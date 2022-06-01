News
Yankees beat up on ex-Met Noah Syndergaard, get solid start from Jordan Montgomery in win over Angels
The Yankees’ hitters played catch up with Jordan Montgomery on Tuesday night. After leaving the lefty hanging with miniscule run support, they owed him and seemingly paid up all his runs for May in his last start of the month. His catcher, Jose Trevino, led the way with three hits, including his third home run of the season, in a 9-1 win over the Angels at the Stadium.
Ex-Mets starter Noah Syndergaard was roughed up in his return to New York, but Montgomery held up his end with a season and career-high tying seven efficient innings, holding the Angels’ dangerous duo of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani off the board.
That snapped a two-game losing streak for the Yankees (34-15), who have lost back-to-back games only three times this season and have lost three straight only once.
Montgomery held the Angels to a run on four hits, allowing a solo shot to Luis Rengifo in the seventh. He walked a batter and struck out four. The lefty got nine swings-and-misses, four on his curveball. Montgomery threw 87 pitches, one shy of his season high.
Trevino went deep to left field in the eighth, after Montgomery had done his job for the night, giving him a career-high tying three hits on the night. It was the sixth time he’s had a three-hit night, the last time ending with his walk-off homer against the Orioles May 24. Trevino has 12 RBI on the season
Matt Carpenter, who the Yankees signed on Thursday while they were in St. Petersburg playing the Rays, introduced himself at the Stadium with flair Tuesday. The lefty-hitting infielder took advantage of the short porch in right field with a 356-foot shot off Syndergaard in the second inning.
Gleyber Torres went 2-for-4 with an RBI. It was the fourth time this season Joey Gallo, hitting in the ninth spot again, had multiple hits.
Syndergaard’s first trip back to New York after six years as one of the Mets’ aces was not exactly welcoming. Without the velocity that made him a legend in Queens (his fastball topped out at 95.7 miles per hour) his stuff was flat and hittable.
And the Yankees hit him hard.
Syndergaard was chased after just 2.1 innings having allowed five runs on seven hits. He walked one and did not record a strikeout. The 29-year old managed just one swing-and-miss on his curveball.
He also had some help imploding with less than stellar defense behind him.
He gave up an RBI-double to Anthony Rizzo, whose fly ball got past a diving Mike Trout in right center field. Trout slipped on Gleyber Torres’ RBI-double. Carpenter homered in his first at-bat wearing pinstripes in the Bronx for two more runs on the board.
In the second inning, DJ LeMahieu doubled in a run.
The Yankees scored two more in the sixth, one when Jose Trevino avoided Max Stassi’s tag on DJ LeMahieu’s fielder’s choice groundball to second base. The second run came on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly when Trout air mailed the throw home.
Montgomery was probably shocked when he took the mound in the second inning with four runs to work with. The left-hander had received three runs or less of support in eight of his first nine starts this season or two runs or less in seven. On average, the Yankees have scored 3.11 runs while Montgomery has been on the mound. The last time he had seven runs scored for him was April 5, 2021 against the Orioles.
That explains why Montgomery, who has pitched well this season, went into Tuesday night’s game with a 0-1 record despite a 3.30 ERA.
He also got some defensive help.
Judge, playing center field with Aaron Hicks sitting on Tuesday, robbed Shohei Ohtani in the first inning. The 6-foot-7 Judge leapt at the left-center field wall to pull back a 413-foot fly ball.
Miguel Castro pitched out of trouble in the eighth after giving up a leadoff double to former Mets outfielder Juan Lagares, followed by a single to Bronx-born and bred former Yankees Andrew Velazquez. Castro struck out Taylor Ward and got flyouts from Ohtani and Trout. David McKay finished it off.
News
Orioles follow up 10-0 win in Boston with 10-0 home loss to Mariners; position player Chris Owings pitches
The Orioles entered Tuesday coming off a 10-0 shutout win over the Boston Red Sox but ended it with a position player pitching the ninth inning as they waved the white flag in a 10-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners.
In a game that mirrored Monday night’s contest in Boston — only with Baltimore on the losing end this time — the Orioles trailed immediately, dug themselves in a deep hole by the third inning and eventually lost in front of an announced crowd of 8,074 on a 92-degree evening at Camden Yards.
