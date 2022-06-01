Business
Why your business should use geothermal energy
For businesses, using renewable energy like geothermal power can be what you require to create a cost-effective and more attractive business model. But there is a good chance that you may feel overwhelmed by some obstacles to renewable energy sources. For example, the cost or even reliability of solar and wind can leave you questioning whether it’s possible to power your business.
One of the best ways you can power your business is to use geothermal energy. Geothermal power comes directly from within the earth to produce efficient and clean business processes. Businesses are now recognizing the importance of this energy when it comes to powering their businesses. This article discusses why your business should use geothermal energy.
The role of geothermal power in businesses
Geothermal power is sourced from the heat that is stored beneath the surface of the earth. The earth generates this heat constantly and cannot stop it. This makes geothermal energy a great source of renewable energy that can be used through clean and minimal-electricity processes.
Therefore, businesses can use this energy to reduce their dependence on unsustainable fossil fuels. Certain areas of the earth tend to have higher amounts of geothermal power to tap into. It’s worth noting this doesn’t mean that it’s only available in certain places. You should remember that the earth can absorb at least fifty percent of the power from the sun into the ground. And, this power is available to be sourced from several areas. You just need to have the right system to make use of this geothermal power to sustain the energy your business needs.
Today, the most common use for geothermal power is the cooling and heating of offices and homes. A ground source heat pump can gather the required energy and distribute it throughout a home or an office efficiently better than traditional HVAC systems. Besides, you can use this steam produced from this underground heat to power everything including health spas and melting roadway ice. A wide range of businesses can utilize this clean energy source to develop several business benefits.
The benefits of geothermal power
If your business is exploring the best way you can make use of renewable energy sources without spending tons of money, then geothermal energy can be an excellent option. The use of this energy source is broader than you may realize. Utility Bidder provides more information on geothermal power.
You can save a lot of cash by reducing energy costs and have sustainable benefits that may resonate with your customers. When it comes to sustainable benefits, you should note that businesses that adopt sustainable measures, such as geothermal energy usually experience several other benefits throughout their company. Most customers expect your business to have ethical standards, so the sustainability activities tend to be far-reaching.
For example, some studies have indicated that most consumers can purchase products from a business that recognizes its environmental impact. Also, businesses that lead in environmental sustainability activities outperform their competitors. Lastly, businesses that have a productive environmental approach can recruit and retain top talent.
Web Application Security – Everything You Should Know
Introduction
Web applications have spread to almost all industries in the past few years, making business operations easier. After banking and finance to e-commerce, consequently, all industries actively seek web application development services for their said benefits.
However, many of these web applications become bait for cybercriminals. There are many examples where cybercrimes have turned down companies. Unsecured and irresponsibly coded applications continue to threaten data security.
We are sure you don’t want this to happen to your business applications. But is there something you can do?
Of course. Find services that are also concerned about web application security. Having a feature-rich web app would be vain if it’s unsecured. Therefore, we have some important details about making secure apps and websites and our approach to creating secure web apps.
What is Web Application Security Testing
Web app security testing is a process to assess web applications for various security flaws, loopholes, and vulnerabilities. It is essential to prevent cyber attacks, data breaches, and malware. Threats are ever existing. But careful security testing highlights all hidden vulnerable points that may be on the verge of exploitation by hackers.
Importance of Web App Security Testing
Digital transformation has offered innumerable benefits to different industries. However, like the second face of the coin, there are some troubles too. Cyber threats and hackers are a few problems that you should be protecting your business applications from.
While web app development solutions continuously raise security standards, hackers come up with new, sophisticated techniques to break through them. Therefore, it’s crucial to conduct regular security testing to stay above the vulnerabilities that can be used against your app.
For a long time, cybersecurity was put in the backseat as developers were least concerned about the impact of this negligence. Only when companies started losing millions and news headlines were filled with security breaches has this changed.
Cyber attacks are scarier than they seem. Mentioned below are some benefits of paying attention to web app development security.
