What Happened To Taylor Hurt From Chopped
Food is not just to satisfy your hunger. Food is like comfort to some people. The fragrance of spices while using them is just mesmerizing. One spice, One right spice, and an ingredient can do wonders to your dish, and this truth was known to Chef Taylor Hurt.
She was a magnificent chef. Taylor Hurt has gained popularity from the American reality show Chopped. She was a renowned chef and originated her new recipes. She has worked in different restaurants in New York City, and like other people, she wanted to have a name in the cooking industry. Unfortunately, she got into a car accident on November 29.
Taylor Hurt was a chef. She moved to Brooklyn, New York, from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where she worked as a sous cook at the Birdhouse Café and Cotton Blues. As an expert in the city, she worked at Latina Pastificio and Vino, a modern Italian bar noted for offering homemade pasta, drinks, and beer.
Taylor had even come up with a few original recipes and release her work in the ‘Be Nourished’ cookbook. She’d worked in a couple of restaurants in NYC over the years, so her background validated her ambition.
What Happened To Her?
The cause of her death is assume to be a car accident. And her death was firm on the show. However, the family hasn’t spoken about the cause of her death. At the same time, it is assume that she died of an overdose.
What happened? No one knows.
What Is Chopped
It’s an American reality cooking show. In this show, in each episode, four chefs compete with each other for three-round which are appetizer, entrée, and dessert. In the end, one chef wins and gets the rewards. Different tournaments have different prizes.
Currently, 52 seasons with 635 episodes plus 39 special episodes are there.
Who Are The Judges On The Show?
Ted Allen hosts the show.
Chef Celebrities like Alex Guarnaschelli, Geoffrey Zakarian, Marc Murphy, Amanda Freitag, Aaron Sanchez, Chris Santos, Marcos Samuelssol, Maneet Chauhan, Elizabeth Karmel, Christian Petroni, Eddie Jackson, Angie Mar, Giorgio Rapicavoli, Tiffani Faison, Jordan Andino, Martha Stewart are some of the regular judges on the show.
Some Chopped Winners
Einat Admony, Gavin Jobe, Maneet Chauhan, Nick Wallace, Brooke Sien, Brian Rijjenbach, Joe Sasso, Nong Poonsukwattna, Jason Stude, Mario Tolentino, Celeste Rogers, Tanya Cauthen, Caitlyn Napolitano, Airis Johnson, Emily Chapman, Aarthi Sampath, Kathy Fang, and Florian Wehrli are some the famous winners of Chopped.
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
By JIM VERTUNO
The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week’s deadly shooting in Uvalde said Wednesday that he’s talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he’s stopped cooperating.
In a brief interview, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told CNN that he’s speaking regularly with Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
“I’ve been on the phone with them every day,” Arredondo said.
Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. State officials have said 19 police officers waited outside the classroom where Salvador Ramos, 18, had opened fire, despite repeated pleas from children calling 911 for help.
Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that Arredondo had not responded to DPS requests for two days, while other officers in the Uvalde city and schools police departments continue to sit for interviews and provide statements.
Arredondo has not responded to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press.
The confusing and sometimes contradictory responses in the week since the deadly shooting continued Tuesday with the revelation that the exterior door used by the gunman was not left propped open by a teacher, as police previously said.
They have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus, Considine said. But, Considine said, the door that was designed to lock when shut did not lock.
“We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock,” Considine said.
Investigators confirmed the detail through additional video footage reviewed since Friday’s news conference when authorities first said that the door had been left propped open. Authorities did not state at that time what had been used to prop open the door.
Considine said the teacher initially propped the door open but ran back inside to get her phone and call 911 when Ramos crashed his truck on campus.
“She came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside,” removing the rock when she did, Considine said.
Steve McCraw, the head of DPS, hadn’t said why the teacher initially propped open the door when it was first detailed Friday. The first mention of a door left propped open, which officials now say didn’t happen, led to questions about the teacher’s actions and whether she had made a horrific mistake.
Since the shooting, law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details of the event and how police responded, sometimes providing conflicting information or withdrawing some statements hours later. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and may change as more witnesses are interviewed.
San Antonio attorney Don Flanary told the San Antonio Express-News that the Robb Elementary School employee, whom he’s not naming, first propped open the door to carry food from a car to a classroom, and that she immediately moved to close it when she realized the danger.
