Who Needs the Cloud Technology in 2018
The cloud technology has evolved from its initial stages of data storage into high-speed computing, in-depth analysis, design creation, real-time reporting, Info-graphics generation, and ERP solutions. The global SME is the key area on which the service providers would like to focus in 2018. The core of the business for the SME is obviously the design and development of cloud based mobile applications in their regional languages. One such example is the cloud based app for the local restaurants. The others are for the travel agencies, shopping malls, warehouses, boutiques, etc.
Key Cloud Services for the SME
· Storage Space: Rental data storage pace with enhanced security is the key benefit for the SME. They can customize the storage volume and pay rentals. This feature is stated to be economical compared to the installation of dedicated servers within their business premises.
· Business Apps: Software as a Service can provide customized and generic apps for business communities. One such example is the cloud apps for the bakeries. They provide electronic spreadsheets for the management of orders, inventory, delivery, customer care, and all the related tasks. The key benefits are real-time data, optimized inventory, reduced waste, and enhanced productivity. It is possible for the business communities to share generic apps with enhanced security. The cost for the rentals is stated save on recurring costs.
· Connecting Platform: The cloud can act as a centralized connecting platform for the S.M.E team members. They can engage in online meetings, video conferencing, and exchange information in real-time. Connectivity between the management and the departments like the marketing, sales, service, customer care, and maintenance can enhance efficiency. Service personnel can directly connect with the customers to understand their needs and issues. The management can get feedback and comments from the customers. Evaluation and improvement of services becomes a simple and streamlined task. The connectivity speed and accuracy will remain the same regardless of the geographical distances between the team members. Decision making, policy formulation and implementation become simple for the entire organization.
· Virtual Infrastructure: Platform as a service can provide high-end infrastructural facilities like the processors, memory, email servers, application servers, etc. The S.M.E having multiple branches can connect with the centralized cloud servers and share data securely. The management can invest net cost savings on growth and expansion projects for the future. They don’t need to rely on expensive licensed software and OS, as the cloud provides economical alternates with open source systems.
Key Cloud Benefits for the SME
· Cost Effective Solutions
· Multiple Language apps
· Platform Independence
· Enhanced productivity
· Reduced workforce
· Increase in Market Access
· Better methods for brand and business campaigns
· Global and local reach to customers
· Transparency in Transactions
· Increase customer trust
· Growing visibility across the social media
· Access to advanced infrastructure
· Scalability of applications, OS, hardware, and software resources
· Customized and personalized solutions for all the S.M.E Sectors
The net effect of cloud technology applications on the growth and productivity of S.M.E can be known, once the enterprises start adapting it.
Condo Perils Explained
Condos have grown to become a major habitat of urban centers across North America. Touted as a housing alternative with a care-free lifestyle, they have become very popular, especially during the last 10 years or so. Single people, childless couples and retirees seem to be particularly attracted to them, mainly because of convenient amenities in and around them.
Yet, to many buyers and unit owners, condominium ownership may still be ambiguous and convoluted. Since condos are not based on the same ownership structure as street-level traditional (freehold) homes, comparing condos to traditional homes is like comparing apples with oranges. Condo ownership is based on a two-tiered ownership system. One tier pertains to the individual unit itself, and the second, to the pro-rated and undivided interest of all the common elements in the condo complex, including the land underneath the complex. Even though the unit owner receives an individual deed to their unit, it is at all times contingent and subordinate to the master deed of the second tier ownership, represented by the common elements of the condo complex. Conversely, a traditional home, structured by its fee simple title ownership, gives its owner an absolute and exclusive ownership of both the land and the dwelling erected on it.
The major distinction here is that the individual unit owner is not the absolute master of the condo property. Sharing a common roof and the rest of the condo complex with the other unit owners makes them an intrinsic part of the joint ownership commune. Therefore, the value and destiny of any individual unit depends on all the unit owners electing competent leaders (board members) to govern their condo complex diligently, and on their prompt payments of realty tax, monthly maintenance fee and special assessment, as they become due.
These are two pivotally important pre-requisites for any condo complex to be run professionally, and remain fiscally healthy to preserve the value of its units in the future.
An important thing to note is that the home owner’s loss of property does not adversely affect any of their neighbours. Conversely, the condo owner’s loss of their unit automatically affects all of their neighbours, the other fellow unit owners in the same condo complex, by increasing their financial obligations to maintain the whole complex. The more losses of the units, the heavier financial burden on remaining unit owners to maintain the complex.
