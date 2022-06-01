Finance
When Too Much Personal Fitness Training Is Too Much
The purpose of this article is to pull back the curtain on some of the issues to be on the lookout for when working with a personal trainer. As a personal trainers and a strength and conditioning coach with 10 years of experience, I have encountered many personal trainers, and I have learned many of the things to watch for.
There is one phrase that needs close attention, and that is “scope of practice.” Scope of practice is a phrase generally used in the medical field that dictates the boundaries within which doctors and therapists can work. This is applicable to any personal trainer as well, because there are a few boundaries that a trainer should not cross.
The first practice is massage. In most states massage therapists need to be licensed. The title licensed is key, here. The definition of licensure is as follows:
Licensure “is the state’s grant of legal authority, pursuant to the state’s police powers, to practice a profession within a designated scope of practice. Under the licensure system, states define, by statute, the tasks and function or scope of practice of a profession and provide that these tasks may be legally performed only by those who are licensed. As such, licensure prohibits anyone from practicing the profession who is not licensed, regardless of whether or not the individual has been certified by a private organization.”
Certifications, on the other hand, are a voluntary process provided by a PRIVATE organization that states the obtainer has completed preset coursework and a possible exam. This is a very important distinction, as to be licensed means that there is stringent government oversight that dictates the practitioners’ ability to perform their trade.
The reason why massage therapists need to be licensed is because giving a massage is an extremely invasive procedure. There is an enormous amount of manipulation of the muscles and body, and there is a certain risk factor with massages, as well.
With the way that muscles are manipulated, it is highly possible for an inexperienced person to cause significant injury to the client. This is why Licensed Massage Therapists spend hundreds of hours studying human anatomy, angles of pinnation, muscle actions, and physiology to understand exactly how to manipulate the body safely.
A lot of personal trainers– especially the inexperienced– want to give clients “extra service and attention.” Personal trainers will sometimes have a false sense of confidence that they know more than they actually do. This is when inexperienced trainers will break scope of practice, and massage clients to “release trigger points” and alleviate pain. The problem with this is that they underestimate the risk they are putting their clients in.
This is the exact reason that experienced trainers teach their clients to use self-myofascial release. Self-myofascial release consists of things like foam rolling, where a client can work on releasing trigger points, and loosening tight muscles, without ever needing a trainer to put hands on them.
Stretching is another place where trainers can get a little too invasive. A side effect of resistance training is the tightening of muscles. So, stretching is absolutely necessary for maintaining loose muscles and protecting range of motion. Again, with an inexperienced trainer this can lead to injury.
Stretching is definitely within a trainer’s scope of practice, BUT it needs to be done responsibly. Overstretching a muscle or stretching a muscle in the wrong direction can lead to muscle or tendon tears. Not following proper protocols for stretching can also lead to injury. Stretching should always be done after a workout; never before. This will protect the client during the workout.
Stretching should ALWAYS be done with muscles that are warmed up. Muscles function almost identically to rubber bands. If you have ever tried to pull a rubber band that is extremely cold, you notice that it is brittle and snaps. Muscles work the same way; if they are cold and the trainer tries to stretch them, there is a risk of them snapping.
This is extremely important when using advanced stretching techniques like PNF stretching, where the muscle is stretched, contracted, and stretched again to create a greater stretch and range of motion. This advanced stretching can easily lead to injury.
It is also key to have great tactile awareness. Your personal trainer in basically where ever you look in Connecticut needs to be experienced enough to know exactly how far to stretch the muscle without going too far.
A knowledge of anatomy and muscle action is also imperative. Muscles move in certain patterns based on their angle of pinnation. If you try to stretch a muscle against the pattern, you are putting the client at risk, or will no longer be hitting the right muscle.
Knowing muscle action is also very important for stretching. Whether a joint is flexed or extended will determine whether certain muscles are contracted or relaxed. It is very easy to teach a client how to stretch themselves properly, which will allow them to control how far and how much pressure is applied. This is a far safer method when supervised by an experienced personal trainer.
Don’t forget about the comfort factor for a client. A personal training relationship should be a safe and comfortable one. A personal trainer like where I am located or where ever you are looking should NEVER make a client feel uncomfortable with conversation or “too much” touching. Touching should really be kept to a minimum. The only time a client should ever be touched is to make quick positional adjustments, or in an effort to assist with stretching. This touching should be as minimally invasive as possible, and there should always be consent from the client.
