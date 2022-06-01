Finance
What to Do After Your House Has Been Vandalized
Coming home to find that your house has been vandalized is usually going to be a pretty traumatic experience. While you might initially try to react in a purely instinctive way to assess the damage that has been done to your home, you should not enter your house alone. In fact, you should not enter it at all, even if there are several other people with you. If you are already inside your house before you realize that any damage has been done, leave the house right away and call the police.
Once the police have arrived, they will go through your house to make sure that no one is still there. They will also need to collect any evidence that may exist and take some photographs. Once they have determined that your home is safe to enter, you need to go through each room very carefully in order to determine what has been damaged (or what may be missing). Create a list for both the police and your insurance company, remembering to make a copy for yourself just in case.
As you are taking a detailed inventory of the damage to your home, you will also need to contact your insurance company. The sooner you report the damage, the better, as the company will need a bit of time to send someone to your home to assess the damage for your insurance claim.
Make sure that you do not clean up any of the mess until after the police tell you that it is okay to do so. If you clean something up too quickly, it might turn out to have been an important piece of evidence.
There are a few other things that you should keep in mind when trying to restore your home after it has been vandalized. Never try to operate electrical appliances that appear to have been tampered with or damaged by the vandals. It is best to wait until after the equipment has been thoroughly checked out by a professional before you attempt to plug something in or use it.
Do not attempt to clean up any chemical stains, as this can prove to be very dangerous. Also, do not use traditional household cleansers on your carpeting or other fabrics. Only try to clean up the smallest pieces of debris; and you should only do this after the police have completed their investigation of your home.
You will probably also need to contact a qualified insurance restoration contractor to properly do the clean up for you. Of course, this will largely depend on the extent of the damage that was done, but your insurance agent or appraiser should be able to provide you with the proper advice regarding this.
If your insurance company recommends a particular restoration contractor, you should choose that person or company. Always do what your insurance company advises when it comes to these matters so that you can be sure that you are reimbursed for any monies that you have to spend to get things taken care of; or, so that you can be sure that the insurance company will pay the contractor promptly without squabbling about the bill. The sooner you can get your house repaired and back to normal, the sooner you will be able to move forward and try to put the incident behind you.
Financial Book Review: The Bank On Yourself Revolution by Pamela Yellen
“The Bank On Yourself strategy gives you a rare combination of guarantees, safety, liquidity, and control. Your money grows by a guaranteed and predictable amount every year, and that growth gets better every year you have it,” Pamela Yellen- “The Bank on Yourself Revolution“
Several years have passed since the publication of “Bank On Yourself,” Pamela Yellen’s first attempt at articulating for a wide audience the benefits of using specially-designed whole life insurance in financial planning. Since that time, the ever-fluid, ever- chimerical world of personal finance has grown even more unfathomable and unpredictable.
As a Bank On Yourself authorized advisor, I believe that a sequel to the original Bank On Yourself book was long overdue. This is why I was so pleased to learn of the publication of this second, more comprehensive discussion of a truly unique cash management system.
In the sequel, The Bank On Yourself Revolution, Yellen has gone to considerable effort to deconstruct the Bank On Yourself method in a way that makes it even more accessible and understandable to the average person. She lays out a concise, solid, yet still passionate case for using specially-designed, dividend-paying whole life insurance policies as vehicles for preserving and growing wealth. When put together correctly, she says, these policies build up cash value as quickly as possible and provide unparalleled safety and security.
Yellen explains that a person can make tax-free withdrawals and loans from the accumulated cash value in the policy to finance large purchases, such as college tuition, automobiles, and cash-producing real estate. You use your policy and are able to pay yourself back, with the loan secured by the death benefit. This idea, which has been around in various forms for well over 150 years, is referred to by some as “becoming your own finance company.” Yellen does a good job of explaining the ideas behind Bank On Yourself without losing the reader in a fog of insurance-speak or marketing hype.
Implicit in her explanations is the understanding that anyone wanting to use the system laid out in BOYR should do their own due diligence. It is definitely not for everyone.
In The Bank On Yourself Revolution it is evident that Yellen has put a lot more thought and effort into the content and layout of the book, making navigation from topic to topic easier and keeping her commentary focused and free of anything that could be perceived as excessive verbiage. She does an admirable job of making the ideas presented clear and easy to understand, even for those who have little financial education.
The Bank On Yourself Revolution introduces us to some old school financial concepts that Yellen admits aren’t “sexy,” but which work, such as the “10-10-10” money management method and the common sense idea of not having much debt. She makes a strong case for designer whole life polices over both term insurance and the always trendy indexed universal life (IUL) policies
Nice additions to this volume are the “takeaways” at the end of chapters which give the reader nuggets of information designed to be easy to grasp, retain and implement. Yellen also includes stories of real-life users of the system ranging from housewives to entrepreneurs to former professional athletes. Such anecdotes obviously have value, especially to financial professionals who are introducing the concept to their clients for the first time.
