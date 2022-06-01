News
What Happened To Carrie In All American
The third season of the drama series ‘All American‘ left many questions in the viewers’ minds about the continuation of a few characters. This includes the character of Carrie, played by Anna Lore, who is presented as her rehab partner of Layla.
Carrie suffers from depression, which was exhibited by her attempt to commit suicide by jumping off the cliff. The end of the third season was left on a cliffhanger regarding the fates of three of the important characters Coop, Carrie, and Layla.
End Of The Third Season
At the end of the third season, fans were left hanging, with Carrie and Layla driving into the night. Carrie had previously assumed Layla was in the same headspace as her. She planned the death of both of them to end the suffering caused to them regularly.
When Carrie and Layla visit Layla’s parents, Carrie leaves a suicide note in Layla’s house. The note notifies the parents that Layla wants to take her own life. This shows the unhealthy obsessive bond formed between Carrie and Layla.
Carrie earlier believed Layla to be as depressed and self-sabotaging as herself. It is, however, revealed that Layla wants to continue her life and, unlike Carrie, is not suffering. Carrie’s mental damage also causes her to convince Layla that ending their lives is the only way to end their pain. Layla was able to talk her off the idea of jumping and walking back to a safer distance from the cliff.
However, this hurt her more, ending with Carrie trying to kill Layla, which led to additional emotional damage. She also realized how lonely she felt at the moment and wanted to kill off herself. The episode ends with Carrie walking off to the cliff.
Season 4 Premiere
Layla continues to persuade Carrie not to take her life. She tried to install the possibility for both of them to reach a healthier mind space. Her words, however, weren’t able to reach Carrie, who was stuck with the thoughts of ending her immediate pain by ending her life. Finally, Layla can talk to Carrie to get down the cliff and convince her that her life is worth living.
They walked back to a safer distance from the cliff to the car. Later, Carrie was pictured crying in Layla’s arms as she told her that she would go back to rehab.
Following The Incident
This experience left Layla completely traumatized, and she was getting a lot of nightmares about it. It was a near-death experience for Layla. Adding to the damage was that she also almost witnessed Carrie, who is precious to her, trying to take her own life.
Moving on from this would be challenging for Layla. This season, we’ll see Carrie’s and Layla’s reactions to this situation, how they handle it psychologically, and how they recover. We’ll also see what other experiences they will have during the season.
The post What Happened To Carrie In All American appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Pakistani Singer Shae Gill Reply To Fan Over Condolence Post For Moose Wala
Recently the Pakistani Singer of the Coke Studio Season 14 song ‘Pasoori‘ fame, Shae Gill had to face severe criticism for sharing condolences for the death of ‘non-Muslim’ singer Sidhu Moose Wala. She clarified that she hailed from a Christian family and thus can say “prayers for people from different religions.”
The Punjabi singer, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in an open fire on May 29, near his native village in the Mansa district of Punjab, India.
Sahe Gill became popular for her alluring personality and amazing voice. She became a social media sensation after the song ‘Pasoori’ went viral.
Gill is 23-years-old and began her singing career at a very young age. She is a very talented singer and has a number of videos on her Instagram account and her love for music is evident. Coke Studio’s song Pasoori got everyone’s attention it has more than 157 million views on YouTube.
The singer expressed her grief after the tragic death of the Indian Punjabi singer Moosewala by saying,
“Heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss”
Just after this, the singer started receiving criticism for “making dua” for a non-Muslim.
The singer who has been born and raised in Pakistan hit back at the trolls by posting screenshots of some of the replies on her Instagram story, she said,
“I’ve been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions.”
The singer seemed annoyed and shared a series of screenshots of people criticizing her. She said, “If you send me messages like this, you are getting blocked”
On her Instagram, the Lahore-based young singer said,
“I honestly wouldn’t have announced it like that but I just got sick of people believing that they could police me by that standard”
Gill received a lot of support and love from her fans following this incident. She was relieved that she got such heartwarming messages amidst the criticism.
Listen to the viral song ‘Pasoori’ in Shae Gill’s voice:
The post Pakistani Singer Shae Gill Reply To Fan Over Condolence Post For Moose Wala appeared first on MEWS.
News
How Heat made the grade in 2021–22: From Adebayo to Yurtseven, Butler to Robinson
It was back to a marathon for the Miami Heat, 106 games when counting preseason, regular season and postseason.
There were the high-water marks of pushing past the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, and the low ebbs of four losses of 20 or more during the regular season and then the final buzzer that ended it all on Sunday night at FTX Arena, with the Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.
The uniforms first went on Oct. 4, didn’t come off until May 29.
Along the way there was COVID, injuries, and Erik Spoelstra vs. Jimmy Butler vs. Udonis Haslem on that ugly night in March.
