Blockchain
What the Future of Blockchain Looks Like
Blockchain technology has revolutionized government, finance, insurance, and personal identity security. By 2025, it’s predicted that corporations will be spending $20 billion annually on blockchain technical services. Tech giant IBM is investing more than $200 million in research and over 90% of European and US banks investigating blockchain options.
Although only taking the world by storm over the past few years, blockchain technology is already on its way to becoming a legitimate disruptor in a slew of different industries. So what exactly does blockchain accomplish to make it so popular?
Blockchain is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets across a network. An asset can be tangible (e.g. a house, car, cash, or land) or intangible (e.g. intellectual property, patents, copyrights, or branding). Anything of value can be tracked and traded on a blockchain network, reducing risk and cutting costs for all involved.
Blockchain technology is revolutionary because it allows businesses to receive information faster and more accurately. It provides immediate, shared, and transparent information stored on an immutable ledger which can only be accessed by permissioned network members. Blockchain’s ability to track orders, payments, accounts, and production, while giving members trust and transparency into their transactions is what is makes it so groundbreaking.
One of the most appealing attributes of blockchain technology is its built-in smart contracts. Smart contracts speed up transactions by essentially providing a set of rules stored on the blockchain that are executed automatically and have the ability to define conditions for things like corporate bond transfers, or terms for insurance.
Although blockchain technology has arisen to rapid expansion and popularity, the space is still not without its problems, particularly with the incidence of crypto frauds like rug pulls and exit scams. Exit scams occur when cryptocurrency promoters vanish with investors’ money during or after an initial coin offering (ICO). DeFi rug pulls another type of exit scam whereby crypto developers abandon a project, exiting with investors’ funds by withdrawing buy support or Decentralised Exchange (DEX) liquidity pool from the market.
Newcomer to the blockchain space Concordium believes that the blockchain world can rid itself of these issues and become a safer space by implementing accountability. Through its integrated ID layer, the company has designed a platform that increases privacy while also addressing the issues of accountability, trust, and transparency.
The platform was built under the premise that more authentication will lead to more user accountability, which will ultimately build more trust. Many other blockchains still have unclear anonymity guarantees making users believe they’re anonymous while their actions can still be linked back to them.
While regulations can promote identity, Concordium believes that one of the most critical problems it can help solve is accountability. Users who use Concordium’s technology will be completely private and protected unless they abuse the system. It ultimately aims to encourage users to act responsibly or face the consequences of their actions.
Blockchain technology has provided a groundbreaking solution for many industries, but there are still many flaws that has led to nefarious activity like exit scams to occur. As the technology grows and evolves, newcomers like Concordium can pave the way for a safer space by introducing regulation through identification, trust, transparency, and accountability.
Blockchain
How to Use Diversification to Trade a Turbulent Market
Bulls vs. Bears. The long history of two animals battling against each other on Wall Street has now paved its way into the crypto markets. After a long reign, the bulls have taken a step back and the bears have taken over. That said, most of us are aware that the market conditions right now aren’t the most trader-friendly; stable coins have been destabilized and there’s a bloodbath with red candlesticks taking dips.
So, what could help a trader or an investor at this point? The simple answer is diversification, or the golden rule of never putting all your eggs in one basket. Striking the right balance in terms of diversification can sometimes be tough, which is why having the right mechanism or tool can help.
What is diversification?
Diversification is the strategy of spreading your assets across several asset classes to minimize your exposure to only one type. This method is intended to help minimize your portfolio’s volatility over time and maximize returns by investing in different assets that would react differently under the same circumstances. Some of the benefits of diversification include:
- Loss risk minimization: Asset diversification reduces the risk of losing money in a single asset type. This occurs because if one asset or asset class performs poorly, another asset or asset class performs well. This helps to balance the outcome and decreases the risk of portfolio loss.
- Capital preservation: Diversifying assets reduces the risk of capital loss. Debt instruments provide a set yield and capital protection, so including them in your portfolio ensures capital preservation.
- Greater returns (at the same amount of risk): In institutional finance, diversification has been found to provide higher returns for the same amount of risk. There are times when particular asset classes perform very well in the market, and having a well-diversified portfolio ensures that you profit from this. On the contrary, especially during a bear market, some assets won’t perform as well, and having a diverse portfolio will average the losses.
Therefore, to keep things simple in terms of diversification, Durafi is one of those tools that a trader, and more so a crypto trader, would find necessary in order to trade effectively even in a bearish period of the market.
What does Durafi do being a decentralized exchange?
Durafi is a DeFi protocol for trading cryptocurrency index derivatives and structured products. It intends to democratize access to powerful crypto derivatives and lower the cost of active trading methods by lowering transaction costs and simplifying crypto diversification. Its mission is to make it easier for people to invest in significant cryptocurrency trends without having to manually buy and sell hundreds of tokens or identify specific winners and losers with the help of their first innovative product, the Durafi Fund Token (DFT).
Durafi makes use of the best of both worlds by combining the fundamentals of traditional finance with the dynamics of decentralized finance. Some of Durafi’s top tier features include:
- Durafi’s patented Durafi Liquidity Engine combines the benefits of decentralized liquidity pools with high-speed order books and proprietary innovations to maximize slippage and market effect based on each trade’s parameters.
