Will There Be Stranger Things Season 5?

Stranger Things is an American sci-fi horror television series that first premiered on 15 July 2016. Ever since the first season, it’s been a fan favorite. Created by The Duffer Brothers, this thrilling series tells the story of Eleven and her psychokinetic powers as she and her friends face the hidden dark world in Hawkins.

The latest and the fourth season of Stranger Things Volume 1 was released on 27 May 2022. It did not fail to keep the viewers thrilled and on their toes which is why fans are curious to know if and when there will be the fifth season of Stranger Things.

The show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, confirmed in a letter posted via Netflix on Instagram that Stranger Things Season 5 will be released soon, and it will be the final season of the blockbuster series.

When Will Stranger Things Season 5 Be Released?

Since the fourth season of Stranger Things was released very recently, there is no news of the release date of the next season yet. This is because the filming and production of the final season have not commenced. However, the fourth season is supposed to be released in two volumes.

Volume one is out for streaming, and the second volume of Stranger Things Season 4 is scheduled to release on 1 July 2022. We will be getting the next two episodes of the season with its release, including the fourth season’s finale.

What Will Happen In Stranger Things Season 5?

Stranger Things season 5 will be the final season of the television series so we can expect more exciting stories and mysteries from it. It is getting scarier and more adventurous as the show progresses, as apparent from season four. With some new characters and villains introduced, the story has evolved into unimaginable. There has also been a lot of development in the characters’ personalities.

The evolution of the upside-down and the kids’ growing up from season one led the creators to make a fifth season. There is a lot to unpack from the past and the present. However, Doctor Brenner, who started it all, is still alive, and he may have new plans for the underworld.

Whereas the Mind Flayer is persistent in getting control of the real world and eventually destroy it. In the previous season, we have seen Demogorgans, rats, the Russians, and the satanic Vecna in the current season as the helper of the Mind Flayer. So, there is a possibility of season five being the origin of a new enemy for the people of Hawkins.

If Eleven gets her powers back and the people of Hawkins understand and unite, there will be a massive final war between the people and the demons of the upside-down.

Where To Watch Stranger Things Season 5?

Stranger Things season 5 will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix and the previous seasons. New episodes of Season 4 are currently streaming on Netflix.