Condo complexes are comprised of unit owners with varying financial strengths. Some buy their units all in cash, and some with a sizable down payment. Many others can only afford to buy their units with very small down payments, facilitated through insured high-ratio, a.k.a. Monster mortgages, mostly guaranteed by tax payers. Economic policy makers, through quasi-government formed insurance agencies such as Fannie May, Freddy Mac and CMHC in Canada, have been approving and encouraging such (subsidized) purchases to stimulate the economy for quite some time.
During times of a healthy economy and vibrant real estate markets, the condo scene – providing it is not overvalued – may be a viable alternative to traditional housing for which it was originally designed from its inception in 1965. Its volatility comes into play in times of over-inflated prices, oversupply, unemployment and interest spikes.
As a rule, the financially weakest unit owners are the first to succumb during economic adversity. Their units get liened and sold out by forced sales. If adverse conditions persist, over time, the strain on the remaining unit owners to shoulder the financial burden of maintaining the whole complex may start a domino effect. More unit owners may then succumb to financial pressures, especially when there are no readily available new unit buyers on the market.
To realize what may happen to condos in the extreme, one has to look at what happened to cooperatives or “Co-ops,” a very similar concept to condominium-like ownership. The Great Depression of the 1930s caused scores of co-op owners, unable to cope with their financial woes, to default on their maintenance fees and common co-op mortgages. That precipitated the catastrophic failure of co-ops on a massive scale. Should the economy tank again, condos, many of them financed to the hilt, may end up meeting their demise just as co-ops did some eighty years ago.
To prevent such scary scenarios, the public should be aware that buying into a condo complex is not a worry free ownership arrangement, as many are led to believe. In fact, it is fraught with peril. The popular assumption that by buying a condo unit, one becomes free of its complex ownership worries is dead wrong. The public needs a cautionary tale about condo ownership.
Government regulators and policy makers should take note that condominiums are the most volatile of real estate products due to the financial diversity of its inhabitants. Financially weak unit owners with little or no equity in their units must realize that defaulting on a condo’s maintenance fees and mortgages will make them lose their units, resulting in financial liabilities that could haunt them for years. Politicians and regulators in charge should realize that at the next major market correction, the trade-off of stimulating the economy by inducing financially weak buyers to buy condos with little or no down payments may backfire badly, resulting in taxpayers footing the bill for defaulted insured mortgages. Worse yet, vacancies due to fall-outs by no-equity unit owners, could cause disastrous consequences to the remaining unit owners and their complexes.
To prevent such possibilities and assure that condos remain a viable and sustainable form of housing, certain safeguards, one of which was formerly used by financial institutions, should be reinstated for the benefit of the condo industry’s future.
A Mandatory Minimum Down Payment of at least 35%
Before government insurers stepped in to insure high-ratio mortgages on condo units, financial institutions were insisting on a minimum 35% down payment. Knowing that condos were exceptionally risky, they would not provide mortgages for more than 65% of their unit value. Their risk was later minimized – in fact, almost eliminated – once government insured agencies started to provide them with guarantees in case of eventual defaults.
By doing so, a vehicle was formed by which a traditional renter with very low cash on hand could buy a condo unit without putting down much of their own money (equity). This government-subsidized policy had induced scores of traditional renters, many of them turned-speculators, to buy as many condos as possible for the sake of keeping the housing sector a strong contributor to the country’s economy.
The imperfection of such a socialist-like system was tested during the real estate crash of the early 90s, where, due to oversupply, the pool of legitimately available buyers dried out, leading to a dramatic lowering of condominium unit values and massive defaults by no-equity unit owners. Worst hit were taxpayers, who paid banks billions of dollars for defaulted mortgages through government insurance agencies.
A second test of the system’s imperfection occurred in the US in 2008, where again, the prices of housing, and particularly condominiums, experienced devaluation of up to 50% in many major urban areas. Again, it was taxpayers that had to foot the bill for the defaulted mortgages.
It seems as if not much was learned from such failures. A recent MarketWatch piece titled “Opinion: It will soon get easier to buy a home-but don’t do it” of October 24, 2014, quotes the FHFA director saying that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are planning to guarantee some loans with down payments as little as 3%.