- Trade DeFi Derivatives at Fast Speed and Low Cost: Users may exchange single tokens or index derivatives at high speed and low-cost thanks to Durafi’s Derivatives Generator and Liquidity Engine.
- Designed to Support Active Trading Strategies: Durafi’s derivatives products trade without lockups or other limitations. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and can be traded at high speeds using their API, which was created by and for high-frequency traders.
All of this is possible thanks to “Durafi Fund Tokens” (DFTs), which are traded on their exchange and track the performance of cryptocurrency baskets like the Durafi Crypto Index, which tracks major cryptocurrencies, the Durafi DeFi Index, which tracks major decentralized finance protocols, and the Durafi NFT Index, which tracks major NFT platform tokens.
Each token is intended to represent the index components’ total market performance, thus making diversification easier than ever. With Durafi, neither the bull nor the bear market can stop you from putting your eggs in different and diversified baskets.
Blockchain
Ethereum Dips From $2K, Why 100 SMA Might Spark Fresh Increase
Ethereum struggled to gain pace above the $2,000 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is correcting lower, but dips might be limited below the $1,900 zone.
- Ethereum started a downside correction from the $2,000 resistance zone.
- The price is still trading above $1,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,905 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above $1,900 and the 100 hourly SMA.
Ethereum Price Reaches Key Support
Ethereum attempted an upside break above the $2,000 resistance zone. However, the bulls struggled above the $2,000 level. A high was formed near $2,015 and the price started a downside correction.
There was a move below the $1,950 and $1,940 levels. Ether price dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,704 swing low to $2,015 high. However, it is still trading above $1,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,905 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,960 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $1,980 level and a connecting bearish trend line on the same chart. The main resistance is still near the $2,000 zone. A proper upside break above the $2,000 resistance might stage a fresh increase. In the stated case, ether price could rise towards the $2,100 level. Any more gains may perhaps send it towards the $2,150 resistance zone.
Downside Break in ETH?
If ethereum fails to continue higher above the $1,980 resistance, it could extend its downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,920 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,900 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Any more losses might call for a test of the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,704 swing low to $2,015 high. A downside break below the $1,850 level might send the price towards $1,800.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now just below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,900
Major Resistance Level – $2,000
Blockchain
Ethereum Is Up 4% But Are The Charts Pointing Towards Sustained Recovery?
Ethereum was bullish on its chart today at the time of writing. ETH broke its consolidation phase and rose upwards by 4% over the last 24 hours. The king altcoin secured $1900 as a strong support level. After the coin moved past the $1700 level, the bulls started to show up in the market.
The demand for the altcoin also came back into the market after Ethereum moved up and past the $1700 price mark. Continued buying strength can push ETH to trade above the $2000 price level.
If the bulls continue to trade above the $2000 price level then the recovery would remain strong in the market. Currently, Ethereum has been down by 60% from its all time high of $4800, which the coin secured in the month of November, 2021.
The overhead price ceiling for the coin stood at $2100. If the bulls fail to hold the momentum the coin could go back to the consolidation phase.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart
ETH was priced at $1949 at the time of writing. The coin’s nearest support line was $1900, a fall from which could push ETH near $1700.
The break from the consolidation caused the coin to rise by 4% over the last 24 hours. For the coin to invalidate the consolidation bit, the coin has to attempt trading near the $2100 and then at $2400.
If bulls the tire out, Ethereum could be sandwiched between $1700 and the $1900. The volume of the coin declined in the last trading session.
The volume bar was red in colour which indicated that the bearish pressure still remained in the market.
Technical Analysis
Buyers came back in the market as demand for the coin increased on the one day chart. The Relative Strength Index noted a move upwards as buyers regained confidence.
Despite the increase in the buying strength, RSI noted a small downtick which could mean that selling pressure was back in the market.
The coin was priced above the 20-SMA which is a sign of bullishness and push from buyers cause price to rise further. This indicated that price momentum was driven by buyers in the market.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Tests $2K, Why ETH Could Extend Rally
As buyers increased in number as seen on the RSI, Ethereum flashed buy signals on the one day chart. Awesome Oscillator depicts the price momentum and it showed green histograms signalling a change in price momentum. Green histograms on the AO can be attributed to a buy signal. Bollinger Bands indicate the price volatility.
The indicator showed tightening of the bands which can be related to a change in volatility or an incoming price fluctuation in the market.
Although Ethereum rose on the charts, indicators have painted a mixed signal. Only with sustained buying strength can Ethereum invalidate the bearish thesis completely.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Reaches Crucial Juncture, Can The Bulls Make it
What the Future of Blockchain Looks Like
IGNOU Exam Centre List June 2022 – Check Code & Address
You Are What You Eat
How to Use Diversification to Trade a Turbulent Market
Importance of Family in Our Life
3 Things You Want to Know Before Taking the Telecommunications Administrator State Exam
Ethereum Dips From $2K, Why 100 SMA Might Spark Fresh Increase
15 Waterfalls in Goa to Visit in June 2022 To Enjoy The Monsoon
Ethereum Is Up 4% But Are The Charts Pointing Towards Sustained Recovery?
Bitcoin Price Remains Supported, $30.8K Holds The Key
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month