In my 10 years as a very successful personal trainer, I have never had to touch a client for more than a brief position adjustment, to emphasize where the focus of the work should be, or to assist with light stretching, when asked to do so. I have never had an issue with clients being unable to learn how to stretch themselves, or to use self-myofascial release. As personal as this industry is, there is such a thing as too personal!
Finally, the biggest sign of an inexperienced or insecure trainer is over-compensation. I’ve found the loudest trainer in the room tends to be the one that needs to overcompensate for their lack of knowledge and confidence. These are also the trainers who tend to be the ones to learn a new “skill,” and that is all they do until they learn the next one. These trainers have the need to show how much they know by using “parlor trick” exercises or “new” methods, but they do so without any rhyme or reason. The best trainer is the one who can quietly get a client the results they desire for their specific goals, without shouting about it, and without boring the client with information they, honestly, usually don’t care about.
The majority of clients don’t necessarily care about the how; they just want to reach their goals. It is up to the trainer to have all the tools necessary to help the client achieve those goals. The best trainers I’ve ever met know a lot about a lot… But you may never know because they don’t have the need to prove that they are better than any other trainer. Their sole purpose is to help their clients reach their goals. A good trainer never overdoes new tricks that they learn. Instead, they cherry pick from their bag of knowledge to find the best methods for the right clients!
Finance
Event Ideas – What To Do At Your Next Event
Some of the most common events are Conventions, Festivals, Corporate Events, Event Seminars, Business Meetings, Fundraisers, and Charity Events. Whether you are a beginner or veteran events planner, you still need to start on the right foot. The event ideas we mention here are intended to help guide you to success. Although there are many ideas, we will stick to a few popular ones.
Business Meeting Ideas
Creating meetings around various themes helps to give participants a sense of direction. Since a business meeting is supposed to be more work than play, music may not be a good idea, but a short documentary could crystallize company focus.
Building Something Great Together – Makes everyone involved feel needed and a part of the company’s future. It opens the floor for constructive input enhancing company goals.
Please the Customer – have participants focus on what makes the customer happy and how to improve in service with a smile.
We Shall Overcome – Encourages attendees to persist and reach for success despite perceived obstacles.
Be creative when kicking off meetings to motivate and inspire.
Dart Board – Start off the meeting by allowing some shots at a dart board. Best shot gets to start off the meeting, appoint the moderator, or make the first suggestion about the topic at hand.
New Vocabulary – Ask your group to bring seldom used or obscure words to the next meeting. Have them use it in a way that applies to your business.
“If I Ran the Show…” – This can provide some insight into feasible changes that can improve things in important areas. Ask your staff what they would consider the perfect job, location, and work environment. Now that you have them thinking without boundaries, ask them what project would they work on or what special thing would they do if they ran the company, office, or department.
Fund Raising Ideas
Consider the following suggestions:
BBQ’s – Everyone loves a BBQ, they can be a fun way to rally support for your cause.
A Raffle – There are many fashionable products that would strongly attract customers.
Car Wash – When the price is right a car wash is a valued service that can easily raise funds.
Charity Event Ideas
Promoting awareness as much as possible is paramount to your charity event success.
Dinner – Awards are distributed to honorees that helped to achieve landmark milestones for the organization. Tickets can be sold commercially or through your network of friends and supporter. Invitees attend a dinner where presentations are made regarding the organization’s accomplishments and goals.
Bake Sales – A prize is awarded to the baked item voted as first place, second place etc. by attendees. Every one of the organization’s members and their families can participate in producing their favorite specialties and these can sold at a profit to the organization at the “bake-off event”.
Auction – Many favorite goods or services can be auctioned off to raise money for your non-profit organization. Another approach is to involve local businesses to donate merchandise, time or even money to start your auction with a bang.
Corporate Event Ideas
There are some interesting twists to freshen up the atmosphere with entertainment. Motivation is very important in a corporate environment, so celebrating anniversaries and achievements will boost inspiration on all levels.
Comedians – Comedians use specific appropriate topics that help put the audience in the right mood.
Live music or Professional sound system – It is essential to select entertainment that is suitable for your guests and your business personality.
Magic Shows – Can be a pleasant introduction that provides a playful atmosphere.
Seminar Ideas
There are various styles in which a meeting can be conducted. Choosing the one that fits the current working climate can help propel everyone in the right direction.
