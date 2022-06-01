Finance
Why an Online Marketing Company is Ideal For Internet Businesses
Businesses situated in Scotland can obtain excellent services from an online marketing company. Whether your business is situated in Scotland or anywhere in the UK however, acquiring Internet solutions from a marketing company will help your business scale better heights. Marketing an online business needs expert knowledge and reliable experience. Since not all website owners have the needed expertise, dealing with professional agencies can prove helpful in the long run.
While many business owners are worried on the costs involved in getting a paid online marketing campaign, there are affordable means in acquiring marketing solutions nonetheless. Thus, it is essential to assess every web marketing company that you deal with as well as to check the services they offer.
If you are still considering on seeking the services of an online marketing agency, the following reasons can help you understand why doing so can be valuable.
Marketing companies can help you get to the top of search engines
Having your website optimised for the search engines is not an easy thing to master. Search engine optimisation is one online marketing strategy that needs the comprehensive knowledge of SEO professionals. Although website owners who are experts in SEO can develop strategies in-house, seeking the assistance of optimisation experts can produce worthwhile solutions and results in a very short span of time.
Having a selection of online advertising options
Through Internet marketing services, you can have multiple options on the advertising methods needed by your business. Not only will you be able to access organic SEO methods, you can also obtain excellent PPC campaigns. If your web business is still on the process of building up traffic the natural way, using Pay per Click advertising methods will give your site immediate high traffic.
Access to Consulting Services from Scotland Web Professionals
With an Internet marketing company, you can consult the requirements of your website in terms of web promotions. An Internet marketing consultant can help you determine which aspects of your business and your website needs more development.
Whether your business requires a more navigation-friendly website or needs to improve promotional efforts for a specific market, a consultant will formulate the best possible solutions for a specific requirement. Furthermore, most consulting firms also provide training programs for website owners to help you play an important role in the promotion of your site and products.
Efficient tracking tools for online positioning
Most marketing companies will have sophisticated tracking tools to monitor what your clients are actually searching for. Through this, you will know whether you are serving the needs of your clients or not.
Although huge profits can be derived from the web, marketing online may not always be easy. It is important to find a professional online marketing company. In Scotland, professional agencies can help you devise the best strategies for your business.
Finance
Five Tips For Loan Applications
The ‘credit crunch’ and the general nervousness of the financial markets has meant that lenders are more careful about lending money. Many have had their fingers burnt and will now take a much closer look at loan applications than they might have in the past. If you’re thinking about a taking out a loan, maybe through a comparison website, you will want to make your application as appealing as possible to avoid rejection. Here are five tips that will improve your chances of having your loan application approved.
You only get one chance to create a good first impression. Make sure that you present yourself and your application in as plausible a manner as possible. Look the part if you have to meet the loan provider or bank face to face. Be punctual, be polite and do your best to show that you are a safe and reliable option. Likewise, conduct any correspondence maturely and sensibly. The loan provider holds all the cards. You need to do your best to impress upon them that their money is safe with you.
Check your credit rating. There are various criteria that the loan provider will be looking at to establish whether they will lend you money or not and they will build a picture of your loan-worthiness through your credit report. The stronger your credit history the more likely you are to succeed in your application. Check your credit rating to make sure that it is both up to date and accurate. There are numerous agencies who for a small fee can check your status. Now is the time to sort out any errors or misinformation that may impact on your loan application.
If your credit history comes out with a question mark against your name, (maybe you have CCJs against you or you have a record of missing loan repayments) you could find that your application is rejected or that any loan will be offered at a higher interest rate.
Make sure that you’re on top of your existing loans. Don’t let your current commitments interfere with your application for a new loan. Are you on the electoral register at your current address? Is borrowing against your credit cards and overdrafts under control? Also consider the new repayments. Will you be able to manage additional repayments in the event of the loan being approved?
Keep you loan application within reason. Applying for unrealistic amounts of credit will set alarm bells ringing. How does the amount you are applying for relate to your income? There is no point for you or your loan provider to agree an amount that you stand little chance of being able to pay back. Sensible loan applications are treated seriously, the others simply go in the bin.