“She kicked the rock away when she went back in. She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting,” Flanary told the newspaper.
“She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked,” Flanary said.
Flanary did not immediately return telephone messages left at his office from The Associated Press.
Later Tuesday, the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, which represents police officers, urged its member officers to cooperate with “all government investigations” into the shooting and police response and endorsed a federal probe already announced by the Justice Department.
The organization was also sharply critical of the constantly changing narrative of events that has emerged so far.
“There has been a great deal of false and misleading information in the aftermath of this tragedy. Some of the information came from the very highest levels of government and law enforcement,” CLEAT said. “Sources that Texans once saw as iron-clad and completely reliable have now been proven false.”
Will There Be Stranger Things Season 5?
Stranger Things is an American sci-fi horror television series that first premiered on 15 July 2016. Ever since the first season, it’s been a fan favorite. Created by The Duffer Brothers, this thrilling series tells the story of Eleven and her psychokinetic powers as she and her friends face the hidden dark world in Hawkins.
The latest and the fourth season of Stranger Things Volume 1 was released on 27 May 2022. It did not fail to keep the viewers thrilled and on their toes which is why fans are curious to know if and when there will be the fifth season of Stranger Things.
The show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, confirmed in a letter posted via Netflix on Instagram that Stranger Things Season 5 will be released soon, and it will be the final season of the blockbuster series.
When Will Stranger Things Season 5 Be Released?
Since the fourth season of Stranger Things was released very recently, there is no news of the release date of the next season yet. This is because the filming and production of the final season have not commenced. However, the fourth season is supposed to be released in two volumes.
Volume one is out for streaming, and the second volume of Stranger Things Season 4 is scheduled to release on 1 July 2022. We will be getting the next two episodes of the season with its release, including the fourth season’s finale.
What Will Happen In Stranger Things Season 5?
Stranger Things season 5 will be the final season of the television series so we can expect more exciting stories and mysteries from it. It is getting scarier and more adventurous as the show progresses, as apparent from season four. With some new characters and villains introduced, the story has evolved into unimaginable. There has also been a lot of development in the characters’ personalities.
The evolution of the upside-down and the kids’ growing up from season one led the creators to make a fifth season. There is a lot to unpack from the past and the present. However, Doctor Brenner, who started it all, is still alive, and he may have new plans for the underworld.
Whereas the Mind Flayer is persistent in getting control of the real world and eventually destroy it. In the previous season, we have seen Demogorgans, rats, the Russians, and the satanic Vecna in the current season as the helper of the Mind Flayer. So, there is a possibility of season five being the origin of a new enemy for the people of Hawkins.
If Eleven gets her powers back and the people of Hawkins understand and unite, there will be a massive final war between the people and the demons of the upside-down.
Where To Watch Stranger Things Season 5?
Stranger Things season 5 will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix and the previous seasons. New episodes of Season 4 are currently streaming on Netflix.
Isaiah Wong announces he will skip NBA draft, return to Hurricanes
Isaiah Wong will stay in Coral Gables for at least another year.
The standout guard announced Wednesday that he would withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Miami for his fourth season with the Hurricanes.
“Isaiah is truly one of the finest guards in the history of our program, as well as an excellent young man and a superb representative of our University,” Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said in a news release. “My coaches, players and I are all excited Isaiah has made the decision to come back to Coral Gables. The pre-draft experience was, once again, quite valuable for him, and we will continue to do all we can to help him reach his goal of playing in the NBA.”
This is the second year in a row Wong tested the waters and considered going pro before returning to UM. He did the same in 2021.
Wong was Miami’s No. 2 scorer last season, averaging 15.2 points. He also had 4.3 rebounds and two assists per game and was a third-team All-ACC pick. He played a crucial role in getting the Hurricanes to th program’s first Elite Eight, averaging 16.3 points in four tournament games.
Over his three seasons at Miami, Wong has averaged 13.3 points, four rebounds and 1.8 assists.
After entering his name in consideration for the NBA draft, Wong reportedly considered transferring if he did not receive a larger NIL deal, his agent told ESPN in April before ultimately deciding not to transfer.
Wong is one of two UM starters from last season returning to the team, along with guard Jordan Miller. Miami added transfers Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier as well as four freshman signees.