Human Resource Seminars – Offer all sorts of employee performance training, management, and career development seminars. Help build up the proper work environment in your business or company by coaching, succession planning, key employee identification, and organization development.
Sales Training Seminars – Can assist your sales force to hone their salesmanship abilities and educate them about new software or tools to become more adept in their sales role.
Management Seminars – Refine leadership qualities and exercise management abilities to help your executives and managers increase their performance.
Festival Ideas
These are entertainment-only functions, and can be geared to provide fun for families and groups of all kinds. Themes can be tailored to make any social event exciting and interesting.
Fun Foods – Pizza, Popcorn, Potato Chips, Snow Cones, Cotton Candy, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, French Fries, etc.
Prize-Winning Games – Ring the Coke Bottle, Basketball shots, Shoot down cans w/water gun, Gaming wheels, etc.
Ride Rentals – Large and small Bounce houses, Choo-Choo Train, Ferris wheels, Roller coasters, Spin rides.
Convention Ideas
Conventions bring vendors and customers together in an open forum where contacts are made, new products are introduced, big ideas are discussed and new sales leads are developed.
Entertainment – Sound systems playing appropriate music, Live musicians or even stage performers.
Promotional Products – Key Chains, Picture Frames, Award Gifts, Bags, Pens with logo, etc.
Exhibition Tools – All shapes and sizes of displays are used to share space and provide maximum visibility.
Conference Ideas
A conference can be quite intense and needs slackening of tension at regular intervals.
Participants meet in order to discuss, consult, or exchange information about related fields.
Give Prizes – Prizes should be awarded to the people who have done something that helped the conference to be a success, whether something funny, silly or just plain helpful. If your conference is small, contributions to success can be rewarded after the conference.
Reception – Should have pleasing interior decoration, door prizes or gifts, etc.
Stand Up/Stretch Breaks – Play some music, have someone lead the break showing everyone how to twist, do aerobics, dance, or just a good march in place. Keep people energized and attentive. Have breaks between speakers.
Keep Up the Momentum – If you put on a grand finale it will make a lasting impression and may influence your participants decision to come to your next conference.
Plan surprises for attendees at least on par with your welcoming reception. Don’t let the conference lose color towards the finish – even if the staff has to fake it, keep things going. Have entertainment and ‘walk out’ music. Organizers should be present at the door to thank the participants.
Finance
3 Steps To Get An Adult Film Star Penis Size (WITHOUT Surgery Or Dangerous Methods)
Yes, it’s true, you can get an adult film star penis size… without going in for dangerous (and extremely expensive) surgery, and without using dangerous methods. I enlarged my penis size from 5 1/2 inches erected to 7 1/2 inches erected… and I did this without spending a fortune on those unnatural, unsafe, and ineffective methods. Bottom line, you can get bigger, stronger, and healthier… and start satisfying your significant other like never before… and do this without falling for the typical penis enlargement traps.
To make this happen, there are 3 steps I recommend for you to follow below. If you follow these steps, you too can grow up to an extra 4 inches to your size, increase the girth of your erection, make your erections harder, increase your flaccid hanging size, last longer with sex, and so much more.
1. Your Overall Health Plays A MAJOR Role – It’s not the fault of us men who seem to overlook the fact that in order for our penises to actually grow bigger, we have to take care of the rest of our bodies as well. It’s the fault of these money-grubbing companies out here who cleverly manipulate us into thinking that all you have to do is strap on some tool or pop some pills and you’ll be Captain HUNG overnight! It is very important that you exercise more, eat more healthier, and eliminate a lot of bad foods and other bad habits if you want to grow bigger. The primary reason why has to do with blood flow. When there is more blood flowing into your penile shaft, the more likely you’ll grow bigger with a natural enhancement method. Not getting enough exercise and eating bad foods too much will decrease blood circulation.
2. Carl Lewis vs. Forrest Gump – Now don’t get me wrong here, I’m not going to sit here and try to act as if us men can all of sudden adopt some type of Samurai code of patience or something, but if you want to grow bigger, you must try your hardest to get it in your mind the enlarging your manhood is a marathon… and not a sprint. You are doing some pretty amazing things when you naturally enlarge your endowment. These things include causing cell breakdown and redevelopment, extending your penile ligament, increasing blood flow, strengthening your PC muscle, and more. Those things take time to develop (NATURALLY). If you have that in your mind prior to starting an enlargement method, then not only will you be more consistent and will be guaranteed to get results, you’ll also avoid getting frustrated and losing motivation.