Don’t apply too often. Each application for a loan or any other form of credit is recorded. If you keep getting either refused credit or keep going back to borrow more and more over a short period of time your applications will be flagged up and your chances of securing the loan will diminish. It looks suspicious and suggests that maybe you aren’t careful with your money or that there are underlying reasons that you are being repeatedly refused. Manage your financial situation, manage your financial information and manage your loan applications diligently if you want your loan application to be successful.
Finance
Naming Your Business – Five Rules To Long-Term Success
What’s in a name? Quite a bit if you are starting a business. From cute to clumsy, serious to inane, business names can range from the ridiculous to the sublime. Perhaps starved for opportunities to be creative, some entrepreneurs seem to have the market cornered on how to blunder into what may be the single most important aspect of marketing genius: the name of the business.
It never ceases to amaze me how people arrive at the names for their businesses. Many business people approach me after they have worked with their lawyers and accountants to set up the business, perhaps going the extra mile to incorporate and sometimes having also taken it upon themselves to design their own logo before realizing that it takes a little more talent to create a brand than some amateurish attempt at graphic design. I then have the dubious honor of taking the pooled efforts of these three dedicated professionals some of whom must have slept through business marketing to work with a sometimes problematic name they have agreed upon and create a logo or trademark which addresses the desperate need for a striking, definitive and effective professional image for the duration of its existence.
Many people who start small businesses fail to consider that in the highly competitive arena of local marketing the name should quickly define what the business represents. This results in two problems: The name does not describe what the business offers; or, even if it does, it usually uses too many, or a misguided combination of words, to do so. And to make matters worse, this is usually after a false start with liberal spending to try to promote this new venture, based on an array of inept marketing decisions and the use of deficient marketing tools, a situation which makes it more difficult for me than starting from ground zero.
Case in point: I recently was contacted by a relatively new organization who said they needed a marketing plan. Upon closer analysis, I learned that they had been running an ad in the regional newspaper of their geographic service area on almost a daily basis without reaping any response. In searching their industry via Google, I could not find any mention of their group within the first ten pages of results. Only after searching the name of the gentleman who had contacted me was I able to locate his name on a web page about this organization’s board of directors. Literally entering through the back door, I was able to find a link to their home page which upon observation reminded me of the incompetent ad which had been running in the paper I read every day but like everyone else, had ignored as irrelevant. Understandably, with a nebulous business name, poorly designed logo, non-existent ad message and busy, unprofessional presentation, it’s sad and ironic that this non-profit group offering a valuable service to senior citizens had so miserably wasted their limited funds by trying to do everything themselves to save money. And not one of the members of this in-house marketing group were able to detect any problems with this effort, too close to the forest to see the trees.
Now, with resignation that a do-it-yourself strategy is not always the most cost-effective, the directors were surprisingly receptive to my suggestion that, while I expected resistance, perhaps they could consider a business name change at this early juncture in their organization’s history. Simultaneously, I also proposed that along with the marketing plan and name change, a new professional logo would logically follow in addition to a series of well-conceived ads they could use for promotion on a continual basis. As soon as their signed contract and project deposit arrives, I will undertake this challenge, since they now are anxious to proceed with sudden recognition and appreciation of their failed attempt at self-promotion.
From the perspective of my long career, I assure you that this is a common phenomenon particularly in situations where marketing is done by “committee,” which tragically describes the majority of my clients: law firms, healthcare and dental practices, non-profit organizations, industrial and pharmaceutical companies, etc. And it doesn’t matter whether the business is large or small, or whether it is basically run by a single professional or a group of directors. In most cases, business leaders frequently lack the vision or self-confidence to make marketing decisions on their own, so they engage the opinions of everyone and anyone who surrounds them, regardless of competence to judge the subject. This means that my directives come from such diverse sources as teenage sons of clients, wives of clients, secretaries, summer interns, random customers of clients, anonymous emailed comments from websites, and other miscellaneous “experts,” all of whom emphatically express their views so I am well-apprised of how to do my job effectively.