Right-hander Bryan Baker opened the game on the mound for the Orioles, just as he did earlier this month in St. Louis, when he pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings. This time, however, he wasn’t as effective.
His first pitch over the plate was a foul ball that was nearly a home run, and he finished his night allowing three earned in 1 1/3 innings. Zac Lowther, called up Monday from Norfolk after posting an 8.26 ERA at Triple-A, then made his season debut with the Orioles, who are without injured starting pitcher Spenser Watkins and just finished a four-day, five-game series in Boston that relied heavily on the bullpen.
“We wanted to add a guy that’s at least built up to give us some innings,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said before the game.
But Lowther, like Baker, was hit hard, allowing four runs in the third inning to put the Orioles behind 8-0. He settled down after that, posting three straight scoreless innings before the Mariners added a run in the seventh on a single by No. 8 hitter Taylor Trammell, who finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Marcos Diplan then pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings before the Orioles gave the ball to utility fielder Chris Owings, who allowed two hits and one run in the ninth in his second major league appearance on the mound. His first pitch was clocked at 49 mph.
Rookie catcher Adley Rutschman, following a two-hit game in Boston, went hitless against Seattle starter and fellow 2019 first-round draft pick George Kirby, who pitched six scoreless innings and struck out eight to earn his first major league victory.
Rutschman nearly hit his first major league home run in the sixth inning when he pulled a pitch deep towards right field, but it carried foul. He finished the day 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, including on a controversial check swing call in the first inning that the Orioles’ dugout disagreed with.
Had the Orioles won, they would’ve finished May with a 15-15 record, which would have marked their first .500 or better month since July 2019. With the loss, however, they fell to 14-16 on the month and 21-30 on the season.
This story will be updated.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Column: Rookie Christopher Morel is here to stay for the Chicago Cubs, so what does that mean for Jason Heyward?
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has an important decision to make when Jason Heyward returns from the injured list.
What to do with Christopher Morel?
The Cubs rookie has excelled since his call-up from Double-A Tennessee, reaching base in his first 13 games entering Tuesday’s meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. The only other player in franchise history to reach in the first 13 games of his career was teammate Willson Contreras, who accomplished the feat in 2016.
Morel, who led off and started in center field Tuesday, has shown he can play center, second base, shortstop and third. But Nico Hoerner is the starting shortstop, Patrick Wisdom is the regular third baseman and second baseman Nick Madrigal returned from his IL stint Tuesday.
That leaves Morel mostly in center, which appears to be his best position, right?
“He’ll define his best spot,” Ross said. “Elite center fielders are hard to find. But he’s played a darn good second base, and the one time we put him at short he did a really nice job. Versatility is a bonus in our game, and it helps with roster construction and some of the things you look at when you’re building a team.
“Love him in center. Love him at second. If he’s on the field, he’s a spark for us right now, and I’ll continue to take what we can get and try to fit the most offense in the lineup.”
Heyward was cleared over the weekend from his COVID-19-related absence. He has been sidelined since May 17, and the Cubs haven’t given a timetable for his return as he ramps back up. He moved from right field to center this season to make way for free-agent signee Seiya Suzuki but struggled offensively with a .208 average, no home runs and four RBIs in 72 at-bats.
A sprained left finger suffered during a slide in Cincinnati last week put Suzuki on the 10-day IL, so Heyward could move back to his old position in right for the time being, assuming he’s deemed ready this week. But the Cubs have made a five-year commitment to Suzuki, so a move would be temporary if it happened.
Ross also could move Morel around defensively, but slowing his development in center just because it’s Heyward’s spot would be risky for an organization focusing on the long term. The Cubs seemingly would like to move Heyward’s contract, but that’s easier said than done with $36.7 million remaining through 2023.
They also don’t seem inclined to designate Heyward for assignment and pay the remainder of his deal in order to look toward the future.
Morel is here to stay, however, no matter what happens with Heyward. The Cubs have seen enough to know they have a player fans can cling to and buy his No. 5 jersey for years to come. And unlike Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Kyle Schwarber, Morel was called up without any hype or premature billing as a star of the future. Recall the Cubs once put a photo of Starlin Castro on a billboard next to a picture of Derek Jeter.
Cubs President Jed Hoyer said Saturday the “energy” Morel has provided is impossible to replicate.
