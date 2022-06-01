Finance
Will You Still Need Me, Will You Still Feed Me, When I’m Sixty-Four
The American senior population has exploded as baby boomers turn 65. According to the US census report released in May of 2014, the aging population will almost double in size from the 2012 level of 43.1 million to 83.7 million by 2050. Among the millions, will be many that will need long term care. Who will supply that care if you should need it?
What care might you need? Did you rise out of bed this morning, hurry to the bathroom? Did you shower and dress? Did you feed yourself? These are the “acts of daily living” that we do every day without thinking about them. Insurance companies define acts of daily living as transferring, toileting, continence, bathing, dressing and eating. When you are unable to perform two of these activities, you may qualify for long term care.
I often joke as a mother of four, one of my children will take care of me. Hopefully, this will be the case. I have been diagnosed with osteoporosis and arthritis and I do not qualify for a long term care insurance.
I am an insurance agent who sells long term care insurance. Sadly, I have received calls inquiring about policy for a parent who has had a stroke or some other health issue that requires 24 hour care. Unfortunately, when you need long term care you don’t qualify for a long term care policy. So prepare! Explore your options.
Medicare and Medicaid, “government entitlement programs”, will pay for your medical care but they are not designed for long term care. However, Medicaid will pay for a nursing home, if your assets are not more than $2,000.
Here is a brief list of other options you may explore:
* A traditional long term care policy
* A universal life policy with a long term care rider
*A reverse mortgage
*Self insuring
What kind of care would you like? Do you want to be cared for in your home, an assisted living facility or a nursing home? Tour nursing homes and assisted living facilities in your area. The costs may surprise you. Investigate the cost of a home health aide or a sitter that can prepare meals and clean your home. Use these facts to estimate the $s needed to keep you in the style you are accustomed to.
Keep your golden years golden for you and your family and friends. That old adage, “Failing to prepare, is preparing to fail” rings true in this situation. Hopefully, we will live out the last years of our life in good health and conclude it with a peaceful death our own beds. But if not, you have a plan.
Finance
Importance of Keyword Research in Digital Marketing
Keyword research is the first and for most step towards Digital Marketing. Keyword research is the process of researching and choosing words and phrases that users will search for, that directly relate to your business, product or services. Keywords research helps your viewers to search and find you through the common words. One must keep in mind that your keywords must stand out. Whatever you search online the user as well as the search engine depends on keywords to find the result. The right keyword can fetch high rank for your website. If you’re using the wrong keywords on your website you tend to attract the wrong viewers to your website, this will hamper the reputation or ranking of the website as the viewers will not find what they are exactly looking for and in the end this will hamper the ranking of your website. Until you know what words and phrases are most important for your website you cannot go ahead with the keyword research, for this the most important thing to do is to understand the nature of your business and accordingly find the keywords. If the wrong set of keywords is chosen for your website and you optimize for keywords that don’t directly relate to your business and its offerings, you may very well get traffic to your site but this traffic will be unqualified one.
One must follow certain steps while doing a keyword research:
Step 1- Selecting the Keywords
One must come up with list of ideas of words or phrase by speaking with your business owner or with the one who you are working about the list of keywords keeping in mind their business nature.
Step 2- Competitors.
This may give a clear idea of what your competitors are doing and what trend exists in the market as on that day. Search for all your competitors who are selling the same product or service and begin to take up the words and phrases they are targeting. By checking the website of our competitors will help you to get more information and description where they may provide you with hints on keywords they are targeting.
Step 3- Use keyword planner tool.
Keyword planner helps one to understand the searches that take place and the competition of the selected word. One can easily understand the competition and accordingly fix their Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Keywords.
Step 4- Use Google Trends
This tool will help you to see the worldwide or country wise searches of the word you are looking for. This tool will show the result in the form of graph which makes easy to analyse the result. By this tool one can fix their Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Keywords.
Step 5- Define your list
After analyzing the Keywords, one has a huge list of keywords and from this research. Try to look not to take more than 10-15 keywords.
Step 6- Selection of words
From the data received try to pick out Primary Keyword (most popular search), Secondary Keyword (second most popular search) and Tertiary Keyword (third most popular search). Accordingly one can make his or her title, description and Meta description.
Keyword research really boosts up the title search of your business. A catchy title with well researches keywords can help your website to rank.
Finance
Discover the Different Living Benefits of Life Insurance
While the majority of the individuals will invest in a life insurance coverage typically to offer death benefit proceeds, but life insurance policies of late have introduced some alternate concepts pertaining to how insureds are capable of using the policies funds when they are alive. This is known as the living benefits of the policy. Life insurance policies are no longer used only after the demise of a person, but now the policy benefits has been more customized for various other needs which is helping people to use their policies for their different needs and goals.