Of course, I am not so pig-headed that I cannot see the value of such input. On the contrary, I am grateful to know how this diverse universe processes information so I can evaluate every strategy as it is developed to satisfy every possible requirement. Whether anyone realizes that this method of marketing is fairly impossible to achieve is immaterial, since no one can ever measure every single response to marketing efforts anyway. The old axiom, “You can’t please all of the people all of the time” may apply, but you can’t blame a person for trying.
Of the clients I have who do believe that there is one, and only one, way to effectively market their business, that way being their own personal way, based not on advanced study of business marketing, mass psychology, the elements of style or effective strategies of communication, but on nothing more than pure, unadulterated, self-centered ego. I say, hey, more power to them! It is their money they are spending and they certainly have the right to believe what they want to believe. Furthermore, marketing as part art, part science and part luck has as many guarantees as we get at the race track or in the stock market. So who am I to disagree with my clients’ convictions?
Well, just for the record, I do chime in with my own opinions which are backed by 35 years of hands-on marketing experience which includes a successful career in marketing my own as well as my many successful clients’ businesses. If my opinion differs from that of one egotistical client, for example, it is enough that I have advised him of it regardless of his stubborn impulse to dismiss it and proceed with his own strategy despite what I think. He obviously has gotten to this stage of his illustrious career through his own navigational talents and distinctive intelligence so I do respect him and am not offended in any way by his belief in himself, above all.
However, this places an enormous task on my shoulders: To market his business using a name that includes six long words, some of which are esoteric and industry-specific. This means that the logo, in addition to including a striking trademark must also be composed of six words totalling 42 letters. Add to that the need for a tagline, the entire package of which must be large enough to read in such small applications as on checks, on business cards, and in the smaller units the yellow pages offers both online and in print.
Compare this with business names using one short word: eBay®, Google™, Yahoo!®, Microsoft®, Apple®, etc. Granted, some of these names do not describe what the business offers. But all of these are highly successful businesses nonetheless. How have they done this? By assigning ample funds to building their brands so that the name of the business needs no definition, it becomes its own word with its own meaning. Such is the power of successful marketing.
You may say those businesses had the advantage of marketing their brands over the Internet but today, we all have that same advantage. Especially with the help of such brands as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube, all four being excellent examples of short, punchy business names which aptly define their raison d’étre. Most of the businesses that approach my company for marketing help are small businesses, sometimes with geographic limitations. Such businesses usually don’t realize how much time, money and repetition of effort is needed to build a brand.
One of our competitors in the metro-New York market recently began airing a commercial to promote their business and invite response from the same market we serve. While I cannot mention the name of this business for legal reasons, suffice it to say that it is a short 3-word insult directed at the very market they are trying to attract. And, moments ago, I was scolded by a telemarketer who responded to my polite statement that his offer to sell my business did not interest me at this time with: “OK…go down with the rest of them!”
Have I missed something? Are insults the new marketing strategy du jour? In both of these instances, injecting negativity, or worse, personal abuse into normally courteous business protocol, in my opinion, does nothing more than deliver a message of disrespect, insolence and humiliation to the very subject you are trying to endear.
Having been raised by a mother who was 40 years older than I, I often heard old American colloquial expressions, a couple of which occur to me now: “You win more bees with honey than with vinegar” and “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all!” In marketing, both of these sayings are powerful guides to proper business etiquette and by extension, long-term business success. While you may feel this is a milquetoast approach, the muscle is in a sincere and heartfelt delivery.
How does that relate to naming your business? In a few ways which I will list as a random set of rules to follow:
1. The business name can be your biggest marketing tool if it defines what you are offering but is distinctive enough to stand out from the crowd.
2. Keep it short and sweet, but above all, memorable.
3. Accentuate the positive, with emphasis on value to the market you plan to target.
4. Don’t limit yourself too severely if you may need to branch out in the future.
5. Remember, you may want to protect your business name by registering a trademark, incorporating, or filing a dba (an alternate or assumed name registration for your business known as “doing business as”), so engaging a lawyer to conduct a valid search may be necessary, which could require a list of suitable possibilities rather than one lone choice of name.
With all of the above in mind, it is of utmost importance for you to realize that whatever you end up calling your business, it will be one item in a long list of vital components which together will work cumulatively to establish your business as the success you desire. That is the bottom line.
