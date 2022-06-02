Finance
2008 Doral 170 Sunquest Review
This is a sleek and speedy runabout with the look and feel of a much larger boat. There is plenty of passenger room and storage space packed into a small frame. From bow to stern there is everything that you need for a fun trip, with all kinds of entertainment for yourself and friends.
The Sunquest comes with a fiberglass hull and a 115 hp 23 gallon outboard single engine that is fast and reliable. Standard features include: marine grade 316 stainless steel, tilt sport steering wheel, twin adjustable swivel bucket-seats, and Clarion stereo.
Many standard features for the Doral 170 Sunquest.
* Marine grade 316 stainless for extra strength and durability
* Tilt sport steering wheel, for smooth steering at speed
* Twin adjustable swivel bucket-seats, suitable for fishing, photography, sightseeing
* Extensive storage space
* Clarion stereo
Specifications
* Engine Max HP: 115 hp. If you replace this you should verify – for insurance reasons – the maximum horsepower for your boat
* Model 170 Sunquest
* Color White/Black/Custom
Measurements
* Length (feet) 16
* Length (inches) 10
* Length (meters) 5.13
* Length (LOA) 16 ft. 10 in. (5.13 m)
* Beam 6 ft. 10 in. (2.08 m) * Deadrise 19°
* Weight 1,300 lbs. (590 kg)
* Hull Type Modified Vee, formed with 316 stainless steel gunwale molding and 316 stainless steel marine hardware
* Deck Formed with 316 stainless gunwale molding and 316 stainless steel marine hardware
* Hull Material Fiberglass
* Windshield The windshield is formed from curved walk-through safety glass
Engine and Drive Chain
* Fuel Type Gas
* Fuel Capacity 23 gal. (87 l)
* Drive Type Outboard
Extras Features include flotation foam, integrated non skid swim platform hand, lay-up construction and stainless steel swim ladder.
The cockpit has marine stainless grab handles with bow seat storage, side panel storage, vented rubber lined floor storage, plus there’s a full aft lounge seat and several small extra touches such as the designed glove compartment, beverage holders and plush marine grade pile carpeting.
Finance
6 Tips To Hire A Professional Locksmith
Hiring the services of a professional locksmith is a great idea, especially when you are in an emergency. For example, if you have lost your car key, you may want to hire a professional. However, it is a great idea to hire a professional that you can depend on as it is a matter of your safety and the safety of your property. Given below are some of the tips that can help you hire the best one.
1. Get a Local Professional
As far as security is concerned, you may want to hire a professional that can guarantee your safety. Although you can hire someone from a different city or location, know that they will cost you more. So, it is a better idea to hire a local professional so you don’t have to pay them travel charges. This can save you a lot of money.
Another benefit of hiring a local professional is that they can come to you in a few minutes. So, you don’t have to wait for hours. So, you can save you a lot of precious time, and we know that time is money.
2. Go to a Company
It is better that you hire a locksmith that works with a registered company. Typically, companies guarantee their services and try their level best to resolve any complaints that their customers may submit. So, you may want to contact a company instead of an independent professional.
3. Insurance and Liability
If you have decided to work with an independent professional, make sure you ask them about their insurance information. This can protect your property if the professional end up damaging something. We know that everyone makes mistakes. All of us are humans. So, this point is quite important as far as insurance and liability are concerned.
4. Check the Professional’s Website
Today, almost every business owns a business website. You can check the website of your professional locksmith in order to get important information about them. They may also have customer reviews on their website. These reviews can tell you a lot about the service quality of the professional.
5. Be Conscious
Once your locksmith has arrived, you may perform a brief visual inspection. The idea is to make sure that the professional is the employee of the company you contacted and not a fraudster. The professional you should be able to show their identity card and professional licenses.
6. Specialization
As far as services and specialization is concerned, we suggest that you hire a locksmith that specializes in a specific field. For example, if you have a problem with your car lock, you may want to hire an auto locksmith.
Final Words
Long story short, these are just some of the tips that you may want to consider if you are looking to hire the services of a professional locksmith to meet your needs. With these tips on your mind, you will be able to fix your locks without causing any further damage. Hope this helps.
Finance
Move to Phoenix AZ and Say Goodbye to Winter
Phoenix, the capital of Arizona is located in the Salt River Valley in the southern central area of the state and is surrounded by mountains on all four sides. More than 20 surrounding communities cover 514 square miles situated in the lush Sonoran desert, considered to be the most beautiful desert in the world. The climate is warm, with low humidity and average temperature of 72.6 degrees and sunshine approximately 325 days per year. For this reason Phoenix is popularly known as the Valley of the Sun.
Over the last decade Phoenix has experienced a 24% population increase making it the 5th largest city in the country. With 4.3 million people and counting, Phoenix is ranked the second fastest growing metro area in the country. Approximately 50,000 people choose to relocate to the Valley of the Sun each year. Much of Phoenix’s popularity for those moving into the area can be attributed to a strong job force, quality schools, friendly business environment, reasonable cost of living, affordable housing thereby offering something for everyone from growing families with children, young singles as well as retirees.