“He’s such a positive guy, and I do think with any team, bringing up guys like that really energizes the group,” Hoyer said. “And just the versatility. There’s development left certainly, but I don’t see that ability going away. He’s such a great athlete. He can run and play the middle of the field. The way today’s game is, that is so valuable.
“I’ve always been excited about his future, but I’m even more excited watching him play those positions so easily in the big leagues.”
Hoyer said “taking a long view is really important” when it comes to roster decisions, adding he would “lean strongly toward” the future when mulling those moves. If that’s the case, Morel must be in the lineup on a daily basis the rest of the way, even if it means eventually sitting Heyward and his $22 million salary when everyone is healthy.
Suzuki’s injury and Heyward’s delayed return buys Ross some time. But for how long?
The Cubs were 12 games behind the division-leading Brewers on May 31, and fans were looking for reasons to continue watching this team the next four months. The Heyward decision is no doubt difficult for Hoyer and Ross, who know that his contributions to the 2016 championship were significant and that his leadership skills in the clubhouse remain valuable.
But it’s also a business, as everyone always says.
Hoyer continued to insist his plan should not be labeled a “rebuild,” though he also argued that “people weren’t that receptive” to the rebuild he and former Cubs President Theo Epstein executed a decade ago.
“I don’t remember a lot of bouquets in 2012 or ‘13,” he said. “There were a lot of people that were very skeptical about what was happening, oftentimes resentful of what was happening. So as we look backward, like, ‘Oh, wow, that led to the best run of success in Cubs history,’ I think people had a little different view. At the time, that wasn’t the case.”
That’s a bit of revisionist history considering how patient Cubs fans were from 2012-14, not to mention how much national media praise Epstein received during those years for building a team almost from scratch. The core prospects — Bryant, Báez, Schwarber and Addison Russell — were covered in the minors almost as much as the Cubs themselves.
But now we’re in a new era with youngsters such as Morel, Hoerner, Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele trying to make names for themselves — and more prospects on the way. Having given up on the season, Cubs fans just want to see what the kids can do.
It shouldn’t be that hard for Hoyer and Ross to give them what they want.
News
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
By JIM VERTUNO
An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday.
State police initially said a teacher had propped the door open shortly before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
They have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety. But, Considine said, the door that was designed to lock when shut, did not lock.
“We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock,” Considine said.
Investigators confirmed the detail through additional video footage reviewed since last Friday’s news conference when authorities first said that the door had been left propped open. Authorities did not state at that time what had been used to prop open the door.
Considine said the teacher initially propped the door open but ran back inside to get her phone and call 911 when Ramos crashed his truck on campus.
“She came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside,” removing the rock when she did, Considine said.
Steve McCraw, the head of DPS, hadn’t said why the teacher initially propped open the door when it was first detailed last Friday. The first mention of a door left propped open, which officials now say didn’t happen, led to questions about the teacher’s actions and whether she had made a horrific mistake.
Since the shooting, law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details of the event and how police responded, sometimes providing conflicting information or withdrawing some statements hours later. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and may change as more witnesses are interviewed.
San Antonio attorney Don Flanary told the San Antonio Express-News that the Robb Elementary School employee, whom he’s not naming, first propped open the door to carry food from a car to a classroom, and that she immediately moved to close it when she realized the danger.
“She kicked the rock away when she went back in. She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting,” Flanary told the newspaper.
“She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked,” Flanary said.
Flanary did not immediately return telephone messages left at his office from The Associated Press.
Investigators are also still trying to interview Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who state police have said was the commander of the school shooting scene while it happened.
Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo treated the active scene as a hostage situation and as if children were no longer at risk, while 19 police officers waited in the school hallway outside the classroom where Ramos was.
McCraw called that the “wrong decision,” saying the focus of the investigation has shifted to Arredondo and the police response.
Other officers in the Uvalde city and schools police departments continue to sit for interviews and provide statements, but Arredondo has not responded to DPS requests for two days, Considine said.
Later Tuesday, the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, which represents police officers, urged its member officers to cooperate with “all government investigations” into the shooting and police response and endorsed a federal probe already announced by the Justice Department..
The organization was also sharply critical of the constantly changing narrative of events that has emerged so far.
“There has been a great deal of false and misleading information in the aftermath of this tragedy. Some of the information came from the very highest levels of government and law enforcement,” CLEAT said. “Sources that Texans once saw as iron-clad and completely reliable have now been proven false.”