1. Identify Vulnerabilities and Flaws in Web Apps
One of the most important benefits of security testing is that it unveils all vulnerabilities and flaws that can cause trouble. For every web application development company, security testing is a crucial step of the development life cycle. As a result, developers are mindful of how security tests can make applications more reliable and follow the same at different stages.
2. Comply with Security Regulations
As a result of increasing cyber-attacks and data breaches, several security standards and laws were set for specific industries and their web applications. In order to protect the users’ interests, web app security testing is made mandatory for almost all industries. It’s especially applicable to sensitive sectors like e-commerce, banking, and finance.
3. Analyze and Improve Current Security
Web security check helps in detecting any loopholes in your system and ensure adherence to current security measures. Even the firewall that is meant to protect your web app can have vulnerabilities. Regular security checks help in detecting these problems and rectifying the weaknesses before they take a toll on your business.
4. Detect Any Abnormal Activities and Security
Regular security audits help in detecting any hacker behavior or security breaches going on with the application. In fact, according to IBM, it takes an average of 196 days for a company to recognize a security breach within its/ system.
5. Formulate a Security Plan
Using the details of a security audit, companies can prepare an effective security plan and prioritize responses against a hack or breach. It will also help in planning out incident responses according to your app or business. Moreover, you will anyway require guidance from experts.
Steps to Perform Manual Web App Security Testing
Although you may not be able to make it without professional help, a little information never hurts. Here are the steps that we follow as a web application development company to manually test web apps.
1) Asset Discovery
2) Look for Outdated Versions
3) Check for Various Permissions
4) Check for Security Protocols
5) Penetration Test to Analyze Code Rigidity
6) Database Security Check
7) Run Configuration Tests
8) Check Network Assets
9) Business Logic
10) Client-side Logic
11) Input Validation
12) Authentication and Session Management
13) Configurations
14) Check for Authorization
Secure Web Application Development at Narola Infotech
There will always be a few vulnerabilities with your undertakings. But it should not keep you from grabbing the lucrative opportunities that come through well-designed web apps. You just need to choose a web app development company wisely.
Although we can’t help with the growing number of hackers, we make sure that your web applications remain intact. At Narola Infotech, our proficient web app developers are keen on details and security regulations. We understand that business applications are a huge investment and put a lot at stake. Therefore the web applications we deliver are curated with prevailing security standards in mind.
We hope this blog helps you know how web application security is important and what are some of its best practices. Moreover, you can contact us any time for more details on related services.
Which is the Safest Bank in India for FD?
What are some of the best heist movies or series that you have ever watched? ‘The Heist of the Century’ or would you say ‘Money Heist’ – now are you thinking this is completely irrelevant. That is not true – when you think the best movies about the robbery, crime, or heists come to be around banks – don’t you think so? But this is hardly ever true. It might sound a little boring to hear this – but Bank heists and frauds happen quite rarely when it is compared to a few years ago. We would never say bank frauds never happen; they do – but they have taken a huge dip now – given the high-end tech, savvy clients and staff, and so many more factors. These stories you watch in a movie are about 99% fictitious.
Now, coming to that 1% – if you are worried about locking your money in for it through an FD – don’t worry; this article will help you out. Before all of that, let’s just get to the point of your investment.
How Does an FD Actually Work?
Before we get going to how banks take up safety measures or so – let us talk about how an FD would work. You will open an FD account – just like a savings account, and after that, you will deposit the sum you choose to invest into this account.
For instance, let’s just say you choose the bank HDFC; you will invest Rs. 5,00,000 (a lump sum amount) in it for a period of 7 years. The HDFC FD interest rates today are 5.75% for a year. This means you will be earning a lot of money each on your investments.
But, your investments will not be removed from the bank until a period of 7 years has been completed.
But, the matter of safety comes to play now.
You will be concerned about the safety of your funds (fraudulent activities, errors, etc.) since such a big amount is going to be locked in and without your access for a long period of time. But, this is reasonable.