3. Only Your Hands Are Capable Of Creating A BEAST – Doing simple and 100% all natural penis exercises using just your hands can not only maximize the size of your endowment, they can also improve the health of your penis and improve your performance. No other method is capable of providing such complete enhancement… safely, naturally, easily, and permanently. Those results that I mentioned I received above came about due to me improving my overall health, getting it in my mind that to grow bigger, it’s a marathon and not a sprint, and I simply used my hands and did quick and safe penis exercises.
Remember, to truly get that impressive penis size that is similar (and even better) than an adult film star, it basically boils down to you staying 100% natural and consistent. The good news is that since a natural method such as exercising your manhood, is so highly effective, you can see pretty amazing results within the first 3 weeks, you can reach your desired goals within 8 weeks, and since this is natural, you can expect for your results to last permanently.
Finance
How to Determine Payroll Tax Using a Mobile App
H&R Block Mobile – iOS, Android
The H&R Block Mobile app makes it easier to file your taxes, by connecting you directly to tax professionals. Basically, the app lets you upload your documents and send them to a tax pro. It can create a personalized checklist of required documents, and lets you view tax returns from previous years. If you need to schedule a face-to-face meeting with an H&R agent, the app can also help you find the closest office in your area. Additionally, the app lets you check the status of your federal tax return, and estimate the amount of your return with a built-in calculator.
H&R Block 1040EZ – iPad
While the H&R Block Mobile app focuses on connecting you with tax professionals, H&R 1040EZ instead helps you e-file your taxes independently. To use the app, you snap photos of the necessary documents, then file the information. It’s free to prepare your taxes, but e-filing costs $9.99. The app checks for mistakes so you can correct errors and omissions, and customer service agents are available for live support if you need it. Additionally, with the 1040EZ app, you can easily view prior tax returns if you’ve used H&R Block before.
TurboTax – iPad
TurboTax for iPad walks you through the process of filing your taxes. Here, again, you snap a photo of your tax documents; the app then coaches you through every step of the filing process, double-checking to ensure that you have entered all information correctly. TurboTax also checks for deductions and credits, and once your return arrives, it gets stored in the TurboTax Cloud. If you have questions, you can request assistance from a live agent right within the app. TurboTax is free to download, but it costs $29.99 for federal tax return filing and an additional $36.99 per state for state tax filing.
TaxCaster – iOS, Android, Windows Phone
The lightweight TaxCaster app helps you estimate your tax refund on the fly. Just enter the basic information about your lifestyle and business, and TaxCaster will estimate what you owe, and how much you can expect to get back. The app uses the same tax calculator you’ll find in the desktop version of TurboTax to provide the estimates before you even file your taxes. Based on the information you provide, it can also recommend a product to help you complete the filing process.
Shoeboxed – iOS, Android
With Shoeboxed, keeping your receipts, bills and other financial documents organized is as easy as snapping a photo. Once you upload your document via the Shoeboxed app, it automatically extracts the important information, such as vendor, date, total and payment type. This creates a fully searchable digital database of your transactions. For small business owners, Shoeboxed will pay off in a major way at tax time. The app can save you time and money; managing paper documents yourself is time consuming, and hiring someone else to do it is expensive.
Evernote – iOS, Android, Windows Phone
More than just a robust note-taking tool, Evernote also offers a way to manage the documents you’ll need to file your taxes. Because Evernote lets you easily store and organize images, you can scan in your receipts and then trash them. And because the app can read printed text, it’s easy to search for a specific receipt. You have a few options for getting your receipts into Evernote. First, there’s the pricey ScanSnap scanner, made by the Evernote developer, which directly scans in high-quality images and automatically uploads them to your Evernote account. For a cheaper solution, try the DocScanner app for iOS and Android, which you can use to “scan” in receipts by snapping a photo with your smartphone or tablet.
IDonatedIt – iOS, Android
Charitable donations are tax-deductible expenses. They reduce your taxable income and ultimately lower your tax bill. But tracking your donations throughout the year can be a chore. A mobile app called iDonatedIt streamlines the process by helping you document your donations quickly and easily. Just open the app when you donate a non-cash item to charity to track the donation date, the charity you donated to and the fair-market value of the item. By tax day, you will have a complete and permanent record of donated items that meets IRS compliance requirements. You can also attach photos of donated items and email the detailed donation report to yourself or your accountant.
All these applications are free and for more information you can check our quickbooks support blog.
