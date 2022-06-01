News
What Did Dominik Say About Amber
When Jhonny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for writing an op-ed that brought him defamation, the internet got obsessed with the case. The trial was telecasted live on each court day, and everyone seemed to have already decided who would win this time.
On trial, Jhonny accused Amber of destroying his career due to fake allegations and taking the stand to claim that he was the victim of her abuse and not the other way around.
The Trial
Both Jhonny and Amber’s lives, especially during their relationship, have been exposed to the public. So it’s easy to say that Johnny seems to be the one winning on the internet. People have been standing outside the courthouse in Virginia to show their support for Johnny Depp. They’re seen cheering for Johnny while he enters and leaves the court. While Amber was booked. Since the jury is yet to give a verdict, we don’t have a lawful winner.
But Jhonny has been getting viral for his quick-witted and emotional replies to the questions asked by his attorneys and the opposing attorneys.
On the other hand, Amber is the lying, manipulative, gold-digging narcissist who physically abused Jhonny throughout their relationship and faked being the victim. That’s what the internet says.
What Was The Case About
Since accusing him of domestic violence, Amber had often portrayed herself as a victim when she wrote an op-ed about her sufferings and how society protects powerful men, which brought a lot of harm to Depp’s name.
He was fired from his job, lost an important character he played, captain Jack Sparrow and did not get any film offers. So this year, Jhonny decided to sue Amber because her op-ed brought him defamation and caused huge financial losses; Amber counter sued him, saying the op-ed never used his name directly.
Dominik Fike Has Something To Say
Before we look into what Dominik said about Amber that created havoc on the internet, let’s find out who he is. Dominick File is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and actor. He rose to fame after releasing some popular songs on SoundCloud. His song “3 nights” was insanely popular in many countries.
This year, he was seen in the very popular show Euphoria as a character named Elliot. He was seen alongside Zendaya and Zac Efron, to name a fe
What Did He Say About Amber Heard?
While recently performing at a concert at Northern University in Evanston, Illinois, Dominik paused to talk to his audience…. nothing surprising there. Every performer does it! But then he brought up the defamation trial and talked about Amber, and for this, he has been receiving some serious backlash on the internet.
He said that he found Amber hot in the trial and had visions of her beating him up! I mean, Dominik, what were you thinking?
West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia
By JOHN LEICESTER and FRANK JORDANS
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. and Germany pledged to send Ukraine some of the most advanced weapons yet as Russian forces waging a grinding offensive in the east Wednesday closed in on capturing a key city.
Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, and the U.S. planned to unveil a new weapons package later in the day that includes high-tech, medium-range rocket systems.
The U.S. is trying to strike a balance by helping Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing weapons that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation in the war.
The Kremlin accused the U.S. of “pouring fuel on the fire.”
Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military, thwarting its effort to storm the capital and forcing Moscow to shift its focus to the industrial Donbas region in the east.
But as Russia bombards towns in its inching advance in the east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly pleaded for more and better weapons and accused the West of moving too slowly. Military analysts say Russia is hoping to overrun the Donbas before any weapons that might turn the tide arrive.
Germany has come under particular criticism, both at home and from allies abroad, that it isn’t doing enough.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the surface-to-air IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are the most modern air defense system the country has. They can operate at longer ranges than the Cold War-era anti-aircraft equipment it previously provided.
“With this, we will enable Ukraine to defend an entire city from Russian air attacks,” he said. The radar systems Germany is sending will help Ukraine locate enemy artillery.
In addition to the rocket systems, the U.S. package will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapons, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more, two senior administration officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the package before it was formally unveiled.
One official noted that the advanced rocket systems will give Ukrainian forces greater precision in targeting Russian forces inside Ukraine.
The U.S. has received assurances that Ukraine will not fire rockets into Russian territory, according to the senior administration officials. Medium-range rockets can generally can travel about 45 miles (70 kilometers).
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow does not trust such assurances.
“We believe that the U.S. is deliberately and diligently pouring fuel on the fire,” he said.
The announcements came as a regional governor said Russian forces now control 70% of Sievierodonetsk, a city that is key to Moscow’s efforts to complete its capture of the Donbas, where Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists have fought for years and where the separatists held swaths of territory even before the invasion.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Ukrainian and Russian forces were battling it out in the streets.
The only other city in Luhansk that the Russians have not yet captured, Lysychansk, is still fully under Ukrainian control, he said, but is likely to be next.
“If the Russians manage to take full control over Sievierodonetsk within two to three days, they will start installing artillery and mortars and will shell Lysychansk more intensively,” Haidai said.
Zelenskyy, meanwhile. said the country is losing between 60 and 100 soldiers a day in the fighting.
In southern Ukraine, a regional governor sounded a more positive note, saying Russian troops are retreating and blowing up bridges behind them.