But, you will be investing in a bank – that is a great keeper of its promises. You can find out the number of measures they take to keep your money safe as you keep reading.
Measures that a Bank Takes to Keep your Money Safe
This is both the customer-facing of the banking process and the internals taking care of data and money –
1) Authentication Takes Place:
Authentication means that every transaction in the bank takes place after the identity is confirmed; only then is it initiated. This will also apply to all of the web portals and mobile applications that new users and existing customers use. A few years ago, authentication only meant a PIN, but today the bank also uses biometrics and other techniques to make sure of this.
2) Audit Trails
History in banking transactions was always available in a passbook. Additionally, they also maintain an audit trail for every event that has taken place in the interactions with customers and more. This data is also backed up – so they can never lose it.
3) Secure Infrastructure
This implies the database and servers where the data is stored and the boundaries that are established to set this up. In most cases, account numbers and other customer numbers, even during testing and other cases, are always masked. Which means no one can get a hint of you.
4) Secure Processes
Banks have a lot of processes, and all of it is tested. That is why we have KYC today and other such updates. Banks can mitigate threats and safeguard sensitive client data – even name and card numbers – so no worries there.
5) Continuous Communication
They also make sure they communicate regularly with consumers on upgrades to the systems, the introduction of new authentication procedures, and more, along with the periodic account statements that are generated and sent to the customers. You could also choose to get alerts and notifications for every tiny move.
So, you can make sure – that the bank’s teams and safety measures work around the clock (though they say they work 9-5) to ensure customer safety.
So, the real question would be to ask about the best FD options from different banks, but it would not be the wisest question to ask about the safest. But, if you still have doubts about it – you could always choose to invest only in public banks. Banks such as SBI and more. Some of the largest and most reliable banks in the country are also backed by the government.
By that, you will know that you are making a safe FD investment for the long term.
Some Safety Measures you Can Take for your FD
When it comes to the safety of your finances – it does go both ways (since the loss would be bigger on your side):
- Keep your Account Number only to yourself.
- Always have your phone number registered with the account.
- Use online platforms carefully.
- Be updated on your investment.
- Make sure you check your account now and then.
Conclusion
Now you know the answer to the safest bank for your FD investment. But, only when you trust the source of your investment vehicle would your mind be at peace, and that is completely acceptable – so much sure you know the whereabouts of your investments always.
How to Manage Your Money When The Stock Market
The market has been volatile this year and we can’t predict what will happen next. The pandemic, inflation, or war in Ukraine could cause a dip into decline however there is no guarantee for when it might happen because history doesn’t give us notice about these things!
When the stock market drops, it can be a scary time for investors. And of course, there is always an option for managing your money during a stock market downturn to take out a loan from a loan places like Speedy Cash. By doing this, you can free up some cash that can be used to help cover expenses or investments that may have taken a hit.
However, if you have a plan in place and know how to manage your money, you can weather the storm without getting into debt. The following are some steps that you can take to protect your assets in case of a market crash or even an economic depression. Preparation and diversification will be key elements for preparing yourself, so as not only to survive but thrive during these difficult times!
If you’re feeling panicked about your investments, don’t worry – you’re not alone. In this blog post, we’ll give you some tips for panic-free investing, so you can rest easy knowing that your money is in good hands.
What Is A Stock Market Crash?
A stock market crash is a sudden and sharp decline in the prices of stocks. It is typically defined as a drop of at least ten percent from the previous high. A crash can occur over the course of a few days or even weeks, and it can have a devastating effect on the economy.
The most recent stock market crash occurred in 2008, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 50%. This was followed by a severe recession that lasted for several years.
While stock market crashes are often associated with economic downturns, they can also occur during periods of prosperity. For example, the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s ended with a stock market crash in 2000.
Stock market crashes can have a number of different causes, including economic recessions, inflationary pressures, and political turmoil. However, the most common cause is simply a sudden change in investor sentiment. When investors become pessimistic about the future prospects of the stock market, they may sell their stocks en masse, causing prices to plummet.
