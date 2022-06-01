Finance
You Are What You Eat
Have you noticed how many diet and nutrition books there are in the bookshops these days?
It seems that the areas of weight control and nutrition are amongst the most popular of all reading materials, with many well-known stores stocking no fewer than 80 different dietary plans espousing the various virtues of high fat vs low fat, high protein vs low protein and high carb vs low carb. There quite simply has never been a time in history when so much information has been made readily available to us in the fields of human nutrition and biochemistry. As fitness professionals we should be jumping for joy!
Yet, before we pat ourselves on the back and congratulate ourselves for a job well done we would do well consider the fruits of our collective labour.
Despite (or perhaps because of) our increasing knowledge of the chemical qualities of foods, it is a sad fact that there are currently more clinically and morbidly obese people on the planet than at any other point in history, with statisticians from many first world countries predicting worse yet to come. And it’s not just obesity that’s on the rise; Diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, hypertension, mental illness and even cancer have reached record levels too, signifying that the human metabolism has finally reached breaking point and can no longer cope with the excessive demands placed upon it.
Clearly, our understanding of nutrition is lacking. It is time to examine the wisdom of our current nutritional strategies and change our paradigms regarding the dietary advice we give our clients.
The Problem
As fitness professionals we are often called upon to make judgements about the quality and quantity of food that our clients eat in order to maintain and improve their health. Armed with our nutritional advisor certifications and a little extra reading we often find ourselves advising our clients about the foods that they should or should not eat, classifying some foods like fruit and vegetables as ‘good’ whilst we advise that red meats and saturated fats are ‘bad’ and should be avoided at all costs.
These generalisations allow fitness professionals to offer non-prescriptive advice to the masses, for what is generally regarded as ‘healthy eating’ or a ‘balanced diet’. The advice we give our clients has become so accepted as fact that rarely, if ever, do we stop to question the efficacy of this advice, the wisdom behind it and the effect it will have on those that follow it. Rarer yet do we ask the most important question of all;
Good or bad for whom?
The Case For Biochemical Individuality
When Lucretius first said ‘One man’s food is another man’s poison’ he hit the nail right on the head as far our individual nutritional requirements are concerned.
Indeed, the ancient Romans of Lucretius’ time, the ancient Greeks of Hippocrates era and the ancient practitioners of Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine were very well-studied in human health and were fully aware of food’s amazing power to heal and revitalise as well as it’s potentially destructive properties. Yet, far from the prescriptive ‘one size fits all’ approach offered by modern nutritional experts, these healers of yesteryear recognised that the healing powers lay not in the food itself but more specifically, how that food interacted with the individual.
In more recent times, researchers like Dr Weston A. Price and Dr Royal Lee have noted from their observations of the indigenous cultures from around the globe, that macro and micro nutrient intake varies greatly from region to region without impairment to the health and well-being of those that survive on their own native diets.
For example, the Inuit Eskimo’s of Northern Alaska subsist almost exclusively on seal and whale meat and fat with kelp, nuts and berries forming the remainder. This diet, high in saturated fats and protein breaks every ‘rule’ of modern western diets yet the Inuit people living on it lead healthy, vital lives and are virtually disease-free. Similarly, yet at the other end of the nutritional spectrum, are the Quetchus Indians of South America who live on predominantly vegetarian diets and yet are still afforded the same benefits of disease-free good health.
It is interesting to note that in each of these cases, that the indigenous peoples surviving on very different and even what would be considered extreme dietary variations are able to maintain a level of health and wellness that is virtually unheard of in western society and yet, when introduced to foods not native to their own geographic regions they exhibit the same illnesses and diseases that are now so rife in the industrialised world.
Quick to pick up on this fact was Dr Roger Willams Ph.D an outstanding biochemist who noted that just as we all have unique fingerprints, iris patterns and external physical characteristics, so too do our internal environments exhibit a distinct individuality also. In fact, Williams discovered that on every level from organ size and shape, to acid/alkaline balance to endocrine system dominance we are each individually unique with unique responses to each and every stimulus that is presented to us…including food.