“They are afraid of a counterattack by the Ukrainian army,” Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolayiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Jordans reported from Berlin. Associated Press writers Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.
Who Is Coach Dante In All American
A coach can make your career or can destroy it. He is the one who is happier than you when you finally get recognition. He is the one who celebrates the most for you. He might be hard on you, but he wants the best for you.
He will train with you. He will push you to your limits. A coach, be it a football coach, a cricket coach, or a tennis coach, always want to see their trainee succeed in life. Because as the trainee succeeds, so does the coach. A coach is someone whom the player looks up to as an idol.
Similar was the case with Spencer and Coach Dante Smart from All American.
Who Is Coach Dante?
Spoilers Alert
Coach Dante Smart was the football coach of Spencer James. Dante has always pushed Spencer to bring out the best in him. Spencer was fond of him. He was in awe of Coach Dante. But, when he came to know that Dante had left college a few weeks ago, he was shaking. This news was given to him by Coach Hudson.
Spencer is now on shaky ground in deciding to play as a freshman. He knew Dante would have wanted him to be a great leader and, all the more, a good human. Though in Season 4, spencer has moved a step closer to playing for a D1 team, things seem more haywire without Coach Dante.
Who Plays The Character Of Coach Dante
Manny Montana, an American Actor, plays the role of Coach Dante in All American. He is also known for the movies like 30 Is The New 12 (2010), Go for Sisters (2013), Blackhat (2015), and The Mule (2018). He has also been featured in television series like CSI: NY (2011), NCIS: LA (2015), Lucifer (2016), and Good Girls (2018-2021).
A Little About The Show
All American is a drama television show that was the first broadcast on The CW and is now available on Netflix. The show is based on the life of Spencer Paysinger, an American football player. He was born and raised in Los Angeles. He attended Crenshaw High School before transferring to Beverly High School, mainly to play football. Paysinger has been a fantastic football player from the start, and he has continued to demonstrate this throughout time.
Spencer’s main and minor life events are depicted in great detail in the episode. In addition, it depicts all of his tribulations on his way to the pinnacle of success.
Where Can You Watch The Show
All American is available on Netflix on watch. Four seasons with a total of 71 episodes and still counting have been broadcasted. The first was aired from October 10, 2018, until March 20, 2019, with 16 episodes.
The second season started on October 7, 2019, and lasted until March 9, 2020, with 26 episodes. The third season went from January 18, 2021, to July 19, 2021, with 19 episodes, and recently season four aired on October 25, 2021, to May 23, 2022, with 20 episodes.
What Happened To Layla In All American?
The third season of the drama series ‘All American’ left many questions in the viewers’ minds about the continuation of a few characters. This includes the character of Layla, who is one of the main characters and is played by Greta Onieogou.
Layla had to witness the attempt of one of the important people in her life to take their own life. The end of the third season was left on a cliffhanger regarding the fates of three of the important characters Coop, Carrie, and Layla. However, the beginning of the fourth season brought good news to fans, keeping all three characters alive. Netflix had declared the release of the fourth season on 31st May 2022.
End Of The Third Season
At the end of the third season, fans were left hanging, with Carrie and Layla driving into the night. Carrie had previously assumed Layla was in the same headspace as her. She planned the death of both of them to end their suffering. When Carrie and Layla visit Layla’s parents, Carrie leaves a suicide note in Layla’s house. This shows her unhealthy and obsessive feeling toward Layla.
Carrie earlier believed Layla to be as depressed and self-sabotaging as herself. It is, however, revealed that Layla wants to continue her life and, unlike Carrie, is not in pain. Carrie’s mental damage also causes her to convince Layla that ending their lives is the only way to end their pain. Layla was able to talk her off the idea of jumping and walking back to a safer distance from the cliff.
However, this wrecks Carrie more, ending with her trying to kill Layla, which leads to additional emotional damage. Carrie also realizes how lonely she feels at the moment and wants to kill off herself. The episode ended with her walking toward the edge of the cliff.
Season 4 Premiere
Layla continues to persuade Carrie not to take her life. Instead, she talks about the possibility for both of them to reach a healthier space. Carrie was, however, stuck with the thoughts of ending her immediate pain by ending her life, and the words had no real effect on her. Finally, Layla can talk to Carrie to get down the cliff and convince her that her life is worth living. They walked back to a safer distance from the cliff to the car. Later, Carrie cried in Layla’s arms as she told her that she would go back to rehab.
This experience left Layla completely traumatized and devastated. Almost witnessing Carrie’s suicide, who Layla is very close to, added to the damage of the near-death experience for Layla. Moving on from this would be challenging for Layla.
This season, we’ll see Carrie’s and Layla’s reactions to this situation, how they handle it psychologically, and how they recover. We’ll also see what other experiences they will have during the season.