But, in the end, one of the final four teams standing in the NBA, back in the Eastern Conference finals, no longer able to be overlooked nationally.
It graded out as a unique and special season.
So a look back, a look ahead and summing up the contributions by the letter of the 2020-21 ledger.
* * *
Bam Adebayo
Grade: A-.
Age: Turns 25 on July 18.
2022-23 salary: $30.4 million, with three additional seasons on contract.
What we learned: One of the NBA most versatile defenders became even more versatile, up to any challenge created by Spoelstra or opposing coaches. Few, if any, in the NBA are as deft in switches or one-on-one challenges.
What we need to know: That there is a more reliable offensive game. It is what separates Adebayo from the next level. It is almost a riddle at this point, how there can be so much passion, aggression, decisiveness on one end of the court and yet extended passivity on the other.
* * *
Jimmy Butler
Grade: A.
Age: Turns 33 on Sept. 14
2022-23 salary: $37.7 million, with three additional seasons on contract, the last a player option.
What we learned: That when Jimmy Butler wants to be the best player on the court he still has that ability, as his breakthrough playoff moments proved. When healthy and engaged, there are few better two-way players, even at his age.
What we need to know: Can such efforts be sustained as the odometer continues to add wear and tear? The concern is whether all-of-the-time Jimmy Butler is a thing of the past, with it to be more of a case of picking his moments, as he showed in the playoffs.
* * *
Dewayne Dedmon:
Grade: C.
Age: Turns 33 on Aug. 12.
2022-23 salary: Free agent, after earning NBA minimum this season. Heat hold Bird Rights, able to exceed salary-cap to re-sign.
What we learned: When a big body is needed, Dedmon still has the ability to bang, rebound and dunk. In many ways, he still stands as the quintessential old-school back-up big man.
What we need to know: Is such a role still essential in today’s NBA, with Dedmon shuffled out of the mix by the closing stages of the Celtics series? How the Heat choose to play going forward could go a long way toward determining Dedmon’s Miami future.
* * *
Udonis Haslem
Grade: 83 (Haslem’s total minutes this season, including none in the playoffs.)
Age: Turns 42 on June 9.
2022-23 salary: Free agent, after earning NBA minimum this season. Heat hold Bird Rights, able to exceed salary-cap to re-sign.
What we learned: Teammates and the coaching staff still swear by his presence.
What we need to know: If there remains room on the roster to carry Haslem, as opposed to a contributor or developmental project.
* * *
Tyler Herro
Grade: B+.
Age: Turned 22 on Jan. 20.
2022-23 salary: $5.7 million, with extension window ahead of start of next season, otherwise restricted free agent in 2023 offseason.
What we learned: Herro excelled in his sixth-man role, while showing potential for something more. Yes, there are defensive issues, but scoring has, does and will continue to trump such concerns. Always has, especially for sixth men.
What we need to know: Is the next step there, the ability to emerge as an All-Star-level starter? That is an answer that might have to be determined quickly, with Herro’s extension window opening this offseason.
* * *
Haywood Highsmith
Grade: Incomplete.
Age: Turns 26 on Dec. 9.
2022-23 salary: $1.7 million team option.
What we learned: Highsmith had his moments when the Heat roster was ravaged by COVID at midseason. The Heat saw enough to convert KZ Okpala’s roster spot to a developmental spot for Highsmith.
What we need to know: There has been talk of creating an undersized stretch-four role for Highsmith similar to how the Heat this season utilized P.J. Tucker. That could make summer league a laboratory.
* * *
Kyle Lowry
Grade: B.
Age: Turned 36 on March 25.
2022-23 salary: $28.3 million, with one additional season on contract.
What we learned: Lowry largely filled his mandate as a floor general, the Heat more cohesive when he was on the court. But the missed time limited the contribution, most of it time away for family reasons.
What we need to know: How will Lowry, at 36, hold up for the final two seasons of his contract? Will the Heat mandate stricter conditioning standards? The playoffs raised significant concerns in that regard.
* * *
Caleb Martin
Grade: B.
Age: Turns 27 on Sept. 28.
2022-23 salary: Free agent, with Heat able to match outside offers up to mid-level exception by extending a $2.1 million qualifying offer.
What we learned: There were times when Martin was a revelation with his energetic play on both ends, as well as his ability to space the floor with his 3-point shot. Then the injuries hit and the breakthrough turned into a slowdown. It largely was a tale of two Martins.
What we need to know: Can there be a comfortable compromise when it comes to free agency? And for that decision to be made, it could come down to the role forecast for next season.
* * *
Markieff Morris
Grade: D.
Age: Turns 33 on Sept 2.
2022-23 salary: Free agent, after earning NBA minimum this season.