It would seem that Lucretius was right all along!
Metabolic Typing – Identifying the biochemical types
Our modern knowledge of biochemical identification owes a lot to the work of three men in particular, Dr William Kelly, Dr George Watson and William Wolcott. These men, through extensive research and more than a little trial and error, spent years identifying and recording the characteristics of foods and their interactions with human biochemistry. This accumulated knowledge has resulted in the science that we now call metabolic typing.
Far from the trial and error that it once was, metabolic typing has developed into a science founded on strict principles that allow practitioners to identify specific biochemical interactions that are of benefit or hindrance to each individual. In particular, metabolic typing advisors are trained to identify and understand nine separate systems that are responsible for maintaining biochemical homeostasis.
These are:
o The oxidative system – The rate at which fuels are oxidised after consumption. For example, fast oxidisers will use up glucose rapidly and run out of available energy for maintenance and repair. These individuals will require diets that are higher in fat and protein, providing a ‘slow-burn’ of fuel. Slow oxidisers on the other hand will not be able to get their energy from fat and protein fast enough and will require greater carbohydrates in their diets in order to remain balanced.
o The Autonomic Nervous System – The ANS controls all ‘automatic’ bodily functions such as heart rate, respiration and digestion. Divided into sympathetic and parasympathetic branches, the ANS can provide either an excitatory stimulus ‘fight or flight’ or an inhibitory one ‘rest and digest’. We are usually more dominant in one of these areas than the other and can have our balance thrown out further still by ingesting foods that stimulate either branch.
o Catabolic/Anabolic balance – The human body regularly fluctuates between anabolic and catabolic cycles as part of its natural diphasic rhythm. Often though, as a result of a stress that the body cannot cope with it becomes locked into one cycle with energy system disruption occurring as a result. In response to this disruption the cell membrane will either increase or decrease in permeability making nutrient provision and retention difficult.
o Acid/Alkaline Balance – George Watson’s excellent book ‘Nutrition and your mind’ highlighted the importance of acid/alkaline balance in treating psychological disorders without drugs. Specifically, he noted that rather than the acid/alkaline qualities of the foods consumed it was their interaction with the biochemistry of the individual that determined their effects. Imbalances here will often cause respiratory and renal stress to increase.
o Endocrine type – Research has found that we are each dominated by one of our four endocrine glands. For some it will be adrenal or thyroid whilst for others it may be pituitary or gonads. These glands determine how much excess weight may accumulate on the body. In addition, it is known that specific foods can stimulate specific glands into over or under-production and create unnecessary weight retention.
o Prostaglandin Balance – Prostaglandins are made from fatty acids and are involved in virtually every metabolic activity. Disruption to prostaglandin balance can affect hormone production, neurotransmission, immune efficiency, circulation and inflammatory processes as well as others. It is vital to regain balance of PG1 through the reduction of trans-fatty acids (PG2 -vegetable oils) and the correct ratio of PG1(omega6) to PG3 (Omega 3).
o Blood Type – In Dr Peter J. D’amo’s book ‘Eat Right for your type’ he introduces the concept of blood-group biased diets that identify our nutritional requirements based upon our ancestral genetic biochemistry. Metabolic typing recognises this as a contributory factor to biochemical balance yet due to global migration and inter-racial breeding across the last few generations this is seen as less important. However, blood typing gives us a good idea about foods that you should avoid.
o Constitutional Type – Probably the least ‘proven’ yet still highly effective area of metabolic typing relates to your constitutional type. Based upon ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine this relates to the elements wood, fire, earth, metal and water and how they present within the individual foods and the individuals themselves.
o Electrolyte/fluid balance – When the body fluids become imbalanced or depleted the ability to transport vital nutrients is also seriously affected. In the case of dehydration for example, fluids become more concentrate and ‘sluggish’ affecting the delivery of nutrients to where they are needed. This can alter endocrine response, acid/alkaline balance and create further negative consequences ‘downstream’.
