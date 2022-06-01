News
Who Is Coach Dante In All American
A coach can make your career or can destroy it. He is the one who is happier than you when you finally get recognition. He is the one who celebrates the most for you. He might be hard on you, but he wants the best for you.
He will train with you. He will push you to your limits. A coach, be it a football coach, a cricket coach, or a tennis coach, always want to see their trainee succeed in life. Because as the trainee succeeds, so does the coach. A coach is someone whom the player looks up to as an idol.
Similar was the case with Spencer and Coach Dante Smart from All American.
Who Is Coach Dante?
Spoilers Alert
Coach Dante Smart was the football coach of Spencer James. Dante has always pushed Spencer to bring out the best in him. Spencer was fond of him. He was in awe of Coach Dante. But, when he came to know that Dante had left college a few weeks ago, he was shaking. This news was given to him by Coach Hudson.
Spencer is now on shaky ground in deciding to play as a freshman. He knew Dante would have wanted him to be a great leader and, all the more, a good human. Though in Season 4, spencer has moved a step closer to playing for a D1 team, things seem more haywire without Coach Dante.
Who Plays The Character Of Coach Dante
Manny Montana, an American Actor, plays the role of Coach Dante in All American. He is also known for the movies like 30 Is The New 12 (2010), Go for Sisters (2013), Blackhat (2015), and The Mule (2018). He has also been featured in television series like CSI: NY (2011), NCIS: LA (2015), Lucifer (2016), and Good Girls (2018-2021).
A Little About The Show
All American is a drama television show that was the first broadcast on The CW and is now available on Netflix. The show is based on the life of Spencer Paysinger, an American football player. He was born and raised in Los Angeles. He attended Crenshaw High School before transferring to Beverly High School, mainly to play football. Paysinger has been a fantastic football player from the start, and he has continued to demonstrate this throughout time.
Spencer’s main and minor life events are depicted in great detail in the episode. In addition, it depicts all of his tribulations on his way to the pinnacle of success.
Where Can You Watch The Show
All American is available on Netflix on watch. Four seasons with a total of 71 episodes and still counting have been broadcasted. The first was aired from October 10, 2018, until March 20, 2019, with 16 episodes.
The second season started on October 7, 2019, and lasted until March 9, 2020, with 26 episodes. The third season went from January 18, 2021, to July 19, 2021, with 19 episodes, and recently season four aired on October 25, 2021, to May 23, 2022, with 20 episodes.
What Happened To Layla In All American?
The third season of the drama series ‘All American’ left many questions in the viewers’ minds about the continuation of a few characters. This includes the character of Layla, who is one of the main characters and is played by Greta Onieogou.
Layla had to witness the attempt of one of the important people in her life to take their own life. The end of the third season was left on a cliffhanger regarding the fates of three of the important characters Coop, Carrie, and Layla. However, the beginning of the fourth season brought good news to fans, keeping all three characters alive. Netflix had declared the release of the fourth season on 31st May 2022.
End Of The Third Season
At the end of the third season, fans were left hanging, with Carrie and Layla driving into the night. Carrie had previously assumed Layla was in the same headspace as her. She planned the death of both of them to end their suffering. When Carrie and Layla visit Layla’s parents, Carrie leaves a suicide note in Layla’s house. This shows her unhealthy and obsessive feeling toward Layla.
Carrie earlier believed Layla to be as depressed and self-sabotaging as herself. It is, however, revealed that Layla wants to continue her life and, unlike Carrie, is not in pain. Carrie’s mental damage also causes her to convince Layla that ending their lives is the only way to end their pain. Layla was able to talk her off the idea of jumping and walking back to a safer distance from the cliff.
However, this wrecks Carrie more, ending with her trying to kill Layla, which leads to additional emotional damage. Carrie also realizes how lonely she feels at the moment and wants to kill off herself. The episode ended with her walking toward the edge of the cliff.
Season 4 Premiere
Layla continues to persuade Carrie not to take her life. Instead, she talks about the possibility for both of them to reach a healthier space. Carrie was, however, stuck with the thoughts of ending her immediate pain by ending her life, and the words had no real effect on her. Finally, Layla can talk to Carrie to get down the cliff and convince her that her life is worth living. They walked back to a safer distance from the cliff to the car. Later, Carrie cried in Layla’s arms as she told her that she would go back to rehab.