People feel better knowing that “real people” just like themselves are finding success with Bank On Yourself.
The Bank On Yourself Revolution makes for an entertaining read and is a worthy contribution to a growing body of evidence supporting the wisdom of using permanent life insurance in financial planning. If you are someone who is looking for alternatives to banks, Wall Street, and finance companies, this book will help you understand one such alternative- Bank On Yourself.
Is the JVC KT – SR2000 Satellite Radio Any Good?
Satellite radio is an amazing advancement in radio technology. With the content allowed and the clarity you can receive from all areas of the globe, life is made infinitely simpler. Among the forerunners of the trend is JVC satellite radio. One of the best radios of this brand is the KT-SR2000 Plug ‘n’ Play Sirius Satellite Radio Receiver. Personally I just recently purchased one and I am ecstatic with it.
It is extremely small, fits inside my pocket and has a super bright and readable screen. It has a reputation of having an excellent antenna. I installed the JVC radio in my car with the antenna on the dash and I experienced very few drop outs even though I was in unfavorable antenna locations. I did have a hiss with the integral FM modulator, so I decided to switch to direct connection with my MP3 auxiliary input on my car stereo, which rendered nearly perfect sound.
The screen really is great and is readable even in bright sunlight. This unit comes with a suction cup mount, which is a whole lot better than the double sided tape that other brands use. This is a really big plus since sometimes I have to drive my car in places where breaking into cars is not uncommon, this way I can store my radio in a glove box. I am enjoying my favorite music genres with Sirius Radio as well as the extensive news services they provide.
With this product working so well for me I have to say that JVC satellite radios are top of the line in performance and quality. JVC has nowhere to go but up and if you look at the reviews about the product you will see just how well these things perform. They also have an amazing customer support hot-line that you can feel free to call anytime day or night. With all of these features you would have to be crazy not to purchase one of these devices.
Honestly the greatest thing about my JVC portable Sirius Satellite Radio is that I can take it with me in any car that I choose to ride in, I can also have the device playing at my house and it will play on every radio inside my house and backyard. This device is truly magnificent, whether I am going on long car trips with the family or I’m grilling in the back yard, I know that the sound quality will be excellent.
Four Tips on Getting Help Around the Home
My hubby quietly came in the kitchen and began scraping food from a large bowl into a smaller one. He found tops to cover the leftovers and put them into the refrigerator. I glanced at him and smiled, then turned quickly back to my dishwashing lest I somehow stop this miracle in progress.
He doesn’t like doing the dishes. He doesn’t cook on the grill. This area is almost foreign to him-his kitchen knowledge is limited to taking out the trash or coming in for meals.
He said almost apologetically, “I don’t know if I’m doing this right.”
I thanked him with a smile and washed off the counter. We finished our work and took a second cup of coffee to the deck to cool off and rest a bit. I needed to take time to tell him once more how much his help meant to me. I also reminded him that I liked his company.
It seems as the years pass, we have become more sensitive to one another’s needs and try to be helpful when possible. That’s a given for most families. Today he taught me by example a lesson I think we all could benefit from.
When offering your help, do not simply pick the things you enjoy and ignore the rest. For my husband, helping clean the kitchen ranks down at the bottom of his list-way down. Not only that, I know he had work of his own to complete in the other room; he wasn’t in the kitchen with me because he was bored.
Here is what I believe are three keys to (eventually) getting help around the home:
1. Recognize the help you already have. Does someone in your home take out the trash, answer the phone for you, keep their things put away, or carry the laundry baskets to the laundry room? Take time to thank them for that; appreciate the small things. Let them know how much it helps.
2. When more help is offered, take it as it comes. I will never tell the one helping me that they covered my dish of scraps and refrigerated them! Neither will I spend time wishing they had done things a different way; my way is not always the right way. (Incidentally, that has been a really difficult lesson to learn for me. How about you?)
3. Do not drag people kicking and screaming to help you. Ask politely for help when needed. If refused or ignored, make the best of it. Each year my husband seems to be more comfortable helping with the kitchen, laundry, or cleaning. I think asking him to do small things periodically for me in those areas has helped him feel more comfortable and equipped to help more. A man (or woman for that matter) does not feel secure trying to help in unfamiliar territory.
4. Do not spend your time complaining about not having help. Be thankful for the abilities and resources God has provided for you and try to enjoy even the most menial daily tasks. Be thankful you have someone to share with and let them know they are more important that what they will or will not do.
A verse in Colossians 3 comes to mind about now that seems to sum this all up:
“And whatsoever you do, do it heartily as unto the Lord, and not unto men.”
May your lives be enriched by those in your home and those you care for as you continue to bless others along the way.