10 million visitor annually, making tourism a major contributor to the city’s economy. Phoenix is home to many high profile luxury resorts such as the Arizona Biltmore Resort, Arizona Grand Resort and the recently remodeled Camelback Inn. Visitors are offered an endless variety of activities and attractions from sightseeing to arts and culture and festivals that keep them coming back year after year. Phoenix is also a popular spot for business conventions. The Phoenix Civic Plaza and Convention Center has been the city’s premier meeting venue for over 3 decades.
Phoenix offers an exciting diversity of old west history, culture and activities for every age. It is home to major professional sports teams including Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns and Arizona Cardinals. Outdoor lovers can enjoy miles of hiking and biking trails offering breathtaking scenery. Valley Metro recently developed a 20 mile light-rail transit system that navigates throughout phoenix, Tempe and Mesa. There are dining options for every palate, a shopper’s paradise of malls and charming boutiques, Vegas style casinos and resorts and top ranked entertainment of all types. Healthcare is second to none with over 100 top healthcare facilities to serve both residents and visitors.
Phoenix has long been recognized for its strong job growth, especially in the areas of aerospace, bioscience and high-tech. Even after the recent economic slowdown, the Phoenix job market continues to grow at a steady rate, thus making it highly attractive for those looking to relocate for this reason. Phoenix houses a notable list of top Fortune 500 employers from education, government, healthcare, technology and manufacturing sectors. Some employers of note include Intel, US Airways, Honeywell Aerospace, Raytheon and Bank of America.
Schools are always an important consideration when choosing to relocate. Phoenix offers quality education and its commitment is evident in student’s performing above national averages in reading and math on standardized tests according to the Arizona Department of Education. With the recent upsurge in population each school district has been successful in expanding to accommodate this growth. There are currently 58 school districts with 400 public schools. In addition, 200 unique charter and private schools offering specialized course work serves over 600,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Higher education offers students exceptional opportunities to excel in over 79 colleges, trade schools and universities such as internationally renowned Arizona State University, University of Phoenix and Grand Canyon University to name a few. The huge Maricopa Community Colleges network offers 11 colleges located on various campuses. It is nationally known for its programs in gerontology, dental hygiene, fire science, mathematics art and graphic design.
It is without question that Phoenix is a great place to live. From the urban city charm of numerous historic districts, contemporary loft living and lush condo developments sprinkled throughout a vibrant downtown to a variety of quiet suburban neighborhoods, there is a lifestyle option for anyone looking to relocate to Phoenix. The overall median home price in Phoenix has experienced steady growth thanks to the nation’s strong economic recovery. The good news is that despite steady growth, prices still remain very affordable. As of June 2013 the median price of a single family home in Maricopa County (Phoenix Metro) was $211,000. Based on a finance rate of 4.5% and 10% down, your base mortgage payment would be approximately $1,100 plus property taxes and homeowners insurance. Wherever you choose to live in the beautiful Valley of the Sun, you’ll find the perfect neighborhood to suite your unique lifestyle.
Finance
How to Compare Home Owner Insurance Quotes
Do you already home owner insurance policy? If so, when was the last time you reviewed your insurance policy? Have you made additions or repairs to your home since the last time? Have you purchased new, expensive items since the last time? If you can answer yes to these and similar questions, it is definitely time to review your home owner insurance policy again.
As you are reviewing your home owner insurance policy, you may want to take note of the coverage your insurance policy offers, and the cost at which it offers that coverage. Are you comfortable paying that amount? Is your premium going to increase significantly due to the new items you have purchased or the additions you have made? Is your insurance company going to offer you a noticeable discount because you have made safety repairs to your home?
If you are not satisfied with the coverage and price of your current home owner insurance policy, perhaps now is the time to compare other home owner insurance quotes. You can search for home owner insurance quotes for free online. Or, you may want to talk with your neighbors about the insurance companies from which they buy their policies. You can even find out if your car insurance company also offers home owner insurance policies; if so, you may be eligible for a discount if you purchase another line of insurance from them.
Remember, it is always wise to review your home owner insurance policy once each year. Even if you are satisfied with the coverage and price of your current home owner insurance policy, consider comparing other home owner insurance quotes once it is time for you to review your current insurance policy. You may find insurance companies that offer better coverage at more affordable quotes, and you may even find insurance companies that will offer a higher discount as a reward for making your home repairs.
2008 Doral 170 Sunquest Review
6 Tips To Hire A Professional Locksmith
Will There Be Another Season Of Reacher?
Move to Phoenix AZ and Say Goodbye to Winter
Why Did Eleven Move To California?
DePay brings their Web3 P2P payment gateway to eligible Shopify merchants
How to Compare Home Owner Insurance Quotes
Homebirth Midwives – The Hassle of Getting Insurance
Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Cautioned Retail Investors Against Cryptocurrency
Maritime Frauds
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month