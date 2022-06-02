News
3 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.
Capt. Richard Meulenberg confirmed the number of dead. Meulenberg said the shooter also was dead.
It was unclear how the shooter died or what prompted the deadly assault.
“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. “We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”
Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”
St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.
Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.
Dozens of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.
A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.
The shooting Wednesday comes eight days after an 18-year-old gunman armed with an automatic rifle burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers before being fatally shot himself and just more than two weeks after shooting at a Buffalo supermarket by a white man who is accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack. The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.
Chicago White Sox have yet to field their preferred lineup as shuffling continues because of injuries
Manager Tony La Russa didn’t have the opportunity to include Luis Robert in the Chicago White Sox lineup last week with the center fielder on the COVID-19 related injured list.
The Sox on Tuesday reinstated Robert and he returned to action Wednesday batting fourth as the designated hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
While Robert was back, La Russa has had to juggle the top of the lineup this week in the absence of Tim Anderson after the Sox retroactively placed the shortstop on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained right groin.
Yasmani Grandal led off Tuesday and AJ Pollock was in the spot Wednesday.
Injuries and the unique schedule caused by the lockout are some of the factors managers are considering while figuring the lineup.
It’s a topic of discussion, whether one is looking for where a certain player is hitting — for instance Andrew Vaughn batted second Wednesday — or who is in and out of the lineup.
La Russa recently said he welcomes the conversations.
“What I’ve learned is you hope fans are interested enough to care,” La Russa said last month. “And if they don’t understand or they complain, I would rather them have an opinion then, ‘What? Did they play a doubleheader yesterday? What was the lineup?’ Let them be passionate. Let them ask any questions, I’ll give them my answers, and they can decide, if they were the manager, what they would do.
“This is the best sport for first- or second-guessing. You can look at that lineup for the second game (of a doubleheader) and say, ‘Wait a minute, where’s José (Abreu)? Where’s Tim?’ It’s all right out there in front, man. It’s one of the beauties of the game.”
Because of injuries, the Sox have not had the chance to feature their projected starting lineup once this season.
Yoán Moncada began the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain. The third baseman’s first game was May 9, but the Sox were without Eloy Jiménez at that time. The left fielder last played April 23 when he tore the hamstring tendon behind his right knee, requiring surgery.
Jiménez is rehabbing with Triple-A Charlotte and was back in the Knights lineup Wednesday after leaving his first game with the team Saturday with right leg soreness.
Wednesday marked Robert’s first game since the second game of the May 22 doubleheader against the New York Yankees. He had a .337/.379/.483 slash line with four home runs, 14 RBIs and 14 runs in his last 20 games before the COVID IL stint.
“If you have a core that you can run out there, and they have the same kind of responsibility, that adds stability to the way you’re going to approach it,” La Russa said Sunday. “And then you play around with the edges depending on who needs the work or whatever. I think that’s the idea. But every once in a while, you may have a matchup where one guy is 10-for-12 (against the opposing pitcher), and you want to protect Abreu, that guy has to hit fifth or something. But it’s better to have that core. We had that going for a while when we had Robert, he was (batting) second, then he went to third or fourth, and we built around him.
“But it’s like that double-edged sword. You get excited about the thought of having Eloy and Robert back, but the other part is the fact that these games count (without them). And we’ve proved we can win without them (both missed significant time in 2021). Each game is critical. Hang in there.”
It was a point he echoed after Anderson’s injury Sunday.
“The games count,” La Russa said, “we’ll figure out a way.”
()
2 reasons why deferring 76ers first-round pick to 2023 is smart for Nets
The first domino of what will undoubtedly be an active summer for the Nets has fallen. They have deferred the first-round pick they received from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade to the 2023 NBA Draft. They had a deadline of Wednesday at midnight to notify the NBA of the decision.
Brooklyn received a pair of first-rounders along with Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry in the Feb. 10 blockbuster Harden deal, and with the first of those picks, Nets general manager Sean Marks faced a decision.
Marks had his pick of either the 76ers’ first-rounder in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft — where Philadelphia selects 23rd overall — or their first-rounder in 2023. The Nets front office chose the latter, which was a smart move on two specific fronts:
BETTER DRAFT STANDING
With a roster projected to boast Kevin Durant, Simmons, and most likely Kyrie Irving, a successful season for the Nets puts them near the top of the Eastern Conference standings — right where they were before Durant’s MCL sprain prompted an 11-game losing streak that sent Brooklyn as low as the 10th seed.
The Celtics, Bucks and Heat are other teams expected to be legitimate championship contenders next season near the top of the East standings. Yet the Sixers are on shaky ground: Harden is in facilitator mode, is no longer an aggressive scorer primarily and recent seasons suggest his career is on a downtrend. Joel Embiid is undergoing thumb surgery, has always been prone to injury and is facing another season carrying the entire city of Philadelphia as far as he can take it; and Tobias Harris is a likely trade target — who will likely require additional assets or players in any deal that improves Philadelphia’s roster.
The Sixers could fall down the Eastern Conference standings next season, and no one would bat an eye. Meanwhile, the West projects to get stronger with the Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets getting healthy over the summer, plus the Trail Blazers’ alleged plans to build a contender around Damian Lillard overnight.
Even if the Nets wanted to use the Philly pick this season, there’s a stronger case to be made that next year’s pick will be better than 23rd, which is where the Sixers pick in the June 23 NBA Draft.
FUTURE TRADE FLEXIBILITY
By deferring the pick to 2023, the Nets also maintain flexibility to make trades to improve the roster.
As a reminder, the Nets have no cap space to sign free agents — whether or not they re-sign Irving — which makes a series of trades the most viable route to upgrade a roster hoping to compete for a championship.
Had the Nets not deferred the pick to 2023 and kept it for the upcoming draft, they would have had up until draft day to use it in a deal with another team, or else they would have had to draft a player and trade him midseason.
At pick No. 23, it’s not worth it.
In deferring the pick, however, the Nets are now able to use Philadelphia’s uncertain future to their own advantage. They can include Philly’s 2023 unprotected first-rounder, which will improve in standing with every loss the Sixers tally, in trade negotiations with other teams. There is a long history of teams haggling over first-round pick compensation before agreeing to the terms of a deal.
With a championship on the line, the Nets can’t afford for any haggles gone wrong, which is why the smartest decision was to pocket another future asset by deferring the pick to 2023.
()