What we learned: That it is better to allow time to expire in a blowout loss in Denver rather than engage Nikola Jokic with a flagrant foul. The ensuing 58 games lost to whiplash never allowed Morris to regain a Heat foothold.
What we need to know: Whether the Heat will again go with such a veteran presence in the reserve power rotation or turn toward a more youthful approach. Morris was a good teammate, but rarely got to show more.
* * *
Mychal Mulder
Grade: Incomplete.
Age: Turns 28 on June 12.
2022-23 salary: Team option for two-way contract.
What we learned: That Mulder showed enough in his second stint with the Heat’s G League affiliate to earn a two-way contract at midseason and further inspection in summer league.
What we need to know: Whether the Heat will have an opening for another 3-point specialist. And that could come down to what happens with Duncan Robinson in the offseason.
* * *
Victor Oladipo
Grade: B-.
Age: Turned 30 on May 4.
2022-23 salary: Free agent, after earning NBA minimum this season. Heat hold Bird Rights, able to exceed salary-cap to re-sign.
What we learned: That Oladipo had the perseverance to work back from May 2021 quadriceps surgery and the willingness to play when less than 100 percent. The contributions were ample enough to provide value for the Heat.
What we need to know: Whether Oladipo would be willing to again accept a complementary role, possibly only at a complementary salary.
* * *
Duncan Robinson
Grade: D.
Age: Turned 26 on April 4.
2022-23 salary: $16.9 million, with three additional seasons on contract, the last not fully guaranteed.
What we learned: That a 3-point specialist who is erratic with his 3-point shooting can only have so much value. When the shots weren’t dropping, justifying playing time became difficult. It wasn’t necessarily the percentage, but rather the wild shooting swings.
What we need to know: Whether the Heat can justify carrying a role player on the salary of a starter, or whether there is a trade to be made in the wake of the emergence of Max Strus.
* * *
Javonte Smart
Grade: Incomplete.
Age: Turns 25 on June 3.
2022-23 salary: Team option for two-way contract.
What we learned: That the scoring prowess in the G League was enough to merit a two-way contract at midseason.
What we need to know: Whether another summer league with the Heat can provide a definitive answer on whether it makes sense to move forward. What happens with Victor Oladipo could have an impact here.
* * *
Max Strus
Grade: B+.
Age: Turned 26 on March 28.
2022-23 salary: $1.8 million team option.
What we learned: That Strus is more than just a 3-point specialist, also athletic enough to attack the rim, as well as provide resistance on the defensive end. Ultimately, he turned himself into another Heat success story.
What we need to know: Whether such play can be sustained and upgraded. If Strus can sustain as a starter, it provides the Heat with yet another value prospect.
* * *
P.J. Tucker
Grade: B+.
Age: Turned 37 on May 5.
2022-23 salary: $7.4 million player option.
What we learned: That it is about more than statistics or a player’s age. In the end, the Heat actually found an upgrade on what Jae Crowder provided at the end of 2019-20.
What we need to know: Whether Tucker will be willing to return for another season on a nominal salary for a starter. There currently are not many appetizing replacement options.
* * *
Gabe Vincent
Grade: B.
Age: Turns 26 on June 14.
2022-23 salary: $1.8 million team option.
What we learned: That the Heat already had a quality backup point guard in house, one who could contribute on both ends. Like Max Strus, Vincent emerged as one of the biggest roster success stories of the season.
What we need to know: Whether there can be more. As Kyle Lowry gets up in years, the reliance on Vincent or another backup point guard only figures to increase.
* * *
Omer Yurtseven
Grade: C+.
Age: Turns 24 on June 19.
2022-23 salary: $1.8 million team option.
What we learned: That when given minutes, Yurtseven proved he can score and rebound on an NBA level. His play helped sustain the Heat when Bam Adebayo was sidelined by thumb surgery.
What we need to know: Whether enough of a defensive component can be developed to create trust for a rotation role. Yurtseven well could return for a second consecutive season as the Heat’s most intriguing prospect.
()
News
Best songs of KK To Take You Down The Memory Lane
A sensational singer and songwriter, Krishnakumar Kunnath performed last at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium on May 31 in Kolkata, only hours after performing at a college fest. The singer became unwell while singing and reportedly collapsed in his hotel after his performance. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead. The singer who is also known as the ‘voice of love’ was just 53 years old at the time of his death, and he was survived by his wife and two kids.
Fans and the entire nation is shocked and sad by the untimely death of the iconic singer whose songs are loved by all. From the Prime minister to celebrities and fellow singers have sent their condolences and sympathized with his family.
A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Kolkata Police to investigate the causes. Many sources indicate that he died due to the heat as a result of concert officials’ negligence as the air conditioning facilities at the venue were faulty which made the singer sweat heavily during the performance. While some reports suggest a sudden cardiac arrest.
