision to be made, it could come down to the role forecast for next season.
* * *
Markieff Morris
Grade: D.
Age: Turns 33 on Sept 2.
2022-23 salary: Free agent, after earning NBA minimum this season.
What we learned: That it is better to allow time to expire in a blowout loss in Denver rather than engage Nikola Jokic with a flagrant foul. The ensuing 58 games lost to whiplash never allowed Morris to regain a Heat foothold.
What we need to know: Whether the Heat will again go with such a veteran presence in the reserve power rotation or turn toward a more youthful approach. Morris was a good teammate, but rarely got to show more.
* * *
Mychal Mulder
Grade: Incomplete.
Age: Turns 28 on June 12.
2022-23 salary: Team option for two-way contract.
What we learned: That Mulder showed enough in his second stint with the Heat’s G League affiliate to earn a two-way contract at midseason and further inspection in summer league.
What we need to know: Whether the Heat will have an opening for another 3-point specialist. And that could come down to what happens with Duncan Robinson in the offseason.
* * *
Victor Oladipo
Grade: B-.
Age: Turned 30 on May 4.
2022-23 salary: Free agent, after earning NBA minimum this season. Heat hold Bird Rights, able to exceed salary-cap to re-sign.
What we learned: That Oladipo had the perseverance to work back from May 2021 quadriceps surgery and the willingness to play when less than 100 percent. The contributions were ample enough to provide value for the Heat.
What we need to know: Whether Oladipo would be willing to again accept a complementary role, possibly only at a complementary salary.
* * *
Duncan Robinson
Grade: D.
Age: Turned 26 on April 4.
2022-23 salary: $16.9 million, with three additional seasons on contract, the last not fully guaranteed.
What we learned: That a 3-point specialist who is erratic with his 3-point shooting can only have so much value. When the shots weren’t dropping, justifying playing time became difficult. It wasn’t necessarily the percentage, but rather the wild shooting swings.
What we need to know: Whether the Heat can justify carrying a role player on the salary of a starter, or whether there is a trade to be made in the wake of the emergence of Max Strus.
* * *
Javonte Smart
Grade: Incomplete.
Age: Turns 25 on June 3.
2022-23 salary: Team option for two-way contract.
What we learned: That the scoring prowess in the G League was enough to merit a two-way contract at midseason.
What we need to know: Whether another summer league with the Heat can provide a definitive answer on whether it makes sense to move forward. What happens with Victor Oladipo could have an impact here.
* * *
Max Strus
Grade: B+.
Age: Turned 26 on March 28.
2022-23 salary: $1.8 million team option.
What we learned: That Strus is more than just a 3-point specialist, also athletic enough to attack the rim, as well as provide resistance on the defensive end. Ultimately, he turned himself into another Heat success story.
What we need to know: Whether such play can be sustained and upgraded. If Strus can sustain as a starter, it provides the Heat with yet another value prospect.
* * *
P.J. Tucker
Grade: B+.
Age: Turned 37 on May 5.
2022-23 salary: $7.4 million player option.
What we learned: That it is about more than statistics or a player’s age. In the end, the Heat actually found an upgrade on what Jae Crowder provided at the end of 2019-20.
What we need to know: Whether Tucker will be willing to return for another season on a nominal salary for a starter. There currently are not many appetizing replacement options.
* * *
Gabe Vincent
Grade: B.
Age: Turns 26 on June 14.
2022-23 salary: $1.8 million team option.
What we learned: That the Heat already had a quality backup point guard in house, one who could contribute on both ends. Like Max Strus, Vincent emerged as one of the biggest roster success stories of the season.
What we need to know: Whether there can be more. As Kyle Lowry gets up in years, the reliance on Vincent or another backup point guard only figures to increase.
* * *
Omer Yurtseven
Grade: C+.
Age: Turns 24 on June 19.
2022-23 salary: $1.8 million team option.
What we learned: That when given minutes, Yurtseven proved he can score and rebound on an NBA level. His play helped sustain the Heat when Bam Adebayo was sidelined by thumb surgery.
What we need to know: Whether enough of a defensive component can be developed to create trust for a rotation role. Yurtseven well could return for a second consecutive season as the Heat’s most intriguing prospect.