While stock market crashes can be frightening events, it’s important to remember that they are also relatively rare. Over the past century, there have been only a handful of major stock market crashes. So while it’s important to be prepared for them, it’s also important not to let them paralyze you with fear.
For example, as of May 16, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index is down 0.78% or 191.41 points to 24,311.19. This marks a significant decline from yesterday’s close of 24,502.60. The last time the Dow was this low was on October 27th, when it closed at 24,285.95.
What caused this sudden drop? There are a few possible explanations. One is that investors are concerned about the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the United States. Another is that tensions between the United States and China have flared up again after Chinese officials announced plans to impose new national security laws on Hong Kong.
Whatever the reason for today’s decline, it’s important to remember that the stock market is volatile and can go up or down at any time. If you’re concerned about your investments, it’s always a good idea to speak with a financial advisor. They can help you develop a plan that will protect your assets in case of a market crash.
Make a Stock Research of Your Investments Portfolio
First of all, do a stock research of your investment portfolio: This is probably the most important thing you can do to prepare for a market crash. You need to know what stocks you own, and how they might be affected by a market downturn. Are they well-diversified? Do they have a history of weathering market dips? If not, it might be time to reconsider your investment strategy.
A stock research will help you understand which stocks are worth holding onto and which ones might be best to sell. This is important information to have, so you can make decisions based on facts, not emotions.
When the stock market crashes, it’s natural to feel panicked. But if you have a plan in place and know how to manage your money, you can weather the storm. With a little preparation and diversification, you can protect your assets and even thrive during these difficult times.
Don’t Neglect Diversifying Your Stock Portfolio
One of the most important things you can do to prepare for a market crash is to diversify your stock portfolio. This means investing in a variety of different industries and sectors, so that your portfolio is not overly reliant on any one particular area.
Diversification will help protect you from losses if the market crashes, as some stocks are bound to perform better than others during these times. Even if the overall market takes a hit, you may still be able to come out ahead if you have a diversified portfolio.
So don’t neglect to diversify your investments – it could be the key to weathering a market crash unscathed. Work with a financial advisor to determine the best way to allocate your assets, and don’t put all your eggs in one basket. With a little preparation, you can protect yourself from the worst the market has to offer.
Prepare to Buy the Dip
One of the best things you can do to prepare for a market crash is to be ready to buy the dip. This means having cash on hand so that you can take advantage of lower prices. If you have been thinking about investing in a particular stock or sector, a market crash may provide the perfect opportunity to do so at a discount.
Of course, buying the dip is not without risks. It’s important to remember that when the market crashes, it can take some time to recover. So you will need to be patient and have faith that your investments will eventually rebound. But if you are prepared and have done your research, buying the dip can be a great way to profit from a market crash. Just be sure that you are investing for the long term and not trying to time the market.
Stay Disciplined with Your Spending
When it comes to managing your money, one of the most important things you can do is to stay disciplined with your spending. This means creating a budget and sticking to it, even when times are tough.
During a market crash, it can be tempting to spend more than you can afford in an attempt to make up for losses. But this is a dangerous strategy that can quickly spiral out of control. If you find yourself in this situation, take a step back and reassess your budget. See where you can cut back on expenses, and stick to that plan no matter what.
Keep an Eye on the Market
Keep an eye on the market and be prepared to make more changes if necessary. This may mean selling some of your investments or making other adjustments to your portfolio. But if you stay disciplined with your spending and keep a close eye on the market, you can weather the storm and come out ahead in the end.
With a little preparation and discipline, you can manage your money during a market crash without panicking. Just be sure to do your research, diversify your investments, and stay disciplined with your spending. With these tips, you can protect yourself from losses and even profit from a market downturn.
Conclusion
A market crash can be a scary time, but if you have a plan in place and know how to manage your money, you can weather the storm. With a little preparation and diversification, you can protect your assets and even thrive during these difficult times. Just be sure to do your research, diversify your investments, and stay disciplined with your spending. With these tips, you can protect yourself from losses and even profit from a market downturn.
