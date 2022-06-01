Will Solana Replace Ethereum in the NFT Marketplace?

The weekly volume growth for Solana was 17.83% during the market down crash.
Solana’s unique seller count crossed over 170% in the month.
There is an unseen race between Ethereum and Solana NFT for the past month. Both are competing with each in terms of growth rate. Yesterday the weekly growth rate was 17.83% for Solana and -12.40% for Ethereum, as per cryptoslam.
Solana News tweets:
On May 16, the sales of both the NFT were also neck to neck. The sales volume of Ethereum NFT was $27 million and Solana NFT was $20 million. The change in the volume was 21.74% for Ethereum and it was 184.35% for Solana.
The press time values are as follows, $37 million sales for Ethereum with 32.07% change in the last 24 hrs and $4 million sales for Solana with -21.16% change. In the top 10 NFT collection ranking, the first nine places are occupied by the Ethereum collection and the tenth one is Solana’s Fortuna’s car club.
Shark Competing with Whale
The NFT market is greatly dominated by Ethereum, all major collections are from Ethereum blockchain like the prominent Bored Ape Yacht Club and famous personalities supporting and being buyers of them.
The Solana even being visible in front of this giant is big news for the crypto world and this is seen to be the response to the addition of the Trippin’ Ape Tribe. Also, the NFT blockchain got the attention of the crowd when Opensea supported Solana. The transaction speed of Solana is only 10K times higher, also the unique seller value has crossed the 1 million mark.
The 3rd Arena season has officially returned with vehement matches with a total prize value of up to $40,000.
The Arena of Ninneko is one of the most engaging and competitive Arena of the current GameFi titles on the market. With diverse gameplay, Ninneko’s Arena is sure to attract players from the first battles.
Arena season 3 starts from June 1 to June 15
Season 3 of Ninneko’s Arena starts from June 1 to June 15 with extremely fierce 1:1 PK matches. At the end of the tournament, the organizers will choose the TOP 300 best players and give them valuable gifts.
With each rank, the reward will also gradually increase to 240 MATA for the Diamond rank. The higher the rank, the greater the reward. In addition, coming to this TOP racing event, gamers will receive valuable rewards such as NINO, cotton box, saphire box. And especially TOP 3 Arena will immediately receive the “rare and hard to find” Whitelist NFT Land.
Top
Reward
1
36000 NINO + 1 whitelist land + 3 cotton box
2
30000 NINO + 1 whitelist land + 2 cotton box
3
25000 NINO + 1 whitelist land + 1 cotton box
4
21000 NINO + 1 cotton box
5
16000 NINO + 1 saphire box
6-10
12000 NINO
11-50
8400 NINO
51-100
5000 NINO
101-300
3600 NINO
What is the NFT lands whitelist?
Whitelist NFT Land is one of the biggest favors that Ninneko gives to their gamers in this Arena season. In the near future, Ninneko will launch NFT Land, with this NFT Land Whitelist, players have a golden opportunity to buy Land without competition. It is known that Land is open for sale in limited quantities, but profits are limitless.
Arena is one of the most valuable features of Ninneko
During the last two seasons of Arena, Ninneko has seen the excitement of the community when thousands of gamers have participated. The increasingly fierce competition has brought thrilling seasons among Ninneko’s talented gamers.
Coming to Arena season 3, Ninneko looks forward to thrilling and dramatic matches. Along with the latest updates of Ninneko, Arena season 3 promises to have unexpected and unpredictable developments.
With this series of events, Ninneko definitely brings excitement to the NFT market, which has been very gloomy in recent times, as well as once again showing the professionalism and dedication of the project team when continuously releasing high-quality updates to attract and retain players. Season 3 Arena Ninneko has been started, what are you waiting for!