This experience left Layla completely traumatized and devastated. Almost witnessing Carrie’s suicide, who Layla is very close to, added to the damage of the near-death experience for Layla. Moving on from this would be challenging for Layla.
This season, we’ll see Carrie’s and Layla’s reactions to this situation, how they handle it psychologically, and how they recover. We’ll also see what other experiences they will have during the season.
Videos Of KK Being Rushed Off-Stage, ‘Sweating Badly’ At Concert Complaining About Poor Conditions Shared Online
Videos of singer KK shared online reveal that KK was visibly uncomfortable at the Kolkata concert which turned out to be his last. On Tuesday night, after complaining of discomfort at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha the singer died at the age of 53. Kolkata police registered a case of unnatural death but the post-mortem conducted in the city ruled out the possibility of unnatural death today.
In the video of the concert, and as revealed by some audiences it is evident that the singer was uneasy and sweating profusely on stage. The concert was arranged in an indoor venue and KK even complained to the organisers about the stuffy conditions. The organisers were even asked to dim the spotlights on him.
The singer was seen wiping his face with a hand towel in one of the videos, and a man is seen off-camera complaining about the heat. “Zyaada garam hai,” the man says, while KK gestures to another person, which seems like he is asking about the ventilation at the venue.
AC wasn’t working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,
Legend had to go due to authority’s negligence.
Not KK pic.twitter.com/EgwLD7f2hW
— WE जय (@Omnipresent090) May 31, 2022
Two other videos show the singer being rushed off stage, surrounded by crew, immediately after thanking the crowd. He can be heard saying “God bless you all,” moments before being escorted out of the venue. A fourth video shows a few people spraying a fire extinguisher inside the venue, seemingly to rush others towards the exit.
On Instagram, KK had shared several videos and pictures from the Nazrul Mancha concert. He’d posted two pictures with the caption, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College!! Love you all.”
He had performed some super hits songs such as “Aankhon Mein Teri,” “Aashayein”, “Khuda Jaane,” and “Yaaron.”
According to news agency PTI, the singer was taken to the CMRI hospital at around 10 pm. After reaching his hotel, he was ‘feeling heavy’ and soon collapsed, officials told PTI. A doctor at the same report, “KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him.”
Political personalities like PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered their condolences. Personalities from the entertainment industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Vishal Dadlani, Akshay Kumar, and Salim Merchant also paid their condolences to the singer. His post-mortem was conducted after his family arrived in Kolkata.
Earlier, ANI tweeted,
“One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer KK After getting the family’s consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the post-mortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata.”
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022
Extremely saddened to learn about the untimely demise of KK ji . He sang memorable songs for me . He was loved by people across generations and languages. Condolences to the near & dear . Gone to soon . Rest In Peace . #KK
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 1, 2022
A voice and talent like no other.. They don’t make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk pic.twitter.com/7UcYnx1WDy
— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 1, 2022
Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs.
Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/7Es5qklcHc
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2022
KK… not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you. pic.twitter.com/lCdwIRf3W6
— Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) May 31, 2022
20-29 record aside, the Chicago Cubs enter June with a feeling of optimism. Here are 5 reasons why.
The arrival of June means two things for the Chicago Cubs.
It’s two months until the trade deadline — and four months until the end of the season.
But despite a 20-29 record and the fact they trail the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers by 11 games entering the month, the Cubs haven’t reverted to lovable loser status in Chicago just yet.
The clubhouse is upbeat. Rookie Christopher Morel has added life to the lineup. And Cubs fans seem OK knowing the team is rebuilding in ‘22 but capable of winning a fun game like Tuesday’s wild, 8-7 comeback victory over the Brewers.
“Anytime you can get a win, it’s much better than a loss,” starter Justin Steele said postgame in an apparent bid to get an Obvious Shirts slogan.
Here’s what we know — and don’t — so far about the 2022 Cubs.
1. Willson Contreras quietly is having his best season.
The veteran catcher and two-time All-Star is entering his walk year in free agency. He has a career high .907 OPS and .155 OPS+ (on-base plus slugging adjusted to the player’s ballpark).
Is Contreras having a better season than his All-Star years in 2018 and ‘19?
“It feels like it’s very similar,” he said Tuesday night. “But we’ve got a whole different team and I’m trying to battle with these guys on this ship.”