Given that most economists agree we presently live in an economic bubble with overinflated real estate prices, we must ask ourselves if we can afford to sit and wait for the next market crash that would lead to another major condo devaluation. The next such crash could not only affect taxpayers but also the score of owners that would lose their condo units. Condo complexes left with many empty units could very possibly end up wound down through insolvency proceedings, eventually transforming themselves into ordinary apartment buildings. Damage to the economy – in fact, to the whole society – could be very dire.
For the sake of preserving the condominium industry and to minimize the risk of taxpayers’ liability in case of potential massive defaults, condos should be excluded from high-ratio insured mortgages. Condo buyers should again be required to put at least a 35% down payment of their own money if they wish to buy a condo. With no longer qualifying for government guaranteed insurance on their mortgages, and condos remaining to be overpriced, banks might insist for even higher down payments. Although sounding scary, this would actually lead us back to the free-market policy, on which our society was founded. Condo complexes that are well governed, comprised of unit owners able to afford its distinct life-style, would be in much better financial shape as its individual owners would put down their own (substantial) equity into the units, leaving them in much better position to cope with future increased maintenance costs. Their individual and collective financial strength would assure the preservation, even enhancement, of their units and complexes in times to come.
Disqualifying condos for insured high ratio mortgages would not weaken the real estate industry. In fact, it would entice developers to build more affordable apartment buildings to house members of the public that cannot afford to buy real estate, and alleviate tax payers of paying for high-ratio insured mortgages on defaulted condo units.
The 4Ps of Marketing
The 4Ps of marketing are product, price, place, and promotion. The most important of this bunch is product, of course. Get that one wrong and none of the others matter. We’ll discuss more about your “product” in a moment.
Marketing is often misunderstood; most small business owners see it purely as way to get the word out. But, it’s much more complex. In this article we’ll discuss one of the many aspects of marketing… the 4Ps.
Understand the 4Ps and…
You will have a product that people want, love, and tell their friends about…
You will maximize the profit of every sale…
You will make your product easily accessible to the people that want it most…
You will have a way to get more people to try it (that wouldn’t otherwise).
Product – You need to spend sufficient time developing your product. You must understand your market’s wants, needs, and don’t wants and then build them into your product. And then go one step further, do something extra to “Wow” them. Because if your product does not satisfy your market’s needs better than the competition, why you? What’s different about you?
Price – Find out how your top 3 competitors price their products. Then determine the true value of your product. Then determine the cost to develop your product. Then decide whether you’re going to be the low-price provider or the premium provider. There are pros and cons to both. Make sure you understand them, and then pick your position. Now you can price your product appropriately – above your cost and then above (or below) the competition based on your “position” decision.
Place – Make sure you know where your prospects hang out, where they gather. When they need your product, where are they? Then find a way to get your product to those places. You want your product at the location it’s needed. Sell hotdogs at a ballpark and you’ll make a profit. Sell hotdogs in the lobby of a dentist’s office and you won’t.
Promotion – Give something away, because providing a free gift is one the best ways to get people to try your offer. Once they try it, they may decide to buy it. If they never try it, they’ll never know if they like it and so they may never buy. You can give away a free consult, a free trial, a free sample, a free inspection, a free report, a free video, a free e-book… be creative. Find something your prospects want and then find a way to give it away for free. You want to get your product in the hands of as many people as possible. You want to get them talking about it. Do your math on this one though. Make sure you fully understand the cost to you and then your breakeven point. How many sales do you expect to make as a result of the promotion? How many sales will it take to break even on your promotional costs? Do the math. Make sure it’s viable. If so, then go for it.
How Physicians Are Reimbursed?
Resource-based relative value scale (RBRVS) is a method used to determine how much money medical providers should be paid by Medicare and health plans. Medicare, under the Reagan administration, initiated in 1985 the development of a new, fair and a more transparent fee schedule. This led to a large study, jointly conducted by researchers at Harvard University and at the American Medical Association, to estimate the relative amounts of “work” physicians contribute to the services they render. The definition of “physician’s work” took into account the physician’s time, mental effort, judgment, technical skill, physical effort and psychological stress.
The results of the Harvard-AMA study, published in 1988, laid the groundwork for what is now known as the resource-based relative value scale (RBRVS).