About Ninneko
Ninneko is a p2e game featuring NFT characters in forests and mystery villages. The NFT characters (cats) have a unique combination of hair, tail, ears, eyes, mouth, and hands. The BSC-based role-playing game involves nurturing the cat character Ninneko and fighting enemies in the player versus player or player versus enemy battles. The platform also features a high utility token for using various features in the game. Ninneko stands out from regular Idle games with its Breeding system, where players can enjoy the game using diverse characters.
For more information about Ninneko, visit the following links:
Join Ninneko here!
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Cardano (ADA) exhibited strength over the last 24 hours as the coin rallied by almost 25%. With Bitcoin trying to climb up on its chart, altcoins have reflected the same price action. Broader market seems to be regaining its lost momentum with major market movers showing signs of recovery.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today stood at $1.38 Trillion with a 3.6% increase in the last 24 hours. The buyers have re-entered the market after the bears failed to drag the price below the $0.40 support line.
Cardano bounced off the aforementioned support line and started its journey towards recovery. Cardano happens to be one of the top gainers across the industry today. The demand for the coin surged and as a result the coin continued to break past several key resistance levels over the last 72 hours.
Cardano Price Analysis: One Day Chart
ADA was priced at $0.63 at the time of writing after rallying over 25% in the last 24 hours. The coin broke past many resistance marks and has now found support near the $0.50 price level.
In case demand starts to drop, price might end up near the $0.59 to $0.50 mark following which the support level rested at $0.40.
Overhead resistance for Cardano was at $0.78 and then at $0.93. For the bulls to firmly establish themselves, the altcoin has to aim for $0.78.
Volume of ADA traded in the last trading session was high. The bars appear green which is a sign of positive price action signifying that buying strength increased in the market.
Technical Analysis
Demand for ADA rose as seen visible on the one day chart. In correspondence to the same, ADA’s price was above the 20-SMA line.
This reading signified that buyers were in charge of driving the price momentum of the market.
A push from the buyers can drive the price above the 50-SMA which would be a sign solid bullishness. In relation to the buying strength, Relative Strength Index rose sharply past the half-line.
A reading above the half-line indicated buyers outnumbering sellers in the market.
Related Reading | Cardano (ADA) Continues To Sink, What’s Next For The Coin?
Awesome Oscillator displays the current as well change in the price momentum. The indicator displayed green signal bars that highlighted a bullish price momentum.
AO also displayed buy signals which corresponded with the RSI. The Chaikin Money Flow indicates the amount of capital inflows and outflows.
The CMF was above the halfline, which meant that capital inflows were more than capital outflows at the time of writing.
The indicators although bullish might not be enough to validate the current bullish thesis. Sustained increase in demand for the coin along with market strength can help the bulls to sustain the price action.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Tests $2K, Why ETH Could Extend Rally
Uncertain regulations have made it difficult for the Indian crypto business to function.
Crypto is a worldwide concern that requires “collective and synchronised action.”
Finalizing a consultation document on cryptocurrencies, the Indian Department of Economic Affairs will next give it over to the federal government. Global regulatory agreement on digital assets may be closer to reach if the paper is implemented in India’s 14 billion-plus population country.
Pretty Aggressive Stance
Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Monday during an event held by the Ministry of Labour and Employment that his department had concluded the work on the consultation document that would outline the nation’s viewpoint on cryptocurrency. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund worked together to draught the paper. “Some sort of global regulations,” according to Seth, is what the article is all about.
India has taken a pretty aggressive stance on crypto in the last several years. For commercial banks and lenders, digital currencies were likened to Ponzi schemes in 2017 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Ministry of Finance.
Cryptocurrency is a worldwide concern that requires “collective and synchronised action” from all national and international agencies, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a virtual address at the World Economic Forum, broadcast online.
Uncertain regulations, volatile markets, and payment processors turning out exchanges have made it difficult for the Indian crypto business to function. Since India’s government seems to have no clear policy on cryptocurrency, the sector has hoped for a crypto law. When it comes to digital currencies like bitcoin and ether, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constantly argued for their outright prohibition, but the Indian government has insisted on regulation instead.