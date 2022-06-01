What Book Is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 Based On?

The 6-foot-1 Cuban prodigy made quick work of his first opponent. The fight with Yendris Rodriguez Valdez at The Armory in downtown Minneapolis lasted all of 65 seconds before a vicious uppercut emphatically ended it. A few months later, the young boxer went back to work, dropping Quinton Rankin to claim his next victim.

Both fights were designed to build confidence, and they did exactly that. Then the world shut down for COVID-19.

The pandemic has proven to be the only thing that can slow David Morrell Jr.

And even that hasn’t stopped him.

After winning a couple of fights in the heart of the pandemic, Morrell made his return to the The Armory last summer, this time with a belt around his waist. The fight with then-undefeated Mario Abel Cazares lasted 2 minutes, 32 seconds before Morrell punctuated another dominant display with a devastating knockout

“He’s right up there with some the best fighters in the world today,” said Morrell’s manager Ned Abdul, who also owns The Armory. “We just haven’t seen much of him in his professional career because his fights don’t last very long. He doesn’t let them last very long.”

Together, Morrell, Abdul and the rest of their team are helping put boxing back on the map in the Twin Cities.

Since defecting from his native Cuba a few years ago, the undefeated Morrell (6-0-0, 5 knockouts) has made magic happen every time he’s stepped inside the boxing ring. On Saturday night at The Armory, he will try to do that once again when he puts the WBA’s secondary super middleweight title on the line against challenger Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs) in the co-feature of a Premier Boxing Champions card.

It’s the next step for Morrell, a powerful puncher with fleet feet and an infectious smile who appears to be on the cusp of boxing stardom. It’s also the next step for the Twin Cities, a nontraditional market that continues to prove it can support boxing at a high level with their adopted 24-year-old Cuban at the forefront.

“The people of Minnesota have embraced me in a way that I didn’t expect,” Morrell said through a translator. “I’m so proud to represent everybody here. I want to make them proud because this is my home.”

LEAVING HOME

No matter how many punches Morrell absorbs during his professional career, they pale in comparison to the pain he felt the day he left Cuba in June 2018.

“It was the hardest decision of my life,” said Morrell, who hasn’t seen his family since leaving home. “I knew I had to do it if I wanted t grow. That’s why I left regardless of how hard it was for me at the time.”

The reason Morrell left in the first place stemmed from Cuba’s complicated relationship with the sport. Though the country has long been the class of amateur boxing, professional boxing was banned for nearly 60 years until the Cuban government recently lifted restrictions.

That meant if Morrell ever wanted to compete at the highest level, he had to leave home to do it. The young talent was never going to get that opportunity in Cuba. He already had done all he could as an amateur, compiling a record of 135-2.

So, like so many Cuban athletes before him, Morrell ventured to a specific rendezvous point, then boarded a speedboat destined for Mexico. He spent more than a year there waiting for a work visa needed to enter the United States.

Meanwhile, revered Cuban manager Luis DeCubas Sr. had already caught wind of Morrell. He remembers seeing a clip of Morrell thoroughly dominating Olympic gold medalist Julio Cesar De La Cruz only to lose via decision.

“He beat him every round,” said DeCubas, a boxing luminary who lived in the Minneapolis area from 1966 to 1984. “It was highway robbery. That’s when I said, ‘This is the best fighter I’ve ever seen.’ He’s the type of guy that comes around once every 20 years.”

After securing Morrell a work visa, DeCubas knew the Twin Cities would be a good landing spot for him. Not only would it provide an environment with fewer distractions, DeCubas knew he could trust his nephew Abdul to provide Morrell with a strong support system.

“He’s fighting for a reason,” Abdul said. “He’s got his family back in Cuba and I know he’d like to reconnect with them. He feels like him furthering his professional career will help with that mission.”

FINDING HOME

Perhaps it was a blessing in disguise that Morrell spent more than a year in Mexico waiting for his work visa. If he arrived in the Twin Cities at the wrong time, the winter climate might have scared him away.

“It wasn’t that bad in the beginning because I came in with the warmer weather,” Morrell said. “Then when the colder weather hit, I was like, ‘I’ve got to get out of here.’ ”

Luckily for Morrell, he stuck around, and found a home in the process. He even started to embrace the frigid temperatures, routinely running around Bde Maka Ska in minus-30 degree temperatures to fortify his conditioning.

“That’s when I knew I had a winner,” said DeCubas, who previously managed Panamanian legend Roberto Duran, among the greatest fighters of all time.

In that sense, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that DeCubas has put Morrell on the fast track. He decided to book Morrell a fight with the much more experienced Lennox Allen a little more than a year after his professional debut.

While many people criticized the move at the time, Morrell went the distance with Allen and won via unanimous decision to capture the WBA’s crown at 168 pounds. In doing so, Morrell boasted a 3-0-0 record and tied Vasiliy Lomachenko’s benchmark for fewest fights to win a title.

“The most impressive thing to me was that he was able to go 12 rounds so early in his professional career and do it effectively,” Showtime analyst Al Bernstein said. “That kind of set him a part a little bit. Not a lot of guys can do that.”

Asked about that particular fight, Morrell skillfully toed the line between confident and cocky, noting how he’ll never back down from a challenge.

“I was absolutely ready for that fight,” he said. “They showed me the tape of the guy, and I was like, ‘I can beat him. I’ve fought against better opponents as an amateur in Cuba.’ ”

Watch some highlights of Morrell and it’s easy to see why he’s already among the best in his division. He has the power to drop an opponent with a single blow, yet the precision to string together wicked combinations. He has the ability to make people miss, yet is more than capable of taking a haymaker on the chin.

“He’s just such a gifted athlete,” Abdul said. “If he grew up in the United States, he’d probably be playing cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys right now.”

Maybe. It’s pretty clear that Morrell was born to be a boxer. More specifically, he was born to be a boxer in the Twin Cities.

“It’s amazing for the Twin Cities to have a talent like this,” Abdul said. “We’ve had some really great athletes come out of Minneapolis and St. Paul in other sports. Never anything like this for boxing. This kid is on a different level.”

What’s his ceiling?

“You tell me,” Morrell said with a smile. “I have no limits.”

If everything goes according to plan this weekend, and Morrell takes care of business against Henderson, he’ll eye a bout with undefeated, dominant David Benavidez (26-0-0, 23 KOs). The Phoenix-area native is a top-tier talent in a 168-pound division currently ruled by undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez.

A fight with Benavidez would bolster Morrell’s national billing.

“It’s certainly the guy that we want,” Morrell said. “That’s not really up to me, though, is it?”

It would be a massive fight with the winner likely in line to face Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) at some point down the road.

Truthfully, if Morrell stays on this trajectory, he’ll have to leave The Armory, a reality that Abdul gleefully acknowledged. In the meantime, though, the Twin Cities might as well enjoy the ride the way Morrell is.

“The thing that impressed me the most about him is he’s always been like, ‘I just want to be a champion. I’ll go anywhere. I’ll go to the North Pole if I have to,’ ” DeCubas said. “He came to the Twin Cities and he fell in love with this place right away. This has become home for him.”