The voice behind the song ‘Yaaron‘ from his first album ‘Pal‘ struck a chord and everyone was left asking for more. KK continued to shower us with back-to-back chartbusters on love and friendship years after years and kept us on our toes and anticipating more. KK’s contribution to Bollywood music is beyond compare.
KK has been one of the most versatile singers of India, he has recorded songs in multiple languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Assamese, Odia, Bengali, and Gujarati.
His songs and his soulful voice never fail to touch the listener’s heart. The king of love songs and college anthems.
Let me list out some of KK best songs that will take you down the memory lane and keep him in our hearts forever:
1. Yaaron, Pal
The song that has been sung by almost every 90s kid during their school and college days. Tagged as the farewell song is one of the best songs of KK that brings back memories and nostalgia from his first album Pal.
2. Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana – Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
This song in KK’s voice is one of KK best sad songs. The superhit song is heart-touching and is loved by all.
3. Pyaar Ke Pal, Pal
I bet you must have heard this song Pyaar Ke Pal play at your school or college farewell? This is one of our all-time favorite songs by the sensational singer.
4. Tadap Tadap, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
KK kickstarted his musical career with this beautiful heartbreaking song with A.R.Rahman in Bollywood. One of the best songs by KK which became a massive hit.
5. Tu Aashiqui Hai, Jhankar Beats
This song in KK’s voice from Jhankar Beats is love. It is one of the old songs of KK that was quite a hit among the youngsters at that time.
6. Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar
One of the best KK love songs, Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar about first love is undoubtedly the love anthem of the youngsters.
7. Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai – Woh Lamhe
This love song by KK from the Bollywood movie Gangster is a hit number starring Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja.
8. O Humdum Suniyo Re Song – Saathiya
This upbeat number from the movie Saathiya is one of our favourite KK songs. This is one of the best songs to listen to while travelling.
9. Dil Ibaadat – Tum Mile
You must have heard this love song by KK, Dil Ibaadat’s lyrics in KK’s vocal takes you to another world.
10. Labon Ko – Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Once again the ‘voice of love’ proved it again with this song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
11. O Meri Jaan, Life In A…Metro
Now, this song in KK’s voice with Pritam’s music is like a dream.
12. Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si – Om Shanti Om
The melodious love song of Om Shanti Om has also been sung by the one and only KK.
13. Zara Sa, Jannat
Remember Emraan proposing Sonal on the middle of the road in this song from Jannat with Zara sa playing in the background? It is one of the best love songs of KK.
14. Alvida, Life In A…Metro
Alvida from Life In A…Metro is one of the songs that was made for KK’s voice.
15. Aashayein – Iqbal
This song which is all about hope and dreams makes it to the list of songs by KK as his voice makes kicks in the motivation.
16. Beetein Lamhe, The Train
This soulful rendition by KK ruled the Hindi music charts for a long time from the Bollywood movie, The Train.
17. Dil Kyun Yeh Mera Shor Kare – Kites
This song from the movie Kites starring Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori soared high on the Bollywood songs list and is one of the songs by KK.
18. Khuda Jaane, Bachna Ae Haseeno
Besides Ranbir and Deepika it is KK’s vocals that make this song irresistible.
19. Tu hi Meri Shab hai – Gangster
One of our favorite songs from Gangster is undoubtedly sung by none other than KK.
20. Meri Maa – Yaariyan
One of the heart-touching and melodious songs by KK.
21. Abhi Abhi, Jism 2
This number from Jism 2 in KK’s voice makes it romantic and swoon-worthy.
Also Read: KK Last Performance Video Before His Untimely Death, Leaves Fans Emotional And Nostalgic
22. I Am In Love, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai
This song from Once Upon A Time In Mumbai makes you experience love.
23. Bas Ek Pal, Bas Ek Pal
This old song from the movie featuring Urmila Matondkar is remembered by all.
24. Sajde, Khatta Meetha
The movie starring Akshay Kumar may not have made a mark but this is one of the best kk songs which he has sung with Sunidhi Chauhan.
25. Tu Bhoola Jise, Airlift
The best thing we can do to remember the legend is to listen to his soulful songs and thank him for the masterpieces.
The post Best songs of KK To Take You Down The Memory Lane appeared first on MEWS.
What Happened To Carrie In All American
Panamanian Bank Towerbank Turns “Bitcoin-Friendly”
Pakistani Singer Shae Gill Reply To Fan Over Condolence Post For Moose Wala
The 4Ps of Marketing
How Physicians Are Reimbursed?
How Heat made the grade in 2021–22: From Adebayo to Yurtseven, Butler to Robinson
Cargo Marine Surveyors
Affiliate Marketing – A Commission Maniac Review
Managing Employee Saftey
A Lawyers Guide to Turning Down Work
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release