Willson passed his brother, William, in home runs by hitting No. 8 in the first inning vs. the Brewers Tuesday. William Contreras also is off to a great start with the Atlanta Braves, with a 1.053 OPS in 18 games.
“I saw that on the scoreboard,” Willson said of the brotherly battle for supremacy. “Inside it makes me laugh because he makes me proud. We’ve come a long way.”
The Contreras brothers are 1-2 in home runs by catchers. They could potentially join each other at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, with Willson as a probable National League starter and William as a reserve.
2. Christopher Morel is a combo of Javier Báez and Dexter Fowler.
Have the Cubs finally found a leadoff man to replace Fowler, five years after his departure?
Morel has relished the role of sparkplug at the top of the Cubs lineup since being called up from Double-A Tennessee.
“Nothing but amazing,” Contreras said of Morel. “He got called up and he’s really comfortable. He’s being himself, which is huge for us. He’s not afraid of failing. Batting behind him, I have to be ready because once I get to the on-deck circle, he’s already swinging.
“He’s getting on base, has great at-bats and doesn’t give anything away.”
Manager David Ross compared Morel’s energy to the kind provided by Báez, who was dealt to the New York Mets in last summer’s sell-off. After hitting a triple in the sixth inning Tuesday, Morel distracted Brewers pitcher Trevor Kelley by repeatedly faking a steal of home. Kelley then served up a long, run-scoring double to Contreras.
“He’s playing the game with a lot of passion, almost that same ‘playing with your hair on fire (attitude),’” Ross said of the comparison to Báez. “But he’s calm in the box, taking his walks.”
Contreras agreed with Ross, though he noted the two players are “different people.” Báez was more reserved and serious, while Morel is a free spirit whose smile is the first thing you notice when he enters a room.
Morel broke Contreras’ club record for reaching base at the start of his MLB career — it’s at 14 games and counting entering Wednesday’s game.
3. Keegan Thompson may be in a category by himself.
While Thompson figures to join the rotation full-time at some point, the Cubs are fine using him in a hybrid role early in the season. Thompson posted a 1.58 ERA through May, one of six National League pitchers with an ERA under 2.00 while throwing 40 or more innings.
So what is his preferred role?
“I don’t know if I’ve really been a reliever or starter,” he said. “I’ve been more of an innings eater guy.”
There is no separate category for “innings eater guy,” though if a new category of “IEG” was invented by stats nerds, Thompson would be among the leaders.
Does he expect to be a starter this season?
“We’ll see,” he said knowingly. “I don’t know.”
He probably knows, but doesn’t care right now as long as he gets the ball. Thompson said he only needs a day or two’s notice if Ross wants to start him, like Saturday against the White Sox.
“I know I’m going to throw anyway, whether it’s 3-4 innings out of the bullpen or four or five as a starter if I can get stretched out,” Thompson said. “I prepare for a start like I’m getting a call out of the bullpen.”
4. Nick Madrigal hopes to have a fresh start in June after an IL stint.
The second baseman didn’t play for the Cubs last summer after undergoing hamstring surgery with the White Sox. And he had a poor offensive start this season before another IL stint with lower back issues. He said the Cubs staff couldn’t figure out why his back wasn’t originally responding to exercises and soft tissue treatment, but now his range of motion has returned.
“I feel like physically, mentally I’m ready to get back on the field,” Madrigal said. “It was tough sitting in the dugout.”
Madrigal is hitting .210 after averaging .317 in two seasons with the White Sox. He’s also struck out 14 times after fanning just 17 times in 200 at-bats last season. The back issues could be been a factor, but he’s not using that as an excuse.
Madrigal needs to be the player he was on the South Side to remain the Cubs’ full-time starter at second base. Morel also can play the position, though he’s more valuable as the starting center fielder.
5. The Cubs have been competitive for the most part, but need to win more close games.
Tuesday’s win over the Brewers on Patrick Wisdom’s eighth-inning home run was only the Cubs’ fifth in 18 one-run games. That’s not good. The Cubs also are 0-24 when trailing entering the seventh inning, meaning they haven’t learned the art of the comeback.
If they hope to be respectable the remainder of the season, the Cubs need to change direction in both categories.
“The fact we’re in it means we are good enough to compete there,” Ross said of Tuesday’s win. “We’ve just got to figure out a way to win.”
No one gets a ring for being “good enough to compete,” so the Cubs have a ways to go still.