Finance
The Buying and Selling Costs of Real Estate Transactions in Kenya
As would be expected, there are several transactions involved in buying and selling property, which attract fees and taxes. In Kenya, you incur charges from the moment you begin searching for feasible investment ventures.
While some costs are set, such as registration and requisite search fees, many costs associated with buying and selling real estate in Kenya are highly variable and based on:
- The type of real estate
- Location of the property
- Commissions and fees charged and earned by the various professionals (which are also often based on type and location of the property)
- The type of transactions
- Documents you want or need
The estimated sum for round trip transactions can range from 4.5% to 6.8% of the selling/buying price of the real estate.
Real-estate Agent Fees
- Searching fees: rates vary depending on the type, size and cost of property with an urban apartment in upmarket neighborhood costing as much as Ksh5,000
- Viewing fees: varies among real estate agents but usually ranges between Ksh500- 1000 for residential houses and over Kshs5,000 for commercial properties
- Listing Fees: varies depending on size and location of property with landlords paying from 2% the value of the property
- Agent’s commission (buyer & seller): 1.25% of the sale price
Property Requisite Search Fees
- Preliminary requisite search fee: Ksh500
- Costs of obtaining requisite completion documents (seller): Kshs500
Registration Costs
- Registration fees: Ksh500
- Banker’s cheque fee: Kshs600
- Land rent clearance certificate: Kshs 7,500
Stamp Duties
Stamp duties are taxes tied to documents and real-estate sale/purchase transactions. It’s usually based on the sale price of the property.
- Duly signed sales agreement: Ksh200 for original copy and Kshs20 for each copy
- Property transfer (properties within municipalities): 4% flat rate
- Property transfer (outside municipalities): 2% flat rate
- Mortgage: 0.1% of the amount of mortgage
- Property leased for less than 3 years: 1% flat rate
- Property leased over a duration of 3yrs: 2% flat rate stamp duty
Taxes
- Income tax (non-residents): 30% of gross rental income
- Income tax (foreign companies): 37.50% flat rate
- Annual property tax: varies across locations and property value but is usually 1% of the property value
- Land tax: varies by location of the land and is most costly in major towns such as Nairobi with rates as high as 8%
Legal and Mortgage Fees
- Legal charges related with taking mortgage
- Depends on amount of mortgage you take (higher mortgages mean higher fees) but mostly the rates are between 0.5-1.5% of the value of property
- Property insurance: varies with duration of loan repayment and lender
- Mortgage life policy: charged at 0.3% and 0.6% of the mortgage loan per year
- Mortgage negotiation fees: although it varies, most lenders ask for 1% of the mortgage amount
- Mortgage indemnity insurance: often ranges between 5 – 10% of the value of property
- Legal fees related with lawyer overseeing sale process: 1.5%
Other Important Costs
- Survey fees: Ksh 5, 000 consultation fee.
- Survey fees are determined by the survey work done
- Valuation charges: usually Kshs5,000 consultation fee
- However, the actual valuation fee depends on property value. For instance valuation charges for urban properties valued Ksh10 million means Ksh40,000
- Residency permit fees: accompanied by non-refundable processing fees and the fees vary depending with the type of permit you need. For instance:
- Class D- Kshs200,000 annually with 10,000 non-refundable fees
- Class I- Kshs5,000 with Kshs1,000 non-refundable fee
- Class A- Kshs250, 000 and 10,000 non- refundable, etc.
Company setup costs: depends on type and size of company and its location
Utility reconnection fees include
- Electricity deposit fees: standard Ksh2,500
- Water deposit fees: standard Ksh1,000
Why an Online Marketing Company is Ideal For Internet Businesses
Bitcoin Rises, Holds 46% of Market Share
Five Tips For Loan Applications
Central Bank of Russia Welcomes Crypto Payment
Naming Your Business – Five Rules To Long-Term Success
The Buying and Selling Costs of Real Estate Transactions in Kenya
Top 3 Altcoins For June 2022: AXS, AAVE and ADA
Top 5 Benefits of Bike Insurance Online Renewal
The Arrogance of SEO
Fire Insurance Under Indian Insurance Law
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release