The living benefits also called as the accelerated death benefits may be included in the life insurance policy as a rider during the purchase or afterwards. Such advantages will enable terminally ill people in accessing a part of the proceeds of their insurance death benefit before their demise.
Following the increasing health care expenditure, the majority of the people is faced with terrible financial hardship during their difficult times. As a person has to face the difficulty both emotionally and physically, the financial assistance which funds from the living benefits of the policy can offer will serve as a welcome relief. Such funds, along with relieving the stress on a person will also relieve the stress of the loved ones.
A policy holder will be capable of accessing their living benefits for the following,
• Suffering from a terminal disease and their demise may take place shortly
• Will be confined to a hospital or nursing home permanently
• Not capable of performing specific activities of day to day living via their own
• Have been diagnosed with a specific catastrophic disease or needs special medical care like an organ transplant
• Needs constant life support services
The benefits from a life insurance policy typically can be accessed through a policy loan or a policy surrender. Living benefits in essence serve as a form of lien against life insurance policies. It will cut down the death benefits which are actually payable to beneficiaries as well as cut down the sum which is accessible for loans along with the policy’s cash value. In fact the lien will be equivalent to the payment amount of the living benefits which the policyholder will get along with accrued interest. With life insurance policies continuing to evolve, the advantages which are provided through such plans is likely to persist to offer for the changing and unique requirements of the policy holders and on a broader scale.
Finance
Who Needs the Cloud Technology in 2018
The cloud technology has evolved from its initial stages of data storage into high-speed computing, in-depth analysis, design creation, real-time reporting, Info-graphics generation, and ERP solutions. The global SME is the key area on which the service providers would like to focus in 2018. The core of the business for the SME is obviously the design and development of cloud based mobile applications in their regional languages. One such example is the cloud based app for the local restaurants. The others are for the travel agencies, shopping malls, warehouses, boutiques, etc.
Key Cloud Services for the SME
· Storage Space: Rental data storage pace with enhanced security is the key benefit for the SME. They can customize the storage volume and pay rentals. This feature is stated to be economical compared to the installation of dedicated servers within their business premises.
· Business Apps: Software as a Service can provide customized and generic apps for business communities. One such example is the cloud apps for the bakeries. They provide electronic spreadsheets for the management of orders, inventory, delivery, customer care, and all the related tasks. The key benefits are real-time data, optimized inventory, reduced waste, and enhanced productivity. It is possible for the business communities to share generic apps with enhanced security. The cost for the rentals is stated save on recurring costs.
· Connecting Platform: The cloud can act as a centralized connecting platform for the S.M.E team members. They can engage in online meetings, video conferencing, and exchange information in real-time. Connectivity between the management and the departments like the marketing, sales, service, customer care, and maintenance can enhance efficiency. Service personnel can directly connect with the customers to understand their needs and issues. The management can get feedback and comments from the customers. Evaluation and improvement of services becomes a simple and streamlined task. The connectivity speed and accuracy will remain the same regardless of the geographical distances between the team members. Decision making, policy formulation and implementation become simple for the entire organization.
· Virtual Infrastructure: Platform as a service can provide high-end infrastructural facilities like the processors, memory, email servers, application servers, etc. The S.M.E having multiple branches can connect with the centralized cloud servers and share data securely. The management can invest net cost savings on growth and expansion projects for the future. They don’t need to rely on expensive licensed software and OS, as the cloud provides economical alternates with open source systems.
Key Cloud Benefits for the SME
· Cost Effective Solutions
· Multiple Language apps
· Platform Independence
· Enhanced productivity
· Reduced workforce
· Increase in Market Access
· Better methods for brand and business campaigns
· Global and local reach to customers
· Transparency in Transactions
· Increase customer trust
· Growing visibility across the social media
· Access to advanced infrastructure
· Scalability of applications, OS, hardware, and software resources
· Customized and personalized solutions for all the S.M.E Sectors
The net effect of cloud technology applications on the growth and productivity of S.M.E can be known, once the enterprises start adapting it.
Videos Of KK Being Rushed Off-Stage, ‘Sweating Badly’ At Concert Complaining About Poor Conditions Shared Online
20-29 record aside, the Chicago Cubs enter June with a feeling of optimism. Here are 5 reasons why.
Ghost Adventures House Calls Episode 4: June 2 Release, Time, and Plot Speculations
Miami Heat player-by-player report card: See grades for Adebayo, Herro, Lowry, Robinson and 13 others
Did ‘Coop’ Die In All American?
Condo Perils Explained
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