Medicare implemented the RBRVS payment system on January 1, 1992.
How Physician Fees Are Determined
The RBRVS breaks down the total cost of providing a particular physician service into 3 components expressed in relative value units, commonly known as RVU’s:
- Physician’s work RVU (wRVU) ~ [accounts for 52% of the cost] – Costs include the relative time, effort, and skill for each service.
- The physician’s practice expense RVU (peRVU) ~ [accounts for 44% of the cost] – Costs associated with maintaining a practice, such as rent, equipment, supplies, and non-physician labor.
- Malpractice expense RVU (mRVU) ~ [accounts for 4% of the cost] – Accounts for the professional liability insurance of the physician.
Each of the three cost components is adjusted by geographic region that accounts for variations across market areas in the cost of living. So a procedure performed in Los Angeles is worth more than a procedure performed in Dallas.
The sum of these geographically adjusted RVU’s for a particular service then constitutes the total RVU of that service.
Finally, to convert this schedule into a fee schedule expressed in dollars, the total RVU of a given service is multiplied by a “conversion factor” – a dollar amount per RVU applied to all services in the relative value schedule.
The formula for calculating physician fee schedule payment amount is as follows:
Non-Facility Pricing Amount =
[(Work RVU x Work GPCI) + (PE RVU x PE GPCI) + (MP RVU x MP GPCI)] x Conversion Factor (CF)
The conversion factor for CY 2011 was $33.9764 (CF in 2012 is $34.0376).
For example, the 2011 approved amount for CPT 99213 for Los Angeles, CA is calculated as:
Non-Facility Pricing Amount =
[(0.97 x 1.039) + (0.99 x 1.220) + (0.07 x 0.722)] x 33.9764
1.00783 + 1.2078 + 0.05054 = 2.26617 x 33.9764 = $77.00
The Pros and Cons of RVUs
Benefits of using RVUs:
- Useful tool to compare the relative difficulty associated with the different procedures
- Ability to benchmark data
- Associate physician’s work to his/her relative time, effort, and skill needed
- Accounts for cost of living variations – higher standard of living equates to higher RVUs
Criticisms against RVUs:
- Payment is based on effort and does not include adjustments for outcomes, quality of service, severity, or demand. This system leads to overuse.
- One effect attributed to the current RBRVS system is incentivizing specialists at the expense of primary care physicians (PCPs) — because specialist services require more effort and specialized training, they are paid at a higher rate. This leads to fewer people selecting to stay in the field of primary care.
- The Specialty Society Relative Value Scale Update Committee (RUC) is largely privately run. RUC is secretive, with the meetings being closed to the public and uninvited observers.
- The data are effectively copyrighted by the AMA, but its use is required by statute.
- Although the RBRVS system is mandated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the data for it appears in the Federal Register, the American Medical Association (AMA) maintains that their copyright of the CPT allows them to charge a license fee to anyone who wishes to associate RVU values with CPT codes. The AMA receives approximately $70 million annually from these fees, making them reluctant to allow the free distribution of tools and data that might help physicians calculate their fees accurately and fairly.
Committees With Influence
The following is a brief explanation of how codes for physician services are developed and priced. Our current payment system is based on procedure codes which are developed by a 17-member committee known as the CPT Editorial Panel. The AMA nominates 11 of 17-member group while the remaining seats are nominated by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, the Health Insurance Association of America, CMS, and the American Hospital Association. The CPT Committee issues new codes twice each year.
Another committee, the Specialty Society Relative Value Scale Update Committee (RUC), meets 3 times a year to set new values, determines the Relative Value Units (RVUs) for each new code, and revalues all existing codes at least once every 5 years. The RUC has 29 members, 23 of whom are appointed by major national medical societies. The six remaining seats are held by the Chair (an AMA appointee) and a representative from the following areas:
- AMA;
- CPT Editorial Panel;
- American Osteopathic Association;
- Health Care Professions Advisory Committee; and
- Practice Expense Review Committee.
Anyone who attends its meetings must sign a confidentiality agreement.
The influence of this secretive panel is enormous. The CMS, which oversees Medicare, typically follows at least 90% of its recommendations in figuring out how much to pay doctors for their work. Medicare spends over $60 billion a year on doctors and other practitioners. Furthermore, many private insurers and Medicaid programs also use the federal system in creating their own fee schedules.