The resulting information from a metabolic typing assessment will lead the advisor to steer their clients to one of three primary dietary protocols:
The carbohydrate type, for example is instructed to eat from carbohydrate rich food groups with plenty of starch and moderate glycemic index values. Although encouraged to eat proteins at every meal their quantity will be low-moderate and ALWAYS of the lower purine, leaner types.
Protein dominant type on the other hand is encouraged to eat diets high in fat, high in protein from heavier, darker meats and lower in carbohydrates.
Mixed types as you may well guess are allowed to eat from both ends of the spectrum.
Far from these three base types however, are myriad permutations allowing for individual factors to be addressed in relation to specific foods and macronutrients ratios. It is this flexibility and adaptability to individual needs that makes metabolic typing such a powerful tool in the arsenal of the health and fitness professional.
In short, metabolic typing is NOT about addressing the effects of ill health such as obesity, hypertension and heart disease, rather it focuses on the simple premise that “…the quality of every activity in the body, whether it be physiological, psychological or biochemical in nature, depends on the rate, quality and amount of energy available”. In other words it addresses the root cause of our clients’ health problems and focuses on building health rather than tackling disease.
The question that we should be asking ourselves then is this; ‘if the cause of ill health no longer exists, how can there possibly be an effect?’
I think you know the answer to that one!
Finance
Importance of Family in Our Life
Family is very important part of our everyday life. It helps us in improving our personality. It also helps us in shaping our life. It teaches us the value of love, affection, care, truthfulness and self-confidence and provides us tools and suggestions which are necessary to get success in life.
Family is a place where you can be yourself. It is a place where you are accepted for what you are. This is where you are completely tension free and everyone is there to help you. Family encourages you when you are surrounded by problems. It helps you survive through tough times and bring joy and happiness into life.
Decency is very important in the communication of daily life. It helps us make strong relationship with others and make us come across as a very gentle, intelligent and likable person. Everyone loves to be in a company of such person. Family helps bring decency into our life which is necessary to lead a happy life.
One of the most important aims of our life is to build a successful and highly rewarding career. Our families help us in creating a strong future. It gives us valuable suggestion about different career prospective. It not only guides us in choosing the best but also financially helps us to cover the expenses of education. Thus it helps us in making a good future.
The importance of family is probably realized when one went to holiday or celebrate an occasion without family members. It was very hard to celebrate an occasion or went to holiday without being surrounded by family members. At that time probably we realize that how important they are to us. At that time, we came to know about the importance of our families.
Today, most people don’t realize the importance of family. They prefer to spend most of their time with their friends. But when they are surrounded by problems, it was their family that helped them get rid of problems. At the time, when even our best friends refuse to help us, it was our family that came to help us. So it is very important for each and every individual to give importance to their families above anything else and enjoy spending time with family members.
Finance
3 Things You Want to Know Before Taking the Telecommunications Administrator State Exam
In today’s article I am going to discuss preparing for your state Telecommunications examination. There are some important reasons why you should have your contractor license if you going to be working in the telecom Field.
1. When you become licensed you become more reputable as a technician.
2. You gain access to location only large Telecom companies have access to.
3. Having license, bond and insurance give you added protection from lawsuits.
I live in WA State they require each contractor to have a licensed Telecommunications administrator assigned to each them when performing networking installations. In order for you not to have to find your own administrator you can become the administrator for yourself. For me it took about two weeks of studying before I felt prepared to take the examination.
The exam is open book. You can bring any publish materials to take the test. Below I will show you the manuals I used to study for the test. The testing will consist of three areas.
1. Telecommunications Wiring and Standards
2. State licensing and Rules and Regulations
3. Basic Electronic Theory
I am going to do a brief breakdown on each area above.
