What Did Dominik Say About Amber

When Jhonny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for writing an op-ed that brought him defamation, the internet got obsessed with the case. The trial was telecasted live on each court day, and everyone seemed to have already decided who would win this time.

On trial, Jhonny accused Amber of destroying his career due to fake allegations and taking the stand to claim that he was the victim of her abuse and not the other way around.

The Trial

Both Jhonny and Amber’s lives, especially during their relationship, have been exposed to the public. So it’s easy to say that Johnny seems to be the one winning on the internet. People have been standing outside the courthouse in Virginia to show their support for Johnny Depp. They’re seen cheering for Johnny while he enters and leaves the court. While Amber was booked. Since the jury is yet to give a verdict, we don’t have a lawful winner.

But Jhonny has been getting viral for his quick-witted and emotional replies to the questions asked by his attorneys and the opposing attorneys.

On the other hand, Amber is the lying, manipulative, gold-digging narcissist who physically abused Jhonny throughout their relationship and faked being the victim. That’s what the internet says.

What Was The Case About

Since accusing him of domestic violence, Amber had often portrayed herself as a victim when she wrote an op-ed about her sufferings and how society protects powerful men, which brought a lot of harm to Depp’s name.

He was fired from his job, lost an important character he played, captain Jack Sparrow and did not get any film offers. So this year, Jhonny decided to sue Amber because her op-ed brought him defamation and caused huge financial losses; Amber counter sued him, saying the op-ed never used his name directly.

Dominik Fike Has Something To Say

Before we look into what Dominik said about Amber that created havoc on the internet, let’s find out who he is. Dominick File is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and actor. He rose to fame after releasing some popular songs on SoundCloud. His song “3 nights” was insanely popular in many countries.

This year, he was seen in the very popular show Euphoria as a character named Elliot. He was seen alongside Zendaya and Zac Efron, to name a fe

What Did He Say About Amber Heard ?

While recently performing at a concert at Northern University in Evanston, Illinois, Dominik paused to talk to his audience…. nothing surprising there. Every performer does it! But then he brought up the defamation trial and talked about Amber, and for this, he has been receiving some serious backlash on the internet.

He said that he found Amber hot in the trial and had visions of her beating him up! I mean, Dominik, what were you thinking?