Telecommunications Wiring and Standards
The NEC manual covers electrical wiring installation for all levels of electrical wiring. I guess you can consider it the bible of electrical installation. This is a must have manual because the testing will cover certain portions of this manual.
State licensing and Rules and Regulations
Your state website will have all the information you need about the states rules and regulations. Go to your state website and look under L&I (Labor and Industries) for information on taking the exam and the exam outline for telecommunications administrator. The outline is important for saving time. If you know what you have to study you won’t waste time studying material that you won’t use the test.
Basic Electronic Theory
There are a few questions in the area of basic electronic theory. I purchase a basic electronics book as a refresher. I had already completed an Electronics Associate at the local technical college.
Lastly, I want to say that once you become a licensed contractor door will open in the business of Telecom contracting you would have never thought about. You began to get access to place like Mall, Hotel, Restaurants, Government building. It also provides you the ability to pull building permits on commercial sites. I have on a many of occasion had the ability to help someone with a last minute job. They were in need of someone to pull a building permit to do a small wiring job. Being licensed and bonded will be an overall asset to you becoming a successful Telecommunications contractor. Good Luck on growing your business.
Finance
The Scott CR1 Pro 2011 Road Bike Review
The Scott CR1 Pro 2011 road bike comes in just under 2500GBP, but looks very similar to the 2010 model, which had a complete makeover. In 2010 the bike was essentially made with comfort in mind and was aimed at the leisure and sportive market.
The 2011 paint job looks very similar to the 2010 bike and underneath it is the same frame as the 2010 model. In 2010, Scott like Specialized has added vibration damping into the frame. The Scott CR1 incorporates their new Shock Damping System, which is built into the front forks, seat and chain stays. The rear stays also have been shaped to bend in response to vibrations and shocks, but importantly doesn’t lose the any stiffness.
In reality this means that the Scott CR1 has comfort, not race dimensions, with frames having shorter top tubes and a higher head tube. This means that any rider is in a less aggressive riding position, so is better suited to long rides or excessive hours on the bike.
Like many of the new frames being produced on the market today the Scott CR1 is built using Integrated Moulding, which is a process that allows the three main tubes to be moulded together in one step and seamlessly joined at the three stress points. This means less material and therefore a lighter end results as well as a stronger bond throughout the whole frame.
This bike is about lightweight construction and parts. The Naked external tubeset finish means the normal cosmetic layer you see on the outside of many frames does not need to be there. The stay and fork dropouts as well as the cables stops are made of integrated carbon. The front mech hanger is machined from a one-piece aluminum extrusion.
Scott has brought to market five models in the CR1 range. The Pro has a 6700 Ultegra groupset, Scott branded saddle and Mavic Ksyrium rims. The other models include the SL, Elite, Team and Comp.
The SL model comes with the top of the range Dura Ace groupset, Mavic Ksyrium SL rims and Continental grand prix 4000 tyres.
The Elite model comes with the SRAM Rival groupset.
The Team model comes with a full 105 groupset, Ritchey carbon seat post and a scott saddle.
The Comp come with Tiagra groupset and 105 rear mech, Ritchey carbon seat post and Velo saddle.
Overall this road bike is great for any rider looking to save time on hill climbs and be able to withstand the forces of a quick and powerful sprint. It is one of the lightest bikes out there for the price and 2011 brings it in range of many riders.
IGNOU Exam Centre List June 2022 – Check Code & Address
You Are What You Eat
How to Use Diversification to Trade a Turbulent Market
Importance of Family in Our Life
3 Things You Want to Know Before Taking the Telecommunications Administrator State Exam
Ethereum Dips From $2K, Why 100 SMA Might Spark Fresh Increase
15 Waterfalls in Goa to Visit in June 2022 To Enjoy The Monsoon
Ethereum Is Up 4% But Are The Charts Pointing Towards Sustained Recovery?
Bitcoin Price Remains Supported, $30.8K Holds The Key
Mets pound out 17 hits on way to second straight rout of Nationals at Citi Field
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month